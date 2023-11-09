Back in 2014, the outraged citizens of Arizona demanded their representatives let them speak about the Chemtrails plaguing their sky. Eventually, through strength in numbers and relentlessly pestering government, they finally got the chance. Here’s the testimony they gave. I try to keep the videos to under 2:20 in length so you can download them and share them on social media, including Twitter. Directions for downloading from Substack is in the Sources section along with the full length townhall video.

“I HAVE EVIDENCE!” Part 1 of 2

Loading video

“I HAVE EVIDENCE!” Part 2 of 2

Loading video

“SPECIES ARE GOING EXTINCT!”

Loading video

CHEMTRAILS ARE A GLOBAL PROGRAM AND EVERYTHING IS DYING

Loading video

THREE CITIZENS GIVE TESTIMONY

Loading video

“OUR AIR WAS CLEAR FIVE YEARS AGO, NOW IT’S A CONSTANT HAZE!”

Loading video

LAWYER TESTIFIES TO NATIONAL STATE OF EMERGENCY LAWS

Loading video

THE CHEMTRAILS ARE CAUSING THESE HUGE FIRES

Loading video

MULTIPLE CITIZENS TESTIFY TO CHEMTRAILS

Loading video

LOOK AT OUR RAINWATER TESTS!

Loading video

“What came of this?”, you ask. “Absolutely nothing”, I reply. You see, the states have 0 control over the sky because The Clean Air Act removed 100% of their authority and handed it over to the EPA. Therefore, as good as it feels to yell at our representatives, there is nothing they can do, because it was designed to be this way. I will be explaining how they trapped us in a future post. In the meantime:

Buy Me a Coffee (Pllllease)

Want to Keep Watching Stuff? Next Check Out:

Want to Read instead of Watch? Here ya go:

SOURCES:

How to download Substack videos:

Here’s the links to Substack video downloader for FireFox, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, directions for Brave browser, alternatively, if you are on your cell phone, you can screen record using Vidma and edit in Inshot if you want to (available in Google Play and Apple. It’s free). If anyone has other tricks to downloading from Substack, please share in the Comments section.

Full video: