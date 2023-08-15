(If you are reading this post in your email, please click Show Remote Content to view images and videos in this post.)

In my first post I told you Why Chemtrails are being sprayed. In my second post I showed you over 60 YEARS of known government ran (or sponsored) diabolical experiments ran on its own citizens. In my third post I showed you the current "wildfires" that have all the tell-tale signs of being created using (government) Direct Energy Weapons, Frequencies and Chemtrails. Today I am going to answer the second most popular question people ask, "Who is spraying the Chemtrails?".

The answer is so simple, when you use "process of elimination" thinking. So let's look at it like this,

1. Who is able to fly illegal flight patterns, illegally close? Who is able to perform U-turns, loops, vertical flying patterns, crisscross over another plane? A normal pilot would lose their license if they pulled these stunts.

Loading video

2. Who is able to fly off-radar while their planes are emitting massive plumes? Even other pilots are not able to see these planes on radar. There are several videos showing terrifyingly close encounters with these off-radar planes

Loading video

Loading video

FedEx plane almost collides with 3 Off-Radar Chemtrail Planes:

Loading video

Loading video

Turn volume all the way up, the video below is very quiet:

Loading video

3. Who is able to emit massive plumes, of a variety of different colors, while off-radar, flying illegally close and illegal flight patterns?

Loading video

Answer: There is only 1 entity who can do this: Military, or those associated-with, or sponsored-by military. If you or I tried to do any of this, we would be shot down like a "Chinese Spy Balloon".

Additionally, “disinformation campaigns” claim that crazy conspiracy theorists invented the word “Chemtrails”; this is yet another outright lie that is easy to debunk. Here’s the 1990s US Air Force Academy Booklet Called “Chemtrails”. You can access it for free on Internet Archive:

The above USAFA publication was released less than 7 years prior to the first reported Chemtrail sightings.

Additionally, Military operations are allowed to remain classified for a minimum of 30+ YEARS. In many instances, it has taken 40-60+ YEARS for the diabolical operations to come to light. The first reported chemtrail sightings occurred in the late 1990s. 30 years is 2028, if a declass is not slow-walked. Most likely, it will not come to light until 2040 or later. In 2040, many of us activists will be in our 60s. See how they are able to keep knowledge hidden? The people who speak out are called crazy. By the time the operations are admitted to, the whistleblowers are old or dead.

Another reason we know it is military is because it is 100% legal for the military to provide a cover story for operations. Additionally, it is legal for the media to lie and propagandize.

With that being said, this information applies to the United States. From what I have heard, Excalibur sprays the UK and NATO sprays Dutch skies.

We do have evidence showing that some actual airlines were / are involved in GeoEngineering (2010). Based on documents, we know that Alaskan Airlines, CargoLux, Southwest Airlines, Mesa Air and Jet Blue were spending 9-to-12 figures a YEAR to disperse chemicals into the sky by the tonne. We will be discussing these documents in detail in the near future. In the meantime, PLEASE LOOK UP!