Chemtrails Testimony: California Air Quality Board, August 2013: 19 Citizens and Experts Give Eyewitness Accounts
Illegal levels of metals in rain water, "sky grids" spanning horizon to horizon, unmarked airplanes, citizens who demand answers and a governmental body who refuses to investigate...
Due to many requests, I will be sharing all of these board meetings regarding geoengineering (Chemtrails), as well as other amazing videos on the topic. I have many videos to show you, most of which have not been seen by the masses because they were buried deep within archives. My game plan is to post them on Fridays, because I publish written content on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. I have taken the time to divide the entire meeting into small, sharable videos. I have removed lunch breaks, downtime and the space in between testimony. If you prefer to watch the full, unedited video, it is located at the bottom of this post, in the Sources section. It is only a matter of time until my profile here is scrubbed, so please be sure to save any content you deem valuable. Eventually, all of this evidence will be permanently gone, so it is up to all of us to retain it and use it to continue to fight the good fight.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD / SAVE SUBSTACK VIDEOS
If you are looking to save videos, there’s many ways to go about this. If you use Chrome or Brave as your browser, there is a free Substack Video Downloader extension. If you use Mozilla FireFox here’s the link for their version of Substack video downloader. Alternatively, you can record the video off your cell phone using a free app like Vidma. If you want to edit videos on your phone, I strongly recommend the “InShot” app. I have been using it for years. It’s outstanding (and free, although I paid the $35 for the lifetime ad-removal). If you have other ways to download / save videos, please share them in the Comments section below.
Without further ado, let’s check out the August 6, 2013 citizen testimony at the Shasta, California Air Quality Board:
Dane Wigington from GeoEngineeringWatch.org: THE REASON THEY DON’T FIND “CHEMTRAILS” IS BECAUSE THEY DON’T TEST FOR THEM! THE TREES ARE DYING!
Former Pilot and Flight Instructor: THESE LINES ARE NOT “CONTRAILS” AND THEY’RE NOT NORMAL!
Citizen Testimony: IF THIS PROGRAM IS GREAT, WHY IS IT A SECRET?
Citizen: GEOENGINEERING IS CAUSING EXTREME FIRE!
Citizen: THE SPRAYING IS HARMING US!
Citizen: ALMOST EVERY DAY, I WATCH THEM SPRAY!
Healthcare Provider: THIS IS MAKING PEOPLE SICK!
Nurse: I DEMAND DISCLOSURE!
Doctor: HIGH ALUMNIUM AND HEAVY METALS IN OUR BODIES!
Citizen: WHY ARE YOU IGNORING THIS?!
Citizen: ZERO TOMATOES THIS YEAR!
Citizen: MY GARDEN IS NOT PRODUCING!
Former Government Employee: ALZHEIMERS and ASMATH!
Citizen: WE NEED TO REMOVE YOU FROM THIS BOARD! WE NEED TO REPLACE YOU!
Citizen: MY SOIL IS AWFUL!
Citizen: IT’S THE GEOENGINEERING THAT IS CAUSING “CLIMATE CHANGE”!
Citizen: THE SPRAYING IS HARMING OUR HEALTH! RARE FORMS OF CANCER ARE OCCURRING HERE!
Citizen: THEY WANT TO CLOSE DOWN OUR LAND! THIS IS A PLOY!
Citizen: IT IS YOUR JOB TO TEST THIS!
SOURCES
FULL VIDEO: (52 minutes)
Archive link (until scrubbed forever) https://archive.org/details/youtube-t-QBRUP13F0
ALSO, check out this amazing podcast featuring Dane Wigington from GeoEngineeringWatch: https://archive.org/details/podcast_its-rainmaking-time_dane-wigington-geoengineerin_1000275609710
The psychopathic, demonic, Controllers do not give a flying fuck about what the citizens, who are actually slaves, demand. When did they ever? Like Chairman Mao said, power comes out of the barrel of a gun. There is one and only one solution. Despite horrific losses, think what the Viet Cong did to the "invincible" American war machine. We either find a way to "cap" these motherfucking vermin with extreme prejudice or we are toast. Sorry, but sub-human monsters just laugh at protests, votes, and pussy parliamentary procedures. Being violently hurtled into the void they will understand.
Just was watching the chemtrails yesterday and this morning while out walking in Aurora, IL. Anyone who thinks this is normal is literally brainwashed. It's right there up in the sky.