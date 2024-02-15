As I type this, I am on a plane, flying across the United States, during The Arctic Freeze. Occasionally glancing out the window, I notice HAARP clouds that seem to span over all major cities along the way. Once the plane has passed the heavily populated areas, the clouds vanish and I have a clear view to the ground. It sure does seem they are intentionally blocking the sun, specifically over metropolitan areas. I plan to write a post exclusively on this topic so I can show you all of my photos and videos, so you can see just how crazy it is:

Prior to getting on the plane, I downloaded a few things I wanted to read during the 3-hour flight, one of which was Project Soul Catcher: A Summary of No-Touch Torture Techniques, written by Robert Duncan, A.B., S.M., M.B.A., Ph.D.

The 8-page summary document is based on “The Torture Memos” and the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Declassified “Torture Report”. As I read it, I had a biblical-level revelation. It was a pants-shitting-bombshell-type-revelation that was such a revelation, it might be added on as a chapter in the bible. Let’s dive in:

“COVID”

Keep in mind Covid is a name given to a set of symptoms. If you feel like total dog crap and lose your sense of taste and smell, boom, def SARS-CoV2 because there’s absolutely nothing else in the world that it could possibly be. With that being said, Covid is a made-up word. What we are actually interested in is, “Why are mass amounts of people losing their senses, running high fevers, having problems breathing and feeling like death?”. That, my friends, is the $2.3 trillion dollar question (the amount of tax dollars wasted on the third USA Covid Relief Package).

I think we can all agree that whatever Covid was, and is, is a mystery. Many are fully convinced that there is no such thing as Covid and that nobody began falling ill until after mass vaccination began. I disagree with this because I became incredibly sick during Covid, prior to the jab rollout. Others solemnly swear that Covid was a lab-made bioweapon, released on the public to sell vaccines, in effort to load Pharma’s pockets and depopulate the world. Some believe a bioweapon was sprayed in the skies, others are saying it’s in the water supply, while some point to food. Then there’s people who insist Covid was the activation of 5G. What if all of those are wrong? What if Covid was the very first worldwide touch-free mass torture technique test? Before you roll your eyes, wait until you see this shocking evidence…

This sh*t is about to get real deep, real quick, so come through this paywall and into my speakeasy, a place where free speech still exists and ideas are not crimes. I guarantee you haven’t heard this information anywhere else before and I guarantee it will make you think…

As a paid sub you get access to this post and all these rabbit holes: