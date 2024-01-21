In Part 1 of this series, “How Fake is NASA”, we looked at the lengthy, 58-YEAR history of Predictive Programming, leading up to the first mission to space. In Part 2, we tried to find 1 real photographs of outer space, and what we ended up with was a bunch of renderings, images, depictions, CGI, illustrations and art. The photos we could find, such as The Viking 2 that went to Mars, made no sense whatsoever. We also looked at a bunch of blatant “copy and paste” Photoshop bullsh*t. So, today, in Part 3, we are going to look at How to Fake Space, in which we will take a peak behind the scenes. Let’s begin:

This was the original graphic I made for this post…

Then I thought making a cartoon would be way funnier:

THE STAGE

There are two primary filming stages required for “Space”. You need footage inside the space ship(s) and you need a stage for the planets. You can create these stages using green screens and CGI, but this can be difficult, which is why Hollywood movies film in assorted locations then combine it with studio-filmed segments and special effects.

Star Wars, for example, likes to film their “other planet” scenes is deserts all over the world. They have recorded in Death Valley National Park, Twenty-Mule Team Canyon and Buttercup Valley (Imperial Sand Dunes), all of which are located in California, as well as international locations:

Here’s C-3PO on another planet:

These movies reinforce that other planets are dusty, vacant, nothing. Therefore, there’s no reason for you to want to see them, and there’s nothing to see, so, the government can show you a photo of Mars and it makes sense, because dusty, vacant, nothing has been implanted into your subconscious. Here’s Mars:

Interestingly, NASA was also caught filming in a desert, but when confronted, they said this was just “practicing”. This is what they say every single time they are caught: (fantastic 1 minute video)

Loading video

And, when you look at official “photos of mars”, they sure do look like the desert… and like Star Wars. Can you tell which is which?…:

I tricked you. They are all Mars. Mars even has a blue sky, just like the desert and Star Wars in the desert:

Here’s a “meteorite strike on Mars”, according to NASA:

Look, it’s Meerkats on Mars! Just kidding, these are just Meerkats in the desert, digging a hole that a Meteorite could fit in:

Maybe these critters work for NASA? Are you a 4-letter agency agent, little fella?

And when people look at those dusty, vacant, nothing images and find oddities, they are quickly called Conspiracy Theorists and an absolutely absurd explanation is given. For example, when people spotted a doorway on “Mars”:

They were told, “the light caused an illusion. This is actually a Gale Crater”

This isn’t whipped cream froth on a hot chocolate:

This is actually, “The South Pole on Mars”.

This is not a drill bit:

They don’t know what it is, but they guarantee us it isn’t a drill bit!

And this is not a person walking through the desert on Mars:

It’s an optical illusion, you silly goose.

This is not an animal:

It’s bad lighting. And this is nothing:

It’s just one of the weird rocks on Mars. This isn’t a lizard

Not a groundhog:

No, this is NOT a Sonoran Desert Toad or a Horned lizard that camouflaged itself, it’s a f*cking Mars rock, you fool!!

I think you get the picture.

Once you have secured your locations, you may need to patent “props” to make the entire tale more believable:

So, deserts make great planets, and patented props help sell the story, but what about all those videos inside the International Space Station (ISS or) space ships?

PARABLOIC FLIGHTS, EXPLAINED

To understand the International Space Station ISS you have to understand how to fake “0 Gravity”. Super important video (1:44)

Loading video

Here’s a YouTube creator on a Parabolic Flight: (31 seconds)

Loading video

Here’s official, old NASA footage of the ISS. The camera didn’t cut in time: (11 seconds)

Loading video

But Parabolic Flights aren’t the only way to simulate Space, just take a look at NASAs patents:

GREEN SCREENS, CGI AND FAKERY

Green screens are a great way to create special effects and easily change the background. Watch this crazy video: (2:25)

Loading video

This is an outstanding video that shows exactly how a green screen works, when it comes to “outer space” and being gravity-less: (1:50 video)

Loading video

Superman is flying!

Can we agree this is absolutely asinine? (1:44 video)

Loading video

When you combine green screens with CGI, you can create anything from a commercial to a music video to a Marvel movie, or even Space. However, sometimes green screens and CGI go wrong. Here’s a great example; the disappearing head: (13 second video)

Loading video

Whoopsie, faded too soon! (12 seconds)

Loading video

CGI Object Fail on the ISS: (25 seconds)

Loading video

REAL FOOTAGE SWITCHED TO CGI

In every NASA space video that shows takeoff, they ALWAYS cut the camera and shift to a completely different angle, instead of showing the full blastoff, into Space, completely uncut. The cut always takes place when the rocket starts leveling off, before it begins plummeting down (which is why launches only occur over the ocean). And, when they cut the camera, which is when they claim to have entered space, what they show you is very unrealistic, such as the video below. This is supposed to be actual footage, not a meme. (37 second video)

Loading video

Notice how, right before they cut for the first time, you can see the rocket leveling off, then starting to curve downward. The film is then cut, at 15 seconds, to show us the backside view of the blasters. Then, at 19 seconds it cuts again, and what is shown next is pretty unbelievable. Seriously, does anyone think this is real? And who exactly was filming this?:

HARNESSES

1978 Superman (20 seconds)

Loading video

NASA: You can see the chest harness on the mans chest (blue shirt). In the background, a man floats by, but you see a very clear harness mechanism, that is obviously being ran on a ceiling track: (1:14)

Loading video

Another thing you will notice with the majority of these ISS videos is that the astronauts are supposed to raise their feet up, to sell us the story that they are floating. However, it takes a lot of core muscle to be hanging in a harness and keep your feet raised. You are basically doing a “crunch” exercise while suspended in air. This is why almost all of the astronauts will clasp their hands together over their chest / stomach. They are straining to keep their feet raised. You can look at their faces and see they are clearly uncomfortable.

This dude gets stuck on his harness: (44 seconds)

Loading video

Now let’s watch this 2-minute NASA compilation: (2:20 video)

Loading video

More harnesses spotted on old NASA footage. I learned, from watching a ton of boring Hollywood CGI videos, if your harness isn’t perfectly taught, it can be seen. In some Hollywood movies they will use a piano-wire-thin harnesses: (28 seconds)

Loading video

Check out this NASA compilation: parabolic flights, green screens, GCI and harnesses, combined: (1:34)

Loading video

ACTORS

If you read my posts, Covid Crisis Actors: Not Conspiracy Theory, LITERAL ACTORS and Brooklyn Subway Shooting Oddities Discovered, you already know, they love actors. The vast majority of actors used by the government are only going to play a 1-time role (dying of Covid, eyewitness, gunshot victim, hero, etc). But, as we discussed in my article, From False Flags to Chemtrails: How They Keep Them Quiet, on rare occasion an actor is brought back to play another role. And then there’s the few actors that get starring roles, and go on to get covers of magazines, speak in front of Congress, or even earn a spot in the history books. (1:24 video)

Loading video

The problem with hiring 1-time actors, or short-term actors, is that they’re not professional. In the video below, the unprofessional male actor forgets that there is supposed to be a time delay of 12-15 seconds, because that’s how long it takes to transmit the audio to Space. Oopsie!: (1:30 video)

Loading video

NASA TRAINING POOL

Another way to create “0 gravity” is in a pool. Ironically, NASAs training facility, where they practice, also consists of a pool, which happens to have “life size” ships and ISS in it.

Which is interesting, because in the “real footage of space”, there’s air bubbles… I guess it’s just another coincidence, like how Mars looks like the desert: (3:44 video)

Loading video

The Chinese (and Russians, and everyone else) also are plagued by those pesky space bubbles: (36 second video)

Loading video

MOVIE MISTAKES

It’s not easy to make a fictional movie then try try to pass it off as real. (1:28 video)

Loading video

Sometimes the oddities are completely illogical (27 second video)

Loading video

So now that you see that it is absolutely possible to fake Space, and now that you know what techniques to watch for, in the final part of this series we will be discussing, “Who exactly is NASA and why are they faking this?”.

