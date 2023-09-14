Today I want to discuss the terrifying reality that is quickly approaching, and anyone who simply looks around can see it. This is one of the topics that weighs really heavy on me because I have been watching our Michigan trees quickly go extinct, specifically in the past year. Just writing this post made me teary-eyed with a lump in my throat.

When I was growing up in the 1980s, we used to climb trees and play on Tire Swings. Two of us would stand on the Tire Swing at the same time while a third person whips it around as hard as they could because safety wasn’t really a thing back then, lol. We had Lawn Darts, no bike helmets, tether ball, slap bracelets, metal playgrounds and Lead Based Paint… and look, I’m still alive! Not once did anyone ever say, “Don’t play on that tree, it might fall over!”.

Back then, the trees outlived people and were so strong you could build a tree fort in them without worry.

Spring 2023, as I traveled down the expressway, I noticed that only a fraction of the trees were starting to get leaves. By summer it was clear that many were never going to get leaves again. Now the trees are dying so fast that I cannot drive home from work without seeing another tree missing bark, leaning, dying, or are so dead that there is no hope of resurrection. THIS IS NOT NORMAL!

GEOENGINEERING

GeoEngineering, in general, has been going on since the early 1900s, but Chemtrails began being a military operation in the late 1990’s then ramped up through the 2000’s. Here in Michigan, back in 2016-2018, we used to see spray planes arrive in Detroit at 3:30pm daily and spray until 3:45/3:55pm, then leave. It was like clockwork. You could stand outside and wait for them. They were always on time, and never on flight radar. By late 2021, the spraying became 10am until 4pm. Now it is every single day, all day, from the crack of dawn until after dark.

Michigan sunrise, starting up the grid:

Michigan Afternoon:

Michigan sunset:

But those are the times we are lucky to see the sky. Our most common view has become this, by lunch:

The thick, dark, dirty-looking clouds remain for the entire day, making it chilly outside, regardless of what the weather forecasters claim the temp is. On occasion the clouds will suddenly vanish, just as the sun is setting. By July, you will notice “powder mildew” forming on your outdoor plant leaves because there’s no sun and mildew thrives in darkness. This is a new phenomenon that we never had prior to 2021.

There are times I get up for work at 4am and see a pink or yellow payload being sprayed. The insane increase in GeoEngineering directly corresponds to Michigan losing 98%+ of its full-sun-days, in addition to the signs of complete and total collapse of our ecosystem, including the trees. I recommend reading my post, “Congress Chemtrails Testimony: When We Start Spraying, No More Blue Skies. ONLY WHITE”. In the near future I will be writing about the “Vanishing Insects and Death to Pollinators”, so subscribe so we can weep together:

Quick Overview of Metal Particles in Chemtrails: The chemicals in GeoEngineering agents are primarily microscopic particles (called “nanoparticles”) of Aluminum, Barium, Strontium and other toxic ingredients. These particles are aerosolized then sprayed into the atmosphere and they eventually end up on the ground, and in bodies of water, through rain, snow, hail or general precipitation. This forces trees and plants to absorb them through their root system.

Just how drinking fluoride and contaminated water slowly kills us over time, the nanoparticles ultimately kill the plant by loading it with toxins. The difference between us and a tree is that we are able to flush toxins out of our body, whereas the tree cannot. If you have seen photos or videos of trees burning from the inside out, it is because they are full of flammable particles, absorbed through the root system and harbored inside the trunk:

Loading video

In fact, these particles are the same ingredients that the military uses to create forest fires as a WEAPON.

Loading video

MICHIGAN MASS TREE DEATH

In late 2022, I began noticing trees all over Michigan suddenly falling over as well as snapping in half. I had never seen anything like it:

Here is another tree from the same park. Notice the lack of roots!:

Here’s trees outside of a police station, snapped in half:

Trees at a hotel, snapped in half:

Loading video

Nature Reserve: the pathway is blocked by trees that snapped in half or fell over:

Loading video

Another tree, snapped in half:

Giant pine tree that fell over out front of a mall:

Loading video

Trees leaning at a school:

Trees falling onto the road:

Here’s three of the same kind of tree, planted in a row, in various stages of dying or completely dead:

Loading video

It became so bad that the local parks and businesses started tagging trees for early removal to avoid them falling over:

Everywhere you look there’s a dead tree or a huge pile of branches:

Notice the missing bark:

The amount of trees that have died in the past 8 months is unfathomable. Here’s three more trees, struggling to live another year. You can see their last-ditch-effort by looking at the trunk. See how all three are shooting branches out?

Here’s another tree, who, based on size, had a long, happy life, until the spraying killed him. You can tell he fought like hell to survive, but the chemicals were stronger than his ability to thrive:

Our beautiful Michigan pines are no match for toxic rain:

I will be doing an article soon on the signs of Chemtrail-Tree-Death, so be sure to subscribe, because if there’s one thing you want to lose sleep over, it’s how the government is killing all forms of vegetation:

WORLDWIDE TREE ANNIHILATION

I have thousands of photos just like the ones above, all taken between November 2022 and September 2023. I began sharing my photos and videos on Twitter and was utterly shocked by the response received. People from all across the nation are reporting the same. I even received replies from international citizens, especially in the United Kingdom. Here’s a few, I strongly encourage you to read all of these, and know that this is only a very small fraction of the replies:

Have you ever seen a tree fall during the middle of a golf tournament like this one did in 2023?:

Loading video

Trees splitting in half in Virginia:

This one is crazy. Texas was hit by a GeoEngineered snowstorm, and the trees were so weak that they started falling over, in mass. Look at these crazy pictures:

Someone sent me a terrifying image from Alaska, showing that their Spruce trees are dying super-fast this year. Read his caption, it’s heartbreaking:

On August 23rd, 2023, I did a generic Twitter search for “Tree Fell” and could not believe the sheer volume of posts from people in the United States who were currently dealing with a large tree randomly falling and causing severe property damage, taking out electrical lines, crushing vehicles, smashing a school bus, annihilating homes, blocking roadways, injuring citizens and even killing people. It appears that ALL of the posts shown in the video below are from August 6th - 23rd, 2023 (only 17 days!). There were so many I stopped looking. I tried to scroll slow so you can read the captions and locations so you can see the same horror I am seeing. Feel free to pause if you need longer to read. THIS IS NOT NORMAL.

Loading video

It really is The Final Countdown… the countdown to Agenda 2030.

EVERYTHING MUST BE DESTROYED, TO BUILD IT BACK BETTER FOR THE GREAT RESET

If you read Chemtrails Chapter 1: Why are They Spraying? You already know they must spray because it is all part of the plan. Everything must be destroyed to usher in Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2050, and all of these agendas need Sustainable Development via The Wildlands Project to go as planned. Sustainable Development isn’t what you might think it is. If you haven’t yet seen this short clip explaining The Wildlands Project, here you go:

Loading video

THE NEW MECHANICAL TREES:

You might have thought I was joking when I said they plan to replace real trees with mechanical trees. Unfortunately, I am as serious as a heart attack… or blood clot. Agenda 2050 involves transhumanism, and, in order to officially “merge man with machine”, nothing natural can remain. Natural includes all nature; trees, bees, birds, plants, flowers, frogs, fish, you name it. They already captured plants and food with GMOs. They are in the process of capturing animals and humanity with gene editing injections. What many do not realize is that since 2005, they have been designing the replacement trees, because this was the plan all along. These machine-trees will be “carbon scrubbers”, because the upcoming Carbon Credit System involves Net 0 Carbon, and no carbon means no plants because plants need carbon to live. And, other than cleaning carbon, what do real trees do? THEY GIVE US OXYGEN. Remember science class?:

According to the USDA, a single tree is so amazing that it can supply a family of 4 a full days worth of oxygen! Truly remarkable!

So now you see why they MUST kill the trees… then install mechanical trees that remove carbon but not provide oxygen… because this never was about saving the planet, it is about killing us. Net 0 Carbon means no people, but NASA already said they plan to poison and kill us in 2025, so there’s that.

SNEAK PEEK AT THE NEW TREES

Try not to get too excited; here’s the 2007 original model of mechanical tree. Yes, it does look like a giant fly swatter:

For the 2011 model, they tried a little harder. Apparently they were going to do a test run in Boston and people didn’t like it. Gee, I wonder why…:

Here is the newest models, which look like giant air purifiers, which, I guess is what they technically are supposed to be:

Here’s the second new model that resembles a beer keg. It’s 33 feet tall. Nobody will be hanging a tire swing from that:

Aren’t you giddy to have this in the park? I mean, it has a picture of a tree on it, so it’s the same as a real tree:

If you want to look at more hideous mechanical trees, google search “Carbon Scrubbing Trees” and click Images, warning, you’ll probably gag a little.

