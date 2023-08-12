Most people find it impossible to believe that the government would ever intentionally harm it's citizens. We all want to believe the government, and especially the military, is there to protect us. We have been led to believe Roosevelt was a hero, but this is untrue. In fact, it was under Roosevelt that the spraying experiments began. We have been taught that the bad guy was running a terrorist operation from his hole-in-the-desert. If this is what you currently believe, I am about to majorly shock you, using years worth of research that I have condensed into a timeline of the experiments WE KNOW ABOUT. I guarantee there are hundreds, if not thousands more that we don't know about. The list is lengthy, but I encourage you to read it all, especially if you genuinely want to know if the chemtrail program is occurring…

HISTORY OF GOVERNMENT SECRETLY SPRAYING & HUMAN EXPERIMENTATION TIMELINE

MILITARY 1942: The Chemical Warfare Service begins Mustard Gas experiments on approximately 4,000 servicemen.

ATOMIC ENERGY COMMISSION 1949: Operation Green Run released iodine-131 and xenon-133 into the atmosphere near the Hanford site in Washington, which contaminated a 500,000-acre (2,000 km2) area, containing three small towns.

MILITARY 1949 (-1969): Military admits to previously conducting 239 open air biological warfare experiments on citizens without their knowledge

MILITARY 1950: Military begins detonating nuclear weapons in the desert and secretly monitors downwind citizens for health complications. At no point were residents informed of this activity.

MILITARY 1950 (-1960's): USA Army OPERATION LAC secretly sprayed unknowing cities with zinc cadmium sulfide; Inhalation causes LOSS OF SMELL, FEVER, respiratory issues, cancer, LOW SPERM COUNT, headaches, lung & kidney damage, pneumonia, bronchitis, decreased birth rate, DEATH.

MILITARY 1950 (-1952's): Operation Dew took place off the southeast coast of the United States, including near Georgia, and North and South Carolina. Operation Dew consisted of two sets of trials, Dew I and Dew II. The tests involved the aerosolized release of 250 pounds (110 kg) of fluorescent particles from a minesweeper off the coast.

HUMAN EXPERIMENTS 1950 (-1972): Heavy chemical / biological experimentation is now underway, with projects being run by multiple branches of government. Pentagon documents show some of the government operations included:

• Releasing deadly nerve agents in Alaska

• Spraying bacteria over Hawaii

• Testing nerve agents in Canada and Britain in conjunction with those two countries

• biological and chemical weapons in Maryland

• biological and chemical weapons in Florida

MILITARY 1954: Between July 9, 1953 and Aug 1, 1953, six kilograms of zinc cadmium sulfide was sprayed onto unsuspecting citizens of Winnipeg from U.S. Army planes.

MILITARY 1954: Operation Sea Spray, Navy secretly sprayed Serratia marcescens & Bacillus globigii bacteria all over San Francisco

MILITARY 1954: Operation Ozone ALSO ALMOST SCRUBBED FROM THE INTERNET. Operation Ozone occurred in Nassau, in 1954 in which 5 open-air trials of dangerous bacteria, anthrax, pathogens and viruses had been carried out at sea by spraying aerosols.

MILITARY 1954: Operation Big Itch was a U.S. entomological warfare field test using fleas to determine their coverage and survivability as a vector for biological agents. The tests were conducted at Dugway Proving Ground in 1954

MILITARY 1954: Operation May Day Savannah, Georgia. These tests were designed to reveal information about the dispersal of yellow fever mosquitoes in an urban area

MILITARY 1954: Operation Drop-Kick The Chemical Corps released female mosquitoes into a cooperative residential area of Savannah, Georgia, and then estimated how many mosquitoes entered houses and bit people. Within a day, the mosquitoes had bitten many people. <---- This makes absolutely no sense being that the citizens were not informed and there was no known reporting process established.

MILITARY 1954: Operation Drop-Kick PART 2: The Chemical Corps released 600,000 mosquitoes in Avon Park, Florida. These tests showed that mosquitoes could be spread by means of “various devices”, whatever that means

MILITARY 1954-1955: Operation Negation. Bahamas, open-air bio-war tests ALMOST SCRUBBED FROM THE INTERNET!

1954 - 1955, Nassau, Bahamas, more open-air bio-war tests.

MILITARY 1955: Operation Big Buzz dispersing (from aircraft) more yellow fever mosquitoes

MILITARY 1955: The CIA, in conjunction with the US Army, wanted to test infection-by-transmission in human populations, so they released more contaminated bacteria over Tampa Bay, Florida.

MILITARY 1960's: The Military began testing LSD as a bioweapon internationally. PROJECT DERBY HAT was run in Asia and PROJECT THIRD CHANCE was conducted on European citizens.

ATOMIC ENERGY COMMISSION 1962: the Hanford site again released radioactive I-131, stationing test subjects along its path to record its effect on them. The AEC also recruited Hanford volunteers to ingest milk contaminated with I-131 during this time.[64]

MILITARY 1962-1983: The Military was conducting Project Stormfury which consisted of multiple GeoEngineering sub-programs:

MILITARY HUMAN EXPERIMENTS 1965: DEVIL HOLE 1: The tests occurred in the summer of 1965 at the Gerstle River test site near Fort Greeley, Alaska using Sarin, a powerful nerve gas that causes a choking, thrashing death.

MILITARY HUMAN EXPERIMENTS 1965: DEVIL HOLE 2: These tests occurred on the Gerstle River. Military released “VX” is one of the deadliest nerve agents known and is persistent in the environment because it is a sticky liquid that evaporates slowly.

MILITARY HUMAN EXPERIMENTS 1965: BIG TOM: Was a test that included spraying bacteria over the Hawaiian island of Oahu to simulate a biological attack on an island compound, and to develop tactics for such an attack. The test used a bacteria called Bacillus globigii, later labeled a pathogen by the FDA.

MILITARY HUMAN EXPERIMENTS 1966: Operation SHAD Chemicals sprayed on unknowing USA military. Some of the nerve agents/chemicals included VX nerve gas, Tabun gas, Sarin, Soman and the marker chemicals zinc sulfide, cadmium sulfide and QNB. All done without consent.

MILITARY HUMAN EXPERIMENTS 1966: Back in 1953, the US Army sprayed six kilograms of zinc cadmium sulfide was sprayed onto unsuspecting citizens of Winnipeg from U.S. Army planes. In 1966 they returned and repeated the experiments in Alberta

MILITARY HUMAN EXPERIMENTS 1966 (-1969): Uncontrolled release of ticks that had been fed DISEASE AGENTS. Releases occurred in Virginia and Montana.

MILITARY HUMAN EXPERIMENTS 1967: A third MKUltra spinoff is developed titled MKNAOMI, whose purpose was to maintain, test and stockpile biological and chemical weapons. FUN FACT: It was at this time that they began stockpiling animal venom, including venom from pufferfish and snakes.

MILITARY 1967: Congress met to discuss Weather Modification, which involves spraying (toxic) chemicals into the sky and the use of high frequencies (weapons, Ref: HAARP) H.R. 9212 & H.J. Res. 688

MILITARY HUMAN EXPERIMENTS 1967-1968: RAPID TAN 1, RAPID TAN 2 & RAPID TAN 3: The tests used sarin and VX, as well as the nerve agents tabun and soman, at the British chemical weapons facility in Porton Down, England. Tests at the Suffield Defence Research Establishment in Ralston, Canada, included tabun and soman. (note: Soman will be used again, in 2004, during a secret spray Operation that took place on the citizens of Salt Lake City, Utah)

MILITARY 1967: The Department of Defense asks Congress for 10 million dollars so an Aids-like Retrovirus bioweapon, for which there is no cure, could be developed. (The request was granted, HR 15090)

MILITARY 1970s: As shown in this now-declassified government document, by the early 1970s, Geoengineering, which heavily involves spraying (toxic) chemicals into the sky was in full swing:

MILITARY 1974: The US Military, under oath, admits to using chemicals (“Geoengineering”) to melt Greenland’s Ice Cap. This will later be blamed on Climate Change.

MILITARY 1979: CIA conducted an open-air biological warfare experiment in 1955 near Tampa, Florida, and elsewhere in Florida with whooping cough bacteria. It was alleged that the experiment tripled the whooping cough infections in Florida to over one-thousand cases and caused whooping cough deaths in the state to increase from one to 12 over the previous year, according to The San Francisco Chronicle

MILITARY 1980s - current: All along the Military has used Forest Fires as a weapon. These fires are created by spraying flammable materials, specifically over forested areas. The plants / trees then absorb the materials via their roots and become, essentially, “ticking time bombs” that will go ablaze with a spark:

MILITARY 1987: Under oath, the Department of Defense admits that, despite a treaty that bans biological “research”, they are currently operating 127 facilities and Universities across the nation.

MILITARY 1994: Senator John D. Rockefeller issues a report that states that for at least 50 years, the Department of Defense has been running secret experiments on the citizens of the USA which include nerve gas, mustard gas, ionizing radiation, psychochemicals, hallucinogens and drugs.

MILITARY 1996 – The US Military creates a document titled “Owning the Weather in 2025”, which outlines spraying chemicals into the sky and using high frequencies.

MILITARY 1997 – Cuba files official Article 5 BTWC

complaint against the USA for releasing pathogens into their country (BTWC: Biological Toxins and Weapons Convention treaty, united nations)

MILITARY 1998– US Military actively spraying / dropping “Chaff” throughout the USA, causing power outages and environmental destruction. There was so much Chaff damaging that the environment that The Secretary of Defense suggested the Military look into “biodegradable Chaff”

HUMAN EXPERIMENTS 2004: NARAC is a gov agency that oversees the RELEASE of chemicals into the atmosphere. Secretly, on 6-18/19-04 they released a CHEMICAL WARFARE AGENT (ARAC SOMAN) onto the citizens of Salt Lake City UT causing severe harm, including thousands of deaths

MILITARY 2005: US Military document (that was later turned into a book). Development of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles carrying Genetic Weapon "Payloads":

MILITARY 2005: March 10th & 14th, 2005, the gov spent hours secretly releasing Propanol, PFAS and other chemicals on the citizens of Manhattan, NY, supposedly, to study biological attacks. Release locations and times shown below. Each release ran for 30-60 mins.

2005 (March 10th & 14th): The Madison Square Garden Tracer Study: the gov spent hours secretly releasing Propanol, PFAS and other chemicals on the citizens of Manhattan, NY, supposedly, to study biological attacks. Release locations and times shown below. Each release ran for 30-60 mins.

2004-2007: More atmospheric chemical release experiments run on NY citizens, this time the gov used a variety of chemical gasses.

2003: “DHS” 10 DAY experiment was run on the citizens of NYC, in which different chemical agents were secretly released into the sky by the gov. We know the Salt Lake City study used deadly nerve agents, however this NYC study fails to state the chemicals

... and this is what we know about. What I didn't mention in the list above is that these secret experiments, on average, take 20-40+ YEARS to come to light. Additionally, when the chemicals are sprayed, they cause illness. The illness is labeled an "outbreak". The outbreak then allows the CDC to step in and give it a name. Then Big Pharma makes a vaccine. Then the vaccine is added to the childhood vaccine schedule. Then the vaccine makes people sick, the sickness is labeled an outbreak, the CDC steps in, a vaccine is made, another secret military experiment happens, an outbreak occurs... do you see the pattern? They cause the problem then sell us the solution, but the solution causes more problems, which leads to them selling us more solutions. It's literal lunacy.

With the aforementioned in mind, does it really seem hard to believe that the government could be currently conducting a secret spraying operation?

If you want some amazing reading material regarding secret spraying, I cannot recommend the book "Clouds of Secrecy" by Leonard Cole enough.