When people say “They’re just cloud seeding, it’s not chemtrails! It’s harmless!”, they have no idea what they are talking about. Cloud Seeding is also toxic chemicals being sprayed into the sky that also block the sun and it is absolutely annihilating the environment, yet everyone seems to say “it’s just silver iodide!” then turns a blind eye. Today we are going to actually look at what chemicals are in Cloud Seeding, according to the manufactures of the chemicals and the CDC.

WHAT IS CLOUD SEEDING?

Cloud Seeding involves chemicals being sprayed into the atmosphere to make precipitation:

As stated, in decades of US military documents, Seeding can not only make rain but also fog, snow or hail… because, you know, sometimes people with winter storms really need more snow, so it’s good to have the capability….

MAKING HAIL

GeoEngineered hail is no longer the cute little pin-point sized pieces of ice that delicately tink…tink…tink on your roof. It has gotten so out of control that across the world people are seeing this insanity:

“Ice Pellet" Hail from Cloud Seeding: Round balls that appear to be made in a factory:

75 POUND Hail balls in Lake Michigan during the “Polar Vortex” (Gee, I wonder what caused that…)

Hail from Croatia that looks like a soap-mold:

Tennis-Ball-Sized hail in Missouri:

Baseball sized hail in Michigan:

“Rare Ice Crystal Hail” in Florida (of all places):

Hail so large it wrecks vehicles:

Salt-Like hail covering the ground in Austria:

The GeoEngineering hail has gotten so bad that now they are GeoEngineering ways to fight the GeoEngineered hail:

GeoEngineering “Hail Cannons”to reverse GeoEngineering send MASSIVE shockwaves into the atmosphere to try and stop the Cloud Seeded hail. Here’s one in action; so loud that it is shaking the ground. I’m sure this is simply fantastic for nature:

The 1991 Raytheon “ Atmospheric Seeding ” Patent = (CHEMTRAILS)

Taped testimony involving Julio Gomez, attorney for the Los Alamos Study Group and Justin Price, a Rhode Island State Representative, regarding Raytheon’s patent for “Seeding”:

Maybe you think it sounds silly that Seeding could control the sun, but here’s a document from the University of Michigan from 1964 that says exactly that:

As you can see, we haven’t even gotten into the actual Seeding ingredients and it’s already a science-experiment-gone-wrong that ended up like every other government-ran science experiment = evil-intentions. With that being said, let’s look at what is actually in Cloud Seeding:

In 2004, Cloud Seeding flare producer, MK BALLISTICS (who also made ballistics… yes, ballistics and cloud seeding flares) was investigated by the CDC for their CHEMICALS making their employees sick. Here’s the CDC investigation that includes ingredients and process:

Details of ingredients within investigation paperwork:

INGREDIENT: SILVER IODIDE

The US government admits that silver is one of the MOST TOXIC heavy metals, yet they justify spraying it into the sky because IT IS LESS THAN WHAT THE GOVERNMENT ALLOWS IN DRINKING (TAP) WATER.

And, according to the Manufacturers of Silver Iodide (chemical), it is exceptionally toxic to “aquatic life”, meaning everything living in oceans, lakes, streams, marshes, etc:

INGREDIENT: STYRENE

Cloud Seeding ingredient "STYRENE" (CAS #100-42-5) is a TOXIC, HAZARDOUS CHEMICAL that should NEVER BE INHALED according to the manufacturer. Extreme damage to aquatic animals, unborn children & human organs

INGREDIENT: ALUMINUM POWDER

Cloud Seeding ingredient "Aluminum Powder" manufacturers Safety Sheet states "DO NOT ALLOW TO BECOME AIRBORNE", toxic to eyes, skin and respiratory system:

INGREDIENT: POTASSIUM PERCHLORATE

Cloud Seeding ingredient Potassium Perchlorate (CAS #7778-74-7) is a HAZARDOUS CHEMICAL according to the manufacturer Safety Sheet. Its INCOMPATIBLE with fine metals, which is EXACTLY what is in Cloud Seeding (Aluminum & More)

INGREDIENT: MAGNESIUM METAL POWDER

Ingredient Magnesium METAL Powder (CAS #7439-95-4) is used in Cloud Seeding and...insecticide. This is why the insects (and pollinators) and magically “vanished”:

INGREDIENT: MAGNESIUM & ALUMINUM COMBINED = BLOOD CLOTS!

(37 second video)

Now you know why they are pushing magnesium supplements so hard! …Folks, all of the ingredients are chemicals. They are ALL toxic. There’s no point in continuing to review them because I have learned that very few people ever reach the end of the blog post. If what I have shown you this far doesn’t convince you, then, by all means, keep your blinders on and cheer for the government “just making some rain”.

