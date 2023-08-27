When I say “The Government SAID”, I am referring to all of these tax-funded entities (and more):

You see, back in 2011, a presentation called “Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]” was created by the NASA Langley Research Center, Author: Dennis M. Bushnell. You can download the short version of the presentation here by clicking the PDF icon. Or enjoy my recap below. Either way, let’s jump into this terrifying document.

Although some slides have been scrubbed from the presentation, I happen to have screenshots of them. This document began by creepily referring to earth as a spaceship, and calling citizens “the crew”, then accusing them of being morons who can’t control themselves and are ultimately destroying earth… er, uh, “the spaceship”, I mean:

The document then goes on to outline, essentially, ways to kill us off... and this is exceptionally important for you to remember. These (year 2025) slow-kill-methods include use of carcinogens, airborne bioweapons, POISONING VITAMINS, FOOD and CLOTHING, using pathogens to target GENOMES…:

And, most importantly, in the side above, is the last line, “Long term / fingerprintless campaign”. On this substack, after I lay the foundation to explain the chemtrail program, I am going to start releasing a wealth of evidence. One common factor throughout the evidence is the phrase “fingerprintless”. The government agencies involved in these slow-kill programs often use this term. What it means is that the (killing) action cannot be traced back to them. In a future substack post, I will show you (now-scrubbed) documents from the Dept of Energy and other .gov organizations that were constructing the chemtrail program and wanted to insure that whatever they decided to put in the air was 100% “fingerprintless”. Looking again at the slide above, you can see that NASA wanted to guarantee that poisoning us, whether it be through food, “vitamins”, pathogens or via genome-tampering, that it was absolutely “fingerprintless”. Reminder: This document is from 2011. Look what has happened since:

Genome targeting pathogens seem like a perfect fit for the militaries unmanned genetic weapon planes…

Or get an mRNA vaccine that tampers with the genome. Either way, mission accomplished.

We have already discussed poison vitamins, and in the near future I will be authoring a post dedicated to vitamin FRAUD and how we are being slow-killed via The Vitamin Psyop. In fact, there is an 18 minute, amazing presentation titled The Vitamin Psyop. I beg you to watch it for free on Rumble because it will truly shock you. Here’s a little clip:

Loading video

Anyways, we ARE being poisoned with vitamins. The truth hurts. We were duped. Vitamins are owned by Pharma. They are based on outright FRAUD… it was planned in 2011, right before Pharma bought out vitamin companies and paid for rigged studies.

Moving along, clouds are now carry pathogens / biological agents, just as they planned;

Is it ironic that Dept of Defense specialist and GeoEngineering psychopath Ken Calderia admitted HE HELPED DESIGN aerosolized pathogens to be sprayed into clouds?

.. it’s as if everything on the 2011 list has come true… just in time for the 2025 target… coincidence? I think not.

The NASA presentation goes on to cheer for Smart Dust, Nano-Tagging everything, even using insects as weapons (which they have been doing for decades)

As well as "Psychological Warfare” involving disinformation on the internet, Blasting Wave Accelerators and they must really, really like poisoning the food supply with bio-war chemicals because it is again mentioned here:

On page 42 of the presentation they state now state they want to put biological war agents into the nations ARGICULTURE food distribution system:

And as of 2023, we have GMO seeds, Monsanto poison being sprayed all over crops followed by companies that provide chemical produce “wash” followed by companies like Bill Gates “Apeel” that sprays chemicals onto produce after they are chemically washed… you can’t even buy a fresh apple from the grocery store without it having been chemically treated in some way. To make matters worse, the FDA doesn’t want us knowing what foods are GMO because, they claim there is no difference between “natural” and GMO, and the icing on the cake is that these chemical treatments ARE LABELED FINE FOR “ORGANICS”.

… it sure seems like all of these 2011 “goals” have come to fruition. Now that you know the government wants to kill you, the government has been running secret aerosol operations since the 1940s (Read Chemtrails Chapter 2), and the purpose of the Chemtrail Program helps achieve the 2025 goals, Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2050 (Read Chemtrails Chapter 1), it should no longer be a question of IF they are spraying the skies.

Stay tuned, always do your own research and PLEASE, LOOK UP!

KoFi One Time Tip of Any Amount :)

Buy me a Coffee (ADD WHISKEY! Please?)

NEXT READ

SOURCES

Download NASA presentation here: https://www.foresightfordevelopment.org/sobipro/54/1195-future-warfare-circa-2025