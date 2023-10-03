“Militarily, a climactic control capability raises the possibility of a totally new type of warfare”, the insurance company wrote in a letter to the Deputy Director of the CIA. “This new type of warfare may be termed Geophysical Warfare in which our ability to control the weather environment can be used as a WEAPON”

This is an absolutely wild, nail-biting true crime story, so pour yourself a drink and order Uber Eats because you’re not going to want to miss this. It just might be the craziest story you’ve heard all year.

MEET THE PLAYERS IN THIS STORY

PLAYER #1: CIA Deputy Director Charles P. Cabell (the letter recipient)

Mr. Cabell spent his early career seemingly squeaky clean; like a boy scout who get’s straight A’s in school and chooses apples over ice cream. The majority of his early life was spent in the Air Corps. In 1953, while still an active air force officer, he was appointed Deputy Director of the CIA under Allen Dulles. Deputy Director is the second highest position in the Central Intelligence Agency, so this was a really big deal. But, in order for you to understand how truly insane this story is, we have to rewind for a second:

When you dig past the sugar-coated biographies and puff-pieces, you will discover that Allen Dulles, the head of the CIA, was a literal villain, to say the least. The guy was such an evil-doer that he made Hannibal Lecter look like the kind of man you would trust to be alone with your newborn baby. While Dulles was heading the CIA, he ran into a big problem, and that problem was Senator Joseph McCarthy. The Republican senator was so convinced that the Army and CIA were up to no-good that he had initiated a series of investigations into potential communist subversion of the Organizations. McCarthy didn’t like what he was seeing going on in these agencies and he was determined to get to the bottom of it, so he started firing off subpoenas.

This made Dulles absolutely furious. He was so livid that he got President Eisenhower to demand that no further subpoenas be filed. However, the inquiries being forcefully halted didn’t stop Allen’s rage against McCarthy. Dulles ordered the CIA to break into McCarthy's Senate office and feed him disinformation in order to discredit him, in hopes of stopping his investigation of alleged communist infiltration of the organizations. Then, suddenly, Senator Joseph McCarthy died, at the age of 48. His death certificate listed the cause of death as "Hepatitis, acute, cause unknown". The investigations died with him.

Shortly thereafter, Dulles was involved in a coup d'état to remove Iran’s democratically elected prime minister of and replace him with the CIA’s candidate of choice, for “democracy”, because yeah, that makes sense. Under Dulles’s control, the CIA would go on to meddle in Guatemala, Cuba, and other countries elections and governments, which eventually led President Kennedy to fire Dulles. Not only did Kennedy axe Dulles, but he also forced the resignations of Allen’s pals, Deputy Director for Plans Richard M. Bissell Jr. and our buddy, PLAYER #1, Deputy Director Charles Cabell. Immediately following his termination, Charles went to work at the Pentagon, while Kennedy hired new CIA staff.

And this is where the story goes from crazy to level-10-insanity. This tale has more drama than a full season of Real Housewives and we are just getting started. Yes, this does have to do with GeoEngineering and Chemtrails, I’m getting there…

THE KENNEDY ASSASSINATION

There is a very realistic possibility that Cabell, and several other angry CIA officials, were directly involved in the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. Sounds crazy, right? Don’t judge too fast.

So, guess who Charles Cabell’s brother was? Earle Cabell. Earle was not only the mayor of Texas, but also secretly on the CIA’s payroll as an Asset. We know this to be a fact because in 2017, the shocking CIA Secrecy Agreement with Earle Cabell was declassified. This is the CIA 201 file cover sheet:

Not only was Earle a CIA Asset during the time of the JFK assassination, but the murder of the president just-so-happened to occur in Texas, where Earle was Mayor, while he was mayor. In fact, as Mayor, Earle oversaw arrangements for Kennedy’s trip and motorcade, which took him through Dealey Plaza, a route that violated almost all standard rules for presidential safety. There is strong speculation that Mayor Earle (CIA) had insisted on the re-routing of Kennedy's motorcade to this unsafe route to assist his brothers team in the execution.

Then, only three months after Kennedy was killed, Earle suddenly left his position as Mayor and became a CONGRESSMAN (←remember that). He won his race in an unthinkable victory by defeating a 10-year-seated opponent in a shocking landslide. And, you may be wondering why on earth the CIA Asset paperwork was just recently declassed in 2017 instead of being released at the time of the investigation? Well, it turns out that, at the time of the investigation, CONGRESS deemed it “not relevant”. Wow, simply wow.

But the craziness didn’t end there. With Kennedy out of the way, Lyndon Baines Johnson became president, and you won’t believe who he appointed to investigate the assassination…. ALLEN F*CKING DULLES. Dulles was one of seven commissioners on the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of the U.S. President John F. Kennedy. You can’t make this shit up.

Ok, so you met PLAYER #1, the guy who the letter was sent to. When people use the term “Deep State”, that's pretty much as deep as it gets, eh? Let me introduce you to the second player in this story….

PLAYER #2: Retired US Navy Admiral Luis de Florez (the letter-sender):

Travelers Insurance Company was a pioneer in the insurance industry. They were the first company to offer insurance for automobiles (1897) and air travel (1919). In 1954, Travelers Insurance opened the world's first privately owned weather research facility, the Travelers Weather Research Center. The head employee of the new Research Center was formerly the head of Travelers Weather Systems Division … (Weather SYSTEMS? Whaaaaat?). The new center needed staff, so they brought on board members from United Aircraft Corporation as well as retired US Navy Admiral Luis de Florez. While in the Navy, Mr. Florez was deeply involved in experimental aerospace development projects for the United States Government. Fun Fact: He was also an advocate of MKUltra human experimentation and, when MKUltra was finally ousted to the public, de Florez did not want any prosecutions to occur.

During his time on the board of Travelers Weather Research Center, Luis de Florez was in communication with Player #1, Charles P. Cabell, the Deputy Director of the CIA. The topic of conversation was weather warfare, and, more specifically, the need for it. Keep in mind, the guy rooting for weather war is ON THE BOARD OF AN INSURANCE COMPANY… an insurance company who excludes Acts of God.

“Act of God”: An Act of God is defined as a natural occurrence beyond human control or influence, such as hurricanes, earthquakes and floods. Some insurance plans also exclude volcanic eruptions and avalanches, stuff like that.

THE LETTER: On November 22, 1960, PLAYER #2, retired US Navy Admiral Luis de Florez sent a letter to PLAYER #1, CIA Deputy Director Charles P. Cabell, titled…

“CLIMATE CONTROL”

Instead of me yapping your ear off about it, here’s a fantastic 2-minute summary:

If you’re not familiar with Chemtrails connection to Coal Ash, you absolutely must read by Substack Post, “Chemtrails Chapter 6: Industrial Waste ByProducts Repurposed as Food, Sprayed for GeoEngineering & More”

So, we have this company who sells insurance and also operates a completely private Weather Research Center, at which they employ United Aircraft staff (United Aircraft was an American airplane manufacturer), as well as former military. One of their military board members sends a letter to a super sketchy high-up CIA agent (who may have been involved in the assassination of a president), regarding using their private technology and research for Weather Warfare and GeoEngineering, including Solar Radiation Management, which is blocking the sun. And while the insurance company is deeply researching weather manipulation and coaxing the government to partner with them, they exclude their own customers from filing claims that involve “Act of God” weather events?! On top of that, the insurance company had a portfolio that included managing Coal Ash, which is the exact same composition as what is being found in rain samples after chemtrail spray days, leaving many to suspect that Coal Ash is exactly what was being sprayed. And, as if all of this isn’t enough, while this is going on, Travelers Insurance was also suddenly offering policies for NASA’s Apollo 11 Space Mission Astronauts. Then we have an assassinated president whose death is being investigated by the guy he fired, and the replacement president is Lyndon B. Johnson, who is a massive advocate of Owning the Weather to “Control the World”:

It would turn out that Mr. Johnson, as President, ordered covert rainmaking in Southeast Asia. Between 1967 and 1972, he and President Nixon authorized at least $3.6 million annually on SECRET cloud‐seeding over North and South Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia. In 1971, North Vietnam suffered the heaviest rains since 1945. In the 1945 floods, a million Vietnamese died of flood and famine. Folks, these people are heartless and truly get off on weather as a weapon.

Let’s go back to the document: We only have 17 total pages of declass regarding the letter. Allegedly this is the full letter, but that doesn’t make much sense because it abruptly ends. There isn’t even a signature on it or anything, but we know who the letter is from based on the first page:

A little digging lead me to another interesting find. As you will see in the image above, Dr. Thomas Malone is mentioned as being the Chief of the Division. This guy is a pioneer in “Climate Change Activism” and clearly, GeoEngineering and Weather Warfare. Back in 1958, he was chair of the NAS Committee on Meteorology, who was constructing the National Center for Atmospheric Research. In 1963, he chaired a series of meetings that led to the Global Atmospheric Research Program (GARP) and, ultimately, to the World Climate Research Program. Dr. Malone was one of the original alarmists, an Al Gore type. He warned that in 1970 the earth would become too hot due to fossil fuels and we would suffer “Grave climate change”.

When the earth didn’t become too hot in 1970, he waited a few years, and in 1977, he warned again. His warning was repeated in the 1977 NAS Geophysics Research Board Report titled, "Energy and Climate", which stated that our industrial civilization faces a "major decision”, and emphasized the need to immediately halt fossil fuel use. Dr. Malone would go on to write, and be featured in Climate-Change-horror documents like this:

I have so much more to share on this topic, but it’s too long to keep going in this post, so be sure to subscribe below because the upcoming articles are going to be just as wild as this one, trust me, you don’t want to miss those either.

