My personal research began when I first learned about The Department of Defense, in 1967, asking Congress for 10 million dollars so an Aids-like Retrovirus bioweapon, for which there is no cure, could be developed. In 1970 the request was granted (HR 15090). In 1981 Aids was discovered.

This led me to deep research ever since. My digging eventually unearthed worldwide GeoEngineering programs, and what we refer to as “Chemtrails”. The more I investigated, the more absolutely shocking documents I discovered (a wealth of which are now “scrubbed”, which makes you ponder, “If none of this is going on, as the media claims, why is it being deleted from government websites?”).

In this Substack I will share with you my findings, which cover a wide array of corruption topics but all seem to link back to GeoEngineering and aerosols being secretly sprayed into the atmosphere for one reason or another. If you are a fan of True Crime and genuine “Conspiracy”, this Substack has both, so be sure to subscribe.

Raising awareness is our only hope.

DISCLAIMER: Everything on this Substack is my opinion based on my interpretation of documents and supplementary information. Always do your own research an draw your own conclusions.