Regardless of where you stand on “Chemtrails”, I think the vast majority of us can agree, the sky used to be blue:

Those of us who grew up through the 1980s and still have the old school photo albums (you know, the ones where you put real photographs into a binder and the clear sheet protects them) have noticed that our old outdoor photographs don’t contain lines all over the sky, let alone a hazy white sun. Not a single line in the sky on any of my Polaroids. Fast forward to 2023 and you will be hard-pressed to Google image search “Blue Sky” and find a photo without GeoEngineering of some form. Can we all agree that this wasn’t the sky in 1989?:

Growing up in Michigan, I’ve always really loved the outdoors. Hiking, canoeing, going to the lake… Michigan was a phenomenal place to be during the summer which is why we have such a huge seasonal tourist population. If you want to book a cabin in northern Michigan you often have to book a year, or more, in advance. There was nothing quite like the feeling of the hot Michigan summer sun on your shoulders then cooling down by “wave jumping” in our beautiful, freshwater Lake Michigan… then having mom yell to come under the beach umbrella because she didn’t want to deal with sunburnt kids. When I was young, we used to take an annual family trip across the state to the Sand Dunes. If you’ve never been, as a kid they’re amazing (as an adult your calves are burning 10 minutes into climbing!). The Dunes are absolutely MASSIVE mountains of sand. When you finally get to the top you can oversee Lake Michigan. It’s magnificent.

As a child, my mother would always make us bring a long sleeve shirt, sunglasses and a hat to the Dunes because the sun was bright and hot and us kids wanted to climb up and run down those sand mountains for a full day. It was guaranteed that someone will be going to bed with a peeling nose and tender shoulders, and if it hurt too bad, mom always had a bag of frozen peas you could put on it. Ah, the marvelous 80’s.

But in the past 5 years, we have noticed that our summer skies have turned dingy-white or gray-darkness. This is what we now see here now:

Even when the sky starts off as brilliant-blue, the planes show up, the lines show up, the lines expand then we have gray, typically within a matter of hours. Here’s exactly what I’m referring to:

On occasion you will get to catch a glimpse of the blue sky between the clouds, but even then, the sun is always blocked… exactly as 50+ YEARS of government documents stated:

When I recently took my children to the sand dunes, we didn’t have a single day of sun, despite the weather forecast claiming it was sunny. (That’s Lake Michigan in the lower center of this pic. See, I told you it was magnificent!):

When we returned the following year the weather was the same, if not worse:

No need for long sleeve shirts or hats….

So, providing we are all semi-observant and have just a little common sense, we should be able to agree that something is going on; can we find common ground and agree on that?

I already know what deniers are going to say, “It’s because the air traffic has increased!”. That’s outright absurd. While the air traffic has increased, the following is also true:

The military admits to GeoEngineering since, at least, the 1940s. Additionally, the military also has a lengthy history of running secret spray operations on it’s own citizens, as well as other countries. High Bypass Turbo Fan Engines are now in almost all jets / planes. These engines are incapable of spewing massive plumes, let alone plumes that linger for hours and slowly expand to take over the sky and block the sun.

Because engines do not emit lingering plumes, “stunt pilots”, such as The Navy Blue Angels have to use additive to emit plumes for the show. If it was just condensation, or if “all planes leave trails like that”, there would be no reason for the Blue Angels to use additive:

These spray patterns are illegal flight patterns, sprayed from illegally close planes. A normal pilot would lose their license if they pulled these “stunts”. The planes spraying are not on radar. According to Flight Tracker, only military can operate in “stealth mode”.

There are numerous military whistleblowers, pilots, weathermen, FEMA employees, FBI, former United Nations employees and more, who state the military is spraying. I am working on a lengthy post showing all of the whistleblowers, but it is very time consuming. Additionally, spraying the skies is all part of the master plan. Read Chemtrails Chapter 1: Why are they Spraying and it will make sense. When Covid lockdown occurred and airline traffic dropped down to nothing, “the lines in the sky” didn’t decrease one bit. If the argument is that the lines are the increase in air traffic, this fact cannot be avoided:

BUT, you know when the lines DID stop? They stopped in March 2000, when the US Air Force grounded their KC tankers to fix defects. The repairs lasted approximately 1 week. Following that week, the lines and grids began appearing again.

We have patents, heaps of government documents and contracts, chemtrail plane cost analysis, videos of retrofitted nozzles spraying, endless testimony, and more, but sometimes the most interesting tidbits are the tiny things that everyone overlooks…

Here’s a great example of a small thing that speak volumes:

In 2009 and 2010 the government met to discuss spraying the skies.

Now keep in mind, the skies already had been being sprayed since the late 1990’s but the spraying has all been done under the military, and the ultimate goal is to make it public, so it can come out of the shadows and the Stratospheric Aerosol Injection patent holders, such as GeoEngineering advocate David Keith, can finally reap the financial rewards of their patents. So, during this government meeting, one very interesting statement was made. Doctor Alan Robock was asked about pros and cons of spraying the skies. Regarding the downsides, his response is telling:

He stated, “Whitening of the sky” will occur, which will result in “no more blue skies, but nice sunsets” , which is exactly what we are seeing:

Why do you think the GeoEngineering company, who has been actively and openly releasing chemicals in the atmosphere to block the sun is called “MAKE SUNSETS”?

They’re called MAKE SUNSETS because it sounds a hell of a lot better than “BLOCK THE SUN”! Here’s their site as of August 25th, 2023:

DOES THE GOVERNMENT KNOW MAKE SUNSETS IS SPRAYING?

YES! THEY APPROVED IT! Make Sunsets currently has a 200 YEAR contract on NOAA.gov to SPRAY THE GLOBE to Fight Climate Change:

I need you to remember that the contract is hosted on NOAA.gov. We will be discussing their long-term involvement in GeoEngineering very soon.

Not ready to stop seeing evidence? Here’s more testimony:

