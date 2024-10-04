Truth About YOUR MICROWAVE: You Won't Believe Who ACTUALLY Invented it (Part 1)
Military Weapon Designed to SLOW KILL? The Utterly Insane REAL History of a Horrifying Home Appliance...
We should have known all along that there was more to the story…
HOW A MICROWAVE WORKS
In early 2023 I saw this video online and it shocked me:
I immediately stopped using my microwave and started to dig deeper because I knew, if this is true, there had to be a backstory that we have never heard. “Was it hard to stop using your microwave?” - thanks for asking. Quite frankly, it was a b*tch. I spent the first month confused. I would stand in my kitchen with a piece of chicken on a plate and just stare at the microwave, wondering how I am supposed to warm this thing up without it. Being raised in the 1980s nuke-it era, I didn’t know how to function without one, thentold me she doesn’t own one, so I knew there is indeed such thing as life without a kitchen appliance, I just needed to discover how that life works. Because I loathe cooking (it is my arch nemesis), the oven is too much work, so I bought a nice, big toaster oven with an air fryer setting, broil and a bunch of other cool features. I then began investigating. What I discovered deeply disturbed me.
Although we all casually say the word “microwave” without a second thought, it is actually MICRO-WAVE.. microwave. A microwave is a form of electromagnetic radiation - the video is correct thus far. My next question was, “Where did this thing come from?”…
WHO ACTUALLY INVENTED THE MICROWAVE?
One word: RAYTHEON. If that didn’t make the hair on your arms stand up, you must not know who Raytheon is, so let me tell you. Raytheon is one of the largest military aerospace and defense manufacturers in the world. Raytheon’s competitors are Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman (for some reason, I always think Gumdrop Northman when I hear their name, then I think of the boardgame Candy Land. Is it just me? Probably). Here’s a short list of some of Raytheon’s products:
Active Denial System millimeter wave weapon ←Want to know what the frequency of this wave weapon is? 95 gigahertz. Want to know the frequency of a microwave oven? Up to 300 gigahertz, with many websites claiming it can go up much higher
And the innocent, convenient microwave that is in our kitchens. Yes, they make weapons of war and a cute little home appliance that makes life easier for us.
(60 second video that might change your life because it changed mine)
HOW RAYTHEON DISCOVERED THE MICROWAVE
Here’s more history you won’t learn in high school: In the 1940s, a dude named Percy Spencer was a researcher at Raytheon in Massachusetts. Percy was testing Ultra High Frequency Communications Equipment. While testing this equipment, Mr. Spencer noticed that his candy bar heated up when he stood near a magnetron (a vacuum tube that produces microwave energy). And just like that, the idea to use military technology to create a consumer project was born.
(Yes, it does say Bluetooth and mobile phones - and people ask me why I refuse to talk on the phone? They want me to hold a EMF machine up to my ear for an hour when the exact same communication can be done via email? If I wanted to blast radiation into my head I would buy an Air Pod)
THE SNEAKY RELEASE OF THE MICROWAVE
By 1955, Raytheon had designed a 220-volt wall unit microwave oven for the plebs to put in their homes but the problem was the hefty price of $1,295. Whether it was the price point, the clunky size or people knowing it was made by a defense contractor, it did not sell well, but Raytheon didn’t give up.
In 1965, Raytheon bought an already-existing, well known appliance company in Iowa named Amana. Two years later, under the name Amana, Raytheon released a 110-volt countertop model, which they priced at $495. A marketing team came up with the tag line, “Make the greatest cooking discovery since fire”. With the new marketing campaign and the lower price point, this version quickly became a hit.
By 1967, competitors such as Whirlpool were also releasing microwaves. And, by 1970, both Amana (secretly Raytheon) and Whirlpool were able to source parts for less so they were able to reduce the cost of the microwaves making them much more affordable. This lead to a surge in microwave purchases.
Statistics show that between 1970 and 1980, 25% of all American households owned and regularly used their microwaves. By 1997, a whopping 90% of Americans owned a microwave. And, in completely unrelated news, cancer cases soared:
RADIATION: 100% SAFE AND EFFECTIVE
So, not only are we are eating radiation, but did you know that we are also being radiated while we wait for our Lean Cuisine to cook? Check out this absolutely horrifying 2-minute video:
This is referred to as “Microwave Leakage”, and guess what? IT’S PERFECTLY ACCEPTABLE per the FDA. Yep, that’s right my friends, it’s fine that the radiation leaks as long as the leakage is kept below a certain amount because they claim it simply isn’t enough radiation to cause KNOWN harm to people… think about that...
[“known” means they only test certain levels to ensure they would never know because once they know, it becomes a problem that has to be addressed. It’s kinda like don’t ask, don’t tell, but for sh*t that kills us. It’s don’t test, don’t know.]
Although the government assures us that eating radiation is surprisingly fine and microwave radiation leaking is totally safe, there’s actually fine print that comes with every new microwave purchase. You know, that informational booklet that literally nobody ever reads? Here’s a little of what it says:
Only use a microwave oven with a door that seals properly. [Why would that be? I thought it’s as harmless as a fluffy pillow?]
Don’t stand too close to the oven when it’s in use. [What? The FDA says the trivial amount of leakage isn’t enough to cause harm. What if I enjoy resting my head on the microwave while I wait two minutes for my Hot Pocket to cook?]
Don’t allow children to stand close to the oven when it’s in use. [Again, what’s the big deal? Maybe my kids like watching their popcorn pop.]
Don’t use the oven if you’re pregnant. [Huh? Don’t use it AT ALL? How is a prego with a Single Serve Kraft Mac & Cheese craving supposed to go 9 months without using the microwave? Surely this must be a typo!]
But the good news is, we can still microwave baby formula cuz the
experts ”experts” have assured us it’s completely safe. Gotta trust trust the science:
OTHER USES FOR YOUR MICROWAVE
Don’t feel like heating up a Hungry Man dinner tonight? Then why not quickly convert your appliance to a literal weapon. All you need is a screwdriver. (1 minute video)
(I swear I didn’t watch that video then go buy 5 more mini microwaves from Walmart and put them in my attic just in case sh*t hits the fan and I need to nuke home invaders…) (13 second must-see video)
So kids, that was Part 1 of this 2-Part Series. In my next post we are going to review the buried truth about health impacts of microwaves, which is far more than just a lil cancer. I’ll foreshadow my next post by telling you that the more I looked, the crazier it got.
