Over the past year, I have been obsessed with trying to figure out how things came to be. How do we know satellites are in space? How do we know dinosaurs existed? What exactly are vitamins and how did we determine we all need to supplement them? What exactly is Ivermectin? What is Food Fortification? What’s the deal with these snow-won’t-melt videos people keep sharing videos of on Twitter? … and the more I looked, the stranger it all became. Literally nothing we have been taught is true as we have been taught it.

In recent times, we have all seen these videos of parents confronting school boards with X-Rated books that were in their kids school libraries. All I was trying to do was figure out exactly when and how these materials ended up on school library shelves. Prior to researching, I expected the answer to be something relatively simple, such as the person who is responsible for the American school library books list was corrupted. I sure was wrong. When I began researching, I had no idea how deep this rabbit hole would go and how high up the chain this would reach.

Let’s recap parts 1, 2 and 3 really quick, working backwards

Pornographic materials are currently in school libraries. Outraged parents have been confronting school boards over the past couple years. Some books are so bad that the videos of parents reading them to the school board are edited prior to being shared to censor words… from kids library books! (3:35 video)

Through my research, I discovered X-Rated content began being shown to kids as soon as Sex Ed was officially established in schools (1960s!). The government artificially stimulated a need for these programs by offering financial incentives. This quickly led to filthy content being made by IBM, 3M and other companies looking to cash in on federal funding. State governments then began requiring that Sex Ed be taught in schools. In the 1960s, a single school district was forced to spend around $375,000, annually to purchase all of the Sex Ed garbage! That is equivalent to almost $4 MILLION in today’s currency value!

Sex Ed programs in schools were created (and are currently being ran) by SIECUS who acts as a developer of the programs and defines what schools need to purchase and teach.

SIECUS was funded by Hugh Hefner, owner of Playboy magazine, then founded by the Executive Director of Planned Parenthood. SIECUS Sex Ed content was written by literal Communists.

To give you an idea of just how disgusting SIECUS was, the founder, Planned Parenthood’s Executive Director, Dr. Mary Calderone, once stated, “Children are sexual and think sexual thoughts and do sexual things. Parents must accept and honor their child’s erotic potential.” … “Professionals who study children have recently affirmed the strong sexuality of the newborn.”. SIECUS also argued that incest is comparable to a symptom of mental illness and nothing more. The reason for this extreme perversion is because SIECUS’s core content is based on the Kinsey Belief System principles.

The Kinsey belief system principles were developed by the Kinsey Institute, which was founded by Alfred Kinsey. The core principals include include casual sex, sexual experimentation and pedophilia. The belief system advocates for minors having sexual experiences with adults to be “sexually healthy”. Kinsey and his partners wrote incredibly sick educational materials, such as these books, which encourage intimacy between children and animals: (22 second video)

In Part 3 of this series we discussed how, for six years, the Rockefeller Foundation funded evil studies ran by Alfred Kinsey in which thousands of children as young as two months old were molested and raped under the guise of research and science. These studies were published in books authored by Kinsey. This horrific research was then used by the medical, psychiatry and Sex Ed industries to structure programs. Additionally, it was used by law enforcement to determine how to deal with sexual predators and by congress to LESSEN punishments for molesters! Instead of Kinsey being imprisoned for his crimes the studies were praised by the media and the books ended up on mainstream reading lists. In fact, these diabolical studies are still applauded and referenced as groundbreaking work.

Mr. Kinsey, a disgusting pedophile that should have been arrested and punished by death, would go on to kick off The Sexual Revolution which, amongst other things, encouraged women to leave wholesome values behind, commit adultery and participate in careless sex. While Hugh Hefner’s Playboy magazine was persuading males to experiment with all kinds of sexual acts, including pedophilia and rape, SIECUS was acting as a branch of the Kinsey Institute that would push the casual sex message into schools:

That was the recap of the first three parts of this series. So, being that our goal was to figure out how and when pornographic materials ended up in schools and we traced it back to Rockefeller / Kinsey and Hugh Hefner / Planned Parenthood / SIECUS, we must now ask, “Are these characters the end of the chain? Or does this go up higher? Rockefeller and Hefner can’t possibly be the top of the Sex Ed pyramid, can they?”. Answer: It goes up higher. Way, way higher. Shockingly higher.

To get up higher up the chain we have to go back to SIECUS, which is the Planned Parenthood organization (with literal Communist authors) that acts as the developer of Sex Ed courses for schools while affirming that newborns are sexual… because, yeah, that makes sense…

… and here’s where sh*t gets crazy…

THE UNITED NATIONS

SIECUS is tied into UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. UNESCO defines itself as, “a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN) with the aim of promoting world peace and security through international cooperation in education, arts, sciences and culture.”. To explain the UN, they don’t make laws because they are not a governing body, per se, but they basically do make laws because member nations agree to whatever they say and this includes the guidelines set fourth by the UN’s sub-branches. We discussed this in my series United Nations Evil Food Fortification Program, in which the UNs Codex Alimentarius branch determines which chemicals (literal poisons) will be dumped into our foods under the guise of vitamins. Although Codex doesn’t have the authority to write their guidelines into law, it doesn’t matter because the FDA does anything, and everything, they say without question, which includes requiring fertility reducing agents to be put into the food supply to Fortify and Enrich foods. Yes, the FDA gets its marching orders from Codex who is the United Nations but this isn’t just an American thing. Every member nation follows suit because they must. Member nations who choose to buck the system will automatically lose disputes with fellow member nations regardless of merit because it is the UN who is responsible for dispute resolution. So in that sense, the UN basically does make laws because they essentially say, “This is what you will do or you will be punished”.

With that being said, SIECUS (PLANNED PARENTHOOD!) is who UNESCO gets its Sexual Education curriculum guidelines from, so, we can say SIECUS is, at a minimum, a United Nations affiliate, and at a maximum, it is a branch of the UN. - that’s pretty f*cking high up the chain, eh?

Here is the United Nations UNESCO website, featuring SIECUS’s Guidelines for K-12 Sexuality Education. (Notice it is no longer Sexual Education, it is Sexuality Education)

This document was written back in 2004 by SIECUS’s National Guidelines Taskforce consisting of experts:

The document begins with showing who the original members of the National Guidelines Taskforce (experts) were. These experts include multiple members of Planned Parenthood as well as March of Dimes, the CDC and even Indiana University (which is where The Kinsey Institute is located!):

This document, written for teaching children, is exactly 20 years old but it appears to still be the current guidelines. In this 2004 publication, we see the push for sexual orientation, genders, expressing one’s sexuality, fantasies and enjoying sex… for children as young as ages 4-5:

They broke down the content into main categories called “Key Concepts”, which includes teaching Abortion… meaning this tax-funded program is being ran by an organization that sells the same service they are teaching. Slight conflict of interest? I’d say YES.:

Teachers are not only supposed to explain the act of sex but they are also supposed to explain orgasms and clitoral stimulation. There is quite a bit of content relating to masturbation… for grades K-12: (Page 56)

I am failing to understand any legitimate reason to teach masturbation to children, let alone methods to stimulate and reach orgasm. It’s so evil that it is hard for me to comprehend. I assume you feel the same way, however, I have to tell you guys that I was very disturbed by the number of angry emails I received after the publication of Part 2 of this series. The amount of people supporting this filth is shocking. I pray they are PSYOP accounts or simply morons who defend something they have never actually looked into, but who knows.

Point being, SIECUS makes the content then the UN pushes it as guidelines which trickles down to school systems of UN member nations. Let’s look more at UNESCO.

BUILD BACK BETTER

To Build Back Better, you must first completely destroy it, burn it to the ground, demolish it. The plan for total destruction has been in the works for a very long time but began being pushed hard in the 1950s and even harder in the 1960s and has been gaining steam ever since.

UNESCO was established in 1945 as a sub-organization of the United Nations. UNESCO was founded in Freemasonic values with Julian Huxley leading the way as the director. Amongst other things, Huxley was a fan of Eugenics, AKA “Social Planning”. Meanwhile, The Rockefeller Foundation’s Population Council played a significant role in promoting population control and eugenics. Huxley was tied into the Rockefeller Foundation and the measures it was taking to cap-then-plummet population growth.

Rocky-boy’s Population Council along with UN Population Commission and UNESCOS’s cofounder (Karl Paul Reinhold Niebuhr) managed to get birth control onto the United Nations agenda. It was realized that the key to getting birth control to children was SIECUS, so in 1969, Niebuhr promoted SIECUS with the goal of providing contraceptives to all minors of all ages. But it wasn’t just birth control that they wanted to promote. They also wanted to promote Kinsey’s Belief System. In fact, Niebuhr stated that he felt, “sexually explicit materials, sometimes referred to as pornography, serve an important role in the lives of countless individuals”. Is it coincidence that Hugh Hefner’s Playboy magazine would launch shortly thereafter?

But it wasn’t just about sex. Under Huxley’s guidance, the United Nations created a guidebook for teachers with one of the key details being the destruction of a child’s love of country and patriotism.

The entire purpose was to prepare the child for one world government because a one-world government, a one-world monetary system and a one-world religion was, and is, the ultimate goal. Although the UN and its branches can handle the one-world government and one-world monetary system, they are not able to create a one-world religion so they recruited help…

…this is where the Pope comes in…

THE POPE, UNESCO & SIECUS

The Pope is the head of the Catholic Church and BFFs with UNESCO:

While the UN is constructing a one-world government the Pope has been working on the one-world religion aspect of it. Here are a handful of headlines from the past couple years:

Headline from 2019:

2020 Headline:

Quote from article, “Mr. Akif Gilalov, head of the World Congress of Mountain Jews, founder and chairman of the Worlds Global Telecom, president of the ZAR group of companies”… “met with Pope Francis in Vatican City to discuss the creation of an organization that would unite religious leaders and governments worldwide.”

2021 Headline:

2022 Headline:

THE ONE-WORLD AGENDA

It was realized long ago that there are two main ways to force a one-world government and religion. One method was through complete control of the food supply, creating famine. People who are starving to death will comply. This lead to the creation of Codex Alimentarius (1961: Evil Food Fortification Program), the United Nations World Food Program (also in 1961), which would later be linked to the UN System Standing Committee on Nutrition (1977), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (1988) and the High-level Task Force on Global Food Security Crisis (2008).

The second method to pave the way to a one-world system is through weather manipulation which has been taking place since at least the 1940s, but greatly ramped up in the 1960s and is now utterly destroying the ecosystem, which is part of the plan. Weather manipulation is the key to Climate Change (which used to be called Global Warming and before that it was the fear of Global Cooling). Essentially, the plan is to make the weather so unbearable that people are forced into submission. They are now stating that the most time we have left before the food supply implodes is 30 years. Conveniently, 30 years from now is 2050… just in time for the 2050 Agenda. As you can see, this is the main pillar of the food crisis which is a pillar of one-world control:

They have been secretly implementing the Climate Change agenda for 30+ years through the use of temperature reading manipulation. Skewing the data for decades allows them to show the temperature has skyrocketed and is causing Global Warming which is causing devastation.

The Pope is deeply tied into the climate change agenda as well, which involves his BFF, UNESCO. Here’s some recent headlines:

2017 headline: Sustainable Development, Global Warming:

2021 Headline:

2023 Headline:

So, we have quite a cast of characters here, such as the United Nations and its sub-branches including UNESCO, The Rockefeller Foundation, Rocky’s Population Council, Julian Huxley, Planned Parenthood, SIECUS, Hugh Hefner, Playboy magazine, Alfred Kinsey, literal Communists, and the Pope, all of which are pushing agendas outlined by Freemasons with the goal of one-world everything. It sounds like a sh*tty Lifetime movie plot, doesn’t it? While writing this, I couldn’t help but remember how in Part 1 of this series we learned as far back as the 1960s, the Catholic Archdiocese (Chicago) was pushing the SIECUS Sex Ed program and instructing teachers not to tell parents. Now it’s starting to make sense. Further research into the Pope and his Freemasonic connections are alarming to say the least.

THE POPE

I ran a search on Bitchute for “The Pope” just to see what was there. I haven’t researched or even watched these videos so it is absolutely possible that some are fake or taken out of context, but there sure are a lot of people speaking out against the Popes “wokeness”. Let me give you some examples:

Pope Unloads on Conservatives, says Conservatism is “Suicidal”

The Popes Plan with a Different Jesus (Lucifer)

Pope Promoting NWO

The Vatican’s Role in the Cabal

Globalist Pope

The Pope is the Antichrist

Pope Says Keep the Borders Open

Pope Praises Lucifer

Secrets of the Pope 666

Freemasonry in Disguise

Satan Has Engulfed the Churches

There are tons more, point being, people are realizing something isn’t right with the once-deemed-holy-Pope. Since I like to look deeper, I found this video that is over 20 years old: (1 minute video)

So, Pope Paul VI, head of the Catholic Church from 1963 to 1978, was pushing for a one-world government and brought a satanic symbol into the church. I will produce a piece all about the Freemasonic takeover of the Catholic Church at a later date.

PRESIDENT TRUMAN & UNESCO

There’s this book, published in 1964, called None Dare Call it Treason, which outlines exactly how America was infiltrated by Communism, how our educational system was corrupted and how one-world agenda was brought in.

It was written by John A. Stormer, a former school superintendent. The book is labeled “a warning against Communism”, but as I was reading it, it felt like a psychic prediction, not a mere warning. It is literally like the manuscript of what is currently happening, to the point of being horrifying.

According to the book (page 110), the insanity began under President Truman, who implemented UNESCOs guidelines for preparing children for the one-world government. This means the takeover was no longer in the 1960s, President Truman pushes the timeline back to 1945 to 1953.

In fact, it was at UNESCOs direction that school text books were to all be revised to comply with the new standards of teaching:

And that brings us back even further, to the 1940s! But according to the image above, taken from the book None Dare Call it Treason, it goes back even further than that! In the 1920s, the KKK (a democrat organization) despised the patriotism of Americans! Remember, this book was written in the early 1960’s, so the 1920’s was only 40 years prior. It would be like us writing about the 1980s, meaning the information the author was sharing wasn’t super old at the time.

TO ANSWER THE QUESTION WE STARTED WITH…

So, to answer the question to the best of my ability, “When and how did X-Rated materials get into schools?”, based on my research thus far the answer is, “By the 1940s, a thorough plan to convert the United States into a one-world system was produced by Freemasons and Communists who were then installed into positions of power, thus leading to the one-world plan being advocated for by worldwide governments, their organizations, NGOs and even the Pope.

In order to rebuild society, or should I say Build Back Better, it must first be demolished and establishing a single source of power (the United Nations) was key.

The plan of attack was to make citizens despise their country. This would be accomplished through propaganda and the simultaneous dissolution of morals. The dissolution of morals could only occur if the family unit was destroyed and the church was infiltrated then perverted. To implode the family unit, infidelity and casual sex were disguised as Women’s Rights. Meanwhile, carefree sexual experimentation, pedophilia, rape and beastiality were promoted to men. These evil beliefs were partially funded by The Rockefeller Foundation and Hugh Hefner.

Once the PSYOP was created it was time to target children. Shockingly, targeting children was worked into the master plan many decades prior. Around 1920, schools in the United States began enacting education laws, which required all children to attend school. While homeschooling was an option, it was to be viewed as insufficient education that would harm the child long-term. During this same time the KKK was plotting destruction of patriotism and the media was running lynching stories daily to divide the population.

Now that the schools had a captive audience the plan could proceed.

Knowing that parents would never show their children pornographic materials, the easiest way to manipulate young minds is through the mandatory school system. However, they couldn’t just start showing X-Rated materials to kids, they needed a reason to do so. The decision was made to disguise the filth as special educational classes and Planned Parenthood was installed to run the program behind the cover of SIECUS.

SIECUS would operate as a nonprofit, tax-funded organization, but despite being funded by The People, the materials being shown would be kept behind lock and key, only available to Sex Ed educators. This lead to few knowing what was being taught and instead relying on the media’s claims that Sexual Education was nothing more than disease and pregnancy prevention, both of which are something parents want, therefore Sex Ed was viewed as a positive.

As time progressed, the already-disguising materials grew to fit the one-world agenda, in which people must be so confused that they lose sense of their direction in life and lose their moral compass. Confused people are easily controlled people and those who feel lost and lackluster seek out cults, which is the one-world agenda, for in this cult there is one God and men who sit in ivory towers will dictate what that God, their God, Lucifer, wants. Currently, the UN is a placeholder for Lucifer.

Through Sexual Education, children were to be intentionally confused about gender, yet gender was promoted as being their entire identity. Youth were to be taught abortion as being proactive while abstinence was slowly phased out of lesson plans then ultimately funding for the programs were cut.

Through Sexual Education and the school system as a whole, teachers would preach to their class that feelings dictate Truth; a philosophy that only works within the walls of the educational system yet fails in the real world, thus sabotaging the future generation.

And most importantly, in Sexual Education and the school system as a whole, children would be taught distrust and self-doubt, leading to hatred of themselves and ultimately leading to hatred of their country… exactly as planned.”

… but we are not done….

COMING NEXT: The Sex Ed PSYOP: Freemasons, Marilyn Manson, Madonna - Shocking Connections are Made. But first:

