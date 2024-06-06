The argument can be made that, perhaps the Rockefeller Foundation didn’t know their six years of funding would be used to this extreme, but it is an absolute fact: they funded it and they received accolades for their generous grants to this research program. I am unable to locate any public statement made by the Foundation denouncing this criminal “study” or denouncing Alfred Kinsey, the demon who conducted the research program.

I didn’t intentionally set out to write this series. Like I said in Part 1, we have all seen these videos of parents and students confronting school boards regarding the filthy books in the school libraries. All I was trying to do was figure out when exactly these X-rated materials began appearing in school libraries. (3:50 video)

Through that research I began uncovering a massive conspiracy that dates back to the 1960s involving Hugh Hefner, Playboy magazine, Planned Parenthood, SIECUS, Alfred Kinsey, The Kinsey Institute and more. The more I looked, the crazier it became.

Alfred Kinsey was an American sexologist, biologist, and professor of entomology and zoology at Indiana University. He developed the horrifically perverted Kinsey Belief System which involved sex with minors, children enjoying sexual pleasure from adults and he emphasized the importance of early childhood sexual experiences for children to be “sexually healthy”. Alfred was heralded as being a trailblazer in sexology and would become the pioneer for the Sexual Revolution. Mr. Kinsey was a key player in how Sexual Education infiltrated the school system. Let me explain more:

Back in 1947, Alfred founded The Kinsey Institute at Indiana University. At the time it was called the Institute for Sex Research but it is now known as the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction. As you will come to learn in todays article, this douchebag, Mr. Kinsey, did a heck of a lot under the guise of research. You can’t make this sh*t up, during WWII, Alfred Kinsey was illegally making porn at Indiana University… and that was marginal compared to his other studies.

Hugh Hefner, owner of Playboy magazine, was an avid follower of the Kinsey Belief System. Hugh used his magazine to corrupt the family unit and promote casual sex, rape and molestation, all of which are perfectly aligned with Kinsey’s teachings. You see, Hugh and his hero, Mr. Kinsey, hated Christianity and Conservative morals. Hugh was so disgusted by Christians that we wrote a book calling the religion a crime against humanity.

(here’s an actual Playboy comic, “You call that being molested?”)

In fact, Hefner was such a fan of Kinsey and his research, that the Playboy bunny logo was designed after Alfred Kinsey who always wore a bowtie: (57 second video)

Prior to the 1960s, many organizations, including the American Medical Association had attempted to put Sex Ed into schools but Christians and Conservatives quickly overpowered the programs and the classes were promptly removed due to the general populous being outraged.

But that changed when a massive, history-altering psychological operation (PSYOP) was conducted. This PSYOP consisted of Alfred Kinsey’s studies, Playboy Magazine and the Sexual Revolution, all heaved upon the American people at the same time. The Sexual Revolution promoted the Kinsey principles while demonizing Conservative and Christian values. Anyone who questioned it was a sexist; you don’t hate women’s rights, do you? Don’t you want women to be liberated?

With the sudden boom in casual sex, all of the problems that accompany it skyrocketed, exactly as planned. Pregnancy out of wedlock became a major issue, which was explained as the youth not understanding sex, thus justifying the urgent need for more Sexual Education: create the problem then sell the solution; the oldest tactic in the book.

Hugh provided funding to establish a new organization called SIECUS. SIECUS was essentially a branch of The Kinsey Institute. It was designed to push Alfred Kinsey’s (pedophilic) belief system into schools under the guise of Sexual Education. The founder of SIECUS was none other than the executive director of Planned Parenthood. Planned Parenthood quickly took the helm of the ship and was backed by powerful men with a dark agenda and the connections to implement it. As I have said before, “Sex Education in schools didn’t become pornographic, it was installed that way”.

The Sex Ed filth that infiltrated schools in the 1960s was so obscene that parents were barred from viewing the materials. The publications that whistleblowers were able to expose to the public are so crude that YouTube currently requires age verification (18 years or older) to view them. And, as I mentioned in Part 1 of this series, my research into Sex Ed programs of the 1980s and 1990s unearthed materials that are so X-Rated that I cannot even share them on Substack in fear my account will be closed. Hell, I am concerned this article will be what gets me scrubbed, which is crazy because the research we are going to discuss is still considered to be mainstream science and is praised amongst the sexology industry. It would really suck if the endless hours I have spent writing are deleted for sharing an educational book funded by The Rockefeller Foundation, but this needs to be exposed so here we go...

THE “STUDIES”

[This is going to be very hard to read, but I ask you to please force yourself to read it all because we must know our enemy to defeat our enemy. And while you read it (and feel repulsed like never before) remind yourself that on the other side of these black-and-white charts are human beings that were abused in the most disgusting way imaginable when they were of an age that they were helpless. Don’t let their suffering be skimmed over because it’s just too hard to look at. Read it and let what we are up against sink in... and also remember, I forced myself to read it all so I could write this. Trust me, it was so awful that it took me months to finish, so don’t let my mental torment go to waste either, please.]

Believe it or not, Mr. Kinsey detailed his pedophilic crimes against children in a book which was published for public consumption. The book is called Sexual Behavior in the Human Male, written by Alfred Kinsey, himself. In the preface, Mr. Kinsey profusely thanks The Rockefeller Foundation for contributing “a major portion of the cost of the program during the past six years”:

(You may have also noticed the American Museum of Natural History on that list. This is the first time their name resurfaced in my content since I wrote The Dinosaur Hoax series. What are the odds that a museum was involved in this bullsh*t and that bullsh*t?! A MUSEUM!)

You may think I am being hyperbolic when I say the research was a bunch of pedo’s molesting babies so let me show you some excerpts from Sexual Behavior in the Human Male and you can decide for yourself if I am exaggerating or not.

In the section titled “PRE-ADOLESCENT SEX PLAY”, Kinsey’s Book examines orgasms in children, specifically males. While he states the information was gathered from “conferences with quite young children” with their parents present, he also mentions having “material obtained by some of our subjects through direct observation of infants and of older pre-adolescents”.

The first part of the book outlines all aspects of what Kinsey calls sex play in children as young as FIVE. His research determined that nearly 6% of the five-year-olds who participated in his research were involved in homosexual sex play while another 6.5% were involved in heterosexual sex play. He also claims to have discovered that 2.6% of five-year-olds were having sex:

Being that a child cannot consent to sexual activity, every single one of these “cases” are legally defined as molestation and rape, yet no action was taken.

Here Kinsey claims that over 16% of the entire United States population of five-year-olds are involved in a “pre-adolescent sexual experience”:

For the next set of studies, Kinsey lowers the age to only 1-year-old:

Remember folks, this is a book the media praised. This book is hailed as marvelous, groundbreaking research that was used as data in psychiatry, the medial industry and to structure the Sex Ed program in schools. Additionally it was used by law enforcement to learn how to handle sexual predators and even made its way into congress in the 1950s where it was used to LESSEN the punishment of sexual predators because Kinsey proved children enjoy it. Horrifically sad but unfortunately true. To this day, our flimsy laws regarding sexual acts with minors are based on Kinsey’s pedophilia! Back to the document:

In the next series of studies, the age is lowered again, to only two-months old. In this leg of the study he wanted to log orgasms in BABIES!:

Unbelievably, he outlined in detail the orgasms experienced by babies as young as 4 months. Force yourself to read it and while you do, remember Wikipedia refers to this as “controversial studies” not child abuse, molestation or pedophilia:

The next logical question is, “What the hell is he defining as an orgasm in a baby?!”. Well, according to Kinsey, in boys, childhood orgasms can be divided into six types of climaxes. One type is the child fighting the partner. Another type is fainting / collapse and another is the child crying or convulsing. There’s also hysteria, “sobs”, and twitching / spasms:

He describes how the infants and children often cry during or after their sexual experience but they still enjoy it: (43 second video)

He even timed them with a stopwatch:

Then he went on to see how many orgasms could be achieved in “limited periods of time”. Remember, he defines orgasm as the child showing signs of trauma (crying, fighting, etc). The chart starts at orgasms every 10-seconds and goes up to over every 30+ minutes. The chart stops at 21+ orgasms every 30+ minutes. This means these children were tormented for consecutive hours:

The data below was gathered using 5-month-old infants up to 14-years-old boys. As you can see, the 5-month-olds showed signs of trauma (orgasms) three times in an unknown amount of time and the 11-month-olds reached 10 occurrences of trauma (orgasms) in 38 minutes. Note that the 10-year-old and 13-year-old brackets were molested for 24-hours, or more, consecutively and demonstrated 14 to 26 outbursts of terror (orgasms):

WHO IS AT THE TOP OF THE SEX ED PYRAMID?

At this point in my research to figure out how pornography ended up in school libraries, I have discovered that Rockefeller funded Kinsey and Hugh Hefner funded SIECUS, but are Rockefeller / Kinsey and Hefner / SIECUS / Planned Parenthood at the top of the pyramid? Or is there someone above them pulling the strings? More digging would reveal that there are indeed much higher powers behind the Sex Ed movement, and you might be shocked to learn who those are. Stay tuned for Part 4: Sex Ed & The Plan to Destroy America - Untold History (coming June 8th, 2024) but first:

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

