I used to work with this really short guy whose face looked eerily like a pug dog. Behind his back we all jokingly called him Conspiracy Rob because he would say the most ridiculous sh*t, like, “Space is fake” and, “Vaccines are poison, if I ever have kids I wouldn’t vaccinate them” and even, “The government is spraying the skies to kill the trees because they give us oxygen and the government has a population control agenda”… what a lunatic! One of my coworkers made him a literal tinfoil hat and slipped it onto his desk at lunch break. Everyone snickered when he came back with his fruit smoothie and saw it. Yep, Rob was the laughing-stock of the office, but 12 years later, I have debated trying to locate Conspiracy Rob to apologize... and buy him a fruit smoothie… and a tub of survival food…

I never thought I would write so much NASA content, because, quite frankly, it’s a topic that never interested me… until it started overlapping with everything I was researching, I mean EVERYTHING. Looking into GeoEngineering? There’s NASA. Dinosaurs? NASA. Freemasons? NASA. Agenda 2030 and 2050? NASA. This forced me to start looking into NASA, and the more you look, the less sense anything we are being told makes… and here we are today, asking, “Are NASA Satellites nothing more than a Psychological Operation?”, which I thought would be a single article, but I stumbled across so much crazy information that it turned out to be a series.

In Part 1 of this series we looked at the pretty strange history of space satellites, which started unofficially in the 1940s, when we were shown the first photos of space and told these images show the curve of the earth. According to history, these photos, taken in space, were not taken by “satellites”, they were taken by rockets releasing balloons with a camera attached to them.

Although the goal of the piece was only to look at how satellites came to be, it was important to verify that the images really did show curve, so we took them into Photoshop, adjusted the orientation and compared them to straight lines:

It doesn’t matter what shape you think earth is or if you believe in satellites or space, these photos don’t show curve. Point being, what they are telling us is not what they are showing us, and this detail is important.

Then, in the 1950s, all of this media (books, magazines, etc) start appearing, about satellites! But there had never been a satellite! These 1950s publications began showing images of full globe earth, which would be fine, except for the fact that, at this point in the timeline, nobody had ever seen a full, globe earth!

Someone left a comment on Part 1 and said they looked into the author of one of the publications and guess what? He’s a Navy dude. The Navy is who would provide one of the first pics of earth from space. Another piece to the puzzle has been laid.

And UFO content appeared too. Guess who provided the UFO content? The US military and our buddy Ray Stanford who we just met in The Dinosaur Hoax Part 4: NASAs Involvement.

Then, the investigation got super interesting when I discovered a CIA memo, called Satellite Uprisings, written a year before the first satellite.

Next, a whole bunch of things happened. The USSR put the first satellite, Sputnik, into space in complete secrecy. No evidence exists. Immediately after, the US media and government excessively praised the USSR for their accomplishment. Here’s an actual news clip from a few weeks after Sputnik. Yes, Santa showed up in Pennsylvania in a space ship, because when it comes to the government, the truth really is stranger than fiction: (27 second video)

Then NASA was founded (by Freemasons), the “Race to Space” was created and the media was key to everything. Nonstop headlines were ran, such as this, “Soviet fires earth satellite into space: it is circling the globe at 18,000 mph: Sphere tracked over US by radio signal”

Then the US launched a satellite into space because we gotta stay in The Race! But there wasn’t any evidence of that either, unless you want to count words and drawings as evidence.

Next we learned that the first communication satellite was actually a big ass balloon:

As well as the next ones:

And all along, there had not been a single photo of a satellite in space, nor a good, realistic photo of earth from space. The evidence coming from the government, who claimed to be going to space with rockets and satellites was only this (in this exact order):

The bottom line was, the evidence did not match what we were being told.

Then we found more CIA memos outlining delivery of ultra high altitude spy planes and a cover story. Check out the view from the plane:

And here’s the kicker… when the planes arrived the public finally received a high resolution satellite photo of earth from space. Uncanny timing!

Then we learned the name of the satellite that took that photo was GAMBIT… which means “A PLOY”… Ploy means “a clever trick or plan“, so there’s that.

We also looked at a photo of the 2023 Chinese Spy Balloon and noticed a satellite hanging from it:

There’s so much more fascinating history in Part 1, you really should read it. There’s more CIA memos, military PSYOPs, clear media propaganda, obvious lies, Ray Stanford and more.

Part 1 ended with the question, “How much of what we are being shown is coming from planes and balloons and not satellites in outer space?” and “Do Satellites serve ANY purpose?”. Now it’s time to try to get some answers.

BALLOONS

To understand satellites, we must first learn more about balloons.

(59 second video)

Look how far out in Space these balloons go! Amazing that it doesn’t just float away in that 0-gravity!

I did some digging into balloons and found some fascinating stuff that I never knew. Want to hear some crazy sh*t about balloons? (Though to self: I can’t believe I just asked a group of fellow adults if they want to hear crazy sh*t about BALLOONS. WTF time are we living in that balloons are crazy?! I feel like crazy sh*t should be followed by, “I saw an alligator do a backflip” or, “My spouse bought a teapot from Salvation Army and found a piece of King Tuts cloak in it”. Shouldn’t crazy sh*t should be reserved for literally any topic other than BALLOONS? …yet here we are, in 2024, getting mind-raped by BALLOONS because they lied about those too…)

Crazy sh*t about balloons: High altitude balloon photography goes back so much further than the 1940s. Here’s a book published in 1911!

Check out the photographs from the book that look exactly like what we are told is taken by outer space satellites! FROM 1911!

In 1918, the Army was taking photos from balloons (not satellites):

Then there’s this little rabbit hole: I found this 1971 NASA publication called Earth Photography from High-Altitude Balloons, and it is one of the most interesting documents out of all of them, in my opinion. Let me show you exactly why. But first, remember, at this point in time, 1969-1971, NASA claimed to have satellites zipping around space that were taking photos and videos and transmitting them to earth, so using high altitude balloons to take photos seems rather ridiculous, doesn’t it? Like, it’s currently 2024 and if I wanted to take photos of my cousins wedding I wouldn’t bring my old Blackberry cell phone, I would use current technology, right?

What we find in this publication is fascinating. First, we get to see just how high these balloons go, and it’s wild! Look at this!:

One thing I noticed, in the image above, is this (zoomed in):

In that photo they are comparing the balloon photo versus the “Apollo 9 (hand-held camera) photo”.

Apollo 9 was these 3 dudes:

You can’t make this sh*t up: They claim, (try not to laugh), they were taking photos… … … with a handheld camera… … … … in space… … …

You show me someone who thinks this is real and I’ll show you a liar…

One must ask, “Why is it that Apollo 9, which they show us is super far out in space…

…taking the exact same scale of photographs as the balloon?”…

They claim the only difference between the balloon photo and the Apollo 9 handheld camera photo is the size of the area. They say this is the area the balloon can photograph:

And this is the size of the area that a dude, hanging out of a space ship, can photograph with an old, clunky, 1970s handheld camera:

Do you know what they didn’t mention in this document? The U-2 and A-12 Ultra-High Altitude planes. Why didn’t they compare the scale of photos those can take? Is it because the Apollo photos are actually taken from the plane? Most likely.

Random thought: Who do you suppose is taking the photo of the dude taking a photo?

In the same document we also see more photos, taken from balloons, which again shows the height these things can get to:

Then there’s this, where they show the exact scale of photographs, based on altitude. Note that the really-satellite-looking-scale-photo was taken at an altitude of only 18 miles high! (29.4km):

Then there’s this little tiny phrase that speaks volumes: On page 14 of the document, they talk about how the balloon photography is “earth-looking”:

“EARTH-LOOKING"! NASA was taking photos of the ground from only 18 miles high, and calling them “EARTH-LOOKING”… in 1971! That’s not even that long ago! This is YEARS after the moon landing! DECADES after they told us satellites were in space!

So, just to recap before we move on, there are no real photos of a satellite in space; they are all artist renderings (CGI, cartoons, illustrations, etc), which is weird because they have been putting these things up in space for our entire lifetimes… and Santa said so.

What we do have real photographs and videos of are balloons and planes, which just-so-happen to provide identical photographs as the satellites in space. We know this because their document shows so. We also know that all of the video evidence of that time, related to satellites, was created by Universal Studios. (43 second video)

The next question is, “IF there are not actually satellites machines in outer space, then what about internet? What about phone calls? Satellite TV!? The Cloud!? These all require space satellites to work!”. I am in my 40s and, until recently, I believed the same, but let’s see if there is an alternate way these services can be provided that doesn’t require expensive, tax-funded machines (that we can never see) floating in orbit.

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee!

SUBMARINE CABLES

(57 second video) - by the way, some people are saying the videos aren’t playing. I don’t know why they are not playing for you. I use Substack on web on my mobile phone and pc (I do not the Substack mobile app) and they play fine for me. They often do take 5-8 seconds to load, so you have to wait for it to load. Someone else said if the videos don’t play, exit the page then go back to it and they suddenly work. I also read that there is some issue with Substack videos on Safari browser. If you are using Safari, try using Brave or Google. That’s all I know. Sorry! If I get more info I’ll let you know.

In the above video, made by Vox, we learn that “The Cloud” and the internet are actually in the ocean, ran through submarine cables. Below is a video that explains submarine cables in more detail (1:36 video)

In that video we learned that the first submarine cable was laid in the 1800s! Then, in 1958, they started putting in lots of them. So, we can conclusively say, “Space satellite machines are not required for internet”. But what about phone calls? Surely those require outer space satellites, right? (34 second video)

Does that mean ALL phone calls are from balloons? Or just some? (6 second video)

Yep, balloons! It’s all balloons! If you read Part 1 of this series we started discussing how Project Echo balloons were used for phone calls.

Someone in the back of the room screams, “But what about the actual bills from Congress?! What about The Communication Satellite Act of 1960s?! You’re telling me the ENTIRE government was in on a ploy?! That sounds like conspiracy theory!” … I agree! It does indeed! Let’s take a peek (2 minute video)

Screenshot from video:

Yeah bro, it’s a ploy, and they knew it was a ploy, and the bill still passed.

“But what about the weather forecasts?!” (super important 3 minute video)

Yep, the weather forecast images are not coming from the GCI-cartoon-satellites we are shown. The forecast images are from simulation software. It’s actually exceptionally simple. All they are doing is generating a flat image then wrapping it around a globe. Think of it like a skin. It’s a graphic applied to a 3D circle… that’s it.

One thing that video did not mention is that all USA weather is ran through Raytheon. The super computers are Raytheon's. The weather simulation software is all Raytheon’s. Wrap your mind around the fact that our weather broadcast is provided by one of the largest aerospace manufacturers in the world. Raytheon’s weather program is “Raytheon Technical Services” per this contract from 2005 for $300 Million in tax dollars:

Would you be surprised to learn that they have attempted to scrub all information related to Raytheon and the weather, including the article shown above? I plan to write a post just on this soon. (Btw, did you read my post about Mitt Romney owning the weather?)

“But what about all the pictures of the earth?! THE BLUE MARBLE! What about that?!?”. This dude found the computer code for it: (4 minute video showing how the sausage is earth photos are made)

It’s the exact same thing as the weather forecasts. It’s just art wrapped around a ball.

“But what about Google Earth?! All of those images are from space satellites, right?!”. Nope…

And here’s how the curve works with that: (1:33 video)

It’s all just computers, computer graphics, cartoons and the media selling us hype. But that’s not all… and this might blow your mind because it blew mine…

WHERE GOOGLE EARTH ACTUALLY CAME FROM

Ok, remember how in Part 1 we discussed the U-2 and A-12 spy planes, the CIA memos, such as “Satellites Uprisings” (over a YEAR before a satellite ever came to be), then we talked about the government faking alien sh*t with The Roswell Hoax, meanwhile our buddy Ray Stanford was pumping UFO content in the media? Well, if all of this hasn’t seemed a little suspicious so far, guess who Google bought Earth Viewer from? (1:37 video)

Mmmhmm… the CIA… the f*cking CIA, with their f*cking Lockheed Martin high-altitude U-2 planes, A-12 planes and cartoon satellites, is where Google got Earth Viewer from… are the pieces of the puzzle starting to fit together? Kinda? Great! Let’s continue on…

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee!

SATELLITES CRASHING DOWN

Why is it that this never comes crashing down to earth?:

This never went careening through someone’s roof:

This thing didn’t collapse the World Trade Center:

Imagine if this came speeding down and harpooned a group of people waiting in line at a food truck:

It’s like the modern-day version of the 1980s cartoon Transformers. Autobots, roll out!

Nope, these never come crashing down to earth:

But these do: (56 second video)

Yeah, it’s a satellite, attached to a balloon:

More satellites falling from the sky, attached to balloons: (2 minute video)

That dude was almost murdered by a satellite attached to a balloon (imagine what that obituary would say):

And there it is, a busted satellite, its raggedy balloon and two dudes that have no clue what to do next:

Even more satellite-balloons crashing down: (47 second video)

The cartoon footage from the news broadcast shows the satellite in space as this fancy, orbiting thingamabob:

But the real footage, from the exact same video showed it is yet another satellite on yet another balloon:

Yes, what comes crashing down to earth is balloons with what we are told are space satellites attached to them.

They tried to hide the balloon when Samsung’s satellite fell to the ground.

Here’s a better photo. You can see the harness got stuck in a tree:

On the upside, if a satellite falls on your house, the United Nations established a law that will protect you financially:

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

THE SPACE ROCKETS

(Must see 3:39 video)

Folks, the dates of the rocket launches (the rockets that are bringing satellites to outer space) line up with BALLOON LAUNCHES!… It’s all trickery and cartoons…

THE SATELLITE HOAX?

Thus far, we have learned that outer space satellites seem to not have any purpose, which begs the question, “Is it even possible to have a satellite in outer space?” (1:29 video)

It took me quite a while to separate my mind from over 30 years of outer space brainwashing and look at the big picture without any assumptions. It was difficult for me to accept that what we are being told could be nothing more than a PSYOP. But, when I finally reached the point where I could detach from the decades of propaganda and actually look at the evidence, I discovered none of it made a damn bit of sense. And before we get into this, if you are reading this and thinking I am insane for even suggesting it could be a lie, I totally understand. I thought the same about Conspiracy Rob.

Here’s a couple things that got me to start questioning satellites:

The problem I have with satellites and space as a whole is, not only that we can’t see any real photos or videos, and not only that Freemason-NASA has been caught providing fake content but pretending it is real, and not only that what they are telling us does not match what they are showing us, but my issue is that it requires us to suspend all logic to believe something there is little-to-no real evidence of. Let me give you some basic examples:

THE COMPONENTS OF A SATELLITE

Here are the parts of a Satellite, according to NASA’s school curriculum for grades K-12:

The first option for powering the satellite is a battery. Generally speaking, Lithium batteries cannot be charged in 0F or colder and can burst into flames when the temp exceeds 220F (read EV vehicle news and you’ll see how unstable these things are, and that’s here on earth, in earth-sun-temps.)

But, NASA tells us the atmosphere, where the satellites are (Thermosphere and Exosphere), range in temp from -122F (-86C) to +2192F (+1200C). However, the Thermosphere can also reach +3600 °F (+2,000 °C), or more!

You don’t have to be good at math to tell that these temps are outside the range of battery tolerance.

Then there’s the solar panels, which still require a battery to power the satellite because the solar panels power the battery. Here are the components of solar panels, which, as you can see, do have a high melting point. Glass is the highest, and can tolerate almost 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit (1,648C).

But, according to Wikipedia, the Thermosphere reaches 6,000 degrees C, which is 10,832 F. (4 minute video)

Even if we ignore what Wiki said about the temp, NASA recently changed the temperature of the Thermosphere to “up to 4,500F” (+2482C), which is still nearly double what glass can handle:

No matter which temp it is, it far exceeds the melting point of solar panels and the temp batteries can be used at. Here’s where you must suspend all logic to understand it:

NASA explains this by saying the density of the air makes it so the heat, 4530+F, cannot be felt, in fact it will feel cold. This image is from NASA.gov:

Again, we are required to suspend all logic because there is no other situation in life in which the temperature is so boiling hot that it actually feels cold.

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

Then there’s the issue with Space Radiation, which is a huge health risk for astronauts:

Now imagine a battery in a microwave, getting radiated and heated (a microwave only gets up to around 300F max, space is “up to 4,500F” (+2482C)). Here’s a dude who put little, tiny batteries in a microwave, not big EV / Solar Panel / Satellite batteries: (54 second video)

“But what about the Hubble Telescope?! That thing sends us so many photos! According to NASA the Hubble Space Telescope is powered by two 25-foot solar panels that convert the Sun's energy into electricity!”.

Well, for starters, we are supposed to believe these are real photos, right?:

Let’s pretend these are all real, authentic photographs. If that is the case, where is the sun?

Is this the sun that is powering two 25-foot solar panels?

Based on my personal experience (nightmare) with a 3-foot solar panel, ambient light is not enough to power a panel because it requires multiple hours of direct sun. As you can see from the image above, the sun is not bright enough to light up space, it does not even provide ambient light, therefore it would not be bright enough to power a panel that is located within the darkness.

Additionally, this guy did math and noticed some inconsistencies regarding the Hubble, so he gave NASA a call. Here is the amazing 37-minute phone call (yes, 37 minutes, but you truly need to hear it!). Below I have provided the call as an audio-only file so you can listen while you do other stuff and well as a video, if you want to instead watch it. Skip this for now because I have some really interesting stuff to show you below, but def come back and listen to it when you finish this article:

1× 0:00 -37:00

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And again, whether it is outer space satellites or The Hubble, nothing ever gets in the way of the photography. In Part 1 we discussed how airplanes are never in satellite photos. They want us to believe this art satellite…

…is up there taking this photo:

But there are 0 planes.

Here’s Tampa Bay Florida, 0 planes, but you can see a couple boats (I think those are boats? On the right?):

But it’s not just the temperature we have to accept as being truth because NASA says so, it’s the entire topic: We are on a spinning ball, that is spinning faster than a Mach 1 airplane! Seriously, they claim the earth is spinning at around 1,000 miles per hour. Here is a baseball launched at 1,000 mph:

Despite the earth spinning that fast, while orbiting the sun at 66,600mph, on a 66.6 degree axis, we cannot feel it, water stays level in oceans, you can toss a football to your buddy and it doesn’t get ripped away by the spin, nobody is getting motion sickness from taking their dog for a walk on a Friday afternoon… like I said, you have to suspend all common sense, all logic, you have to suspend everything you know to be true to believe this. And all along, there is no actual evidence of it. Not only must we relieve ourselves of all logic to believe the story, but we are shown literal art as proof. Is that ok with you? $25+ BILLION in tax dollars per year and we get art?! It’s not alright with me. There is no other business in the world who could provide literally nothing other than computer illustrations and be paid this much for this long, with 0 recourse for the buyer. (unless the business is a CGI company, then providing nothing but CGI would be ok, but NASA isn’t supposed to be a graphic arts business. They are being paid handsomely to go to outer space and operate these cartoon satellites.)

Think about this, my friends; let’s say we buy a really f*cking expensive house. It was so expensive that we had to sell the majority of our organs to afford it. 35 years later, the home builder is assuring us that they’re still building the home and it will be done soon, so we’re still living in your parents basement. Although we really miss our kidneys and can’t afford a pack of toothpicks, at least we have a picture of the house they are building for us…

Then, when we’re like, “Hey, we would really like to see another picture of the house because it’s been a long time and it was really expensive…”, they say, “Sure!” and give us this:

…then they ask for another million dollars:

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

SPACE JUNK

Space Junk has become a major problem for the world. Look how severe this is!: (1 minute video)

National Geographic provided this horrifying image:

Because this issue is so severe, efforts are being taken to combat it. The good news is, there’s now a Space Junk Tracker! This site allows you to see all the satellites, instruments and other stuff in space (as a cartoon, of course):

Here’s the extra-extra-terrifying part, if you toggle on the Debris field… OMG, LORD HELP US ALL!:

I zoomed in and saw so much space junk over my home state of Michigan! How will I ever be able to sleep again knowing this is orbiting right over my head? How will I protect my family?

And to make it even scarier, it looks just like the Covid Virus the news shows us!

What if the space junk IS actually Covid Virus!? Someone call Dr. Fauci before it’s too late!

I know this has been a very stressful article, but do not fear, my dear! Our tax dollars are being put to good use! NASA is looking into the issue. The other good news is that space junk also doesn’t interfere with satellite photography, ever! (2 minute video)

Folks, let’s be realists for a moment, the only way nothing can ever get in the way of the satellite photos is if the thing taking the photos is UNDER the airplanes or the photos aren’t real. I am leaning toward the photos not being real (A.I. generated) because there isn't even planes on the ground at the airport! I looked at dozens of airport satellite photos last night and could not find any planes, anywhere.

There is no other way to explain it… unless you again suspend all logic.

Like My Research? Buy Me a Coffee

NASAs PLANES AND HELICOPTERS

One evening I was digging deep on NASA.gov and somehow ended up in their archives where I downloaded a bunch of files containing videos. Those videos, you can’t make this sh*t up either, show NASA flying planes up to the sun. I am going to share some of the videos with you. They are really long and there’s no audio, so I edited them to be seen at super-fast speed and I threw an appropriate song on the video so you’re not bored to death. Oh! And while you watch these, look at the view of the ground when the plane is close to the sun. Ask yourself, “does this look like what we are being told is satellite imagery?”. Btw, this might be some kind of helicopter, it looks like there is a propeller spinning on the right. (all of these videos are under 2 minutes each)

And since you asked for my opinion, what I believe they are doing is checking to make sure the sun is fully blocked by clouds. I believe this was them testing out using frequency to move clouds to block the sun. Before you write that off as laughable, look at the evidence. Next video:

Here’s a couple screenshots from some of their videos, which look exactly like satellite photos, but they are not:

This pic was also taken by a plane:

FIGHTING CRIME USING SATELLITES PLANES AND BALLOONS

Here you go… (5 minute video)

And check out this article from 2020:

They are using Chinese American Spy Balloons YEARS after they installed street lights that secretly spy on us, because you can never be too safe, you know?

Here’s a 2023 Article:

That’s right, new, cutting edge technology allows them to use planes and balloons… to do exactly what we have been told, for decades, outer space satellites do…

BALLOONS

All roads lead back to balloons. (3 minute video)

And to kick us in the crotch even harder, they named the Balloon launch pad, “Spaceport”:

“If they’re using balloons everywhere, why don’t I see balloons everywhere?!”… they are clear, or white. How would we possibly see this balloon way up high, in the sky?

We can’t even see what is hanging from this balloon in this photo.

Don’t you dare zoom in because that’s cheating!:

You cheater! Look at this stupid crap that we somehow believed was a sleek, expensive, high-tech, floating space machine:

“But I have seen satellites in space through a telescope! I saw it with my own eyes!”. My friends, I have to. My uncle had an amazing telescope and, as children, every summer he would take us to a field at night where we would spend an evening listening to my uncle teach us about space. But, the lame truth is, they paint the “satellites” they want us to see with reflective paint.

Remember how, in The Dinosaur Hoax, I told you about my mothers side of the family being professional artists and fabricators? The same uncle who had the telescope was the same uncle who was contracted to make space art. This was back in the 1980s, so the art wasn’t done on a computer, it was done by hand; illustrations and airbrush, but it looked so real. This isn’t my uncles work, but to give you an idea of airbrush:

In the 1980s, pre-internet, this looked real.

So, as I was saying, the satellites they want us to see are metallic:

This is the International Space Station viewed through a telescope in 2019:

Someone took this photo of the ISS from their iPhone… which is allegedly 248 miles (400 kilometers) away. It is impossible to see a clear balloon almost 250 MILES away, AT NIGHT.

Yep, the iPhone took a photograph of something this high:

And for whatever reason, nobody can see the ISS during the day, so the only time it is even visible is at night. If you really want to bend your mind today, Google search “Heat Color Change Paint”. They can paint something so it is one color when the sun is out, then it changes a totally different color when the sun sets and the temp drops because the color of the paint is based on heat. Imagine the possibilities.

And just because we see something in the sky with blinking lights on it doesn’t mean it’s even doing anything. It could be there for no other purpose than a PSYOP.

The satellites they don’t want us to see are white.

They also have black balloons, perfect for flying at night. These balloons have many people asking, “Could the solar eclipse have been a balloon?”, and that really isn’t out of the realm of possibility…

Are you ready for more crazy stuff? Of course you are! So get this, someone told me this was one of NASAs logos for one of their balloon programs. I tried to confirm it, but I am unable to:

However, through trying to confirm that via a Reverse Image Search, I came across this: There is a different space program, called LEEM, and it has a very similar logo

And this is where it gets weird. I was trying to learn more about LEEM and through clicking a bunch of links I somehow ended up on this page, LEEM Studio:

Closeup:

The webpage continuously plays CGI videos in the background that showcase the talent of LEEM. Check out some of these screengrabs. Look at the background:

This is LEEMs art, take a good, hard look at it:

Now this is “A view of Saturn's moon Enceladus taken by NASA's Cassini spacecraft.”

This is NASA's satellite photo of the moon in space:

If you look at the web tab of LEEMs website, the internal name of this webpage is “SPACE 3”:

Closeup

And if you look in the upper corner of LEEM’s website it says “Space”:

Closeup

So I clicked that… and discovered it’s password protected:

Why is space so secretive?

Then I leaned NASA does “Surface Imaging” with LEEM, but NASA claims LEEM means “low energy electron microscopy”:

So, when NASA says LEEM, do they really mean a microscope? Or do they mean a graphic design company that makes the same sh*t we are told is real? Who knows. Anyway, not trying to get way off-track, but I thought I would share with you how a space company logo…

…led me to a graphic design company who makes hyper-realistic outer space imagery… that looks exactly like NASAs satellite photos… but access to the site is password protected… because space is secretive…

THINK ABOUT IT FOR A SECOND

If you pause for a moment and think about the whole thing, it’s actually not even a high-tech PSYOP, it’s shockingly simplistic. Rake in billions a year in tax dollars, throw machines on balloons, take pics from planes, pay some graphic designers to make space art, use Raytheon’s program that cranks out weather predictions then wrap the CGI around a sphere, while all along utilizing the already-existing submarine cable system, then tell the people it’s satellites in outer space, space missions and space junk. Then, we look at this video from the ISS: (13 second video)

and this: (25 seconds)

And say, Ok because we don’t want to be labeled a conspiracy theorist for asking what exactly they are spending our money on. … plus they gave us another picture of the house to keep us pacified…

WHY FAKE IT?

…and this is where it all starts to make sense…

In Part 4 of How Fake is NASA: Freemasons in Space we discussed many reasons why it would be faked, but today we are looking at satellites:

Think about that, a single satellite costs taxpayers $300+ MILLION dollars, not counting repairs, maintenance and “bandwidth” to transmit the data. That’s ONE satellite. How much does a balloon and the equipment hanging from it actually cost? A couple million? Let’s say this costs a whopping $20 million:

that leaves $280 MILLION of extra, free dollars for every satellite.

I wanted to learn more regarding how much we are paying so I found “Agency Financial Reports”:

However the page is scrubbed, or incorrectly linked:

So I settled for the 2025 Budget Request. Look what they claim they need funds for:

Closeup:

But when you look deeper, you discover the other stuff NASA invests our money into (other than helping hunt dinosaurs, space simulator equipment, shooting chemicals into the sky and literally planning to kill us). One of the categories of investments is Sustainability, which is perfectly inline with the United Nations Agendas. In fact, over 3.2 BILLION has been invested Sustainability, specifically, to “observe, understand and protect our home planet”:

$252 MILLION is going toward the NEO Surveyor, which is another cartoon satellite, and yeah, NEO is the character from THE MATRIX movies…

Our money is also going toward the OSIRIS-APEX cartoon satellite:

“What does APEX mean?”, I wondered. Of course it can mean success, but are there any other definitions for it? Well I'll be damned, there is:

The topmost vortex of a pyramid? Kinda like this?

The OSIRIS-APEX is a newer model of the OSIRIS-REX. Do you know who make these satellites we are funding? Lockheed Martin. Here’s the OSIRIS-REX:

Do you know who Osiris is in Greek mythology? Osiris was not only the ruler of the dead but also the power that granted all life from the underworld.

You’re totally not going to believe this, but guess what the OSIRIS-REX logo is?…

A DINOSAUR! I rolled my eyes, laughed and got angry, at the same time… a satellite named after the ruler of the dead with a hoax-dinosaur as the logo.

Anyway, these two Lockheed arts are going to help detect asteroids and comets so NASA can keep earth safe, according to NASAs site.

Then there’s also $41 MILLION to “better understand” SPACE JUNK (meaning the space cartoons that look like the Covid Virus cartoons.)

I also noticed a link called “Sustainable Acquisition”. I wanted to see what taxpayers NASA is buying:

But that link doesn’t work either:

Maybe they should invest in a functioning website that allows the American public to see exactly what our hard-earned money is being pissed away wisely invested in? Regardless, we can easily see that NASA, with its $25 BILLION A YEAR budget, is key in pushing Climate Change for the Agenda-pick-a-numbers. What have We, The People, the taxpayer, ever gotten from NASA? We will never get to go to Space. We will never get an actual photograph of space, or a satellite in it, or even of the earth for that matter. What we get is IMAGES!

IMAGES vs PHOTOGRAPHS

You can learn a lot more about this topic in The NASA PSYOP, Part 2: Just Show us 1 REAL Photograph, but I want to quickly review it, because it’s super important for people to understand. NASA shows us images:

I repeat, IMAGES are NOT photographs:

A photograph is always only taken with a camera. An image is art, graphic design, a digital image, anything can be an image. While a photo can be called an image, an image cannot be called a photo unless it was taken with a camera. WHY DO THEY CALL THESE IMAGES INSTEAD OF PHOTOGRAPHS?! (You already know the answer)

Look, here is their page for videos, images and audio files for the media (and public) to use, for free (to spread the propaganda):

This is a Mars ANIMATION for the media:

I downloaded it, here it is. While you watch this, ask yourself WHY we are provided animations instead of real footage?: (3 minute video)

Here is a photograph, which NASA labels a photograph, because it is one:

You can see all the details of this photograph, including that it was taken with a Nikon Camera without flash and edited in Photoshop:

But here’s a different one, called Turning on Mars, which leads you to believe it’s a photograph, right?

But if we look at the details of this photograph, we discover it is actually an image. There is no camera information listed. In fact, there’s no information listed other than “Creation Date: January 13th, 2004”… because someone CREATED this image:

In closing, I dedicate this article to Conspiracy Rob, who was right all along. And I am determined to figure out what is going on with those satellite airport photos. Are they all AI? Is it all a CIA illusion? Where are the planes?

Coming Next: Flat Earth Military Documents… surely there is no such thing, right? And if there are, they are super old, before we went to space for the first time. I mean, we saw the curved earth photos in Part 1, so there would be no reason for the military to be basing current calculations on a flat earth… right? Stay tuned for that post, but first:

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee!

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

NEXT READ:

If you missed Part 1, go back and read it:

SOURCES, NOTES AND OTHER STUFF

https://gisgeography.com/live-satellite-map/

NASA currently has a balloon program:

Earth Now, “Live” Satellite Imagery (no planes) https://earthnow.usgs.gov/observer/

https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/international-journal-of-astrobiology/article/astrobiological-mission-exposer-on-board-of-the-international-space-station/C8574893D223CE19BCC45FE310775F17

EXPOSE-R mission data

EXPOSE-R was programmed to collect environmental data every 10 s for the mission exposure duration from the nine temperature sensors, the four UV sensors, the radiometer and the R3DR experiment. They were transmitted to ground regularly, complemented by health status and status data of the three valves via TsUP (Mission Control Center Moscow, MCC-M) to the Microgravity User Support Center (MUSC) at DLR, Cologne, Germany, where the data were archived, analysed and provided to the team leaders on an ftp server. Data were open for public visualized on the webpage http://www.go.dlr.de/musc/expose/telemetrie.php. In addition, the PCMCIA cards with the stored data were regularly downloaded.

Due to the extended period when no data could be stored on the on-board computer (Table 3), a total mission environmental profile could not be provided. Therefore, RedShift was contracted to model and calculate the overall total UV radiation and temperature of the facility for the EXPOSE-R mission. Including additional smaller data gaps, they estimated a total loss of measured environmental data of 42%. The calculated data from RedShift became the basis for the on ground irradiation during the mission simulating MGR experiment performed in the PSI at DLR in Cologne and for the experiment analysis and interpretation.

PROFESSIONAL PHOTOGRAPHER EXAMINES MOON LANDING PHOTOS:

https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/12856

Faking Space with Blimps: https://rumble.com/vubum4-faking-space-with-blimps.html

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=Y8W89O5HS8WD

Satellite TV installer - really interesting https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=MAO6R32WH4Y7

18 mins

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=X1XR3M2AMW35

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=2414R26USM5W

https://archive.org/search?query=sputnik&and%5B%5D=mediatype%3A%22movies%22&and%5B%5D=mediatype%3A%22image%22&and%5B%5D=year%3A%5B1841+TO+1995%5D

1964: More satellite images:

1965: The USSR released the first image and movie of Earth with a human (Alexei Leonov) floating in space (the first ever EVA). I cannot locate the video, but here’s three photos:

And, for some reason, there is also this colored photo:

1966 and onward, photos like these come rolling in:

submarine cables https://www.bitchute.com/video/xx7MCQHaEC9R/

Submarine Cables in depth: https://www.visualcapitalist.com/submarine-cables/

FIGHTING CRIME USING PLANES https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=3KBSXWUUBS2R

Google earth - no planes in sat photos! https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=5UUA2HBX5DW3

*** https://rumble.com/v4ge0nl-satellite-balloons-planate-veritas.html

Horizon Infiormation Portal