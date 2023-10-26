Let me introduce you to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, NASEM, for short (we all know the only thing worse than a dreaded 5-letter abbreviation is a wretched 6-letter). In 1992, only a few years before the soft launch of the “chemtrail” program, the dreaded-5-letter-NASEM was discussing spraying the skies to block the suns harmful rays, because, if only someone could put that annoying sunlight on a dimmer switch so we can all live like vampires. NASEMs presentation was called “Policy Implications of Greenhouse Warming: Mitigation, Adaptation, and the Science Base” (or PIGWMASB for short? An 8 letter?). In this document, they debated which option would be best to block the sun for us, in terms of efficiency and cost.

The main options NASEM was deciding between were:

“Stratospheric Dust”, which would involve reflective particles being blasted into the sky using guns or expelled from balloons, because that’s not batshit crazy or anything. Maybe they can hook up with biological warfare expert, General Mills Cereal, and use some of their spy balloons?

“Low Stratosphere Dust”, in which airplanes would spray the dust. Perhaps, instead of emptying my vacuum canister into the trash I can do my part and mail the contents to them so they can put it to good use. F*cking sun and it’s f*cking rays.

“Low Stratosphere Soot”, would be performed by decreasing the efficiency of the engines. Wait a second… does that say what I think it says?

“Cloud Simulations”. The simulated clouds would come from ships or power plants designed to intentionally emit large(r) quantities of sulfate aerosols.

Fast forward to 2023 and I’ll be damned, we have skies full of lines, coming from planes:

And we also have “Ship Tracks”. Yep, if you haven’t heard yet, Ship Tracks are now a thing:

During this same presentation they stated Aerosolized Sulfuric Acid is an alternative to dust because it will leave “Stratospheric Haze”, which will help block the sun. “Hazy sky”, you say? I happen to have Hazy Sky on my Bingo card…

(And so does this lady. Testimony: 2011, I’m a photographer and the natural sunlight is gone!” 1:40 long video)

These Twitter users also all have Hazy Sky on their Bingo Cards:

Africa Haze:

Australia Haze:

Ireland Haze:

How about some Hawaii Haze?:

North Wales, UK Haze:

The haze has become so widespread that even the weather forecasters began using the new term “Widespread Haze”. Here’s my Twitter post showing my Michigan Haze weather:

BINGO! Point being, in 1992 they wanted to spray shit in the sky to block the sun, now here we are, with shit all over the sky, blocking the sun and we are supposed to believe it’s just “an increase in air traffic”. Read my Debunking of that nonsense. Enough bitching, let’s get back to the document.

They theorized that the amount of Sulfur they will need to burn in the Stratosphere to have an effect is 200,000 TONS. For reference, one ton is how much a Corvette or a Giraffe weighs. They want to burn 200,000 of them… in the sky… to block the sun… I don’t know what 200,000 Corvettes would look like, but I’ve seen Gone in 60 Seconds and Nicholas Cage had problems dealing with 50 cars, imagine if he had to steal 200,000… so there’s a useless thought for you, try not to ponder it all night. If you’re still reading this, you might as well do it:

They say that if they do this, the aerosols should linger in the Stratosphere for two years before coming down. So I guess, every biannual anniversary of Block The Sun Day, they’ll spray another 200,000 tons of toxins into the sky? If we have to poison the sky, can we at least make it a national holiday so I can stay home from work? Maybe Hallmark can capitalize on it and make greeting cards?

The cost of Sulfur, back in 1992, was five cents per pound. With Biden’s inflation it’s probably $260 per pound today. There are 2,000 pounds in a ton, which would mean, back in 1992, an entire Ton was only $100. Minimum wage in 1992 was $5.05, so you could work a little under 20 hours and be able to afford your own ton. Back then, 200,000 Tons of Sulfur cost $20 Million, whereas the dust would cost 5x more. Apparently sulfur is like Wal-Mart and dust is like a boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, where a wallet costs more than a kidney transplant.

The document goes on to discuss how great the option of emitting particles through Aircraft Exhaust would be because all that would need to be done is retuning the engine to “burn rich during the high altitude portion of the commercial flight”. Did you catch that? It’s actually the most important tidbit from the whole presentation, IMO. Let’s look at it again. Pretend I am a teacher, at the front of the class, grinding the chalk into the chalkboard, and as I write each word I yell it, because I am absolutely furious that these stupid 14-year-old students aren’t listening because they keep playing Pokemon Go on their cell phones. As I scream each word I think to myself, “Yeah I do get summers off, but it’s only October!”. Overtaken by frustration, with sweat dripping down my brow, I write, in giant letters:

In 1992, the planes were not emitting enough exhaust particles to have an impact on blocking the sun, therefore they wanted to adjust the engine so more particles would be emitted, which would ultimately have an effect on blocking the suns rays.

This means, in 1992 the sun was not blocked. Despite what they try to make us believe, the sky did not look like this, which is why they needed to tinker with INCREASING EMISSIONS:

By increasing emissions, everyday passenger planes could help geoengineer as they fly across the United States, without the passengers ever knowing.

A young teen raises their hand and says, “Ok that was pretty good, but is that all you got? I almost have enough Charmanders to evolve a Charzard”. I turn back to the chalkboard and quickly count how many years until I can collect my pension, then I write, in all caps, “MILITARY” and underline it twice; the chalk screeches horribly on the second underline. I roll out an old school projector and proceed to show this:

Elana Freeland submitted a FOIA with the simplest request ever. All she wanted was the contents of the fuel used in commercial planes:

Yep, the ingredients of the fuel in commercial jets are classified. Do you know who classifies shit? THE MILITARY. THE MILITARY CLASSIFIES SHIT. =

IT IS A MILITARY OPERATION.

Now that I have everyone's attention, I explain:

We know there are several airlines that are involved in GeoEngineering through particle release via their retuned exhaust system or through modified fuel, or both. We suspect that the airlines offering budget domestic flights are currently involved in the program because the amount they make from GeoEngineering offsets the low cost of the flight.

Here’s a document from 2010:

Additionally, in all of these documents, the weight of the plane is referenced. The lighter the plane, the better. This would explain why budget flights are “carry-on only” and, those flights limit the carry-on size and quantity. We will be discussing that crazy document in great detail on this Substack, so click it or miss it:

Since the school bell is about to ring, I say “Now let me add this, which is completely my opinion: I absolutely believe there are two different daily GeoEngineering operations going on, using planes. I believe the fuel and/or engine are being rigged so more particulate is expelled, and I also believe there are GeoEngineering (Chemtrail) planes that have interior drums connected to spray nozzles. I then remember there is a small flask of whiskey in the top drawer of my desk and that makes me smile. I continue to say:

There is nothing you can show me that will convince me this is not a plane turning spray on / off:

You will never make me believe this is normal air traffic flight patterns:

You will not persuade me into believing this is from “an increase in air traffic” , when I just showed you that back in 1992, only 31 years ago, they were discussing f*cking with the engines to create more emissions to block the sun. If the sky looked like this, there would be no need:

And there is nothing anyone can say that will make me believe this is not an intentional effort to block the sun:

With only 40 seconds until the school bell rings, I again turn to the chalkboard, but this time, because I have the maturity of an 8-year old, I draw a penis.

