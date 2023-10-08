They have MECHANICAL TREES ready to replace the real trees and now they have MECHANICAL BEES, because, in order for Agenda 2050 to be successful, nothing natural can remain. The trees must die and be replaced with machines that scrub carbon. Produce plants have already been replaced by GMO-crops that are chemtrail-resistant and are laced with medications, including vaccines. Meat is to be lab-grown and 3D printed only, which DARPA is taking the lead on. To be completely sustainable, there will be no waste, therefore plastic scrap is now being turned into food. People are to be biologically altered so they are no longer human. If you think this is absurd, think again. Many years ago, the police were already trying to figure out how DNA testing will work for part-human “Chimeras”. I will be doing a post specifically on this topic soon:

Bottom line: Everything as we know it must be replaced by something made by man. I repeat, NOTHING NATURAL CAN REMAIN. This is the religion of Scientism, where man is God. Just how Christians say, “Trust in God”, they say, “Trust the Science”, because they are referring to Scientism… they are referring to man…

TO CONTROL THE FOOD SUPPLY, YOU MUST KILL THE POLLINATORS

On Twitter, in June 2023, I asked, “How is your Bee Population?”:

Then I asked again at the close of summer, in September 2023:

In both surveys, 66%-78% reported less-than-normal to NO bees in 2023. I am in the almost-no-bees bracket.

CHEMTRAILS, WORLDWIDE:

These photos are from Twitter, all posted on September 28, 2023, the day I began writing this Substack post. I specifically looked for Tweets outside the USA:

Look at this one, Chemtrails in Palma

I had to Google Search where Palma is located. Here it is, just a little tiny island off the coast of Spain:

Here’s the island again, more zoomed-out, so you can see just how crazy it is to chemtrail this little area:

Point being, this is global, with very few exceptions.

INSECTS FALLING FROM THE SKY

In 2022, I began reporting on Twitter that, like the opening scene from a pre-apocalyptic movie, insects began dropping from the sky. For the first time ever, I was witnessing insects falling from above, confused, twitching or frozen-in-time dead.

MY STORY: It was a heavy Chemtrail spray day. I sat outside, listening to music, reading about vaccine trial placebo fraud and watching the planes grid the sky. Unexpectedly, this wasp hit my patio table, almost landing in my Moscow Mule. Upon closer inspection, I realized he was alive, and seemingly having a seizure. I captured this horribly sad video footage. Look at his little legs:

Loading video

While videoing the wasp, MORE insects began falling from the sky around me. I began picking them up off the ground and gently bringing them to the table so I could monitor them too. Have you ever seen a honeybee have a seizure?

Loading video

Within 20 minutes, this is what I had gathered:

Loading video

I shared this on Twitter and ever since I have been receiving public replies and direct messages from ALL OVER THE WORLD:

Another Twitter reply, shown below, referances the September 2023, New York MASSIVE spraying campaign to “kill mosquitoes”:

Loading video

But what they killed was EVERYTHING :

Perfectly healthy-looking Cicada that fell from tree during heavy spraying:

Someone sent me this video of a poor bee, helplessly confused. Here’s your Colony Collapse Disorder:

Loading video

My video of a wasp coming out of its coma, confused. He was the only survivor:

Loading video

Here’s a dragonfly who fell from the sky and has a burned / melted wing:

Again, this dragonfly has no “damage” other than something causing his delicate wing to seemingly singe:

Heartbreaking: Woman rescues a twitching bee from sidewalk, at the 19-second-mark you see his tiny legs eagerly cling to the leaf to get off the sidewalk. At the 40 second mark his little body shakes:

Loading video

I do not see anything wrong with these creatures. Typically, an insect that drops dead will have been attacked and show signs of it, such as a missing wing, missing legs or a torso wound from a bird, and so on. These insects look pristine to me:

Here’s another moth that is seemingly frozen in time, no body damage, perfect wings:

Loading video

That is just a small quantity of replies.

ROBOT BEES: PREDICTIVE PROGRAMING?

Predictive Programming: There is a theory that the government and other higher-ups are using movies and books as a mass mind control tool to make the population more accepting of planned future events. Predictive Programming can also be as simple as throwing the idea out there in the media far in advance, then, like a leaky faucet, proceeding to drip it out over time. Below I am going to show you a timeline of Robot Bees going from a wacky idea to our saving grace, within a handful of years, while all along they were GeoEngineering insects to death. As the timeline will show, by 2023, they began outright slaughtering hives in the name of “safety”.

ROBOT BEES TIMELINE

2006: The first case of Bee Colony Collapse Disorder is reported. This means the bees completely abandoned their hive and queen, resulting in complete annihilation. Watch this horrifying 40-second video:

Loading video

2007: Here is Beyonce, the singer, in a Robot Bee costume. I bring this up only because it was shortly after this that the media began reporting on actual Robot Bees, and those familiar with Predictive Programming are aware that a celebrity is often used to subliminally kick-off to the campaign:

Loading video

2010: In only four years, Colony Collapse was now impacting nearly the entire USA.

2011: Beyonce is again a bee. Strange backdrop, eh?

2012: Slate headline:

The article says: “The Green Brain Project, as the effort is called, will upload real bees’ senses of sight and smell into the tiny robots. Scientists hope these basic cognitive abilities will allow e-bees to detect odors and gases from flowers, just as bees do. The project plans to release the bees in 2015”. They end the post by saying the upside is that you will never be stung by a robot bee… as if you are supposed to cheer? This was the original 2012 e-bee design:

2015: A study by The University of Sussex discovered that GeoEngineering is killing bees. This study would not get any attention, ever.:

Also in 2015: Europe reports 1 in every 10 bee species face extinction:

2016: The first prototype of a mass-produced robot bee emerges:

Loading video

2016: Beekeepers across the nation are reporting losing Nearly HALF of their bees:

2017: Bees are officially added to Endangered List for the first time.

Also in 2017: NPR praises how cool the new wave of Robot Bees is. This is the first time we hear to them referred to in MSM as drones:

Here’s the drone bee from the article. The horsehair collects pollen:

Also 2017: Another Robot Bee Drone is designed, this time by a college in Georgia:

Also 2018: Bill Gates is now involved in the RoboBee, which he says will assist with pollination in areas like, “Chinas Sichuan region, where extensive use of weed killers and insecticides killed the whole bee population” . Meanwhile, in the USA our skies are sprayed with toxic chemicals, including insecticide, daily:

Also 2018: The Mirror promoted Bill Gates robobee but doesn’t mention Gates at all. The Mirror says, “Fleets of robobees could now be deployed if natural populations continue to collapse.” … did you notice, they are now saying “if”… leaky faucet, drip… drip… drip…

Also 2018: Cloud Seeding, which is highly toxic and involves spraying literal insecticide is at an all-time high

2020: Beyonce in a Bee gown

2020/2021: Mass Bee Colony Loss hits the USA. Some states losing 75% of their bees:

2021: The media now shifts from “Robot” Bees to “Drone” Bees, as drones are becoming more acceptable in society. A new type of (Robot) Bee Drone appears in the media. The spin is these drones are just going to “help OVERWORKED bees”:

2021: Another prototype for a pollination drone is developed

2022: The Lancet publishes a piece, which lays the foundation for the official rollout of Robot Bees / Bee Drones. The title of the piece is, “The lost opportunity from insufficient pollinators for global food supplies and human health”. Basically, they claim, there is no way we can stop world hunger without finding a fix for the massive loss of pollinators. The funding for this study came from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and others.

Also in 2022: I can’t find the link, but I was reading this article that talked about how farmers now have to hire pollinators to come pollinate their crops. What they do is pay $300,000+/- to have a bee-farm owner bring in his hives and basically lease his hives to the farmer to allow him to have pollination. Have we reached the point of no return? Sure feels like it.

2023: Now robot bees are being peddled as Artificial Intelligence, and, as you already know, AI is a keystone to Agenda 2050… nothing natural can remain.

And 2023: We now have Beyonce again, in a very robotic-looking, also demonic-looking bee outfit.

A similar satanic-looking bee hat appears in a high-end designer runway show:

Also in 2023: We now are vaccinating bees with chemicals because they're not dying fast enough:

Also in 2023: If you haven’t gotten a lump in your throat yet, here you go: Tim Truth, a fellow investigative journalist, who is a Substack author and video creator, began reporting on INTENTIONAL mass murder of bees in Australia and the USA:

Here's Tim’s Bee-Murder Videos List. After you finish my post (and subscribe and donate, hint, hint) please watch his videos:

BEEKEEPER WHISTLEBLOWER VIDEO PROOF AUSSIE GOVT MASS KILLING BEES: "THE GOVT DOESN'T WANT US TO EAT"

FLORIDA RESIDENTS BOMBARDED WITH NEUROTOXIC PESTICIDE SPRAYING: TOXIC TO BEES/ WILDLIFE/ HUMANS

THE GREAT AUSTRALIAN BEE MASSACRE: GOVERNMENT KILLS 500 MILLION BEES & POISONS UNTOLD MORE IN WILD

AUSTRALIA NEUROTOXIC FIPRONIL WILDLIFE GENOCIDE CONTINUES: 500+ MILLION BEES DEAD AND UNTOLD ANIMALS

NSW AUSTRALIA GOVT DEPLOYS FIPRONIL BEE KILLING TRAPS: AND ALSO KILL 500 MILLION HIVE BEES

My robotic dragonfly art, start to finish:

:

SOURCES:

My sources list consists of everything I looked at to write this article. Not all sources are used to create this content, but they're all worth the look if you are doing similar research:

