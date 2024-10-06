In Part 1 of this 2-Part Series we uncovered the secret history of the microwave oven and made the shocking discovery of it being invented by Raytheon, a military contractor who makes weapons of death.

In todays post we will be discussing the corruption surrounding microwave safety and the abhorrent list of serious harms microwave ovens have been proven cause. Let’s begin.

THERE’S JUST “NO EVIDENCE”

Things we know there’s absolutely no evidence of: vaccines causing injury or death, voter fraud, fluoride being harmful, GMO crops leading to infertility, and, of course, microwaves being dangerous. There’s just zero evidence, my friends, WebMD and the BBC assures us of that:

It is clear, the settled science shows there is absolutely nothing, I repeat nothing, you should fear, let alone question when it comes to the microwave, invented by the same company who makes ballistic missiles and microwave weapons of war. So stop worrying your pretty little head over this, instead throw a frozen pizza in that microwave and go back to playing Angry Birds.

Buy Me a Coffee

FUN FACTS ABOUT MICROWAVING FOOD:

You like fun. You like facts. So here ya go:

MEAT: If you microwave prepared meats, it has been found to provoke the formation of d-Nitrosodienthanolamines, a well-known carcinogen. Yes, this does indeed mean that Sargento’s recipe for a microwaved Hot Ham & Swiss might be a recipe for Cancer & Swiss:

CEREAL & GRAINS: Microwaving milk and cereal grains was found to convert some of their amino acids into carcinogenic substances. Apparently when you blast sh*t with ultra-high radiation it can turn bad. Who would have thought?

DEFROSTING FROZEN FRUIT: Frozen fruits were found to convert their glucoside and galactoside into carcinogens. I’m seeing a theme here…

VEGETABLES: Microwaving raw, cooked, or frozen vegetables was found to convert their plant alkaloids into… let me guess, carcinogens? Yep.

PRODUCE IN GENERAL: Russian and Japanese studies have shown how food can lose as much as 90% of its nutritional value when cooked or heated in a microwave oven.

You know, I find it really f*cking interesting that during my investigation into “vitamins”, I discovered that Big Pharma (which is who makes “vitamins”), made up the lie that our food no longer contains vitamins because the soil has been depleted of nutrients. What I didn’t realize until this very moment was the timeline. The myth came out right after the microwave!

Part 1 of this series we looked at a graph showing that, as microwaves became mainstream, cancer cases soared:

And, in the chart above, notice how the far right of the graph is year 2040. Look how they plan on cancer rates increasing substantially.

But I have to admit, prior to my recent exploration of this topic, I was a “just nuke it” person. I hang my head in shame. I have brought dishonor to my family and will now must plunge a Samurai sword through my gut as an apology (I saw that in a movie. Not sure if it applies to microwaving food or not). On a serious note, I had not the slightest clue that I was poisoning myself and my family. I wish I could get my spouse and kids to see the truth but they think (quote), “it is utterly ridiculous that everyone in the USA would own something sooooo dangerous, after all, if it were that bad, the FDA would step in and stop it!” (and also, I need to stop reading that conspiracy theory nonsense).

But cancer is just one side effect of microwaves and EMF-wave-cooked food. Now we’re gonna take a look at the evidence that doesn’t exist (←add that to the list of things I never thought I’d say).

THE EVIDENCE THAT DOESN’T EXIST (AKA: THAT CONSPIRACY THEORY NONSENSE )

These are just a couple studies, there are tons if you look past the first 8 pages of Google search results (or just use a different browser and Archive.org).

Dr. Hans Ulrich Hertel was a scientist for a leading food company. In 1991 he published a research paper indicating that consumption of food cooked in microwave ovens had cancerous effects on the blood in addition to being highly destructive of blood cells, both red and white. And this is where sh*t gets crazy: I say he was a scientist because when he began questioning the safety of microwaved food, he was swiftly terminated. Additionally, the authorities reacted; a gag order was promptly issued against Dr. Hertel. To make matters worse, two years later the brave doctor was convicted for “interfering with commerce” and the gag order was extended indefinitely to 100% prohibit him from ever publishing his results again. I think I am going to write a post all about this dude, so pretend my box is a microwave and put something in it, I promise it’s safe:

Dr. Lita Lee was so concerned with microwaves that she wrote a book about it called “Health Effects of Microwave Radiation – Microwave Ovens”. In it she stated that every microwave oven leaks electro-magnetic radiation, harms food, and converts substances cooked in it to dangerous organ-toxic and carcinogenic products. Fun Fact: Almost all microwaves leak to the point where you can put your cell phone inside of it then call your phone. If you can call in, you can call out = that sh*t leaks like a vaccine that they promise stays in your arm (because it makes sense that if we shoot it into our arm it fight the invisible viruses from there).

Atlantis Raising Educational Center in Portland, Oregon published a Russian study that I shared with you earlier in the section called Fun Facts About Microwaving Food. What I didn’t add to that list was that the Russian study also discovered Microwave Sickness. “What is Microwave Sickness?”, you ask. I reply, “The Russians did research on thousands of workers who had been exposed to microwaves and the research showed health problems so serious that the Russians rushed to set strict limits of only a single microwatt for civilians.”

Author Robert O. Becker included the Russian study in his book called, “The Body Electric”, in which he goes on to elaborate even further. Here are the symptoms of Microwave Sickness:

chronic excitation

high blood pressure

headache

dizziness

eye pain

sleeplessness

irritability

anxiety

stomach pain

inability to concentrate

hair loss

appendicitis

cataracts

reproductive problems

cancer

and heart disease

Gosh, sure seems to match all of those tv advertisements that say “Ask your doctor about Febrezy” or Gofuckme or whatever drug they want to sell us to stop our anxiety caused by our diet of Sargento microwaved Cancer & Cheese sandwiches... and not once will the doctor ever ask us about radiation levels in our homes or workplaces. I bet you $5, when you told your doctor you are having eye pain he didn’t reply, “Do you own a microwave?”.

The Germans conducted a study at Humbolt-Universitat zu Berlin. They concluded all of the same findings as mentioned above but also discovered that microwaved food leads to digestive tract issues, stomach and intestinal cancerous growths as well as general degeneration of cellular tissues - which make a lot of sense because we are eating radiation and carcinogens, day after day after day, and Big Food insists we need three meals per day, that’s a helluva lot of radiation, just from our food! Now throw in our cell phones, the things they tell us are “5G towers for internet” - it makes you marvel at how miraculous our bodies are that we are able to fend off these attacks for decades before succumbing to “disease”. The Germans then found that being exposed to the radiation a microwave oven produces causes memory loss and steady decrease of intelligence. (similar to Fluoride, eh? Now imagine if you microwave tap water…)

Although the World Health Organization labels microwaves super-duper-safe, in May 2011 the WHO officially classified the exact type of EMF exposure that we experience when in the room with a microwave as a class 2B possible carcinogen.

Additionally, a microwave ovens cables and motor also give off high magnetic fields, often over 10 milligauss. Exposures of just 4 milligauss have been linked to childhood leukemia (and leukemia in general, I assume). Not surprisingly this EMF has also been categorized as carcinogenic.

Side note: I bought a cheap EMF meter:

And used it in my home. I discovered my aquarium filter was cranking how exceptionally high EMF. In fact, it was the highest thing in my household; way higher than my pc, my internet router, or anything else:

I never would have expect this. I was able to use the meter to discover how far the field stretched. I went through the labor intensive process of moving my giant fish tank further away from my bed. I encourage you to grab a little EMF reader and check out the stuff in your home too. Let’s get back into microwave ovens:

In 1976, the Russian government issued an international warning about possible biological and environmental damage associated with the use of microwave ovens then they upped the ante by completely banning microwaves from their country. They would later allow them back in, because we (yes, us, the USA) insisted on “Free Trade”, which included microwaves.

Another issue with microwave ovens is that most of us cook food in plastic and plastic-coated-paper containers. Heck, all those premade frozen meals and side dishes come in them, even the really expensive healthy ones. Carcinogenic toxins leach out of this packaging into our food so now we are eating that too. Studies have shown that chemicals such as polyethylene terpthalate (PET), benzene, toluene, and xylene leach from the packaging of common microwavable foods such as pizzas, fries, and popcorn.

Although the FDA assures us that microwaves are more innocent than a 2-day-old baby, they also state that microwave radiation from microwave ovens can “heat body tissue in the same way the microwave heats food”. The solution? Just make sure you have a new model of microwave because those only leak acceptable levels of radiation.

Dr Anthony L. Komaroff, a pro-microwave professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School wrote that yes, microwaves do indeed damage the structure of nutrients in food when cooked, however “there are still plenty of nutrients left” (he actually said this). The doctor did not provide any resources showing how this was determined… and he clearly didn’t read this study:

A study by three scientists who work for the Spanish National Research Council (the largest public institution dedicated to research in Spain and the third largest in Europe) determined that microwaving produce strips it of nearly all nutrients. In some categories, microwaving removed 97-98% of a nutrient.

When questioned by a journalist about the claim that microwaving food causes it to become toxic, a spokesperson from the Food Standards Agency replied in a very interesting way, she said, "We believe that their is no scientific credibility from a toxicological point of view.” …huh? What does that even mean exactly? You believe? No scientific credibility? So you’re admitting that you know there are plenty of studies out there, but you don’t find them credible? What a bunch of circle-talk rubbish. Speaking of rubbish, the trash is exactly where all of our microwaves should be going tonight (unless we keep them in our attics so we all have an EMF radiation weapon on standby, just incase).

If you appreciate all of the hours I spend digging through insanely boring documents to turn them into interesting articles, please support independent journalism, because without it, all you’re left with is AI and shills.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

Share

NEXT READ

Read full story

OR CHECK OUT MY SUPPLEMENT INVESTIGATIONS LIST

SOURCES

Phenolic compound contents in edible parts of broccoli inflorescences after domestic cooking

https://www.fcc.gov/engineering-technology/electromagnetic-compatibility-division/radio-frequency-safety/faq/rf-safety

Microwave Oven and Microwave Cooking Overview

https://fullfact.org/health/microwaves-are-not-toxic/

https://www.webmd.com/food-recipes/what-to-microwave-ovens-health

Why Did the Russians Ban an Appliance Found in 90% of American Homes?

Microwave Oven Radiation

https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/are-microwaves-safe/

https://cancercontrol.cancer.gov/ocs/statistics

https://www.safespaceprotection.com/news-and-info/microwave-oven-dangers/

https://health-science.com/microwave-hazards/

American Society of Horticultural Science February 2000; 44(1): 15-19

https://quercus.pt/2021/03/11/radiation-ovens-the-proven-dangers-of-microwaves/#:~:text=Lita%20Lee's%20book%2C%20Health%20Effects,organ%2Dtoxic%20and%20carcinogenic%20products.

Precision Nutrition, Cooking and Carcinogens

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/301516381_Adverse_Effects_of_Microwaves

Rev Environ Health. 2015;30(2):99-116

International Journal of Innovative Research in Engineering and Management, September 2015; 2(5)

J Cell Mol Med. 2013 Aug;17(8):958-65

Current Chemical Biology 2016; 10(1): 74-82

Journal of Chemical Neuroanatomy 2016 Sep;75(Pt B):43-51

Electromagnetic Health: Making Sense of the Research and Practical Solutions for Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) and Radio Frequencies (RF), Case Adams

Health Effects of Microwave Radiation — Microwave Ovens by Lita Lee, Ph. D.

Nutrition and Cancer 2002;44(2):189-91

Veterans Today Archives June 11, 2011

Associated Press August 2, 1991

Mercola.com, The Proven Dangers of Microwaves April/May 1995

Magdahavas.com, Digital Portable Phones Affects the Heart, August 2010

The Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture, October 15, 2003; 83(14);1511-1516

Acta Agriculturae Scandinavica B 1999:49(2):110-117

Journal of Nutrition 2001 Mar;131(3s):1054S-7S

Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry 1998; 46(4): 1433-1436

Bioelectromagnetics 2008 May;29(4):324-30

Pediatrics 992 Apr;89(4 Pt 1):667-9

Next-up.org, RTBF Belgium News Report Translation to English (PDF)