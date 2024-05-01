I was having a discussion with a couple associates and I learned some really fascinating things that I wanted to share with you.

One of the people I was speaking with is the whistleblower plumber I have briefly mentioned in the past but I have yet to tell the full story. This individual stumbled across major information that proves a whole lot more than fluoride is being added to the water supply. I can’t share the story yet but I will soon. Anyway, this person told me that every fall, cities “blow out their pipes”.

You see, throughout the year, the pipes end up with a layer of nasty, toxic film around the inside of them, so when they are blown out, all the crud gets mixed into the water supply then ultimately pushed into our homes. Even if we only drink purified water we all still use the city water and our skin absorbs the buffet of poisons. This is why a large quantity of the population suddenly gets sick in the fall, but it is mistaken for the Flu Virus. No wonder there’s a virus outbreak in a random town but not the town next door. And all this time we thought it must be because viruses respect property lines!

Most cities also blow out the pipes in spring too, and sure enough, there's a list of “common springtime illnesses”, all of which a buffet of poison can cause:

The plumber said we should be able to find the dates of the blowouts on our cities websites. They are supposed to announce it, at some point, somewhere, somehow, but it is likely buried within the site because, for whatever reason, informing us of extra-extra-toxic water on specific days is not a priority. But cut them some slack! The city has way bigger things to worry about, like EV charging stations.

The good news is, if you catch the flu you can buy some Bayer medications to make you feel better!

…and get an annual flu vaccine too! And grab a Bayer Covid Vaccine while you’re at it!

But this article isn’t about secret pipe poison, it’s about RoundUp. Would now be a good time to mention Bayer, the drug maker, owns Roundup? Yes sir, Bayer bought Monsanto in 2018 for $63 billion and through that transaction they got RoundUp too, so Bayer is like a one stop shop; buy their poison to kill weeds, get sick, buy their poisons medicines to feel better then get a poison vaccine to hopefully not get sick again. And most importantly, TRUST THE SCIENCE!

This brings me to the other thing I learned, which is, in spring and often fall, farmers till their fields. When the fields are tilled it stirs up RoundUp chemical residue and puts it into the air. RoundUp contains approximately 50% Glyphosate and 50% we-are-not-telling-you-what’s-in-it-cuz-it’s-a-Trade-Secret-so-stop-askin’.

When you see just how much glyphosate-and-trade-secret is being sprayed in the USA, you will understand exactly where “seasonal allergies” that hit every spring, often before there’s any pollen, come from. You will also wonder if “weeds” means unwanted plants or unwanted humans. Check out these shocking glyphosate figures:

In the USA, approximately 130 pounds of glyphosate herbicides were sprayed per square mile. I repeat, 130 POUNDS PER SQUARE MILE!

Nueces County, Texas, had the single highest glyphosate usage rate of all US counties, with more than 1,100 pounds sprayed per square mile .

Here’s a chart showing the MILLIONS of pounds sprayed, by year, 1992 - 2019: (1 million pounds = 453,592kg)

300 MILLION POUNDS IN A YEAR! Do you see why they need viruses and germs? If people knew the reason they were getting horribly sick in the fall was due to the city failing to disclose the severity of the pipe blow out and when specifically it is taking place, and if people became aware that they have been spending every summer living on allergy medication because of being forced to inhale Glyphosate-Trade-Secret even though they don’t use the chemical themselves, they might be a little angry.

WHAT THE DOCTOR WON’T TELL YOU

All of the symptoms of “Gluten Intolerance” match the symptoms of ingesting poison:

It is of no surprise that Gluten Allergies became mainstream shortly after farms started spraying wheat with Glyphosate (and Trade Secret). In the chart below the black line represents Glyphosate Herbicide used on Wheat. The yellow bars show incidences of Gluten Allergies, AKA “Celiac Disease”. (The word Disease implies it’s your fault, your genetics fault or just a really unfortunate situation and because it’s your fault you can’t sue a chemical company.)

Celiac Disease has become so common that as of 2021, one out of every 144 people have it. My mother became infected by this disease in the early 2000s… yet she refuses to consider that maybe, just maybe, it’s the poison in the food. Do you know why she refuses to consider it? “Because the doctor said so and you’re not a doctor so you don’t know!” - mom, I don’t have to be Evel Knievel to read about motorcycles, now put your glasses on and look at these medical documents I’ve been trying to show you for a decade.

THE LAWSUITS

(58 second video)

Permanent health damage and death has resulted in ongoing lawsuits and settlements yet the chemical keeps selling, crops keep getting sprayed and people keep getting sick. Reality is, none of this matters because, just like with pharmaceuticals, the profit continues to outweigh the loss. Let’s look at a couple of the lawsuits:

Additional verdicts:

$ 1.5 billion verdict on November 20, 2023

$2.25 billion verdict in Philadelphia on January 26, 2024

$1.56 billion jury verdict in state court in Missouri (but the judge cut it back to only $611 million… but that's not sketchy or anything…)

In June 2023, Bayer reached a $6.9 million settlement agreement with the New York attorney general, settling false advertising allegations concerning the safety of Roundup

January 30, 2023, $6.7 Billion in Roundup Verdicts

October 30, 2019, there were over 42,000 plaintiffs who said that glyphosate herbicides caused their cancer

In March 2019, a man was awarded $80 million

On May 13, 2019, a jury in California ordered Bayer to pay a couple $2 billion in damages

On August 10, 2018, Dewayne Johnson, who has non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, was awarded $289 million in damages

As of March 2024, Monsanto has reached settlement agreements in nearly 100,000 additional lawsuits. 100,000!

That’s just some of what I found on the internet without digging.

Despite BILLIONS paid in damages, Roundup is the most popular weed killer in history:

2016 revenue in BILLIONS for seeds and pesticides:

When I see stuff like this; a very clear case of a poison causing grave harm, I ask myself, “How did we get here? How could a deadly poison gain EPA approval to be sprayed into the atmosphere, let alone FDA approval for food? And, an even bigger question, how is it still being used when the data is painfully obvious?”.

CONSPIRACY THEORISTS WANT YOUR YARD TO BE UGLY

For the past three decades Conspiracy Theorists have been warning that glyphosate is dangerous, now here we are, people are in pain, sick, dying and dead from this poison.

While the crazy tin-foil-hat-wearing-chemtrails-5G-NWO-and-deep-state idiots were begging people to please look at Roundup and its Glyphosate-Trade-Secret-Blend, the media and the FDA quashed the rumors by reassuring us it’s safe, based on highly scientific studies. In fact, they assured us that it’s even totally harmless to pets. Basically, Roundup is the childhood safety scissors of weed killers, it’s incapable of hurting you or your chinchilla:

In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) doubled down and continues to maintain that there is absolutely no risk to human health and no evidence glyphosate causes cancer. And like my mom says, “the FDA wouldn’t approve it if it was bad!”. So ignore those pesky conspiracy theories being pushed by the annoying conspiracy theorists because they want your yard full of weeds!

This stuff is so safe that Scott Partridge, Senior Vice President of Bayer, assured us that Glyphosate / Roundup has been thoroughly studied in terms of any potential health risks! Scotty’s science determined this chemical concoction is more innocent than a hug from your grandma! Love you, nana! (16 second video)

Thank you for the reassurance, Scotty! We totally trust you and all that but we are going to look at these airtight studies that gained ya’ll that approval so we all sleep better tonight knowing we are eating and inhaling only the healthy Monsanto/Bayer chemicals.

GLYPHOSATE SAFETY STUDIES

To be extra thorough, Glyphosate was studied on humans, animals and the environment - we are off to a good start! We like comprehensive studies! Maybe Scotty-boy was telling the truth? Let’s start with the human studies:

THE HUMAN SAFETY STUDIES “ STUDIES ”

THE CANCER STUDY: Human safety is massively important when it comes to chemicals, especially chemicals that will be sprayed all over food, so a multi-decade trial with thousands of participants took place. JUST KIDDING! Why on earth would they waste the time with something as trivial as cancer?

Overall cancer-safety of Glyphosate was determined by having five forestry workers spray glyphosate all over the place for 6 total hours a day throughout one week. At the end of the week they were given a medical exam and not a single one tested positive for cancer. It was conclusive, Glyphosate does not cause cancer! Rub this fact in the face of every conspiracy theorist pumping anti-RoundUp propaganda!

IMPACT ON A FETUS STUDY: To determine if Glyphosate has any impact on an unborn child, they had pregnant women consume food covered in Glyphosate residue. JUST JOKING! That would never happen, you silly goose.

Human studies involved a questionnaire filled out by “farm operators and eligible couples”.

To their disappointment, the survey data suggested that there was an association between pregnant women being exposed to glyphosate and elevated risks of late spontaneous abortion. So they did what every responsible company does… they refused to publish the study.

THE DUST SAMPLE STUDY: The human indoor safety study consisted of 33 total dust samples being collected from five total farmhouses and six non-farmhouses in Iowa. Glyphosate was present in all but the amounts were deemed nonharmful, and like they say in basketball, no harm no foul!

THE FOOD STUDY: A very in-depth, highly-scientific food residue study took place. This study consisted of the FDA testing an unknown number of unknown “compounds” for an unknown duration of time using an unknown method in unknown circumstances. What is known is that no glyphosate was found! If that’s not Science, what is?

THE URINE STUDY: Researchers collected 355 total urine samples over 8 months from workers at two specific nurseries where glyphosate was used for weed control. No glyphosate was detected in these samples. YAY!

But, a second urine study yielded very different results. The second study was performed on an unknown number of families in South Carolina and Minnesota. This study consisted of spraying Roundup then collecting the urine right away. It turned out that, on the day Roundup was sprayed, 60% of farmers had a detectable level of harmless glyphosate in their urine.

DEBUNKING RUMORS: At the time of the studies, there were 80 reports of ingestion causing harm, 7 which resulted in death. To determine if this was true, the researchers looked at these 87 cases very closely… and they concluded that 79 of them were suicide attempts.

Keep Me Writing! Make a Ko-Fi Donation

THE ANIMAL TRIALS

They accidentally rigged the animal trials by feeding the them “99% pure glyphosate” or “technical grade glyphosate”, meanwhile, RoundUp is under 49% glyphosate. The remaining 51.2% of the product is that not-telling-you-trade-secret mentioned previously:

Although we have not the slightest clue what makes up over-half of this totally harmless chemical blend, dating back to 2012, independent, peer-reviewed studies were discovering that those unnamed ingredients in Roundup Herbicide increase Toxicity by as much as 1,000% when compared to pure Glyphosate.

That Scotty-Vice-Prez-guy forgot to mention the following during his interview about how RoundUp is safer than being in a padded room with only a rubber eraser to play with:

The longest animal study I could locate was performed on rats… and lasted 2 years. The average glyphosate animal study lasted 13 weeks, with the shortest study lasting only 4 HOURS. Some animal studies involved orally feeding a single dose. SCOTTY! How did you forget this, bro?

RATS: During the 24 months that rats were fed 99% pure glyphosate mixed into their normal diet, the female group decreased body weight and was unable to gain proper amounts of weight to maintain health.

In the male group researchers observed an increase in very, very minor health issues, such as developing cataracts, lens abnormalities and increased liver weight, clearly nothing to lose sleep over. Then there were other things that whiney people like to whine about, such as both groups of rats developing tumors, but other than that, they couldn’t find any legitimate issues…

Because there wasn't time to waste on petty sh*t, another rat study consisted of the impacts of inhalation of glyphosate… for four hours… total…

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

BIRDS: The bird studies were quite scientific. In this single study, one dose of pure glyphosate was orally fed to one quail. The bird didn’t die or anything, which proved RoundUp is, quote, “practically non-toxic” to birds.

In a second study, birds were fed glyphosate for 8 days. This study conclusively proved that glyphosate is only “slightly toxic”, so that’s great!

FISH: A couple of fish studies were conducted that lasted 48 - 96 hours each, in which glyphosate was determined to be “slightly toxic to practically non-toxic to freshwater fish”. A goldfish study lasted a lengthy 6 total days.

BEES: The bee safety study was conducted but never published. The report states that glyphosate caused overall retardation in bees, but ultimately concluded that more research is needed, so for now it’s safe. Plus, it’s discriminating and rude to point out some of the bees are retarded. Don’t be a bigot. (Unpublished report no. 4G1444, 1972).

BEAGEL DOGS: Dr. Fauci brought over some beagles Researchers orally fed these dogs pure glyphosate for one year. They claim to have found to no side effects.

All animal studies have indicated that 30-36% of glyphosate is absorbed after ingestion.

NATURE STUDIES

Since science determined this chemical blend is safe for humans and animals, the final step was seeing how nature handles it.

PLANTS: A plant safety study determined that glyphosate permeates soil and can live in soil and plants for 1 year (or more), but because it’s as harmless as a fluffy pillow there’s no reason to worry yourself over it.

AIR: An Air Safety Study determined nothing more than glyphosate’s ability to be "stable" in air. Such valuable information! THANKS, SCOTTY!

WATER: A water safety study led scientists to discover that harmless, practically-nontoxic pure glyphosate can remain in water for up to 91 days. But the fish dealt with that BP oil spill like champs so they'll have no problem dealing with a lil glyphie.

THE APPROVAL

Although the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified glyphosate as Group 2A, "probably carcinogenic to humans”, the FDA knew better. The reason the FDA knew more about cancer than an international cancer agency is because they looked at the highly scientific studies and those papers clearly said RoundUp is safe. Plus, that one quail ate that whole dose and it’s probably thriving somewhere, living its best life.

Due to these highly scientific trials, the FDA and EPA gave RoundUp, Scotty and the totally harmless Trade Secret blend the green light. BUT, they wanted to do their jobs to the fullest by making sure the good, hardworking people and all the illegal immigrants of the United States were kept safe, so they said RoundUp would need a disclaimer added to the product labeling. They requested that the label displays a "signal word”, that can “range from Caution to Danger”:

On the NPIC website they outline how to select your Signal Word:

CAUTION means the pesticide product is slightly toxic if eaten, absorbed through the skin, inhaled, or it causes slight eye or skin irritation. - interpretation: best life quail, Scotty says so. WARNING indicates the pesticide product is moderately toxic if eaten, absorbed through the skin, inhaled, or it causes moderate eye or skin irritation. - interpretation: only slightly retarded bees. DANGER means that the pesticide product is highly toxic by at least one route of exposure. It may be corrosive, causing irreversible damage to the skin or eyes. Alternatively, it may be highly toxic if eaten, absorbed through the skin, or inhaled. If this is the case, then the word "POISON" must also be included in red letters on the front panel of the product label. - interpretation: this is unpublished-study-level stuff

Out of all three options, which do you think RoundUp chose? Yep! RoundUp carefully selected “Caution” (best life quail, Scotty says so). See, there it is!:

This is where things get really interesting; the untold history of RoundUp:

In the 1950s, the Eugenics movement had recently ended because it had spun completely out of control when they started lopping d*cks off kids. Check out my post on just how bad it got, right here in the USA (and Canada and Germany too). The leaders of the Eugenics movement were absolutely livid and they publicly expressed their unhappiness with the closure of the program. However, even though Eugenics had ceased, the Population Control Movement was still going strong, it just need to regroup and reformulate its strategy.

1969: If you read my article, Secret Population Control Operations: Drug the Water Supply, Destroy the Family, Reduce Fertility, you already know that Bernard Berelson, who was president of Rockefellers Population Council, published a 12-page document titled Beyond Family Planning. In this document he outlines the immediate need to drastically reduce the population, he then goes on to suggest numerous methods which included drugging the food and water supply with fertility reducing chemicals. He emphasizes the need for centralized food and water processing to accomplish this goal.

Only a couple years later, in the 1970s, Robert McNamara, head of the World Bank, advocated for population control. His statement was published in the French Magazine J'ai Tout Compris. He said, quote, "One must take draconian measures of demographic reduction against the will of the populations. Reducing the birth rate has proved to be impossible or insufficient. One must therefore increase the mortality rate. How? By natural means. Famine and sickness."



Shortly after the statement, the Rockefeller Foundation provided massive funding to research glyphosate which quickly led to Glyphosate entering the public market as a Monsanto product... to be sprayed on crops, cuz weeds.

It would turn out, glyphosate is truly a key to population control. Not only does it cause illness and death, but it has been proven to disrupt sperm.

Now listen to this!… (ignore the word virus and pay attention to the rest) (2 minute video)

Yes folks, something was causing farm animals to have spontaneous abortions… the food supply could not reproduce… and that something was associated with TRADE-SECRET-ROUNDUP.

Fast forward to April 2024, the Iowa Senate approved a bill that provides legal immunity to agricultural chemical manufacturers from lawsuits alleging the companies did not inform users about the health risks, provided the products include the necessary EPA labels. “Why would they do this?!”, you ask. Answer: Campaign contributions.

Bayer, who owns RoundUp is very active in the political world. In fact, owns BAYERPAC, which is legally authorized to participate in the political process at the federal and state levels by contributing financially to political candidates

Bayer also makes contributions outside of BAYERPAC. You can view some of their 2020 contributions here, there are a lot of them. They donate to both parties.

So, you can see why they are able to get whatever they want passed in congress.

And here we are now: (2 minute video)

That, my friends, was the true story of Roundup, Glyphosate, Rigged Studies, Corruption and the secret Population Control Weapon, disguised as a weed killer, funded by Rockefeller.

Oh! There is a small light at the end of the tunnel. It’s a really small light though, like a nightlight, but smaller. The teeny-tiny-light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel news is that Bayer is phasing out Glyphosate in some of their products. YIPPIE!

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee!

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

NEXT READ

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

https://www.bitchute.com/video/N7cKFLCkmfzw/

Some tests originally conducted on glyphosate by contractors were later found to have been fraudulent, along with tests conducted on other pesticides. Concerns were raised about toxicology tests conducted by Industrial Bio-Test Laboratories in the 1970s[66] and Craven Laboratories was found to have fraudulently analysed samples for residues of glyphosate in 1991.[67] Monsanto has stated that the studies have since been repeated.

https://nepis.epa.gov/Exe/ZyNET.exe/91014ULV.TXT?ZyActionD=ZyDocument&Client=EPA&Index=1981+Thru+1985&Docs=&Query=&Time=&EndTime=&SearchMethod=1&TocRestrict=n&Toc=&TocEntry=&QField=&QFieldYear=&QFieldMonth=&QFieldDay=&IntQFieldOp=0&ExtQFieldOp=0&XmlQuery=&File=D%3A%5Czyfiles%5CIndex%20Data%5C81thru85%5CTxt%5C00000022%5C91014ULV.txt&User=ANONYMOUS&Password=anonymous&SortMethod=h%7C-&MaximumDocuments=1&FuzzyDegree=0&ImageQuality=r75g8/r75g8/x150y150g16/i425&Display=hpfr&DefSeekPage=x&SearchBack=ZyActionL&Back=ZyActionS&BackDesc=Results%20page&MaximumPages=1&ZyEntry=1&SeekPage=x&ZyPURL

https://www.lawsuit-information-center.com/roundup-lawsuit.html

https://www.bayer.com/en/us/political-disclosures

https://www.nbcnews.com/data-graphics/toxic-herbicides-map-showing-high-use-state-rcna50052

R. Mesnage, B. Bernay, and G. E. Seralini, “Ethoxylated adjuvants of glyphosate-based herbicides are active principles of human cell toxicity,” Toxicology, vol. 313, no. 2-3, pp. 122–128, 2013.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

G. E. Seralini, R. Mesnage, N. Defarge et al., “Answers to critics: why there is a long term toxicity due to NK603 Roundup-tolerant genetically modified maize and to a Roundup herbicide,” Food and Chemical Toxicology, vol. 53, pp. 461–468, 2013.

View at: Google Scholar

C. Gasnier, C. Dumont, N. Benachour, E. Clair, M. Chagnon, and G. Séralini, “Glyphosate-based herbicides are toxic and endocrine disruptors in human cell lines,” Toxicology, vol. 262, no. 3, pp. 184–191, 2009.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

M. Peluso, A. Munnia, C. Bolognesi, and S. Parodi, “32P-postlabeling detection of DNA adducts in mice treated with the herbicide Roundup,” Environmental and Molecular Mutagenesis, vol. 31, no. 1, pp. 55–59, 1998.

View at: Google Scholar

L. P. Walsh, C. McCormick, C. Martin, and D. M. Stocco, “Roundup inhibits steroidogenesis by disrupting steroidogenic acute regulatory (StAR) protein expression,” Environmental Health Perspectives, vol. 108, no. 8, pp. 769–776, 2000.

View at: Google Scholar

S. M. Bradberry, A. T. Proudfoot, and J. A. Vale, “Glyphosate poisoning,” Toxicological Reviews, vol. 23, no. 3, pp. 159–167, 2004.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

A. Adam, A. Marzuki, H. A. Rahman, and M. A. Aziz, “The oral and intratracheal toxicities of ROUNDUP and its components to rats,” Veterinary and Human Toxicology, vol. 39, no. 3, pp. 147–151, 1997.

View at: Google Scholar

European Commission, “The use of plant protection products in the European Union,” 2007,

http://epp.eurostat.ec.europa.eu/

US EPA, “Pesticide Industry Sales and Usage,” 2012, http://www.epa.gov/opp00001/pestsales/.

https://astutenews.com/2017/11/killing-us-softly-glyphosate-herbicide-or-genocide/

A. Székács and B. Darvas, “Forty years with glyphosate,” in Herbicides-Properties, Synthesis and Control of Weeds, M. N. A. E.-G. Hasaneen, Ed., InTech, Rijeka, Croatia, 2012.

View at: Google Scholar

Commissariat Général au Développement Durable, Les Pesticides Dans Les Milieux Aquatiques, Études et Documents, Paris, France, 2010.

P. R. Durkin, “Fluroxypyr human health and ecological risk assessment report,” SERA TR-052-13-03a, USDA Forest service, Washington, DC, USA, 2009.

View at: Google Scholar

J. Vera Candioti, G. S. Natale, S. Soloneski, A. E. Ronco, and M. L. Larramendy, “Sublethal and lethal effects on Rhinella Arenarum (Anura, Bufonidae) tadpoles exerted by the pirimicarb-containing technical formulation insecticide Aficida®,” Chemosphere, vol. 78, no. 3, pp. 249–255, 2010.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

M. L. Ambrose, Characterization of the Insecticidal Properties of Acetamiprid Under Field and Laboratory Conditions, Faculty of North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, US, 2003.

L. Dicks, “Bees, lies and evidence-based policy,” Nature, vol. 494, no. 7437, p. 283, 2013.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

Y. Aliouane, A. K. El Hassani, V. Gary, C. Armengaud, M. Lambin, and M. Gauthier, “Subchronic exposure of honeybees to sublethal doses of pesticides: effects on behavior,” Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry, vol. 28, no. 1, pp. 113–122, 2009.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

Agropages, “Triazole Fungicides Insight-Market overview,” 2013, http://www.agropages.com/BuyersGuide/category/Triazole-Fungicides-Insight.html#smmn1.

View at: Google Scholar

R. J. Letcher, I. Van Holsteijn, H. Drenth et al., “Cytotoxicity and aromatase (CYP19) activity modulation by organochlorines in human placental JEG-3 and JAR choriocarcinoma cells,” Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology, vol. 160, no. 1, pp. 10–20, 1999.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

C. Urani, M. Doldi, S. Crippa, and M. Camatini, “Human-derived cell lines to study xenobiotic metabolism,” Chemosphere, vol. 37, no. 14-15, pp. 2785–2795, 1998.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

G. G. Kuiper, J. G. Lemmen, B. Carlsson et al., “Interaction of estrogenic chemicals and phytoestrogens with estrogen receptor β,” Endocrinology, vol. 139, no. 10, pp. 4252–4263, 1998.

View at: Google Scholar

J. Krijt, I. Van Holsteijn, I. Hassing, M. Vokurka, and B. J. Blaauboer, “Effect of diphenyl ether herbicides and oxadiazon on porphyrin biosynthesis in mouse liver, rat primary hepatocyte culture and HepG2 cells,” Archives of Toxicology, vol. 67, no. 4, pp. 255–261, 1993.

View at: Google Scholar

I. Nakagawa, M. Suzuki, N. Imura, and A. Naganuma, “Enhancement of paraquat toxicity by glutathione depletion in mice in vivo and in vitro,” Journal of Toxicological Sciences, vol. 20, no. 5, pp. 557–564, 1995.

View at: Google Scholar

S. Richard, S. Moslemi, H. Sipahutar, N. Benachour, and G. Seralini, “Differential effects of glyphosate and roundup on human placental cells and aromatase,” Environmental Health Perspectives, vol. 113, no. 6, pp. 716–720, 2005.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

B. L'Azou, P. Fernandez, R. Bareille et al., “In vitro endothelial cell susceptibility to xenobiotics: comparison of three cell types,” Cell Biology and Toxicology, vol. 21, no. 2, pp. 127–137, 2005.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

N. Benachour and G. Séralini, “Glyphosate formulations induce apoptosis and necrosis in human umbilical, embryonic, and placental cells,” Chemical Research in Toxicology, vol. 22, no. 1, pp. 97–105, 2009.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

H. C. Korting, S. Schindler, A. Hartinger, M. Kerscher, T. Angerpointner, and H. I. Maibach, “MTT-assay and neutral red release (NRR)-assay: relative role in the prediction of the irritancy potential of surfactants,” Life Sciences, vol. 55, no. 7, pp. 533–540, 1994.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

J. J. Liu, W. Wang, D. T. Dicker, and W. S. El-Deiry, “Bioluminescent imaging of TRAIL-induced apoptosis through detection of caspase activation following cleavage of DEVD-aminoluciferin,” Cancer Biology & Therapy, vol. 4, no. 8, pp. 885–892, 2005.

View at: Google Scholar

S. P. Crouch, R. Kozlowski, K. J. Slater, and J. Fletcher, “The use of ATP bioluminescence as a measure of cell proliferation and cytotoxicity,” Journal of Immunological Methods, vol. 160, no. 1, pp. 81–88, 1993.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

N. Benachour, H. Sipahutar, S. Moslemi, C. Gasnier, C. Travert, and G. E. Séralini, “Time- and dose-dependent effects of roundup on human embryonic and placental cells,” Archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology, vol. 53, no. 1, pp. 126–133, 2007.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

T. Mosmann, “Rapid colorimetric assay for cellular growth and survival: application to proliferation and cytotoxicity assays,” Journal of Immunological Methods, vol. 65, no. 1-2, pp. 55–63, 1983.

View at: Google Scholar

C. A. Schneider, W. S. Rasband, and K. W. Eliceiri, “NIH Image to ImageJ: 25 years of image analysis,” Nature Methods, vol. 9, no. 7, pp. 671–675, 2012.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

M. Marutani and V. Edirveerasingam, “Influence of irrigation methods and an adjuvant on the persistence of carbaryl on pakchoi,” Journal of Environmental Quality, vol. 35, no. 6, pp. 1994–1998, 2006.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

R. H. McKee, Z. A. Wong, S. Schmitt et al., “The reproductive and developmental toxicity of high flash aromatic naphtha,” Toxicology and Industrial Health, vol. 6, no. 3-4, pp. 441–460, 1990.

View at: Google Scholar

J. M. Langman, “Xylene: its toxicity, measurement of exposure levels, absorption, metabolism and clearance,” Pathology, vol. 26, no. 3, pp. 301–309, 1994.

View at: Google Scholar

A. M. Saillenfait, F. Gallissot, I. Langonné, and J. P. Sabaté, “Developmental toxicity of N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone administered orally to rats,” Food and Chemical Toxicology, vol. 40, no. 11, pp. 1705–1712, 2002.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “Hazard Characterization Document-N, N-Dimethylalkanamides Category,” 2011, http://www.epa.gov/chemrtk/hpvis/hazchar/Category_N,N-Dimethylalkanamides_September_2011.pdf.

View at: Google Scholar

US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Reregistration Eligibility Decision (RED) For Benzisothiazoline-3-One, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Boston, Mass, USA, 2005.

L. Gawade, S. S. Dadarkar, R. Husain, and M. Gatne, “A detailed study of developmental immunotoxicity of imidacloprid in Wistar rats,” Food and Chemical Toxicology, vol. 51, pp. 61–70, 2013.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

G. M. Williams, R. Kroes, and I. C. Munro, “Safety evaluation and risk assessment of the herbicide Roundup and its active ingredient, glyphosate, for humans,” Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, vol. 31, no. 2, part 1, pp. 117–165, 2000.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

A. L. Williams, R. E. Watson, and J. M. Desesso, “Developmental and reproductive outcomes in humans and animals after glyphosate exposure: a critical analysis,” Journal of Toxicology and Environmental Health B, vol. 15, no. 1, pp. 39–96, 2012.

View at: Publisher Site | Google Scholar

European Environment Agency, “Late lessons from early warnings: science, precaution, innovation,” EEA Report, European Environment Agency, Copenhagen, Denmark, 2013.

View at: Google Scholar

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UQIAG6wga97a/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UQIAG6wga97a/

http://npic.orst.edu/factsheets/archive/glyphotech.html#references

https://www.epa.gov/endangered-species/final-national-level-listed-species-biological-evaluation-glyphosate