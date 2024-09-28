It is hard to wrap your mind around how utterly insane this is - we are all being fed an opioid drug, all day long, every day. “What do opioids do?”, you ask. Answer: Other than producing short-lived feelings of happiness followed by a crash and providing temporary pain relief…

… they keep people calm and make them drowsy…

In Part 1 of this series we discussed how, by the 1940s, it was known that soldiers and sailors living off white rice or white bread or were developing “Beriberi” disease due to lack of nutrients in combination with chemical preservatives. Studies were conducted which further proved white bread was not only causing health issues, but that it should not be consumed, period. Even the rats knew it should not be consumed, which is why rats that got into white flour mills wouldn’t touch it.

Instead of the government declaring white flour to be illegal, they did the exact opposite and the American Medical Association jumped in to give white flour their seal of approval. Now it was official, white flour products weren’t just tasty, they were nutritious and you need to consume them if you want to be healthy. Advertisement campaigns targeted women and especially mothers:

1946 ad: Bread helps build strong bodies (30 second video)

1960 ad: White bread is wholesome and builds strong bodies (8 second video)

1965 tv program promoting welfare and enriched white flour: (1 minute video)

Ad: What makes Joe grow? Bread!

1953:

Keep in mind, during this exact same time in history, Eugenics was ending and the Population Control Movement was discussing ways to stop population growth…

Bread gives you “6-way nourishment”:

The government, along with the AMA, Millers Association and companies like General Mills / Betty Crocker completely convinced the public that eating bread was a necessity for health, especially for children:

…and here we are now…

WHITE FLOUR ADDICTION

Check out this comedians bit on the topic (2 minute video):

Prior to doing this research, I had already written I Quit White Flour and Threw Out My “Vitamins” - Here’s What Happened, and in that piece I described how, after many months of being white-flour-free, I felt incredible. I felt the best I had felt in my life. My mental health and mental clarity was at its peak and although I hadn’t stepped foot in a gym, I had lost 40 pounds in only a couple months. I felt like I was given a new life. …then came my relapse…

I went out of town and ate a few days worth of white flour products. To my surprise, by the third day, I was completely hooked. I no longer cared about healthy eating choices and I quickly saw the negative impacts on my body. I was bloated everywhere. My stomach bulged over my shorts, my chin drooped, my face looked tired. I didn’t recognize myself in the mirror. I looked and felt gross. In only five days time, I came back to Michigan looking 20 pounds heavier, feeling sluggish and craving pizza, fried food and alcohol.

The first week back was torture, trying to get back on track was psychological warfare. I kid you not, my mind was telling me to eat garbage. There was a real mental war taking place in my head. While that was happening, fresh, clean foods tasted awful, but a Taco Bell Chalupa tasted outstanding, yet only two weeks prior, the exact opposite was true. I had come back a different person and I didn’t like this person. I wanted to get back to the me I was before, but it felt impossible. It was if my brain had been rewired... little did I know, it really had been...

While struggling through my white flour cravings, I thought I was just being a weirdo who really, really, really (I mean REALLY) wanted a Big Mac and Fries. I would catch myself literally daydreaming about fast food. I’m not joking when I tell you, frequently throughout my work day, I would pull up Uber Eats and start scrolling, trying to decide which fast food sounded best. But this fantasizing was easy to squash - I would force myself to close the web page. The biggest hurdle came when I got home from work and was faced with my spouse and children, who are not participating in my diet, making bacon wrapped hot dogs covered in cheese and served on a fluffy white bun, telling me how delicious they are and that I should try one. That was the ultimate temptation. Why the hell is it so incredibly difficult not to eat poison?! Months later, I would stumble across the answer…

WHITE FLOUR & DOPAMINE

I had not the slightest clue that this “food” we call “white flour” f*cks with our dopamine receptors, exactly like a drug. Dopamine is what allows us to feel pleasure, satisfaction and motivation. Regarding dopamine, they say, “it plays a role in controlling memory, mood, sleep, learning, concentration, movement and other body functions”. We all have something that gives us a “dopamine rush”, whether it be video games, making a lot of money at work that day, sex, drugs, researching for a crazy Truth Movement article you’re writing and finding the bombshell you were looking for (← my dopamine), winning an eBay auction, and, of course, food. Research is now showing that, surprisingly, dopamine receptors linked to white flour and sugar are even crazier than the dopamine receptors of drugs addicts. (1 minute video)

That explains a lot but I wanted to look deeper into why, and what I discovered blew my mind opiate receptors…

OPIATES

Opiate drugs interact with receptors in the body and brain, reducing pain perception and producing feelings of euphoria. The main opiates are:

Morphine

Heroin

Fentanyl

Demerol

Codeine

Vicodin

OxyContin

Although not classified as a drug, white flour contains peptides called exorphins, which have “morphine-like activities” and bind to the opiate receptors in the brain.

Additionally, it has been discovered that Naloxone, an opioid-blocking medication designed for combatting drug addiction, also works for reducing processed food cravings (white flour, sugar). WTF!

Folks, white flour is a legal opiate, being served to the world as a staple food.

Would you ever, in a million years, have thought this fun-looking freezer aisle package…

…would be in the same family as this?…

But shockingly, it is. In fact, it’s worse. Almost 2.8 million people die per year from being overweight, of which 300,000 are in America. In only one decade, triple the amount of people die from obesity in America versus the amount who died from overdoses during the opioid epidemic! The “obesity epidemic” was once labeled a wealthy nation disease, but it has now ravished even the poorest of countries, because obesity is a drug called white flour, which is added to everything.

UNDERSTANDING THE DRUG CALLED WHITE FLOUR

Let’s start with the basics: here’s what white flour does inside of us: (53 second video)

So, what we have thus far is white flour, which turns into a paste that sticks inside of our small intestine, eliminating our bodies ability to absorb nutrients and block toxins - but this is only the beginning of the story….

In the white flour dough are chemicals and “vitamins”. Let’s check out Whole Grain Alice’s phenomenal research on the topic combined with my own investigation:

CHEMICALS IN WHITE FLOUR (BREAD) PRODUCTS

Vitamins: specifically “B-Vitamins” are added per the United Nations food fortification and enrichment program. I wrote a very detailed post on what each “B Vitamin” is made from, but here are a few highlights based on the vitamins added to flour:

Thiamine (Vitamin B1) is made from hydrochloric acid, ammonia and coal tar.

Niacin (Vitamin B3) The starting ingredient is petroleum-derived pesticide (“3-Cyanopyridine”). Niacin is also made from ammonia and formaldehyde .

Iron is a mandatory addition to white flour in most countries. What they are putting in flour and calling iron is actually Ferric Orthophosphate. Ferric Orthophosphate is a byproduct (industrial waste) that is created through steel production, mining and fertilizer manufacturing.

OUR BODIES CANNOT GET RID OF IRON! Iron is also a carrier that crosses the Blood Brain Barrier. For more on this insanity, read my Hydroxychloroquine piece and We are the ELECTRIC GRID: Turning People into Charging Stations.

Folic Acid is one of the B-vitamins added to enriched flour in the United States, as specified by the FDA. This starts with a lab-made “industrial fungus” which is then put through a plethora of chemical reactions involving all kinds of sh*t including triaminopyrimidinone (“a fast-killing long-acting anti-malarial drug”)

Riboflavin is mandatory to be added to all flour in the USA. Riboflavin is made from lab-made GMO bacteria, ammonium sulfate, sodium acetate, soybean flour, silicon dioxide, polyethylene glycol and more.

Emulsifiers are used to strengthen dough, soften crumb and make the texture consistent. These chemicals include:

polysorbate (polyoxyethylene sorbitan monostearate) - Waaaait a second! Isn’t this what we learned about in my Hydroxychloroquine article? The chemical that crosses the Blood Brain Barrier ?!

Lecithin - I wrote about this gem too , it’s a nice byproduct waste from the soy manufacturing industry

Sodium stearoyl lactylate (SSL)

glycerol monostearate

diglycerides

sucrose esters of fatty acids

monoglyceride and lecithin enriched in lysophospholipids

sucrose palmitate (sucrose ester)

citrate ester of monoglyceride (citrate MG)

carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC)

stearyl palmityl tartrate

sodium alginate

kappa carrageenan

Dough Conditioners (AKA dough improvers)

diacetyl tartaric acid ester of monoglyceride (DATEM)

calcium stearoyl-2-lactylate

calcium carbonate

monocalcium phosphate

Potassium Bromate is a chemical is known to cause cancer in animals. This is why, in California, you’ll see a warning label if this is in the baked goods.

Oxidizing Agents are used to whiten and brighten bread color quickly in addition to strengthening dough.

Potassium Bromate

Potassium Iodate

Ascorbic Acid

Azodicarbonamide (ADA)

Calcium Iodate and Calcium Bromate (mixed together)

Flour Maturing Agents are used to speed up the baking process. Maturing Agents strengthen the wheat gluten network, mimicking the natural aging process.

Chlorine gas

Chlorine dioxide

Benzoyl peroxide

Dehydroascorbic acid and potassium bromate

Bleaching Agents are chemicals used to whiten and age flour more quickly, resulting in a uniform white color and a finer grain texture.

Benzoyl

Azodicarbonamide

chlorine dioxide.

Nitrogen peroxide (Discontinued everywhere but the USA and Australia)

acetone peroxide

Reducing Agents:

L-cysteine

glutathione (GSH)

bisulfite salts

Inactivated Yeast

Enzymes:

Ammonium chloride

calcium iodate

L-cystine

Preservatives are used to prevent mold and bacteria growth and also remove moisture from food, thus keeping them shelf-stable

Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) prevents spoilage by stopping oxidation of fats and oils.

Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) is often used in combination with BHA to extend the shelf life of a product

Calcium Propionate is what stops mold from growing (don’t you want to eat something that stops mold?)

Propionic acid + sodium propionate + calcium propionate are often combined together to “enhance preservative effects”

Food colorings:

Blue 1

Blue 2

Red 3

Green 3

Yellow 6

And more. That list doesn’t count the pesticide and herbicide residues from products like RoundUp being sprayed all over the crops. Let’s take a look at only the Emulsifiers:

That’s just the emulsifiers! Now let’s look at just the vitamins:

I didn’t have the time or energy to track down photos of all of the chemicals in white flour and bread products but you can look them up on Made-In-China.com and IndiaMart.com because that is where vitamins, pharmaceuticals, vaccines and food additives come from.

WHITE FLOUR AND DISEASE (dis-ease)

So what exactly is this highly-addictive white flour doing to us? Let’s find out, starting with the more obvious side effects:

WEIGHT GAIN - I thought my story of losing 40 pounds so quickly was unique, but I discovered that it’s not only not unique, it’s actually the norm. Rob Rains lost 200 pounds in only 16 months from quitting white flour and sugar (if you quit white flour you will instantly eliminate the majority of white sugar from your diet too). You can see tons of before-and-after photos of people who went white-flour-free in part 1 of this series.

But the list of health problems caused by white flour isn’t limited to weight gain, in fact, it’s one hell of a rabbit hole. In addition to insomnia, headaches, migraines and inflammation, people also suffer from:

DIGESTIVE ISSUES: These issues are then called diseases and include Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Sometimes there isn’t a disease label and people believe they were just dealt a bad hand and have to suffer through chronic diarrhea. Regardless of the label you put on it, Pharma has a medication to sell you. Meanwhile, these issues lead to…

“MAL-ABSORBTION” which makes it so our bodies cannot absorb the nutrients in clean foods which leads to more disease. And, as we discussed in The Vitamin Swindle: The Daily Intake Level PSYOP, even if the coal tar, bleach, ammonia and byproduct waste in vitamins somehow contained nutrients, it is impossible to absorb them while consuming white flour / processed food products so also consuming supplements is literally pointless. On the other hand, white flour also blocks our bodies ability to flush out toxins. Call me a crazy conspiracy theorist, but it sure seems like, if you wanted people to suffer from dis-ease, making it so they can’t absorb nutrients and equally cannot flush out toxins then feeding them toxins, would be a great way to go about it…

ACNE: “The consumption of refined carbohydrates triggers excessive insulin secretion; elevated insulin increases sebum production in skin follicles, leading to obstruction of the follicles and the development of inflamed skin lesions, i.e., pimples. Some researchers have gone so far as to call acne a “metabolic syndrome” of the hair follicle due to the pivotal role insulin plays in the condition’s pathogenesis.” (but don’t worry, when your face is horribly broken out, you can slather chemicals on it so they absorb through your skin to try to dry it out and kill it off)

CANCER: You might be surprised to know that, according to science, cancer cells have many more insulin receptors than our healthy cells. Insulin is increased by sugar, therefore consuming processed foods encourages the growth of cancer.

DIABETES:

(31 second video)

Now we will start getting into the really crazy stuff that I sure wasn’t expecting to be side effects of white flour:

DEPRESSION: A diet high in white flour (“refined carbohydrates” - sounds classy, doesn’t it?) is associated with an increased risk of depression. The interesting thing about white-flour-induced depression is that the individual seeks out the dopamine hit in the form of more white flour, which is why this drug is called a “comfort food” - drugs are comforting! This is why, when we have a sh*tty day, we want Burger King or cheese bread or a big plate of pancakes.

Learning this made me think back to those five days in which flour addiction overtook me and how, by the third day, I no longer cared about my health. Six months of weight loss and clean eating were scrapped. I saw my stomach bulging over my shorts and cringed then made excuses to consume more poison. It truly is scary how fast the addiction kicked in.

MOOD SWINGS, “BI-POLAR” BEHAVIOR: Because white flour products poison us with chemicals while rapidly increasing our blood sugar, causing it to spike then crash, it causes many people to have sudden changes in mood. People will feel normal-to-great one minute then be filled with rage, anxiety or depression the next. The individual suffering from their blood being tampered with will not know why their mood shifted so drastically, so quickly, so it is blamed on something being wrong with them and the solution is a prescription. Did you know that, as of the 1990s, the WHO reported that 0.45% of the world had diagnosed Bi-Polar Disorder? Currently the figure is up to 0.60%, that is approximately 46 million people!

Although only a fraction of adults display such noticeable mood-shifts, we can see this phenomenon much more easily in children. In fact, I nearly lost my mind a few weeks ago, at my spouse’s Employee Appreciation Day at work, let me tell you about that nightmare….

My little nieces (ages 4 to 7), their parents, and grandparents, came to the company event. While at the party, the three little girls were continuously pumped full of ice cream, cotton candy, chocolate milk, doughnuts and other white-flour-sugar-chemical products, resulting in them quickly becoming monsters. This is what happens every time I see them, making me dread seeing them, but on this particular day, it was abnormally horrendous.

By the second hour of the party, the youngest was repeatedly making a high-pitched screeching sound and crying because she decided she didn’t like her face paint. She insisted on being rushed to the bathroom to have it removed, but there was nothing to scrub it off with because the restroom did not have any paper towel, only air hand driers. To quash the awful screeching, her mother used her own shirt to scrub the paint off. Once mom’s shirt was wet and covered in pink face paint and glitter, the young girl demanded to get new face paint and was then quickly taken back to the painting booth to keep her quiet.

The middle child had a meltdown over the caterer not offering honey mustard for the chicken strips (white flour, fried in cheap oil). Being forced to pick between high-fructose-corn-syrup-BBQ or chemical-ranch was her breaking point. She threw herself to the ground and sobbed hysterically, meanwhile, the oldest child, age 7, refused to walk. What was the solution? More ice cream. Their parents rushed to get them each a double scoop of chocolate, covered in sprinkles and M&Ms, but alas, the sprinkles were not in sufficient quantity, so they hurried back to the ice cream station to dump on another tablespoonful each.

I should probably interject here that I am not a “kid person” or, more specifically, I don’t necessarily mind children if they are well behaved but I have very little patience for disobedience. So, as the day was progressing, my frustration was growing and my desire to leave the party was increasing by the minute.

Within another hour, all three children became unruly terrors that could not be controlled. The middle daughter, enraged over a balloon animal, attacked the youngest, scratching her across the face. The oldest, still refusing to walk, was now being pushed in the youngest’s baby stroller, which she was far too large for and, to make matters worse, she was dragging her feet on the ground to make pushing it as hard as possible for her 78-year-old grandfather. The youngest had to be carried by her dad and was demanding to ride in her stroller.

All of the girls were now making the identical, ear-drum-shattering screeching noise followed by uncontrollable outbreaks of tears and hyperventilating. And what was the solution this time around? Pop! Their parents got them each an extra large coke because they can’t scream if a straw is in their mouth.

As I glanced around the event, I noticed many of the children were acting up; several in tears, siblings hitting each other, boys running around despite being repeatedly asked to stop, one child was climbing up the side of a food truck, others looked so exhausted that I wondered if they were going to pass out… but it was only 2pm.

Under my breath, I whispered to my spouse, “Get me the f*ck out of this madhouse” . That four hour party felt like eternity, but I realize it was not the girl’s fault, drugged children cannot control themselves. Sadly, in the medical industry, this behavior is not linked to the consumption of drugged food and poison drinks. It is instead labeled ADD, ADHD or Bi-Polar and kids are put on medications which have their own list of side effects. When you were in elementary school, did you have any classmates that had these diseases? I didn’t. Now these diseases are so common that both of my sisters children are on ADHD medication and when she met a man online and they began seriously dating, I discovered both of his children had the same disease. What are the f*cking odds?!

“MENTAL ILLNESS” and “MENTAL DISEASE”: Another best kept secret, also known as “hypersensitivity to wheat”, includes schizophrenia and autism. I was shocked to discover 92% of autopsies performed on schizophrenic individuals found chronic inflammation in the stomach, small intestine, and large intestine caused by white flour.

Now compare that list to the known side effects of known side effects caused by Fentoram, a Fentanyl drug for pain:

…and all of this, all of these diseases, are caused by this:

And this

And this

And this

This made me wonder, what in the white flour is making it a drug that causes addiction so extreme that it captured me within only three days of use? Is it the actual wheat?

I find that to be exceptionally unlikely. I know I’ll get attacked by the gluten allergy crowd, but I’m not convinced their is such a thing as an allergy to 100% natural wheat. While I believe we eat way too much wheat and the only reason we do is because of modern machinery, and that this level of wheat consumption is unnatural, I am not convinced there is such a thing as allergies in the way we have been taught. But that’s a different story for a different day, so do it:

If the white flour addiction isn’t coming from natural wheat, is it being caused by the lengthy list of processing additives?

People are not meant to eat chemicals, so surely mixing hundreds of them together to make assorted compounds that extend shelf life and make dough rise faster cannot possibly be good for us. But is this enough to cause such a dependence on white flour foods? If I had to take a bet on what is causing the opiate-like addiction, I would put my money on the completely unregulated world of vitamins.

“That’s preposterous!”, you exclaim, “vitamins are good for us! If they weren’t they wouldn’t put them in everyth… … …”, you stop short of finishing your sentence because it suddenly all begins to make sense…

With that being said, I haven’t pieced it all together yet, but I’m working on it. Here’s where I am so far:

During my 5-day white flour relapse, processed foods suddenly tasted so delicious and clean food tasted awful. How was this possible? Believe it or not, I discovered that “vitamins” and artificial sweeteners change our taste buds! In fact, vitamins can even suppress our taste buds, which is why we can’t taste how horrible the processed food actually is until we quit eating it. Let this sink in: This drug changes our taste buds causing us to not be able to taste that it is poison - how royally f*cked up is that? I have a lot more research to do into this part of the topic.

Then there’s the BBB: These enriched and fortified foods contain particles which cross the Blood Brain Barrier (BBB) then stick to our brain. These particles, along with others, cannot be flushed out by our bodies. (Btw, they say Alzheimer’s is linked to a “leaky BBB”. I assume jamming sh*t across it multiple times a day would eventually weaken it, right?). Opiates also cross the Blood Brain Barrier. The fact that highly-addictive opiates do the same thing as vitamins and enriched white flour foods is not a coincidence.

Now you may be thinking, “But vitamins aren’t addictive! Opiates and white flour are!” - I beg to differ. If you would like to see just how addictive vitamins are, call them poison on Twitter or write a Substack article on the topic. You will be utterly shocked at the volume of people who rush to defend them. It doesn’t matter what you show people, you can show them vitamins have never been isolated, they are a Big Pharma ploy, the ingredients are industrial waste and byproducts, they are fertility-reducing carcinogens, the process to manufacture them is idiotic and the entire industry is completely unregulated (because with regulation none of this would be possible), you can show then vitamin D is literal rat poison, and people will still freak the f*ck out and attack you for trying to show them. That is what addicts do, they freak out and attack you for trying to show them.

Seriously, think about the ridiculousness of it all: you show people all they need to do to get nutrients is eat a f*cking apple, yet they insist on consuming something from a tiny bottle. Those who do look at the manufacturers safety data sheets I provide choose to scroll past all of the toxic, hazardous side effects (Central Nervous System attacks, infertility, cancer, kidney damage) and instead point to the vitamin’s lethal dose and say, “You would need to eat multiple bottles of vitamins to die! Too much of anything can kill you!” - addict behavior.

In closing, we have to get ourselves off this drug, and for many of us, it’s not going to be easy because it’s an opiate repackaged as a staple food. My suggestion would be to find similar products that does not contain white flour. Being that you want to eat foods that actually taste good, I suggest checking out Bobby Parrish’s YouTube channel. This guy goes around and finds healthy foods that taste great and tells you where to get them (Walmart, Aldi, Costco, etc). Here’s his newest video about Costco deals, but these same products are available at other stores:

Bobby has a cell phone app that lets you scan UPC codes on packages and it will tell you if the product is poison or not. If the product is bad it will tell you why. You can download the Bobby Approved App for iPhones or get the Android version. I used his advice and find foods I enjoy. 99% of the food he suggests tastes just as good, if not better than, the white flour version. The majority of his suggestions I have made pantry staples because the suggestions are things that anti-cooks, such as myself, can also use. In fact, he is who told me about the Siete black beans that I wrote about in Part 1. On that note, am I saying the guy is perfect and every single thing he says should be taken as gospel truth? No. I don’t know where the guy stands on synthetic vitamins, but after many months of following his advice I learned how to do it on my own, and if I can do it, you can do it. And if you know how to cook and bake, then you can do it a hell of a lot better than me.

