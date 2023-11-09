Discover more from Agent131711’s Substack
Arizona Chemtrails Townhall: Citizens Testify & Demand "STOP THE GEOENGINEERING NOW!"
The brave people of Arizona got so fed up with planes spraying their skies that they forced the government to listen. Here's their testimony:
Back in 2014, the outraged citizens of Arizona demanded their representatives let them speak about the Chemtrails plaguing their sky. Eventually, through strength in numbers and relentlessly pestering government, they finally got the chance. Here’s the testimony they gave. I try to keep the videos to under 2:20 in length so you can download them and share them on social media, including Twitter. Directions for downloading from Substack is in the Sources section along with the full length townhall video.
“I HAVE EVIDENCE!” Part 1 of 2
“I HAVE EVIDENCE!” Part 2 of 2
“SPECIES ARE GOING EXTINCT!”
CHEMTRAILS ARE A GLOBAL PROGRAM AND EVERYTHING IS DYING
THREE CITIZENS GIVE TESTIMONY
“OUR AIR WAS CLEAR FIVE YEARS AGO, NOW IT’S A CONSTANT HAZE!”
LAWYER TESTIFIES TO NATIONAL STATE OF EMERGENCY LAWS
THE CHEMTRAILS ARE CAUSING THESE HUGE FIRES
MULTIPLE CITIZENS TESTIFY TO CHEMTRAILS
LOOK AT OUR RAINWATER TESTS!
“What came of this?”, you ask. “Absolutely nothing”, I reply. You see, the states have 0 control over the sky because The Clean Air Act removed 100% of their authority and handed it over to the EPA. Therefore, as good as it feels to yell at our representatives, there is nothing they can do, because it was designed to be this way. I will be explaining how they trapped us in a future post. In the meantime:
SOURCES:
How to download Substack videos:
Here’s the links to Substack video downloader for FireFox, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, directions for Brave browser, alternatively, if you are on your cell phone, you can screen record using Vidma and edit in Inshot if you want to (available in Google Play and Apple. It’s free). If anyone has other tricks to downloading from Substack, please share in the Comments section.
Full video:
