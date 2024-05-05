I had this idea for a new monthly series, or biweekly, or bi-monthly, maybe every third week (as you can tell, it’s a really half-baked idea), but the idea was to write Mindf*ck Mondays, or something along those lines, where the article is some absolutely unbelievable stuff that is so shocking, it will forever change the way we look at something we thought we knew. Like I said, it’s just in spitballing-phase, so, if that comes to fruition, here’s an example:

So, there was this paper called The World Goodwill Bulletin (based on the name you already know this is going to be some nefarious sh*t, right?). The World Goodwill Bulletin was published by a company called Lucis Press Ltd. “Who is Lucis Press?”, we wonder, in unison. Lucis Press was a company owned by Lucis Trust. Fun Fact: When Lucis Press was established the company was originally called Lucifer Publishing Co., but, because devil worship is generally frowned upon, in effort to sound a little less satanic, its name was changed to Lucis Press on November 11th, 1924 (11-11-6).

In 1957, The World Goodwill Bulletin (Lucis Press) issued a special edition which contained an article titled "Lodestone”. Lodestone was about a special place called the Meditation Room. Let me give you a couple snippets from the special bulletin describing this very special room:

Upon entering, "The visitor will be totally unprepared for what he will see as he steps in the door for a moment of quiet. . . . Because of the converging walls and the dim light, he will experience a peculiar spatial disorientation, and dimension and perspective will seem difficult to establish. In the center of the room, he will see, illuminated by a single point of light from the ceiling, a rectangular mass…”

"Those who are wedded to seeking communion in traditional settings may be somewhat ill at ease here. This is a sudden break with prior experience. One is thrown violently upon his [own] resources.”

“The pinpoint of light, the void of space, the illuminated crystalline ore — one feels projected into a setting of cosmological symbolism rather than one of planetary or even solar intent.”

"It is interesting to speculate on what the long-term influence of this 'new departure' will be on current religious thinking.”

Right about now you are probably thinking, “What exactly did I just read?”, I pondered the same, so I had to dig deeper…

THE MEDITATION ROOM

The Meditation Room is exactly 30 feet long and features an 18 foot wide entrance while the opposite end of the room tapers down to only 9 feet wide. The bizarre dimensions make it kinda wedge-shaped. Well technically, it's a trapezoid. Do you know what a trapezoid is? Yes, it is indeed totally useless information you were forced to learn in high school and have literally never used in your life, but more specifically, what does it look like?

If you said, “A PYRAMID WITHOUT A CAPSTONE”, you’re right! And what is the capstone? If you said, “this bullsh*t”!, you’re right again!:

Yep, there it is, a pyramid separated from its capstone:

In the Meditation Room, a special light recessed in the special ceiling focuses a special beam of light upon a brooding, somber stone, which is the focal point of the room upon entry (it’s special). The room is designed to be so dimly lit that the only source of light appears to be a reflection off the giant rock slab. In this room there are only 10 chairs, facing the overbearing stone.

Would you like to see this special Meditation Room? You sure would! Here it is:

Yep, that’s it. That’s the Meditation Room. That’s what all the hoopla is about. But don’t let the lack of décor in this dark and gloomy pyramid-without-a-capstone-shaped room fool you into believing this meditation space is nothing special. This room was such a big deal that a group was formed called Friends of the Meditation Room. This group consisted of 1,500 devoted members (kinda like The Royal Society with its 1,600 devoted members?). Those members included ultra-elites, such as Freemason-and-President, Dwight D. Eisenhower as well as John Rockefeller Jr.

The room was so important to the Friends of the Meditation Room that I.D cards were issued for it. Oh, and by the way, if you were wondering, that block in the room is a 4-foot high altar. It is a dark gray block of crystalline iron ore from a Swedish mine. It weighs six tons making it the largest block of its kind ever mined (it’s special too). Because of this the Swedish Government presented it as a gift to the Meditation Room… I had no idea you could gift such a thing? When is the last time you got an altar, let alone a four-footer? I feel bad for whomever invites me to their wedding next…

As you will notice, the only other thing in the dimly-lit, 30 foot long partial-pyramid Mediation Room is a single piece of art; a very special piece of art, in a very special room, where very special people go… to meditate:

You may be looking at that art and wondering WTF is so special about that stupid crap. It looks like something you would find on clearance at the thrift store because it used to be in a hotel lobby until the hotel went out of business in 2005 and donated the wall art that it had been keeping in its on-site storage unit since the late 1970s.

Would you be surprised to learn we are supposed to look at that art and wonder what it is and why it’s special? According to a Truth Movement Psychologist of the 1960s, "Under occult dominion, Art, Music and Politics all lend to the same end: confusion, a calculated and inducted confusion: for minds that are confused will obey and bow to the hidden masters.”. You’re like, “What? You’re telling me they hung this nonsense art in their own room to confuse us? We don’t even go in their creepy room! This is so dumb!” - well, yes and no. It’s deeper than that, we're talking gift-altar-deep here (and that’s pretty damn deep). … and this is where the first installment of Mindf*ck Mondays begins (Name is subject to change. Help me come up with something better! I’m counting on you! And yes, I do know it’s Sunday. I said name subject to change!…)

PSYOP ART (yes, such thing actually exists)

“Cubist art is an effort to produce certain psychic effects obtainable by optical illusion”, it is a Psychological Operation that sees no value in beauty. The Psychologist goes on to state, “The Cubist school is not the realm of art at all. It belongs to that of medicine and science” … "A mind that is positive cannot be controlled. For the purposes of occult dominion minds must therefore be rendered passive and negative in order that control can be achieved. Minds consciously working to a definite end are a power, and power can oppose power for good or for evil. The scheme for world dominion might be doomed by the recognition of this principle alone, but, as it is unfortunately unrecognized, it remains unchallenged." … so, the dumb art is an ode to confusion, an ode to the occult and hence, an ode to Lucifer with a splash of hidden symbolism. One such symbol in this piece is of utmost importance and likely the entire reason this art was crafted for this very special room where very special people go… to meditate.

The meaningful symbol within this Cubist piece is the intertwined-looking spiral figure that runs the full length of the mural. Do you know what this represents? I sure as hell didn’t, but when I found out it was like watching an episode of Netflix Black Mirror…

To the average onlooker, that twisty line seems so out of place amongst the confusion of sharp angles and broken circles, however, that spiral figure was intentionally placed at the foremost point of the art, because it is very sacred to those who know what it means. This intertwined shape represents…

…Hermes. Yeah dude, that Hermes.

You see, in Greek Mythology, Hermes is an Olympian God who plays the role of a Psychopomp. Psychopomps are creatures, spirits, angels, demons, or deities whose responsibility is to escort newly deceased souls from Earth to the afterlife… but, because nothing ever is what we were told it is:

In Greek mythology, the underworld, also known as Hades, is one of the three realms that make up the cosmos. Before mythology was rewritten it was known that when an individual dies their corpse and soul (psyche) became separated. A Psychopomp then accompanied the psyche to Hades, where the dead were indiscriminately grouped together to lead a shadowy, miserable post-existence. Hades was said to be without sun, therefore dimly lit, just like the Meditation Room. Once in Hades, souls were forever trapped; ruled by a dictator who refused to let them leave…this was known as the “afterlife”. Of course, when mythology was revised, afterlife became family friendly, good vs evil and a choice could be made, thus welcoming the masses to cheer for it.

Let's get back to the special spiral symbol in the Lucifer-art, located in the special room where special people go… to meditate…

That twisted symbol in the art is specifically the Caduceus of Hermes. “What is the Caduceus of Hermes?”, you ask. I reply, “This is where things get weird… really weird…” . You respond, “Weirder than PSYOP-devil-art-in-a-dark-room weird?”. I affirmatively nod my head. You say, “Weirder than Freemason-President-I.D-cards-Hades-afterlife-lies weird?”. “It will be the craziest sh*t you’ve heard this year”, I state with absolute certainty.

The Caduceus of Hermes was the staff carried by the Greek God. The staff is associated with his role as a messenger as well as a guide, and most importantly, his role as a protector of merchants, gamblers, liars, and thieves. This is the Caduceus of Hermes:

Look familiar?

So, there is a creepy pyramid-missing-its-capstone room that features a government-gift-altar, 10 chairs and Lucifer-confusion-art, where special people, such as a Freemason President and a Rockefeller, go to meditate to Hermes, who happens to be the protector of merchants, gamblers, liars, and thieves… or more specifically, they meditate to his staff, but let’s call it like it is, it’s now known as the medical symbol.

Yep, they are worshiping what they tell us is THE MEDICAL SYMBOL, which actually represents a Psychopomp God who escorted newly deceased souls from Earth to Hell.

Wanna know where this special Mediation Room is located? Trust me, you truly do…

THE UNITED NATIONS!

Mindf*ck Mondays, baby!

The whole thing was so damn unbelievable that it got me to look into Hermes a little more because I was under the impression he was one of the good guys who was part of a fun fairytale. Did you think that too?

Hermes is a chthonic deity (God). As mentioned, he deals with the earth and/or underworld. I thought this was pretty interesting because I just wrote an article about NASA in which their (hoax) satellite is named Osiris, which is who gives life from the underworld. Anyway, back to Hermes: the worship of Hermes also includes an aspect relating to fertility, with the phallus being included among his major symbols. …which explains why everywhere we look we see giant d*cks, all across the world. There’s literally d*cks everywhere. For example:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck(s):

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Giant d*ck:

Not so much…:

…but he’s got some big balls, so that’s gotta count for something, right?

Bezos even make his hoax space machine look like a giant d*ck. Feel free to quote me saying, “Nobody accidentally builds a giant penis”:

Worldwide, they are obsessed with Hermes, his stick and d*cks:

Regarding the Caduceus of Hermes: This medical symbol is used throughout the entire medical industry:

This hotel has a Medical Symbol on top of some demonic-looking sh*t:

This medical symbol, just like giant d*cks, is truly everywhere, worldwide:

I guess everyone really cares about health?

They’re more obsessed with health than a nutritionist!

It’s even the military medical symbol. Funny story about that; history tells us it’s the military medical symbol because they made a mistake and picked the wrong emblem. Yeah, ok. Lemme guess, the stone altar arrived at the United Nations because Amazon’s warehouse shipped the wrong item?

Sometimes Hermes stick or a penis statue isn’t enough, so they opt for a giant Hermes:

(We already know why he covered up. It wasn’t to be modest...)

Palace of Versailles France Statue

Everything in my hometown of Detroit is super Greek / Roman. Here’s the Former S. S. Kresge Headquarters

In addition to statues and emblems all over the place, Europe has a Hermes:

NASA also has a Hermes:

Speaking of NASA and hoax space machines, Hermes was what the Greeks called this God but to the Romans he was known as…

…Mercury...

Then we have Mercury, the element. Do you remember having to learn this?

Did you ever wonder why the f*ck its chemical symbol is “Hg” instead of being “Mc” or something that seems like MERCURY?

History claims that ancient Rome’s entire society was based on a liquid which they called Hydrargyrum. It was essentially a currency, per se. Hydrargyrum is also known as Hg and Mercury. And because Mercury comes from within the ground, it belongs to Hades (along with gold, silver, minerals and so on. No wonder gold is a precious metal!)

So, in the United Nations, there is a room with an altar and PSYOP-Lucifer-Art that is an ode to Hermes who, prior to Mythology being rewritten, would bring souls to Hell where they would be trapped in dark despair forever. But that’s not all. It’s Mindf*ck Mondays, after all! Let me give you a quote from a website:

“In all of the old manuscript records which contain the Legend of the Craft, mention is made of Hermes as one of the founders of Freemasonry.”

In fact, Grand Lodge Manuscript, No. 1, published in 1583, praised Hermes as, “The great Hermarines”, who was the entire foundation for Science, Freemasonry, Rites and Degrees. The books of Hermes are the pillars of Mansonry, everything the Freemasons teach was built upon them. (MUST HEAR, 1 minute audio clip)

1× 0:00 -1:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

To finish where we started, the Lodestone article by The World Goodwill Bulletin (by Lucifer Publishing Co) concluded by saying,

“Whatever interpretations one may attribute to the United Nations Meditation Room, it can be said with certainty that the words and the repercussions have only just begun." …

But wait… one last thing to bend your mind to the point where it might break… (19 second audio clip)

1× 0:00 -0:19

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

THERE ARE NO BOOKS OF HERMES!

THE TRUTH IS, EVERYHING WE THINK WE KNOW IS A LIE.

