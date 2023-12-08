Due to many requests, I will be sharing all of these board meetings regarding geoengineering (Chemtrails), as well as other amazing videos on the topic. I have many videos to show you, most of which have not been seen by the masses because they were buried deep within archives. My game plan is to post them on Fridays, because I publish written content on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. I have taken the time to divide the entire meeting into small, sharable videos. I have removed lunch breaks, downtime and the space in between testimony. If you prefer to watch the full, unedited video, it is located at the bottom of this post, in the Sources section. It is only a matter of time until my profile here is scrubbed, so please be sure to save any content you deem valuable. Eventually, all of this evidence will be permanently gone, so it is up to all of us to retain it and use it to continue to fight the good fight.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD / SAVE SUBSTACK VIDEOS

If you are looking to save videos, there’s many ways to go about this. If you use Chrome or Brave as your browser, there is a free Substack Video Downloader extension. If you use Mozilla FireFox here’s the link for their version of Substack video downloader. Alternatively, you can record the video off your cell phone using a free app like Vidma. If you want to edit videos on your phone, I strongly recommend the “InShot” app. I have been using it for years. It’s outstanding (and free, although I paid the $35 for the lifetime ad-removal). If you have other ways to download / save videos, please share them in the Comments section below.

Without further ado, let’s check out the August 6, 2013 citizen testimony at the Shasta, California Air Quality Board:

Dane Wigington from GeoEngineeringWatch.org: THE REASON THEY DON’T FIND “CHEMTRAILS” IS BECAUSE THEY DON’T TEST FOR THEM! THE TREES ARE DYING!

Loading video

Former Pilot and Flight Instructor: THESE LINES ARE NOT “CONTRAILS” AND THEY’RE NOT NORMAL!

Loading video

Citizen Testimony: IF THIS PROGRAM IS GREAT, WHY IS IT A SECRET?

Loading video

Citizen: GEOENGINEERING IS CAUSING EXTREME FIRE!

Loading video

Citizen: THE SPRAYING IS HARMING US!

Loading video

Citizen: ALMOST EVERY DAY, I WATCH THEM SPRAY!

Loading video

Healthcare Provider: THIS IS MAKING PEOPLE SICK!

Loading video

Nurse: I DEMAND DISCLOSURE!

Loading video

Doctor: HIGH ALUMNIUM AND HEAVY METALS IN OUR BODIES!

Loading video

Citizen: WHY ARE YOU IGNORING THIS?!

Loading video

Citizen: ZERO TOMATOES THIS YEAR!

Loading video

Citizen: MY GARDEN IS NOT PRODUCING!

Loading video

Former Government Employee: ALZHEIMERS and ASMATH!

Loading video

Citizen: WE NEED TO REMOVE YOU FROM THIS BOARD! WE NEED TO REPLACE YOU!

Loading video

Citizen: MY SOIL IS AWFUL!

Loading video

Citizen: IT’S THE GEOENGINEERING THAT IS CAUSING “CLIMATE CHANGE”!

Loading video

Citizen: THE SPRAYING IS HARMING OUR HEALTH! RARE FORMS OF CANCER ARE OCCURRING HERE!

Loading video

Citizen: THEY WANT TO CLOSE DOWN OUR LAND! THIS IS A PLOY!

Loading video

Citizen: IT IS YOUR JOB TO TEST THIS!

Loading video

SOURCES

FULL VIDEO: (52 minutes)

Loading video

Archive link (until scrubbed forever) https://archive.org/details/youtube-t-QBRUP13F0

ALSO, check out this amazing podcast featuring Dane Wigington from GeoEngineeringWatch: https://archive.org/details/podcast_its-rainmaking-time_dane-wigington-geoengineerin_1000275609710