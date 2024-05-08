I had an idea for an experiment: Pick a month and photograph and/or video the sky every day in 2023 then wait a year and do it again in the same month, then compare the GeoEngineering. Would there be anything to learn from this? Let’s find out…

Before we get into todays content, let me explain a couple things. First, they (meaning, The Powers that Be) claim the suns rays are harmful and causing Climate Change (Global Warming), therefore, to keep the temperature of earth down, they need to block it. This is not a conspiracy theory, it is well documented. I have written a number of articles on the topic. They have been discussing blocking the sun since the 1960s and NASA was doing extensive research in the early 1980s which involved releasing chemicals into the sky and running tests to see how much of the suns rays were blocked. They began planning heavily in the early 1990s. read my piece 1992: Should we Spray Sulfuric Acid or Dust to Block the Sun?

In the mid-to-late 1990s, only a few years after the 1992 document, people in the USA began reporting white grids and lines appearing in the sky. These grids and lines blocked the sun.

Being that they have said, for decades, the sun must be blocked, ain’t it interesting that, across the world, the amount of sun reaching the land has decreased by 80-95+%, depending on location? This decrease in sun is causing havoc; everything is dying. The trees that give us oxygen are rapidly going extinct. To make matters worse, they patented robot trees that do not give oxygen but they remove carbon from the atmosphere because the ultimate plan is mass extinction. The easiest way to accomplish this is poison, which they have done a great job of, but some people choose avoid poison as much as possible. That means the best way to guarantee mass extinction is to cut off the oxygen supply. Without oxygen, nothing can survive.

Additionally, many species, such as BEES (pollinators!) use the sun as a compass. Without sun they get lost and the hive dies. After the Chemtrail program began they assigned a name to the new issue with the bees, “Colony Collapse Disorder”. Guess what they claim causes it? CLIMATE CHANGE. Yep, Climate Change caused it, not relentlessly spraying poison into the sky. Folks, this is all part of the plan. They also patented robot bees many years ago because they knew what was coming… they knew, because they are doing it to us.

Over the past decade, they have been running the greatest PSYOP campaign in history to convince people that what they are seeing in the sky is normal. But, despite this in-depth campaign involving hired bot farms and disinformation specialists, people began to wake up, look up, and realize this isn’t normal:

So, they were forced to change their tactics as much as possible, specifically in areas that are dense with “sky watchers” who share on social media.

More recently, they began using frequency to move clouds to accomplish the same without people seeing Tic Tac Toe boards in the sky, spanning horizon to horizon. We covered their new tactic and how it works in my post Gov Using Frequency to Move Clouds to Block the Sun. If you didn’t have a chance to read that, let me show you a couple videos I made that explain what they are doing because it is blatantly obvious if you spend time watching the sky: (under two-minutes each. There’s no audio.)

Most importantly, during the height of The Arctic Freeze of January 2024, I hopped on a flight and flew across the nation. What I saw from above floored me: (I apologize for misspelling Cincinnati in this 2-minute video)

Btw, anyone who tells you Mexico outlawed GeoEngineering is wrong. Mexico has horrid GeoEngineering. Check out the insane MX videos in my piece Chemtrails and the Solar Eclipse. Here’s what Mexico looked like during the Arctic Freeze. Notice, the weather is so bad, there are 0 people.

Here’s night in Mexico, 2024, even the moon is now blocked:

So, providing the videos played for you (some are reporting the videos do not play. This is an issue on Substacks end, not mine. I wish I could help you! Sorry! I will keep trying to get answers for you.), you can see that what they are doing is very apparent. The problem is that people are always looking down at their phone instead of looking up, therefore, people do not believe anything is happening because if you don’t look, you won’t see it.

Note: If you are wondering how I got the dates for the photos and videos, they upload to my Goolag Google photo album, where they are indexed by date. This made it easy (but very tedious) to collect the content to create this article. Here's an example of what Google Photos looks like on the back end. The photo in the lower right was taken first May 16th whereas the top left was taken last on the 16th.

Now lets begin the comparison of March 2023 vs 2024:

MARCH 1st 2023 began with clouds covering the sky before the sun rose. See, there’s the poor little, blocked sun:

Throughout the day, as the sun moved, the clouds moved with it, to ensure the sun was blocked at all times:

At sunset, they continued to use frequency to push the clouds downward to cover the sun

You can see the frequency pattern:

Although it sounds unbelievable, this isn’t a wild conspiracy theory. You can watch it happen. Simply take your phone or laptop or whatever you enjoy reading articles on and go sit outside for an afternoon and watch while you read. I sit outside the entire weekend and it happens the entire weekend.

vs MARCH 1, 2024: A full year later, sunrise featured a sun that didn’t look normal and creepy clouds:

Afternoon was dense cloud cover:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 2nd, 2023: we were given dark, dreary skies all day:

(14 second video)

The evening was identical to the prior day; push the the clouds down, block the sun. It was so similar, I had to check twice to make sure I didn’t accidentally upload the same photo. Sure enough, it is indeed the same weather, same frequency technique, different day:

Frequency pattern:

vs MARCH 2, 2024: Also identical to the prior day, featuring the same weird sun and a sky filled with thick, depressing clouds:

Frequency lines:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2023. Two days in and the awful weather is tied for first place.

MARCH 3rd 2023 began with a freak manmade hail storm. Coming down with the hail was “the black dots” that I showed you in Chemtrails: Fake Snow vs Blowtorch

I still do not know what they are. They’re extremely hard. You can’t squish them or smash them. Closeup of the black dots on a paper towel:

Then we got pounded by snow. We went from no snow to multiple inches in an hour or two which also is abnormal. Typically snow starts off as light, then slowly increases, climaxes, then decreases. Not anymore! Now it’s like someone flipped a switch on and it comes down heavy, all at once, then stops on a dime.

Just when you think you have heard it all, there is now SOAP coming down in the rain and snow, which is causing the roads to become slippery in a new way that people are not familiar with driving on. Traffic accidents have greatly increased. Check out my post, Gov Secretly Spraying SOAP to Increase Car Accidents?

vs MARCH 3rd, 2024: I began noticing that these trees never dropped all of their leaves and seed pods. These horrible trees are invasive but they are on my neighbors property so there is nothing I can do. These invasive trees are ironically called “Trees of Heaven” but they are truly TREES OF HELL because they drop hundreds-of-thousands of seeds for eight months a year, but not this year. They did their typical spamming of my yard all spring, summer and fall, but held some seeds and some leaves too. Weird, eh?

I should write an article to tell you about the Trees of Hell and my ongoing pleading with the city to try to get them to raise awareness about these invasives before they destroy Michigan. You will be flabbergasted to learn how the city treated me; how the city treated someone who is proving invasive trees are taking over the city and killing all of our native trees. At this point, I am forced to wonder if the city is in on it, per se.

Btw, notice the dark gray “cloud” right where the sun is, yet nowhere else in the sky:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024, although it was almost a tie. 2024 gets the award because they packed the clouds together so tightly that there was little ambient light the entire day.

MARCH 4th, 2023: The storm from the 3rd caused a massive power outage. I was without power for 4 or 5 days. Thankfully I have some generators.

The fake snow was abnormally heavy, bending down tops of pine trees:

The heavy snow ripped branches and sheets of bark off of the majority of the trees because they are dying from the GeoEngineering.

Once again, the sun was blocked by a cloud. In this case, they sprayed the cloud:

Sunset: Sun is still blocked. This is yet another reason why the trees are dying. As you will see, they have stolen our sun. Trees and plants in general cannot flourish without sun.

vs MARCH 4th, 2024: It is abnormally warm for March. I woke up to another day of complete cloud cover with very little light, but exceptionally warm. You would think, if there is no sun it would be cool, but this is not the case when atmospheric heaters are deployed to artificially induce heat:

Extreme frequency used to pack the clouds tightly. Do you see the waves and patterns?

When they are packed as tight as possible, very little light gets through.

Within a few hours, the weather had completely changed and we now had extreme storms. These new storms feature a lot of lightning, sometimes looking like a strobe light. Just like with the snow, these storms turn off like someone pushed the “Deactivate” button on a machine.

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 5th, 2023: Sunrise, the sun is already blocked.

Frequency pattern:

Approximately 1:30pm: Complete white-out:

Then the hail starts again:

vs MARCH 5th, 2024: a full year later, yet the sunrise is incredibly similar:

And we got the same white-out too!:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award is a tie!

MARCH 6th 2023: the sky was so thick that the visibility was low. It is difficult to see the close plane: (15 second video)

vs MARCH 6th, 2024. Same sh*t, different year.

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to, another tie! How exciting (that was sarcasm, btw)

MARCH 7th, 2023 the sky didn’t look too bad… until I adjusted the contrast:

vs MARCH 7, 2024:

This all-day darkness is becoming the norm.

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 8th, 2023 sunrise was ridiculous:

The spraying was merciless all day:

vs MARCH 8th, 2024: Dark and dreary all day:

Nothing but awful, thick, gray clouds. No ambient light.

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024, again.

MARCH 9th, 2023: They had a full day of block-the-sun on deck:

A couple hours later the dense clouds vanished and this is what we were left with:

MARCH 9th, 2024: Gloomy AF the entire day with bizarre sideways rain: (20 second video)

The good news is, we are finally supposed to get a day of full sun tomorrow!

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 10th, 2023: Another freak snowstorm comes out of nowhere:

vs MARCH 10th, 2024. This was supposed to be our day of full sun. Here’s sunrise:

Afternoon:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2023, only because of the snowstorm.

MARCH 11th, 2023: Microsoft made my pc lock-screen show the sun being blocked and horrible GeoEngineering:

Meanwhile, in real life, the trees are dying fast now. I took all of these photos on March 11th, 2023.

Branches are breaking off trees. Many of the branches are main branches that should not be snapping like a flimsy toothpick (4 second video)

Entire trees are now ripping out of the ground. As you can see, they have no root system!

Incredibly sad video of a park I stopped at: (2 minute and 20 second video)

vs MARCH 13, 2024: Hazy sky with a thick coat of chemicals covering the sun:

The one thing I don’t have a way to show you is the utterly insane wind they have been blasting us with on a regular basis. My fish pond is under those Trees of Hell, so I bought a huge umbrella to keep the Hell’s seeds out of it, which has worked magnificent for many years, until recently. The wind is so wicked-strong that the umbrella must be collapsed. This wouldn’t be a huge deal except for the fact that the wind is multiple times per week now and it comes out of nowhere. It can be a calm day with the umbrella up then wind blasts in suddenly, forcing me to run outside and close it, or repair the broken umbrella. I have lived in my home for decades and never dealt with this.

And the winner for the Least Sun Award is: another tie.

MARCH 14th, 2023: The sky was blue for half of the day! A little hazy, but we can see BLUE!:

The tree damage was everywhere you looked:

Terrible damage:

All of our Michigan trees are becoming covered in lichen due to lack of sun:

The second half of the day: The planes came, the spray came, the sky turned gray:

vs MARCH 14th, 2024: Sunrise featured bright pink GeoEngineered skies plus a hail storm. For more on these pink skies, read Congressional Testimony: When we Start Spraying, No More Blue Skies, But Magnificent Sunsets (19 second video)

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 15th, 2023: Another day of relentless spraying. Here’s sunrise:

Look at the photo above. Notice the sun in relation to the pole? Notice, there is no diagonal line crossing the pole. Now look at the photo below. As the day progressed so did the spraying. How much more proof do people need that the sun is being blocked? These two pics speak volumes.

Massive trees are now snapping in half: (19 second video)

vs MARCH 15, 2024: The sun is permanently blocked there days:

Within a couple hours the blue sky was gone:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to: it’s probably another tie.

MARCH 16th: Everywhere I looked there were dead and dying trees:

My friend from Michigan sent me this. Birds that look otherwise healthy and are free from injury are also dying, dropping out of the sky.

Nonstop spraying, spraying, spraying. (36 second video)

One cloud in the sky, and guess where it is? Yep, directly over the sun:

As the sun begins to set, the single cloud managed to stick with the sun. You can compare this photo to the one above and see how the sun shifted and so did the one cloud:

vs MARCH 16th, 2024: They quickly turned the blue sky dark gray using frequency and clouds:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 17th, 2023: Sunrise; they already had clouds and spray ready:

MARCH 17th, 2024 - no sun whatsoever the entire day. Knowing there is a brilliant blue sky behind manmade cloud-cover is torturous.

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 18th, 2023: Using frequency to push the clouds in front of the sun (18 second video)

MARCH 18th, 2024: How it started: Heavy frequency to move the clouds:

Pack the clouds densely so there is 0 sun:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to: 2024!

MARCH 19th, 2023: Frequency lines:

Closeup:

A couple hours later, the sky was dirty gray:

MARCH 19, 2024: Another day of gray

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024, but it was almost a tie.

MARCH 20th, 2023: The sun snuck out from behind the clouds for a moment!

MARCH 20th, 2024: Notice where the dark-gray clouds are? Right in front of the sun:

As the sun moved, so did the darkest clouds:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 21st, 2023: Another all-day spray. Very clear use of frequency:

Blasting Frequency: (21 second video)

Sunset:

vs MARCH 21st, 2024: Every day is so dark. It’s horrible. Although this has become the new normal, this is not normal! (17 second video)

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 22nd, 2023: Dark and gloomy again. Sometimes a tiny spot of that beautiful blue sky could be seen before the clouds were pushed to cover it:

vs MARCH 22nd, 2024: It’s yet another dark day with no light! Atmospheric Heaters are being used to artificially raise the temp, which is causing plants to come out of hibernation and grow. Once they woke nature up, the temp was dropped sharply, causing ice, followed by fake snow.

Literally overnight, the temp went from summer to winter. “Climate Change!”

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 23rd, 2023: Microsoft pc lock screen background featuring another GeoEngineered sky:

Meanwhile our sky was filled with lines:

The entire sky was grid lines and X’s:

I noticed that, while I was taking screenshots for this article, Google kept telling me to fix the lighting of the photo. That is how bad the GeoEngineering is; Google’s AI is detecting incorrect lighting. However, this IS the lighting!

vs MARCH 23rd, 2024: Another freak snowstorm

Our skies were, yet again, solid gray:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 24th, 2023: More of the same merciless spraying:

vs MARCH 24th, 2024: I miss the sky and sun so much. This is diabolical. Heavy frequency:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to, another tie.

MARCH 25th: The sun, once again, is blocked by clouds:

Shortly after, the clouds expanded to a thick blanket of darkness:

vs MARCH 25th, 2024: Sunrise. How do people not see the sun has been stolen?!

Afternoon:

Frequency closeup:

Right before sunset they let us have some sun and blue sky! They turned off the frequency, the clouds quickly vanished and it was so beautiful. Even though the sun was covered with a layer of chemicals, I cannot explain how good a little sunshine felt on my face. It was heavenly after so long without it:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2023, only because we were granted a few hours of sun in the evening of 2024.

MARCH 26th, 2023: Horrible spraying began in the morning:

I traced many of the lines. You can see just how determined they are to cover the sun:

It continued the entire day:

vs MARCH 26th, 2024: Today was horrible!

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to both! TIE!

MARCH 27th, 2023: Pink clouds, dreary skies:

Clear signs of GeoEngineering:

vs MARCH 27th, 2024: The majority of the day was the same miserable cloud cover, but…

We were granted permission to see some blue sky, however they kept the sun blocked by clouds and a second layer of charcoal-gray clouds:

The day came to an end with those dark, creepy clouds plus it appeared they were releasing a payload toward dusk. We never did get any direct sun, but at least we got to see a little dirty-blue sky.

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2023.

MARCH 28th, 2023: I found a new patent! This Chemtrail patent is really interesting because it is specifically for the planes engine. You see, there are two different ways planes can spray. First, they can have chemical drums connected to exterior nozzles. Second, the metallic components can be added to the fuel so as the plane flies it will automatically spray. The problem is, the chemtrail materials ruin the engine, so a specialty engine is required, and that is what this patent is for:

I forgot all about that patent until I wrote this post and saw the screenshot in my photo album. I will look into it more this week!

The same day, March 28th, our skies were so densely packed with clouds that there was very little ambient light.

vs MARCH 28th, 2024: I was utterly shocked to see this at sunrise!:

But alas, they brought in the clouds and made sure to block the sun. However we did get another day where we were allowed to see blue sky:

Nonrelated, on this day I also noticed that a grocery store removed their “Expecting Mothers” parking spots and installed two EV charging stations… which, as you can see, are very popular:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2023.

MARCH 29th, 2023 began with GeoEngineered skies. Lord only knows what payload they sprayed while we slept. We do know that NASA has used Lithium for over a decade. Lithium is a drug that basically kept people calm (calm people don’t ask questions).

Lithium was banned because it has toxic effects on the thyroid gland and the kidneys, but NASA openly admits, to this day, on their site NASA.gov that they spray it:

I have included a list of chemicals and their colors in the Sources section of this document.

The GeoEngineering continued all the way until sunset of the 29th:

vs MARCH 29th, 2024: After they sprayed a nice layer of chemicals they let us SEE the sun for exactly 3 hours! Do you hear that noise in the video? (8 second video)

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2023, only because we were allowed 3 hours of sun on March 29th, 2024.

MARCH 30th, 2023 - same sh*t, different day. The clouds today and yesterday evening had a very yellow-cream tint. Yellow can be Boron, Cobalt, Iron, sometimes phosphorus, typically in a blend. Thought to self: I should write a post all about the colors of sky chemicals.

Sunset, the sky is revealing peach-pink clouds and disgusting dark-charcoal-colored chemicals. Much speculation is that these almost-black clouds are graphene. We know graphene is indeed coming down in rain samples, so it is absolutely possible.

vs MARCH 30th, 2024: We are back to doom and gloom. Sunrise:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

MARCH 31st, 2023 - The last day of the month. We could have had a gorgeous blue sky, but nope:

In the afternoon they brought in the dark clouds and moved them directly over the sun as an extra layer of protection:

MARCH 31st, 2024: The last day of the month they seemed desperate to keep the sun covered. Here’s sunrise, covered by frequency clouds:

A couple hours later. Come on man, does anyone really think this is fluke?:

And the winner for the Least Sun Award goes to 2024.

Summary: The main difference between March 2023 and March 2024 GeoEngineering was the tactic used to block the sun. 2024 featured substantially less visible spraying, but the sun was seemingly always blocked by clouds, which involved using frequency to move them (who knows what they are spraying when the cloud cover is so thick we don’t even get ambient light, the spraying could be worse than 2023, but we can’t see it). Keep in mind, to move these clouds they have to blast frequency, which has horrible environmental impacts and also physically and mentally impacts us. To learn more about using frequency to move clouds to block the sun, check out my post. To learn more about GeoEngineering, check out the Read Next section below. But first, if you appreciate the time and effort I put into documenting, I love coffee! Your support really helps!

SOURCES, NOTES AND OTHER STUFF

