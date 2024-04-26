This isn’t an earth shape debate. As strange as it may sound, I really don’t care what shape the earth is. What I do care about is our hard-earned money being collected as taxes then pissed away on propaganda and shadowy programs that work against the best interest of The People. What I do care about is shady mindf*ck programs being assembled by The Powers That Be, and beat into our brains to further some agenda that only benefits The Powers. What I care about is exposing corruption so The People have the opportunity to consider that maybe, just maybe, some of what we have been told is inaccurate, then The People can examine the evidence and decide for themselves. …can you tell I have a slight animosity toward propaganda?

Our entire lifetimes we have been told we are living on a spinning ball, floating and orbiting in outer space. We have been told that anyone who asks questions is a dreaded conspiracy theorist (which happens to be a word made up by the CIA to discredit anyone asking questions about the JFK assassination, although Fact Checkers, which are typically news organizations ran secretly by the government, will say this is false too). This, combined with social media giants scrubbing content and banning creators who publish content asking questions, has led to the complete shutdown of inquiring minds being allowed to find answers. One must ask, “why?”.

Reality is, you and I don’t know what shape earth is. All we know is what we have been told… by the government, specifically, the military and NASA, both of which have a lengthy history of doing really f*cked up things and running psychological operations on us (not a conspiracy theory. I have written many articles on the topic). With that being said, today we are going to look at numerous government documents referencing a flat, nonrotating earth. - those are not my words, they are the governments words, in their documents. This means nobody needs to send me emails telling me how stupid I am for believing such conspiracy theory nonsense, instead you can send them directly to the military and NASA.

Like I said, I really don’t care what shape earth is, but there are a few things I have heard people say that I found to be interesting. For example:

Plane: The definition of Plane is “a flat of level surface”

So, Airplane is Air + Plane = in the air + a flat or level surface. I heard something the other day, and I am totally guessing at the specifics of what it said because I wasn’t paying close attention, but the overall concept made sense. The podcast was on airplanes and globe earth and it said something like, “a commercial-flight plane would need to dip its nose / decrease elevation 25,000 feet, every 6 minutes, to compensate for the curvature of the earth”. I totally do not remember the exact figures, it could have been 50,000ft every 3 minutes, but you get the idea. It does make sense that you would not be able to fly level, you indeed would have to keep adjusting the nose of the airplane:

If you fly a Delta flight, you can watch the screen that shows elevation and see they are not constantly decreasing elevation the entire flight.

Then there’s the saying NASA uses when they launch their spaceships; you know the famous saying, say it with me in your best NASA announcer voice, “T-Minus, 10… 9… 8… 7…”. I never thought much of this until someone mentioned, “T-Minus”; if you have the word Planet, and you minus the T, you have the word PLANE, meaning a flat or level surface… and that’s what they say before blastoff… this isn’t evidence of anything, but we know NASA loves to rub their nonsense in our face, which is why their satellite that was taking the first high resolution photos of earth was named Gambit, which means a Ploy, then the other satellites we looked at earlier this week were Osiris, meaning the God of the dead and Apex, meaning the top of a Pyramid.

So is “T-minus” another one of these things? It could be.

Next on the list of things that amused me was the phrase “outer space”, which someone pointed out, on a flat earth map, would be the ice wall, or past the ice wall… literally, it’s the outer space…

Those were just a couple things I thought were eyebrow-raising so I wanted to share them with you because you are usually intrigued by the same stuff I am, which is why we are BFF’s.

Before we jump into the government documents, there’s a couple things I need to tell you:

If you are trying to locate government chemtrail documents, you won’t find any other than the United States Air Force Academy manuals called Chemtrails - Chemistry Course 131 Manual (not conspiracy theory, this was a real publication)

Other than that booklet, you won’t have any luck linking the government to the spraying programs. However, if you instead search for Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (SAI), Solar Radiation Management (SRM), Albedo Management and other correct terms, you will find documents related to spraying the sky with hazardous materials under the guise of saving the planet.

I have discovered that looking for flat earth documents is the same. The reason it is so difficult to locate flat earth government documents is because they do not typically use the term “flat earth”. Instead they say, “flat nonrotating earth” as well as “flat, non-rotating earth”. Using the correct phrase will greatly assist in locating files.

The other thing is:

“ASSUMPTIONS” (VERY IMPORTANT!)

In many of these government documents you will notice the word assume or assumed used in combination with the phrase “flat nonrotating earth”. This is of interested because of the meaning of the word Assumption:

Encyclopedia Britannica defines Assumption as “something that is believed to be true or probably true but that is not known to be true”

Here is the legal definition of Assumption, per Cornell Law School, “an assertion of statement that is taken as true or supposed as fact without proof or substantiating evidence.”

So, if the document says “a flat nonrotating earth is assumed”, what they are saying is “we believe the earth is flat and doesn’t move”. This means, when the military is basing ballistic missile trajectory calculations on the assumption of a flat nonrotating earth, they are creating those calculations upon the belief that the earth is stationary and flat. Now let’s look at documents!

(A lot of these words are really scientific and we probably won’t know what they mean, but we can apply common sense to get the gist of it)

2010: You may have assumed that these flat earth military documents would be old, published well before the government discovered the earth was a ball that was spinning fast while floating in the middle of nowhere, but that assumption is wrong. In fact, all of these were published after the 1940s (which was the era in which they provided the public the first photos and videos showing globe earth.)

This document from 2010 was created based on government contract #W911QX-07-C-0053, published by the Army Research Laboratory. It is called Beacon Position and Attitude Navigation Aided by a Magnetometer (DTIC ADA527621)

The summary of the document is, “Position and attitude estimations are often prerequisites for numerous applications, such as munition systems, mobile robots, and autonomous vehicles.” So what they’re saying is, “Lots of sh*t requires GPS and altitude figures to work properly, so here’s a 38-page document explaining how all that crap works”. And as you can see from the summary, this data is what is used for missile systems (“munition systems”) and self-piloting vehicles, which sounds pretty serious, eh? Being that the earth is curved (at 8 inches per mile!) and spinning at 1,000mph and orbiting at 66,600 miles per hour and is on a 66.6 degree axis-tilt, you would def want to factor that in to firing a long range missile which can go over 3,100 miles (5,000km), right? 8 inches of curve per mile means a 3,1000 mile missile would need to factor in almost 25,000 inches of curve! (63,500cm!)

But, if you go to page 11 and look at Section 2, Problem Formation, it talks about the coordinate system and states, “…the earth-fixed coordinate system, which is fixed to the earth with a flat earth assumption”:

Then they provide a groovy little pic showing it's as flat as a pancake:

Then they go on to show a bunch of hieroglyphic-looking equations, all related to a stationary (non-moving) earth:

Here’s another document, also written in 2010 by the US Army Ballistics Research Laboratory: Adding Liquid Payloads Effects to the 6-DOF Trajectory of Spinning Projectiles (ADA519118) … dude, this is a huge deal, right? They’re discussing projectile weapons with liquid in them! Obviously you must account for the curve!

The summary says, “This report outlines a relatively straightforward technique to incorporate the effect of liquid payloads on the numerical prediction of projectile trajectories.”

On Page 7, we see, “These equations assume a flat earth”:

I guess they didn't give a flying f*ck about curve back in 2010…

1988: 42 years after the American populous was presented with the first photo of earth from space, which we were told shows its curvature (but actually does not)…

NASAs Ames Research Center published document #19890005752, called Derivation and Definition of a Linear Aircraft Model:

The description says: “A linear aircraft model for a rigid aircraft of constant mass flying over a flat, nonrotating earth is derived and defined.”

Is it just me, or do you also think it seems counterproductive to discuss a plane flying a straight route over a flat, nonrotating earth when we have been told, for over 40 years, there is no such thing? NASA must be a conspiracy theorist!

1977: The Department of Defense (DOD) / Naval Research Lab published a document (DTIC ADA040265) titled "Experimental Investigation of the Characteristics of Pc1 Micropulsation Propagation Using a Midlatitude Five-Station Receiving Network” - I have not the slightest clue what that means, but the title isn’t important.

In this document they examined some important blah-blah-blah naturally occurring hydromagnetic emissions. What’s interesting is that they compared the waves on flat earth versus spherical earth:

Closeup:

This is the Department of Defense and the Navy doing these calculations! Again, we must ask, “Why waste the time investigating something that doesn’t exist? If we are just having a good laugh with math in official military documents, why not also do the calculations on a triangle-shaped earth? A hexagon? Rhombus?“

In 2006 NASA’s Ames Research Center published Singular-Arc Time-Optimal Trajectory of Aircraft in Two-Dimensional Wind Field (Document 20060053337)

Page 2 of the document reads, “…the flight trajectory is strictly confined in a vertical plane on a non-rotating, flat earth”

Is this more having fun with shapes?

Another 1998 NASA document also referenced flat earth. This document is called, User's manual for interactive LINEAR: A FORTRAN program to derive linear aircraft models (Document 19890007066)

The summary of this document states, “… stationary atmosphere and flat, nonrotating earth assumptions” - here we see the word Assumptions, which means NASA is basing a “program to derive linear aircraft models” on the belief that the earth is flat and not spinning… in 1988… almost 20 YEARS after the first successful Mars mission.

This document is really interesting! In 1972 NASA published a technical memorandum called Determination of angles of attack and sideslip from radar data and a roll-stabilized platform (19720012071) - if that doesn’t sound important, what does?

The summary says, “The method is limited, however, to application where a flat, nonrotating earth may be assumed” - so if we can only use this information on a flat earth, and the earth isn’t flat, why the F did you publish this useless paper?

I just had a super random thought. Do you remember back when we were kids, learning about globe earth in school? There was always one kid in class who asked, “If the earth is round, can we drill through it and come out the other side?”, and the teacher quickly laughs it off and says, “No, it’s too thick!”. Then it is explained to us that there’s lava and all kinds of sh*t in the center. Here’s my thought:

That answer is based only on which way the ball is facing. From this angle, you are drilling right through the center:

But if you spun the ball, you would actually be drilling through an edge

So why is the answer we can’t drill through it? Because it’s a circle, everything is on the edge, depending which way you spin the circle. Have you ever seen the tunnel diggers? They’re military. These things are insane. They can blast through anything:

Now you know how these tunnel systems are dug. And yes, that is indeed an Air Force tunnel digger…

2005, Massachusetts Institute of Technology published, “A property-based system design method with application to a targeting system for small UAVs” - that sounds super serious!

This one says, “Three targeting methods were considered: assuming a flat Earth, using DTED data, and using range data. The evaluation revealed a descending utility order of DTED, Flat Earth, and Range based upon the system's stated requirements.”

Even MIT is a conspiracy theorist!

1961: NASA’s Langley Research Center published Calculation of Wind Compensation for Launching of Unguided Rockets (20040008097) - UNGUIDED ROCKETS! Surely a friggin’ rocket must account for the curvature, right?

Nope… “the missile position in space is computed relative to a flat nonrotating earth”

1966: TRAJECTORY EQUATIONS FOR A SIX-DEGREE-OF-FREEDOM MISSILE USING A FIXED-PLANE COORDINATE SYSTEM (AD0634267)

In this document they again compare flat earth calculation versus globe-shaped earth:

Let’s say you were digging online and you discovered Top Secret documents from the veterinary industry and you see that, within those documents, the best vets in the world are writing directions for caring for severely injured horses as well as severely injured unicorns. Then you find out they are basing the severely injured horse care off unicorn research. Wouldn’t that be a huge WTF since unicorns don’t exist?

Here’s an unpublished document from NASA.gov. This document “ATMOSPHERIC OSCILLATIONS” was produced by Georgia Tech for Contact Number AF19(628)-393:

And what is says is, “A model frequently used is that of a flat, nonrotating earth”… “The most one can profitably simplify the problem is to consider an isothermal atmosphere, plane level surface, and a nonrotating earth”

2007: General Equations of Motion for a Damaged Asymmetric Aircraft was produced by NASA Langley Research Center (20070030307) - once again, we have NASA, the tax-funded entity to gets $25 BILLION a year to research space:

This document says, “In order to analyze the dynamics of damaged aircraft the dynamic equations of motion must properly reflect the underlying physics” - MUST PROPERLY REFLECT THE UNDERLYING PHYSICS! They are saying, “If the plane is broken, we need to look at the REAL situation. This means, no unicorns, please.”

It goes on to say, “In this paper, the rigid body equations of motion over a flat non-rotating earth are developed”

The REAL PHYSICS are based on a FLAT NON-ROTATING EARTH.

1953: Department of Defense document, “ATMOSPHERIC REFRACTION ERRORS FOR OPTICAL INSTRUMENTATION” - No f*cking clue.

This specific document was a really big deal and was only to be used for highest security clearance, so surely they won’t be discussing unicorns in this one, right?

Here we see the research is regarding “Present equations hold for any altitude” - this is the math they were presently using (1953) for holding altitude:

Ok, so they’re saying this is the info they were currently using as of 1953.

Section 2 is called “Validity of Flat Earth Assumption for Atmospheric Calculations”

(What’s important here is the word Validity. Validity means it is well-founded and accurate:

So, when the Department of Defense says:

It is saying, “Flat Earth is well-founded and accurate, and we believe it to be true, so we are using it as the basis for all of the atmospheric calculations within this 25-page DOD document”)… as of 1953, YEARS after they claim to have known the earth was a round ball.

The introduction, located on Page 6 of the publication, says, “A comprehensive study of atmospheric refraction errors for optical instrumentation, based on a flat earth assumption, will be published subsequently.”

On the same page, they restate, “This relationship is correct for a flat earth and a flat atmosphere.” - I repeat, THE. RELATIONSHIP. IS. CORRECT. IT’S F*CKING FLAT.

This is the DOD saying this… in 1953!

1980: A mathematical model of the CH-53 helicopter (19810003557) - This has to do with helicopters!

This is the CH-53 helicopter, which is a heavy-lift transport helicopter:

On page 25, the paper says, “The helicopter equations of motion are given in body axes with respect to a flat, nonrotating Earth.”

Here’s this US Air Force paper with a bunch of words in the title:

This paper is written by the US Air Force Academy, and those airplane dudes teach the next generation of airplane dudes, so you would think their info would be accurate, right?:

See, it’s the Kalman Filter, so it’s important! (I have not the slightest clue what that means, but it sounds important)

And what do we see on the Geo-location page? FLAT EARTH MODEL:

Next, we have a paper authored by the Army literally titled “FLAT EARTH”:

Index:

Content reads, “…surface of a flat idealized earth”:

It’s not just the USA who has military documents with Flat Earth in the title. Here’s a Danish government document that I located by accident, so I guess the secret is out because the Danes know too:

How about this one, Theory and Calculation for the Effect of a Homogeneous, Cylindrically Symmetric Disturbance on ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) Propagation, published in 1985 by the NAVAL OCEAN SYSTEMS CENTER but paid for by the DEFENSE NUCLEAR AGENCY!

Nothing says, “We’re not playing around” quite like a NUCLEAR AGENCY!

Annnnnnnd there it is, in all of its glory, “flat earth":

This paper says, “The development is for a flat earth…”

Then we have Closed-Form Solution for Ballistic Vehicle Motion, which appeared in JSP Spacecraft Rockets, in their January 1981 issue (only a lil over 40 years ago!):

The very first sentence of this document says, “A closed-form solution is developed for the motion of a ballistic vehicle entering the atmosphere over a flat nonrotating earth”, so there’s that…

In 2003 the US Army published An Energy Budget Model to Calculate the Low Atmosphere Profiles of Effective Sound Speed at Night (ADA414792) - Sound speed def needs to account for that curve! 8 inches of curvalicious-curvy-curve per mile absolutely would impact sound speed.

Page 16 says, “as input to a flat earth, nonturbulent acoustic propagation model called the Windows (version) Scanning Fast Field Program”

My friends, I'm not telling anyone what to believe, but I think looking at evidence is important. And when we see the evidence, we have to ask ourselves if what they are telling us matches what they are showing us and if that matches the evidence. As we have come to discover, time and time again, these things do not match. They didn’t match with Covid Virus, Covid Masks, Covid deaths, dinosaurs, satellites, any image NASA shows us, even the New York Subway Shooting. These people lie about power outages, balloons, Big Pharma and mind control, purple street lights, crisis actors… yet they’re telling the truth about the shape of earth?

I added a video below if you want to see even more documents AND I have something important to tell you! But first:

Important thing, then the video is below:

Back to military documents: After I finished writing this I came across a 28-minute video that covers 44 flat earth documents. I assume many of the documents I have shared with you are in here in addition to CIA documents, China government publications and more. Of course I found this after I spent multiple days looking for documents, because that’s how life works. I haven’t had a chance to watch this but I plan to:

1982: Load Numbers, Solid Earth Tides, and Liquid Core Dynamics (ADA117809) was authored by the Naval Research Laboratory

In this paper they are looking at both a spherical earth and a nonrotating earth:

