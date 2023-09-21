They call themselves “Pharmers” … just typing that made me want to kick someone in the teeth. I am willing to bet that just reading that makes you feel the same. Trust me, it’s only going to get worse as we proceed, so don’t read this if you’re having a really good day, but if your day has been subpar, then by all means, come along for the ride to toxic hell…

I previously wrote about the Coca-Cola Spermicide scandal that happened in the mid-1980s. As mentioned in that article, the scientist who discovered Coke could explode sperm, suspected it had something to do with the sugar. This claim began making me wonder if it is related to High Fructose Corn Syrup, which was a new compound, just released for public consumption right around this time. My digging ultimately led me down a different rabbit hole, filled with Pharmers Pharming and drugged food. I am going to share with you a wild timeline of how this insanity came to be, in addition to a thorough discussion about Bill Gates bustline… this article is long but I pinky-promise it’s really good and worth 20 minutes of your time. Let’s begin:

DOWN ON THE PHARM: HISTORY OF GENE EDITING PRODUCE AND OTHER EVIL SH*T

1989: EPIcyte Pharmaceutical Inc (Epicyte) was founded. It was a company who planned to develop medical therapies for diseases using its proprietary technology for manufacturing antibodies in plants. (Doesn't the old saying say something like, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions”? If so, it's quite fitting.)

1992: “Transgenic Bio-Crops” began getting the green-light from the government to be Pharmed. Transgenic means forcing DNA into a something that it absolutely does not belong in. If you need a visual to understand putting DNA where it doesn’t belong, picture Harvey Weinstein in a hotel room with any aspiring actress. Hashtag, transgenic.

Also in 1992: The first known Genetically Modified produce hits stores. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) deregulated GMOs completely, because, screw safety. This allowed The FLAVR SAVR tomato, which had been genetically engineered to lengthen its shelf life, to be sold in grocery stores. Now people can enjoy 14 week old produce. YIPPIE!

And, ALSO in 1992: FDA memos (that would not be released until 1998) showed that the FDA knew GMOs / GM Plants are not safe. But, because the head of the FDA Policy Making Division was Monsanto’s former Attorney, instead of immediately putting a halt on all GM crops, they found ways to hide the data, which they would be successful at for another 6 years. Spoiler Alert: even when the memos came to light, they were like, “Meh. We have bigger things to worry about than heath”.

1996: Epicyte partnered with ProdiGene to bang out more (hashtag) transgenics

They also partnered with ReProtect, to develop antibodies for “reproductive health”. Ah, good old reproductive health, where have we heard this term before? Yeah, I’m looking at you, Bill Gates, you little Baphomet. Seriously, have you seen the tits on this dude? Homie has a rack like Pam Anderson back in the Baywatch days. You think Billy boy is always smiling in every pic because he’s thinking about those Double D’s hiding under his suit jacket? …*cringe*…

1997: BioEngineered crops are now being planted across the world. What could possibly go wrong?:

Buckle your seatbelt, and if you’re a well endowed male, put on a sports bra because we are about to move FAST. You ready? Let’s go!:

July 1999: A very small press release appears on a website called In Vivo. It stated that Epicytes new patents for drug-plants decreases production cost as much as 100 TIMES…

The company was also in the process of developing a contraceptive “anti-sperm antibody”, grown in plants, of course. And, as if everything isn’t already batshit crazy enough, we would later discover that, according to Kevin Hayden at MorningLiberty.com, the funding for this research came directly from the USDA… the flippin’ Department of Agriculture! Our own government was like, “Yo, let’s lock people up for a gram of pot, meanwhile lets drug the shit out of their green beans!.”

October 1999: This one is a gem, you will learn why shortly (I know, like a John Wick movie, the suspense is killing you, but you have to wait. Sorry.): Johns Hopkins University ran a small press release in their newsletter announcing their great GMO Corn accomplishment. In the article, they raved about it being an inexpensive contraceptive and that “it can be used globally”. Oprah was like, “And you get a spermicide! And you get a Spermicide! Everyone gets a Spermicide!”

2001: As soon as the contraceptive plant gene was patented, Monsanto and Du Pont BUY EPICYTE. I know, you’re like, “NO F’ING WAY”. And I’m like, “Yep, they tag-teamed that company together. Now they owned it, along with the drugs-plants and the patents”. As you continue to read, remember that Epicyte now secretly means Monsanto and DuPont. In fact, I will label it (MS/DP) so you don’t forget….

September 5th, 2001: Epicyte (Actually MS/DP) joined forces again with Dow Chemical (MS/DP/DOW), and together they threesome-ed Monoclonal Antibodies in plants:

2001: On September 9th of 2001, less than 48 hours before the 9/11 Twin TowerTerrorist Attacks occurred, The Guardian broke a story about a new type of corn that intentionally acts as a spermicide. In the article they stated that it had just been developed and was about to be released by Epicyte (MS/DP/DOW). The article says:

“'We have a hothouse filled with corn plants that make anti-sperm antibodies,' said Epicyte president Mitch Hein.

2001: September 13th, only 4 days after The Guardian story broke, while all of the media was focused on 9/11, Monsanto filed a patent for a NEW TYPE of genetically modified corn, referred to as “MON810”:

2002: Plant-made pharmaceuticals crops were now publicly grown at 34 field sites totaling 130 acres in the U.S. Were you informed of this? I sure wasn’t. Call me Old Fashioned but at this point I still didn’t know that the tomatoes in the grocery store had been Genetically Modified for the past 10 YEARS.

July 2002: Almost a full year after the Guardian story, this is the next time we hear about the drugged corn. In this article, they had this brilliant idea to spin the story in a much better light. This time around it was just “Antibody Corn”, which sounds like a great thing, but, remember this quote from earlier, “We have a hothouse filled with corn plants that make anti-sperm antibodies” …

Trickery, right before your eyes: The new press release was super-duper clever; instead of talking about the sperm-killing-corn, they sneakily gave the definition of Antibodies. They said “Antibodies are proteins that defend the body against disease”, meanwhile, the word “sperm” appears exactly 0 times in this new press release. And did you catch that? They indirectly refer to sperm as a DISEASE. Not their sperm, of course. Just your sperm. Or your husbands sperm. Or whatever sperm is in your household. Yes, that includes your gerbil. There’s enough anti-sperm antibodies to go around. Sit down Oprah.

In this deceptive article they also reduced the amount of money the manufacturer can save by growing drugs in plants; this time around the saving is only a modest 25%, versus the previous “100 fold savings”, because, you know, if the public knew costs were cut down to nothing, they would expect a discount. Greedy plebs, always wanting a coupon.

2003: At this point, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was looking into breast augmentation centers was absolutely hellbent on getting GMO crops in Africa via its financing of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA). Green Revolution means exactly what you think it means, cow farts and all.

2003: Nearly 200 biotech companies were developing drug-plants, supposedly, to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and a dozen other diseases. But nobody in the general public (general pleblic?) knew because now the USA was at war with Iraq and SARs, so the media ran that propaganda around the clock and filled in the gaps with the government-manufactured Anthrax terror attacks (←read this post next. It’s a hoot).

2004: Around this time the FDA decided that there is no reason to label GMO products. After all, it would be a huge waste of ink to print “GMO” on the product label panel (my words, not theirs).

2004: Monsanto files another new GMO crop patent, known as NK603. Eight YEARS from now Russia would ban this crop due to it causing cancer in French lab rats... well, technically, it was a French study using Lab Rats, so that must mean the rats were French right? It’s not like they imported Vietnamese Lab Rats. Anyhoo, the findings of this research was quite shocking (but not really). Female rats consuming the GMO corn were three times more likely to die than the rats fed normal corn. Male and Female French rats also tended to die quickly due to tumors and organ damage. “Au revoir”, the rats said to each other, teary-eyed, as the French version of Dr. Fauci hauled the wife-rat off for radiation treatment and a fourth covid booster. Unfortunately, in 2013, Russia would suddenly change its course and welcome Monsanto’s cancer corn back in.

2005: Ventria Bioscience announced plans to make Missouri the new home of their rice Pharm. Anheuser-Busch, the beer company, flipped the F out and threatened to boycott ALL rice grown in Missouri because of… wind. That’s right, Busch’s lawyers knew that the wind was carrying these pharmed crop drugs and dropping them onto drug-free crops. Perhaps Busch didn’t want to secretly de-semen-ize or vaccinate their customers?

2006: DARPA wants in on the plant-drug-action, and this is some horrifying stuff, kids:

Basically, in 2006, they were looking to partner with someone who would help them be able to pop off MILLIONS OF DOSES OF VACCINES IN UNDER 12 WEEKS, using plants. The budget was either $999,999,999,999,999 or unlimited:

This stuff is way too bone-chilling to discuss here, but I promise, I will do a whole post on it in the future, at a time when I feel like having night-terror-day-dreams and shitting my pants while I research. If you own a case of adult Huggies and want to start your own research, here you go.

2006: THE SCRUBBING BEGINS

2006: Remember the John-Wick-Movie-Suspense I mentioned? Johns Hopkins University scrubs that press release from 1999 about their incredible invention, you know, that GMO Corn that they called “an inexpensive contraceptive” that “can be used globally”:

We know when they scrubbed it because of WayBackMachine. The last time the Killa Corn announcement was on Johns Hopkins site was in 2006:

And here is what they scrubbed, which is the screenshot I showed you earlier. Why do you now want to keep your marvelous invention a secret, Mr. J Hopkins? Hmmmmm? You have some explaining to do:

2008: Colorado State University published a very disturbing Biopharming FAQ sheet. This document outlines that drugged plants now have an official name, “Plant-Made Pharmaceuticals”, PMPs, for short, because everything has to have a stupid 3-letter name. Their document goes on to say which plants are currently being Pharmed, which, back in ‘08, was corn, tobacco and rice, however, crops that were being considered included alfalfa, potato, soybean, sugarcane, tomato and safflower:

ANNNNNND, this is the first time we see a real list of plant drugging options, with Vaccines being one of them, which they refer to as Antigens:

The same document also outlines the exact problem that Busch went on a tangent over, which they now call, “Gene Flow via Pollen Drift”, so scientisty. Def sounds way more complex than WIND. Another issue they point out is Pharm workers being drugged by the plant leaves, pollen and dust. (On the upside, none of the Pharmers will ever request a day off work to take their kid to beach, or the doctor, or their first day of school. Thanks spermicide!)

And their third bullet point is that all the pesticides they spray on the drugged plants could lead to pesticide residue in the final product. Soooo… not only does it kill your swimmers, but it also kills you. Nice.

2008: The FDA triples-down on lack of labeling requirements, because, corn is corn. Who cares what’s in it, just eat it for Mr. Gates, then put your mask back on.

THE MEGA-SCRUB BEGINS

2009: Back in September, 2002, the FDA and USDA released a document titled “Guidance for Industry: Drugs, Biologics, and Medical Devices Derived from Bioengineered Plants for Use in Humans and Animals”, which seems like some useful info, eh?

….but they made sure to scrub it sometime in late 2009. You can view the archived version here.

And this is when so much content related to Pharming began disappearing from the internet faster than a vampire at the crack of dawn. For those annoying, concerned citizens who insisted on asking pesky questions about which drugs they are being secretly fed, they recommended reading this page on University of Southern California’s website:

But it’s also scrubbed:

If the public wanted to access fact sheets about plant made medicine they can simply visit Bio.org’s web page:

Well, not so much, because it too, is scrubbed:

A different link for Bio.org's second Fact Sheet is also scrubbed:

Then there’s the recommendation to learn allllllll about regulations of genetic engineering plants, on Colorado State’s website….

Surprise! Scrubbed:

They suggested checking out PlantPharma.org to read news stories about the topic:

But, whoopsie! It too is not available. Why are you making my research so difficult? Call me crazy, but it almost seems like you don’t want me to research this topic:

2009: The FDA approved ATryn, the first drug produced by a genetically engineered animal. ATryn is made from the milk of goats that have been genetically modified to produce a plasma protein, supposedly, for treating blood-clotting disorders. Right now I’m staring at the block of goat cheese in my fridge like, “Eek”. I even bought an $8 bag of organic Everything Bagel crackers to go with it, which are probably a drug cocktail too. And, my gripe is that these are not even fun drugs. Like, if Pharma wants to secretly dose us, bring back the MKUltra LSD experiments. I should start a Change.org petition about this, “Citizens Against Secret Unfun Drugging of Their Food”.

So now we have GM plants, some of which have been intentionally drugged, some of which have unintentionally been drugged due to Pollen Drift (AKA Wind), and GM animals cranking out GM drugs. Awesome.

2010: Bill Gates, who, at this time, is already a B-cup a mega-activist in the GM world and vaccine industry, teams up with Monsanto so they can destroy our lives together:

2010: The Gates Foundation pledged $880 million to create the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP), which is more complete GMO bullshit.

2011: NASA creates a presentation stating they are going to poison us in 2025. The presentation mentions poisoning the food supply and other terrible things they fantasize about doing to us. But they’re really, really into food supply drugging because, like a whiny 5-year old brat who wants a pony, they mention it multiple times in a row in their presentation.

2011: A new, stealthy “virus-like organism” is discovered in cattle, causing excessive miscarriages. The new organism is also discovered in Roundup Crops, soy and corn. A military expert describes it as a biowar-type-agent. I bet NASA was prouder than a father whose son hit the game-winning home run that day.

2012: Right around this time, the USDA decided there is no reason to look into GMO products, because there’s only so many hours in a day. Who has time to investigate such trivial things, like food safety?:

2014: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is so hellbent on Africa that, as of 2014, they had gifted at least $300 million to that Alliance for a Green Revolution. Because he has so much money, this did not cut into his fund for new boobies.

2015: In December 2015, Dow Chemical and DuPont merged to combine their seed and agricultural chemical businesses, because if there’s two things that go together, its seeds and chemmies. Oh, and speaking of mergers, check out the graph below. The column on the far left and the column on the far right show you which companies merged together. It’s like a family tree of inbreeding:

2016: Gates speaks at the World Economic Forum and says GM crops are a necessary tool to fight hunger and poverty in Africa. I find the phrase “Fight Hunger” and “Poverty” to be pretty bone-chilling because typically, when phrases like this are used by organizations like that, it is usually referring to population reduction. And, drugged crops, especially crops that are designed to be contraceptives or are known to cause early, painful death, would indeed reduce poverty and hunger… if you’re not alive you can’t be broke or hungry.

2016: Bio crops are now world-wide. Within a year, genetically modified crops will have covered 189.9 million hectares of land in 24 countries, that’s 11 times the size of California! The United States was the largest producer in the world of the global biotech crop hectarage. Everywhere you look, there’s a Pharmer Pharming. There’s officially more Pharmers than Starbucks (I made that statistic up, so don’t quote it on your college thesis).

2017: Monsanto has a major erection over gene tampering and they give the EPA reach-around. In the end, everyone wins, except the citizens who are forcefully poisoned with unfun drugs. #TransgenicMeToo

2018: Remember those Monoclonal Antibodies that Dow, Monsanto and DuPont got in bed together on? It’s a major cash cow and somehow, in 2018, they knew it was going to grow; in fact, in 2018 they knew it would triple in size by 2030. Kind of makes you wonder about all that, “it’s an amazing treatment for Covid” stuff. I’m old enough to know a psyop when I see one.

2020: As if what you have heard so far isn’t bad enough, as of 2020 there were now 300 BioFarming “BioStimulant” startup companies in addition to GM crops. These BioStimulant companies make crap that helps the Pharmers Pharm. More BioStimulants equals more drug plants.

Also 2020: BioTech crops are listed as Helping Alleviate Poverty and Hunger and have been fed to 50+ MILLION people. Gates is an evangelist for genetically engineered foods. Gates is doing for food what Fauci did for AIDs (←Seriously, read my post on that insanity). Gates now predicts that “GMOs will end starvation in Africa” and will “end world hunger by 2030.” … 2030 sure seems to be coming up a lot, almost as if it’s a planned thing, like an Angenda or somethin’…

And also in 2020: The Gates Foundation launched a new tax-exempt nonprofit that seeks to (I’m paraphrasing here) jam GMOs down every throat in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia; people, animals, Venus fly traps, if it has a throat, a GM-something is going down it.

2023: I highly doubt anyone is still reading this post because, I agree, it’s way too long, but I gotta finish with this, because it’s going to blow your balls off: Remember how, at the very beginning of this post I said I was investigating High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS)? Welllllll, HFCS is now in damn-near everything processed, here’s a few examples:

This shit is even in liquid medicine and many gummy “vitamins”, FFS. They really gotta get that corn syrup in ya.

So, let’s combine our inferior public school educations and try to put 2 and 2 together here: We got the government funding spermicide corn + We got Monsanto buying the killer-corn company then, in 2001, snaking in a new GMO corn patent when nobody is looking + We got the US government incentivizing farmers to make HFCS by offering (government farm bill) corn subsidies for it = by 2013, women are having issues conceiving. To put it a better way, “Something is going on with sperm”. Let’s pretend we are baffled doctors that have absolutely no idea what could possibly be causing this issue and look at the below chart with a puzzled expression:

Check this out, here’s September 2023 Fertility Clinic locations just in this specific area in Washington DC / Virginia. I didn’t select this area for any specific reason. I guess my VPN was set to VA so when I Google searched “Fertility Clinics Near Me” this craziness is what came up. I assume every state is like this:

Here's the 2 + 2 put together: The CORN is drugged with spermicide, worldwide. It is causing infertility across the globe (or flat plane, take your pick). As HFCS continues to be snuck into more and more foods and as crops are intentionally gene edited to render people infertile, the infertility market is expected to continue to boom, globally. (BTW, they call it “Fertility Services Market”):

Just in case you thought I was joking about the tig ol bitties, he is clearly transitioning to a baphomet:

Do you also think he wears WEF logo nipple tassels?

SOURCES:

https://www.deccanherald.com/amp/story/opinion/is-bill-gates-using-epicyte-2251894

https://listserv.dal.ca/index.cgi?A3=ind0109&L=FABLIST&E=quoted-printable&P=640325&B=------=_NextPart_000_0007_01C1416F.E6BCE940&T=text/html

https://extension.colostate.edu/topic-areas/agriculture/bio-pharming-0-307/

https://www.ers.usda.gov/amber-waves/2019/february/mergers-in-seeds-and-agricultural-chemicals-what-happened/

Biotech Crops Location Isaaa 2019 1 3.9MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Biotech Lab To Farm 181KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Epicyte 1999 Raises Money 3.91MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2008 Colorado Edu Biopharming Faq Sheet 2.48MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

https://www.ers.usda.gov/amber-waves/2019/february/mergers-in-seeds-and-agricultural-chemicals-what-happened/

https://books.google.com/books?id=DfOrDgAAQBAJ&pg=PA135&lpg=PA135&dq=monsanto+dupont+buy+Epicyte+2001&source=bl&ots=42FcnjPsBG&sig=ACfU3U1ocWxYnJEqLhKIi700PBlXs-z6ZA&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjfwOGoj4OBAxV6lIkEHZbFA6sQ6AF6BAgfEAM#v=onepage&q=monsanto%20dupont%20buy%20Epicyte%202001&f=false

https://truthout.org/articles/russia-temporarily-bans-monsanto-corn-linked-to-cancer-in-rats/

https://greengroundswell.com/gmos-and-bioengineered-food-historical-milestones/2018/07/23/