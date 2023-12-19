This is a truly fascinating article that everyone needs to read. These programs were being ran less than 80 years ago! It’s amazing how much history is lost or intentionally withheld from the public.

When you Google search Sterilization and Eugenics, the search results you receive are for Hitler, who they claim was using sterilization to create the perfect race of people. While may or may not be true, I was able to locate many original documents related to the United States and Canada Eugenics programs, which told a much different story. The tale these documents tell is of a program that started off as something seemingly fairly reasonable, then, just how “15 days to flatten the curve” quickly turned into years of Covid tyranny, the Eugenics program also spiraled out of control. It is a story of grotesque power leading to the unfathomable, right here in America and Canada.

THE FOUNDING CONCEPT OF STERILIZATION

Surprisingly, it started out as something relatively proactive. The idea was to prevent future financial burden on citizens because, according to their documents, there were people with severe mental issues causing criminal ruckus in their communities and birthing children that they were not capable of caring for, therefore, these kids would become permanent property of the state and 100% financially dependent on the state. According to their records, this was leading to cities and states being forced to use tax dollars to construct new, larger buildings to house these abandoned children. The concept was that, through sterilization, the havoc-causing individual, who has already dumped one or more children on the state, would stop producing further children, therefore the financial drain on taxpayers would lessen.

As I read these old documents, I thought about my cousin, who likely would have been a candidate from this program. Over the course of 15 years she birthed at least 4 children, by 4 different men, none of which she raised. Two were permanently dumped on my grandparents immediately after birth, one was left with a boyfriends parents and the fourth was voluntarily surrendered to the state so she could start a new life with her newest beau. My cousin then disappeared for many years, leaving my family to wonder if she was deceased. When she resurfaced she was in California, wanting my family to wire her money for the legal issues she was dealing with related to “Breaking and Entering” (robbery, I assume). She was also pregnant again, with yet another child she didn’t want.

By the early 1930s, many countries and states had some form of a Sterilization program which was referred to as “Eugenics”. It was at this time that the program, for the most part, wasn’t super ghastly. In fact, when American and Canadian Eugenics first came to be, it was seldom used, except for in extreme cases, perhaps my cousin would fit the definition. The process for determining who would undergo the procedure was taken very seriously and involved a lot of review between the individuals doctor, other doctors, “experts”, members of the legal system and even the family of the individual. According to the documents, the candidate for sterilization would also consent to the procedure. And, people like my cousin would gladly consent.

AMENDMENTS

By 1941, almost 30 states had Eugenic Sterilization Laws. Some states limited the sterilization the Tubal Ligation and Vasectomies, whereas other states were now allowing “Complete Asexualization” procedures which involved removal of genitalia. Some states still required written consent of the individual who was to undergo the procedure, others amended the laws to make the operation mandatory, with consent no longer required. Germany, Canada and, not surprisingly, the state of California, were leaders in the Eugenics movement.

It didn’t take long for the programs to spiral out of control through constant amendments. The regulations became more and more laxed, to the point where states were establishing “Sterilization Boards” that consisted of only a couple doctors, and those two physicians would decide the fate of the individual. To make matters worse, a candidate for Sterilization was no longer referred to as a person, and was now referred to as a “Case”. They would make their decision based on a form, filled out by another doctor who is recommending the individual for sterilization. I don’t know if it was because they morbidly enjoyed playing God with peoples lives, or whether it was the tax-funded financial incentive for each sterilization performed, whatever the reason, they insisted on expanding the candidate pool, and, like the old saying goes, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely”…

AMENDMENTS: THE INSANITY RAMPS UP

As time progressed, amendments to Sterilization laws were passed to allow for Sterilization of more and more “types” of people cases. It was no longer just for extreme cases. The amendments now allowed for sterilization of an individual if their doctor, or a psychologist, found them to be:

“Insane”

Feebleminded (“deficient in intelligence”)

Epileptic

Criminal

Syphilitics

Sex Perverts

“Those affected with incurable hereditary ailments”

A few years later “psychotic” was added to the list followed by, “individuals who are not mentally defective”. Yes, you read that correctly. At this point, pretty much anyone could be a candidate for Sterilization and, the worst part was that the interpretation of each word was left to the doctor, so it was the doctors opinion of “insane”, “psychotic”, “feebleminded” or “pervert” that determined if an individual would lose their right to bear children. Fun Fact: “Syphilitics” means a person who has the STD Syphilis. During this same timeframe the government and universities were running secret, diabolical human experiments in which they were injecting people with Syphilis. They were primarily targeting prisoners and people who were institutionalized, but also infected prostitutes, who would then infect soldiers and men in general. So, you could unknowingly, and without consent, be part of a secret experiment that gave you Syphilis, which resulted in the government sterilizing you for having Syphilis. Oh, and I should mention, another amendment to the law was complete immunity for surgeons who performed the operation, regardless of the outcome. But don’t worry, according to the new amendment, only “competent surgeons” will be appointed to perform the surgery:

Those “competent surgeons”, who will get paid handsomely for the procedure, will be chosen by the board.

GROTESQUE ABUSE OF POWER

You can see just how much of an impact these amendments had on the quantity of sterilizations in the chart below. In 1929, when the rules were strict and patient consent was required, only 4 total people were Sterilized. As the Amendments poured in, every year the number would grow. By 1931 there were 88 sterilizations in a year. In 1935 the total hit 220:

The new rules led to boys as young as 3 years old, and girls as young as 6, being sterilized.

In Alberta, Canada, the power to decide who should be sterilized was ultimately given to The Senate of The University of Alberta and the Council of the College of Physicians. When this occurred, four total people from these two entities would decide the fate of each “case”. Eugenics organizations began popping up all over, such as, “The Committee of the American Neurological Association of Eugenical Sterilization” and, “The Human Betterment Foundation”. These organizations lobbied for Eugenics, wrote educational material, and helped construct more amendments to the laws. With non-doctors now running the show, new forms of Sterilization were added to the list, designed for “special cases”. One example of a special case is if the board determined the case had “excessive libido” (high sex drive). Those special cases would be subjected to Orchiectomy (the complete removal of both testicles) or Oophorectomy (removal of the ovaries).

As time progressed, the Amendments flooded in. The new amendments included:

individuals who were permanently institutionalized with no chance to ever get out

individuals who request the operation

consent would be automatically waived if the individual was considered to be “psychotic”

if the individual is considered to be “unable to consent”, consent will be waived or it could be provided by next-of-kin

any individual who the board decides could be a risk for transmitting any sexual disease

any individual who the board decides might genetically transmit “a disability”

any individual who was institutionalized in any fashion and was about to regain their freedom could now be “evaluated” for sterilization

But, in true tyrant fashion, this power quickly became no longer enough. It was then decided that people could be sterilized based on nothing more than their their family tree. Yes, they were literally creating what they called, “Family Charts”, by researching relatives to see how many people within the extended family were “defective”, had “low intelligence”, had children out of wedlock, or other issues. They also recorded who in the extended family had been arrested or institutionalized at any point in their life:

Per the Family Chart above, they notate that a symbol left blank does not mean the person “is free from mental disorders”. A blank symbol simply means they have not found anything to log, yet. By this logic, my children could be sterilized for my cousins actions.

Another factor that went into the Family Chart was “Reports of Mental Unwellness”. A Report can come from anyone, anywhere.

The Mental Hygiene Clinic would analyze the Reports and log their findings. They could require people to be interviewed to determine if they should be Sterilized based on “mental deficiency” and / or “illegitimacy”.

Eventually, people became afraid of the Mental Hygiene Clinics, so the name was changed to “Guidance Clinics”.

As time progressed, the Reports became more and more detailed, to the point of being psychotic. It seems to me, that they were fishing for reasons to sterilize as many people as possible because it was a cash cow (plus, it’s so diabolical that I’m sure they loved it). Check out how crazy this is:

In the report below, a man was detained by police for, allegedly, walking alongside railroad tracks and “shouting wildly”. After the arrest he was transferred to a hospital for “evaluation”. Here they logged his heritage, German, as well as his religion, Lutheran, his birth place, which was Minnesota, USA, where he works, which is listed as “on a farm, odd jobs”. They even notated where he went to elementary school. They recorded that he physically appeared healthy but his father was a “drunkard”, his mother died from unknown causes. Using the Family Chart, they notated that his sister was logged as being mentally defective. According to the hospital report he was detained by police two times prior.

The hospital then submitted this data to The Eugenics Board, who used this data to determine that this man was a good candidate for sterilization, because of, “the danger of the transmission to the progeny of mental disability or deficiency". This case was then “cleared” by the Board, meaning he could be sterilized in the hospital.

Think about that… 80 years ago, a man was walking alone, and allegedly, “shouting wildly”, with absolutely no context. It appears nobody asked him why he was shouting, and if they did, it is not logged anywhere in his paperwork, yet they had no problem logging the friggin’ elementary school he attended. This detainment resulted in police taking him to a hospital, where it was determined that he would be sterilized; no judge, no jury, no court date, no lawyer, no opportunity to appeal the decision… a hospital and The Eugenics Board was literally given the power to play God… for The Greater Good.

THE EUGENICS BOARD ANNOUNCES THEIR ACCOMPLISHMENT

The Eugenics Board stated that in a single year these sterilizations potentially prevented "at least 318 children from being born”, which they claim resulted in almost $100,000 “total savings to Province” (which would be worth a little over $2 million in 2023).

However, the amount paid to the surgeon, or Guidance Clinics, is not factored into this total. Surgeon pay is listed as being between $800 - $6,000, per Sterilization. $6,000 in 1940 is equal to $127,199 in 2023. No wonder they consistantly expanded the candidate pool through amendments.

DEATH

The documents show that 805 operations performed, of which 298 were vasectomies, 17 were Orchiectomies, 480 were Salpingectomies and 10 were Oophorectomies. Out of those 805 operations, several patients died because of them. Three women and one man died immediately following the operation. These deaths were labeled “bronchitis pneumonia” and “bronchitis”. But falsely attributing the deaths to bronchitis didn’t matter, because the surgeons had already been gifted complete immunity.

Even with annual deaths from surgery complications, more amendments were still being passed to allow for an even more cases to be submitted. In 1942, in Alberta, Canada, a new rule allowed for, quote, “some other person” to be assigned by the government to make decisions for a case. Additionally, people with Huntington's disease could now be sterilized, and, if these people were also considered mentally defective and/or psychotic, their rights to consent were to be automatically waived.

And that, my friends, is the true story of the Eugenics Sterilization program in the United States and Canada; the story you won’t find on Google.

Although these programs occurred 80 years ago, this should serve as a genuine wakeup call to all of us. Our government was literally stripping people of one of the biggest joys in life, and one of our biggest human rights. Not only did the government approve of this, and use our tax money to pay for it, but they chose to allow unelected, nongovernment bodies to have the authority to permanently alter peoples lives, based on Family Charts, psychologists opinions and “Reports”.

Search engines bury it:

because it is a shocking dose of reality that everyone needs to read and try their best to comprehend. Folks, this is what these people are capable of; a government who can do this can do anything, without the slightest regard for human life.

…and they tell me Chemtrails are a hoax because no government would ever secretly spray their citizens…

