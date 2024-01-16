This isn’t an earth-shape debate. This Substack series is merely questioning, “If NASA isn’t going to Space, then WTF is $25+ billion (in tax dollars) PER YEAR BEING SPENT ON?” 25 BILLION, my friends!

NASA openly admits they use Photoshop, Illustrations and CGI, in addition to some of their videos having parts that have been prerecorded or studio-filmed, this is not up for debate. Meshing real-with-fake might be fine, except for NASA not being transparent about which is which. When you are blending fact with fiction, and not clearly labeling which is the fiction, the whole damn thing looks like a lie, IMO. My mom used to refer to this as, “lying by omission”, which meant that, yes, I did indeed accidentally put a little chip in her brand new, flat top stove the first day she bought it, and, when she saw the little pit and screamed I said nothing, therefore I allowed her to believed the appliance store delivery men must have chipped it. Although I didn’t say anything at all, I was lying by not telling her. Btw, 30 years later, I still feel horrible about that stove. Sorry mom.

Here’s NASAs YouTube channel that boasts an astonishing 11.5 million suckers subscribers:

On this channel, they have official Moon Landing footage. I clipped the 2-minute video below from the full production, and, in it you will see the words CBS SIMULATION at the bottom of the screen. Was that a mistake? Was that why the news broadcasters begin looking very nervous around the 1-minute mark? If there is simulation footage meshed with real footage, why not tell the public that up front? And why is this footage so heavily censored that most people have never seen this version? And why is simulation footage edited in to (supposedly) real footage? Or is the whole thing a CBS simulation? (2:20 video)

Do you ever wonder how on earth (pun intended) a livestream of the moon was sent to earth? They didn’t even have “5G” back then. Or what about calling the moon from a landline? Who was already on the moon, filming the moon landing? Combine all of those oddities with NASAs videos, which claim to be real, yet sometimes show harnesses, bubbles in space, green screens and CGI glitches, again I ask, “How fake is NASA?”. Is it just a little fake? Is it half-fake? 97% fake? Is it all fake? Is it acceptable, if something tax-funded, for it to be just a little bit of a lie, but not 100% a lie? This guy makes an outstanding point. Again, not an earth-shape debate: (30 second video).

In Part 2 of this series, we will be taking a close look at NASAs glitches and blatantly obvious untruths, but before we can do that, we have to discuss the basics:

In Hebrew, the word “Nasha” means, “to lead astray, to delude, beguile, to deceive, to seduce”. Fact checkers argue that NASA and NASHA are pronounced differently, therefore they are completely different words. However, what the Fact Checkers fail to mention, is that the Transliteration is nāšā':

PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING

For those who want to argue that “Predictive Programming is just a Conspiracy Theory”: No, it is not. Check out my article Military Black PSYOPS Documents. In official US Navy and Army documents, they outline using the media (books, magazines, newspapers, television, movies, music, video games) to run Psychological Operations on us.

Believe it or not, outer space and moon landing predictive programming began in 1902, that’s 58 YEARS BEFORE man went to space! Here’s a timeline of “outer space” predictive programming movies released between 1902 - 1967 (btw, 1958, NASA was established and 1969 was a CBS simulation the moon landing): (2 minute video)

1950s: The “Hypersonic Wing Design” is created, take a mental picture of the shape of the wing shown on the right:

1960: Due to exceptionally heavy censorship and scrubbing, most people have never seen the 1960’s US Air Force video, showing us stars in space for the very first time: (52 second video)

This same year, the first photo was taken of earth by a Satellite. Miraculous!:

1961: A year after the USAF stars in space video, and many years after the Hypersonic Wing was designed, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to (allegedly) enter space, where he (allegedly) spent 108 minutes in the Vostok 1 spacecraft. Yeah, I also don’t understand why he is the first when the Air Force went the prior year and filmed the stars, or how they knew how to design that Hypersonic Wing in the 1950s, when they didn’t know what they were designing it for… but I’m not a rocket scientist, or hypersonic-wing scientist, so what the f*ck do I know?

1964: Star Trek, the television show, begins filming. The shows premise was a crew on a spaceship (starship) exploring the galaxy …which is truly f*cking amazing, because that is exactly what will happen IRL only a few years from now, according to history. Here’s the Starfleet logo, it looks a heck of a lot like that “hypersonic wing design” from a decade prior:

What are the odds? (Sorry for the sh*tty video. Just wanted you to see what I see): (21 seconds)

1966: September 8th, 1966, the first episode of Star Trek: The Original Series airs. The show continued on for 3 years. Also, this same year, the first Space Satellite image of the earth was “transmitted”. What a mind-blowing accomplishment, and coincidence! It’s super impressive because, in 2024, I can’t even download a text message image when I’m walking in the woods by my house, but this flying, hovering, orbiting, floating, space-machine sent this image, in the 1960s!:

Time out. I need to interject: How the F do they always get such clear pictures of earth from space? The ball is spinning at 1,000 miles per hour. Do you remember how hard it used to be to take a clear photo of something in motion? You’d end up with a roll of film that looks like this:

…but not NASHA NASA. No sir. NASA had special 1960s cameras that could photograph sh*t moving 1,000 mph, while on a space Satellite that is floating … photographing from a distance… with no light… I guess the flash on that satellite camera was phenomenal…

1969 was the most important year of all. Star Trek was canceled due to bad ratings. The last episode aired on June 3, 1969 (6-3-69), exactly 6 weeks before the Apollo 11 Moon landing, WOW, ANOTHER COINCIDENCE!

Then, HOORAY! WE PUT THIS STUPID-LOOKING PIECE OF SH*T ON THE MOON!

See, there it is, on the moon:

It’s just so beautiful:

Remarkable craftmanship:

’Merica…

THE MOON LANDING

Only 20% of Americans owned televisions at the time of the Moon Landing, so most were listening on radio, which is interesting, because the vast majority of Americans who were alive during the Moon Landing believe they saw it on television… it takes one hell of a PSYOP to make everyone believe they saw something they didn't. I should have added this to my article Mandela Effect or Something More Sinister?

Because tv's weren’t completely mainstream yet, photos were a top priority. Here’s the photo of Buzz Aldrin, the first man to walk on the moon. Technically, he must have been the second man on the moon, because the person taking the photo apparently made it to the moon before Buzz, but whose counting?:

For anyone who wants to deny this heroic American tale, this photo was taken as proof that Buzz was indeed on the moon. See, he clearly is on there. Plus, you have never been to the moon, so you can’t disprove it:

The reflection in his helmet clearly shows the movie set moon:

We planted our beautiful American Flag in that sandy, rocky moon, where it stood tall and waved in windy, 0-gravity.

See, there it is, b*tches. How can you deny such glory?:

Yeah, ok, there were a couple minor errors with the moon landing photos, but stop being a Conspiracy Theorist and instead be proud of your country: (38 second video)

Did you know that 12 people walked on the moon from 1969 to 1972? (3 years, and 12 is 1+2 = 3)

Here’s the 1972 moon walk, featuring another patriotic American Flag, waving away:

Here’s a moon cave! Imagine what could be lurking in there! I hope he brought a light saber for protection.

… But wait!… What is this we see upon closer inspection?…

There appears to be a man wearing coat and jeans, not because the desert is cold at night, but because it was Casual Friday on the moon:

Which is similar to this photo, also from 1972:

Which appears to be a man wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, holding a big, clunky 1970’s professional camera or movie camera:

… then this image also surfaced, which demonstrates that you don’t need oxygen on the moon, which explains why the men in the helmet-reflections are helmetless:

BUT, after going viral for NASA fakery, Snopes rushed in to assure us that this is just a training exercise… that just-so-happens to look exactly identical to moon photos… but it’s just more coincidences.

The next part of this post so sad that you are going to need a hug after reading it. I’m here for you. We can lean on each other as we struggle through it together. Take a deep breath. Here we go: immediately after the 1972 mission (when man #12 stepped foot on that sandy moon), we chose to destroy the moon-going technology, and, according to NASA, it will cost too much to rebuild it, so oh well, no more moon for us. (18 seconds)

I envision a large dumpster, behind NASAs building, full of tin foil and PVC pipes.

Even though we can never go back to the moon, the good news is, NASA is running tons of Space missions, so I thought you and I could marvel at some of the beautiful photos they have taken...

Stay Tuned for PART 2: The NASA PSYOP: Just Show Us 1 REAL Photo, Just 1!

