They are working hard to completely scrub these FOIAs from the internet but, thankfully, back in 2021, I had saved the link to them to my desktop and was able to recall the deleted data using WayBackMachine. Let’s check it out.

Here’s the currently-scrubbed post:

Here’s what the post was, prior to being scrubbed:

Before I proceed, let me make a quick comment about the website the post was on, prior to being removed. I also made an account with that site and also posted something that was also quickly removed. My post was about Ivermectin and was more innocent than a toddler petting a fluffy chinchilla. Not only was the post removed, but my account was terminated. I had no prior warnings or content removal. In fact, it was my first post. The take-down and termination was swift, like the FBI rushing to lockup J6 grannys. The whole ordeal occurred within 45 minutes of my post going live. I guess what I am trying to say is, I am not sure what exactly is going on with this website, but clearly, content is being reviewed and censored, which is interesting, because that specific site seemingly promotes itself as being a beacon of free speech, where people like us can chat with other people like us about topics that interest people like us, and a virus that somehow brewed inside of a random cave-bat, leading to the world being forcefully closed, jobs being labeled “unimportant”, kids being given a mystery injection to avoid killing nana and papa, who were also given a mystery injection to avoid dying, FOIAs and Ivermectin seem to fall into those categories, do they not? Clearly, people like us are not Youtube-cat-video-watchers who have our DVRs set to record every episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians so we can see some famous-for-no-reason women get remarried to random celebrities who end up having mental breakdowns and kids with stupid names.

According to the 2021 post on the website that censors people like us, multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests were submitted for the cremation and burial records for a number of counties in England, covering the years 2015 through 2020 (pretty genius, eh?). If someone dies, those are basically the only two options, right? I mean, I guess they could also have been cryogenically frozen, like Walt Disney, or (allegedly) dumped off a ship at sea by the US Military like Osama Bin Laden, or thrown in a freezer, Jeffrey Dahmer style, but for some reason the FOIAs didn’t cover these options, so we are going to stick to burials and cremations.

FOIA #1: CORNWALL, ENGLAND

This is for Cornwall, not to be confused with Cornhole…

…is a city in England that has a population of around 105,000. For reference, the population of Detroit, Michigan is 630,000, so Cornwall is a fairly small town. But being a small-population city didn’t stop Covid from hunting them down. On March 5th, 2020, the bat-brewed virus arrived in Cornhole Cornwall, with vengeance in its heart and death on its mind.

People started dropping like flies within days of the virus appearing, which led to the city being thrown into lockdown turmoil, in a last ditch effort to save itself from the impending plague that was certain to wipe out all of humanity. F*cking bats and their f*cking caves. Someone needs to fumigate these things and end all these viruses once and for all.

According to the news, by December 2020, everything was spiraling out of control, like a Burning Man festival. “There are no signs the infection rate in Cornwall is slowing down” , the media reported. This situation was worse than any Don Lemon news broadcast.

In January 2021, the news was saying that December 2020 ended up being an all-time-high Covid death count, which, they stated, was continuing to surge. This could only mean one thing, the bats upgraded their equipment and hired a second shift to begin cranking out variants. They were debating unionizing, which terrified Jeff Bezos.

So, as you can see, it was a nightmare for Cornwall. So much death. So many tears. Everyone in the world got on their collective knees and prayed at night, “Lord, please bring Cornwall a vaccine to save them. Godspeed, Dr. Fauci.”

…I just realized we are 15 minutes into this nonsense and still haven’t looked at FOIAs, so let’s get to it then:

Because we are uncaring assholes who don’t care how people bit the dust passed away, we just want a total number for investigation purposes, we’re going add together cremations and burials to get a total per year, then we will just call ‘em burials:

Here’s the total number of (combined) burials per year in Cornwall:

2015: 2,102

2016: 2,080

2017: 2,046

2018: 2,114

2019: 1,886

2020: 2,003

As you can see from the figures above, the number of total burials in 2020 was less than burials in from 2015 through 2018, despite 2020 being the year of the deathdemic. Sooooo… there’s that.

What’s interesting is this news article from 2023, which states the year 2022 ended up having record breaking deaths for Cornwall:

But ignore that, because it has nothing to do with Ze FOIAz! (Klaus Schwab voice)

FOIA #2: CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND

A second FOIA produced similar results:

Again, we will add yearly cremations and burials together:

2015: 2,363

2016: 2,286

2017: 2,451

2018: 2,318

2019: 2,210

2020: 2,547

Here we see that 2020 had only 96 more burials than 2017. If you account for population growth, this would mean that 2020 actually had LESS burials in both Cornwall and Chesterfield than prior years.

Want to see something completely unrelated but interesting? When I Google searched “population Chesterfield, England per year”, I got this search result for Chesterfield, Indiana USA, that shows rapes per year. Apparently rapists take a lot of time off from raping in between rapes:

FOIA #3: BOLTON, ENGLAND

Another FOIA:

We will again add the cremations and burials together to get annual burials:

2015: 2,756

2016: 2,681

2017: 2,648

2018: 2,645

2019: 2,448

2020: 2,844

As you can see, in 2020 there were only 88 additional burials when compared to 2015, despite a world wide pandemic and Year-Over-Year population growth.

TOTALS FOR THESE 3 FOIAs

I decided to add together all of the FOIA figures by year for a larger comparison The end result is that 2020 had under 175 additional burials versus 2015:

Now lets look at population growth. When compared to the overall UK population by year, you must question if there are actually less burials than 2015. Here’s the 2015 total population of the UK, let’s call it 65 Million:

Here’s the 2020 population, let’s call it 67 million:

The overall UK population went up by two million in 5 years, so under 175 added burials does not seem to be any increase whatsoever, in my anonymous-writer-on-Substack opinion. So where are the bodies? They weren't cremated or buried.

A FOURTH FOIA: COVENTRY

This FOIA is not part of the post on the site that censors truth they dislike, which is why I am putting it here. I accidentally found this during my research process. It is from Coventry.Uk.Gov, on which someone asked for number of Public Health Funerals, April 1st - March 31st, 2019 + 2020 combined, versus the same dates in 2020 + 2021 combined:

I didn’t know what a Public Health Funeral was, so I looked it up. According to Wikipedia, “Public health funerals are funerals in the United Kingdom paid for by the local authority, where the relatives are either unwilling or unable to pay, or where no relatives can be found.” So, ok, it’s not the same as the data we wanted but we can still look at this because it’s free info and it involves death and covers the timeframe we are interested in. The way they asked the question is kind of weird, I wish they would have asked for the data in 2019 vs 2020 vs 2021, but regardless of how strangely they requested the data, here’s the results:

What the data shows is that in those specific dates in 2019 + 2020, 25 total men and 8 total women had funeral expenses covered by the UK government, we can add these together for a total of 33 taxpayer-funded funerals. In 2020+2021 there were 30 total men and 7 total women, for a grand total of 37, which is only 4 more funerals than in the first bracket, but it is impossible to tell if those 4 are from 2020 or 2021. So, no matter which way you want to slice the data, it is hard to find additional death in 2020 versus prior years. The data also demonstrates that men have way better odds of tax funds throwing them a funeral party. I would absolutely love to get my hands on the 2022 and 2023 numbers.

Now this is the part where I have to tell you that this post is actually a setup for my next post, which is going to blow your mind. Another bat graphic is below for you.

That’s all for today, kids. I know you loved the bat cartoons, so here’s another for ya:

CORRECTION, September 30, 2023: Readers of this article have brought to my attention that the FOIAs were for Counties, not Cities or Towns. I apologize for misspeaking. With that being said, the data is the data, and whether we call it a County, a City, a State, or a Closet, there’s still no additional deaths.

