I thought this installment, Part 4 of this crazy series, was going to be one-nights worth of work, then I stumbled across some mind-blowing insanity that literally nobody on the internet has uncovered. Here I am, six days later, finally finished and feeling excited for you to check it out. Let’s recap Parts 1-3 real quick then dive in.

Dinosaur bones were discovered in the 1700s, which was exactly when The Theory of Evolution began being pushed, which disproves The Bible.

The dude that determined the bones were from extinct species was a member of The Royal Society

The bone discoveries set off a history-changing series of events, which consisted of two elite dudes finding all of the dinosaurs. They literally found hundreds of different dinosaurs and over 1,000 extinct species.

One of those dudes was a Quaker Oatmeal heir. The other had a rich AF uncle who opened libraries, museums and paleontology programs at universities

There was a third guy who discovered Triceratops and T-Rx. This man worked as a spy on behalf of Rockefellers “Fossil Fuel” industry and also worked in a museum.

Many new species were assigned names based on as little as a single tooth, or art work, with no bones present.

The Smithsonian was created and helped pump the discoveries out to the public, while making a profit.

In Part 3 we discussed how every dinosaur discovery is given a unique code. We can use that code to see what they excavated from the ground. When we look up those codes we learn that what they are telling us and showing us is not what they excavated from the ground. This is what they show us:

But what they actually found is this:

We also learned that bones do not need to be found in the same location, or the same state, or even in the same year, to be determined to be part of a specific dinosaur.

The only people who can find “dinosaurs” are elites, paleontologists, museums and those with financial interest in finding dinosaurs. Meanwhile, you and I find this:

Or this

Or these:

Meanwhile, they find this:

In Part 2 we looked into around two dozen dinosaur discoveries and they were all sketchy AF.

Fossils aren’t even bone. They are stone, which they claim used to be bone, but, have been in the ground for 10,000 years or more, therefore the bone morphed into rock. This means, when they say they found bones, they actually mean they found rocks, which they are saying are bones, but sometimes they do find animal bones, or petrified debris. All of the aforementioned is considered “prehistoric bones” and other evidence of dinosaurs.

Although you and I will never discover this:

We can pay to visit one of their museums and look at the bones, which are not real dinosaur bones. Instead, what we see is “real bone material”, which is comprised of chicken, dog, horse, frog and other animal bones, in addition to plastic and other materials.

Complete skeletons are never found so they fabricate all of the missing pieces, which is most of them

Even when they claim to find “80% of the skeleton”, the 80% figure is not calculated on bone-count, it is instead based on weight of rocks bones.

Carbon dating is bullsh*t, so there is no way to determine when a rock came from.

And here we are, Part 4 of The Dinosaur Hoax, in which we will be looking at NASA. Let’s dive in!

Why NASA is involved in dinosaur sh*t is beyond me, but they are. Perhaps because they are a key to perpetuating lies; lies which are emblazoned into our minds from the time we are born, quite literally.

NASA even provides content for schools.

NASA & DINOSAURS

If you haven’t read my 4-part series, “How Fake is NASA?”, it is absolutely worth your time. NASA, factually, was founded by a bunch of Freemasons. All of the original astronauts that went to space were Freemasons (working for Freemasons who were working with Freemasons, who were all working for Presidents who also happened to be Freemasons and Master Freemasons. All of this is laid out in that series). Space propaganda began decades before anyone ever went to space, and when we finally went to space it looked exactly like the propaganda the public had been shown for over 50 YEARS. Speaking of space, NASA shows us images (IMAGES, NOT PHOTOGRAPHS!) and has been caught red-handed in fakery on countless occasions… and it just so happens that NASA is also involved in dinosaurs too.

NASA & DINOSAURS

For starters, NASA uses our tax dollars to help find dinosaur bones. You can’t make this sh*t up; the story is that NASA uses their “space satellites” to find the dinosaurs from “outer space”. They know it’s a dinosaur because of the rock formations or the color of the soil… (36 second video)

Yep, you are supposed to believe that NASA employees and paleontologists look at photos like these and spot where the dinosaurs are:

Not only are they using this method to locate the dinosaurs, but they’re finding more and more extinct species every year.

The paleontologists are also aerial photography analyzation experts, apparently.

But you are also supposed to believe that the reason the dinosaur bones turned into rock (aka “fossils”) is because they were buried so deep, with so much soil on top of them, that they changed to stone. Yet somehow, we can spot ‘em, on photographs, taken from space, cuz “rock formations” and “soil color”…

THE SUPER-DUPER RARE DINOSAUR DISCOVERY

You are now supposed to believe that, in 1999, NASAs technology assisted in the discovery of a 100-MILLION-YEAR-OLD dinosaur that not only had bones, but also had muscle and even skin! They named the dino Dakota after it’s place of discovery, North Dakota (1 minute video)

Is this really an incredible find? Let’s look a little deeper, together:

CLOSER ANALYSIS OF NASA’S DISCOVERY

Here’s the photo evidence from NASA that showed a dinosaur was in the rock. They saw a piece of its tail!:

Yep, NASA spotted this piece of mummified dinosaur tail and provided this image as proof:

And that was all it took for history to be set into motion. On the North Dakota government website, there is a file outlining the discovery. The file contains only a few photos. Look at this dinosaur!

See, there it is!

Here it is, on a table. A table that somehow supports it.

The table appears to be a piece of plywood on top of some carelessly stacked wood beams. Is that a chair supporting the table on the left?:

Contrast Adjusted:

According to the internet, a cubic foot of rock weighs 200 pounds (91kg).

Let’s guess that this table is around 6 feet long x 4 foot wide x 8 inches tall (1.9m x 1.2m). These measurements equal 16 cubic feet. If we multiply that by 200 pounds, that’s 3,200 pounds of weight (1,451 kg). Even if we say it only weighs half of that, or even only 1/3 of that, it is still a hell of a lot of weight on a piece of plywood and some haphazardly stacked beams. It simply amazes me that they would put such a valuable, one-of-a-kind specimen on a makeshift table like this. It also amazes me that they would not be concerned with the safety of the employees, being that this is a sh*t ton of weight, not properly supported.

But that’s just my opinion, I’m not a plywood table expert. Maybe it is perfectly acceptable and up to OSHA.gov’s Safety Standards.

Let’s look at the North Dakota government document more. Here are the two remaining photos:

The last photograph in this document is this, which shows the completed exhibit…:

Are you also thinking, “WTF? I thought it was a full mummified dinosaur?”, because that is what I was thinking too. How did this:

Turn into this?:

Is this supposed to be more of it? No clue.

I then went on a mission to find a photo of the dinosaur that is in that first showcase photo.

I found this photo on NBC news, which, I guess is supposed to be the dinosaurs skin in the ground? Or maybe it is the dinosaur on the makeshift table? Note that the photo has a tape measure in it, which shows that the hexagon “scales” are approximately 3/4 inches (1.9 cm) perhaps a little larger:

I eventually came across another article about this incredible discovery, and it raises even more questions. The article shows a photograph of the exhibit at a different museum:

Which doesn’t look like this:

Maybe there are two different displays? Back to the NBC article: It says, “Most of the dinosaur, except for the head, is still inside the body block in the downstairs paleontology lab. Unfortunately, the head has not been found”, and this photograph is shown:

More on that photo at the end of this article, but WTF is the deal with discovering the whole dinosaur, skin-and-all, minus the head? How is there skin but the head is gone? And why can the public only see this?

Or this?

Or maybe this?

THE DISPLAY CASE

One thing Ole Dammegard, an award winning investigator, taught me was to look at the photos. Don’t glance, look. Really, truly look. Let’s look:

In 2011, someone visited the Dakota exhibit and uploaded photos they took to their Flickr.com account:

I zoomed in on the information cards, and they claim this display is Dakota’s arm and hand, covered in “fossilized skin”

I then located a closeup photograph on Salon.com, which shows the “mummified skin”:

Which, other than looking fake AF,…

Looks absolutely nothing like the image from the NBC article:

And, in my opinion, the skin on these look nothing alike (lower image inverted for comparison):

Closeup:

Then there’s this photo, also showing the same dinosaurs skin, this time from it’s arm and elbow, but none of these scales are remotely close to 0.75 inches (1.9 cm):

And that skin doesn’t look anything like this:

In my opinion, none of those pictures appear to be from the same creature, but it doesn’t matter because they provided a 3D model as part of the display:

… and that model doesn’t look like any of the alleged skin photos, does it? When you really look at the photos, there’s a lot of things that don’t make sense here.

Now we are going to move on to a way more important NASA discovery, because this is the meat and potatoes of my article; this is what you came for:

NASA DINOSAUR FOOTPRINTS DISCOVERY RABBIT HOLE

NASA doesn’t always need to use their space satellites to discover ancient bones that turned into rock because a treasure trove of dinosaur fossils were discovered right outside NASA’s Goddard Space Center in 2012! AMAZING!

The media claims, at NASAs Goddard office, was a rock, measuring approximately 7 feet long by 3 feet wide, that contained more than 70 tracks from dinosaurs and mammals. OVER 70!! “A slab of sandstone found on Goddard's ground have given insight into the world of 100 million years ago. Not just a fossil, the Goddard slab shows the rare sight of mammals and dinosaurs interacting”, writes the reporter. So, NASA shut the area down and removed the history-making chunk of ground.

See, there it is! All the proof you need!

NBC wrote, after an impression (cast) was made, it was excavated and, “the stone slab, the protective jacket and surrounding soil weighed about 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms)”. …Remember what we discussed in the previous parts to this series; we are not allowed to see the actual bones or evidence, because they can be radioactive and they are just too rare, just too valuable and just too heavy. So, we will never get to see what they took out of the ground:

Now that the original is gone, what we get to see is the cast that they made, thanks to NASA providing 100% of the photographic evidence of this discovery:

Here are two closeups of the cast (meaning the replica, not the original):

We will never again see what was excavated from the ground. For all of history, we will be shown this copy.

Here is an absolutely ridiculous 3-minute video showing the discovery, but what they are showing us is the replica, but they don’t tell us it’s a “copy”. The words copy, cast or replica are never used during the presentation, leading the viewer to believe this is what was dug up (and this presentation was also provided by NASA. I repeat, 100% of the media about this discovery came from NASA):

Additionally, the same guy who discovered the 70+ footprints slab also found this footprint, made by an ankylosaurs, also right outside of the same NASA building:

According to LiveScience, the Ankylosaurs print location, “is being kept secret to protect it” (because you and I might put on Batman masks and sneak in together and steal it). Pictured below is the heroic man who found the print. (This photo was also credited to NASA)

PopularMechanics.com published that article I showed you earlier, Treasure Trove of 100-Million-Year-Old Fossils Found at NASA Space Flight Center, and this is the only photographic evidence in that entire piece:

See, it’s right there!

And here’s where sh*t gets crazy…

THE MAN WHO DISCOVERED 70+ DINOSAUR TRACKS IN A 7-FOOT STONE, AT NASA

Here is the champion who discovered 70+ dinosaur tracks outside of NASA’s building, making history. Meet our white knight, Mr. Ray Stanford:

The media refers to him as a, “self-taught fossil hunter”; he’s just an old guy who, as a hobby, likes to rummage through dirt in hopes of finding a cool-looking stones, right? He’s clearly a harmless fellow, who is probably retired and enjoying his golden years outdoors. This frail man is just like your grandfather! Don’t you just want to hug him and get him a bowl of applesauce? Surely this man couldn’t possibly be part of a ploy, right? Wellllll…

MR. RAY, THE “SELF TAUGHT FOSSIL HUNTER”

First, we have to ask, “Why was this guy outside of NASA’s building to begin with?”. According to the news, his wife works for NASA and he was dropping her off at work. Through further digging I uncovered that her name is Sheila, and she was an information specialist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. Let’s ignore the fact that this is the door to her work, and the parking lot goes right up to the door:

Yet this dude, who dropped her off, ended up here:

Completely ignore that, and ignore that his wife is an information specialist for NASA because it doesn’t prove anything (but it sure is interesting). Let’s instead learn about Mr. Ray Stanford, the self-taught fossil hunter.

THE CONNECTIONS

Do you guys remember Mr. Etches from Part 1 of this series? If you didn’t read it, shame on you (just kidding). To summarize, Mr. Etches, who I renamed Mr. Etchy, then Mr. Sketchy, was also a hobbyist fossil hunter who just-so-happened to stumble across one of the most complete dinosaur skulls in history:

This is what the media showed us:

However, when we looked deeper, that was not what was discovered and the land the skull was on was protected by the United Nations because it is an official Heritage Site. This means access is restricted and no hammers or digging is allowed. Yet Mr. Sketchy somehow excavated an entire skull from a cliff. Additionally, Mr. Sketchy has a dozen new dinosaur species discoveries, of which seven are named after him. Then we learned he was in cahoots with the Smithsonian, and even owns a museum!… But the media forgot to tell us that… Oopsie!

It turns out that Mr. Stanford, who found these incredible 70+ tracks in a little slab, has some interesting connections of his own… connections that the media again forgot to mention, such as being just a little more than a self-taught fossil hunter. For example, I found him listed on NASA.gov as a paleontologist. He has his own profile page:

And look what the address is listed as for Mr. Ray Stanford (NASA / GSFC, Mail Code 610, Greenbelt, MD 20771). This happens to be NASAs Goddard Space Flight address. Mail Code “610” belongs to their Earth Sciences Division:

Yes, Ray, the self-taught fossil hunter happens to have a profile on NASA.gov and a NASA mailing address, which also happens to be the exact building where he located 70+ fossils in a 7-foot slab… and a massive footprint… when he was innocently dropping his wife off at work… then somehow ended up on the grass… where history was made… history we can’t see, but we can see the replica… but STFU because it’s the same thing!

And, another thing we notice from Mr. Stanford’s NASA profile, is that his employer is listed as “Science Systems and Applications, Inc”.

Guess who Science Systems and Applications, Inc is?

Also known as SSAI, they are a Defense and Space Manufacturing company that offers lots of business services:

SSAI offers lots of business services because they have lots of customers, including numerous NASA branches, one of which just-so-happens to be NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, which just-so-happens to be where daddy Ray made history:

SSAI has many more customers, many of which are not involved in space travel. For example, one of their custo’s is THE WORLD BANK:

As well as the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the United States Postal Service (USPS)! Plus, all of these entities are listed on SSAI’s website as customers:

Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB)

General Services Administration (GSA)

Department of the Interior (DOI)

United States Agency for International Development (USAID)

Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

Naval Research Laboratory (NRL)

Applied Physics Laboratory (APL)

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

So, our buddy Mr. Stanford, who is just a self-taught fossil hunter, who was just dropping the wife off at work, works for a defense contractor who is hired by NASA, the World Bank, the US military and even the NIH? I wonder why the news didn’t mention this?

Now you may be wondering why exactly Mr. Ray would have a NASA profile, but be employed by a different company? I’m just spit-balling here, but I would guess, because you can FOIA a government agency, but you can’t FOIA a private company. So, let's say I wanted to FOIA payments made by NASA to Ray. Because, technically, he is employed through SSAI (a non-government-entity), not employed directly through NASA (a government entity), I cannot obtain this information. Whereas if he was directly employed by the tax-funded space agency, I could. This seems to be the case with everything I investigate. (Did you know, even though our tax dollars pay government entities that perform water testing, the government instead hires-out tap water testing to private companies, therefore we can never see the test results? Kinda how we can never see that slab? Or dino bones?)

THE RAY RABBIT-HOLE DEEPENS

I took a deeper look into our boy Ray-Ray, and I discovered more interesting sh*t, such as:

Homie didn’t just find those 70+ dinosaur prints at NASA in 2012. In 1998, years before the slew of footprints, he discovered the first-ever “baby Ankylosaur dinosaur”! See, here it is!:

Yes, that is a baby dinosaur in that rock. As the caption says, “The head is the triangular shaped portion near the top, and the right forelimb can be seen to the left”. Squint harder so you can see the 112-MILLION-year-old infant ankylosaur. That was the only photo provided by the Smithsonian, who happens to work closely with Ray-Ray.

But, what I found puzzling is that the image above, from the Smithsonian, showing Grandpa Ray’s discovery, is not the image the media used. The news instead uses this image:

Why do you suppose the Smithsonian wouldn’t show the large, ridiculous-looking rock? Why would the Smithsonian crop the image to the point where they had to explain what we are looking at, instead of showing us the full rock which clearly shows where the dinosaurs head is? Hmmmm…

Would you believe the first-ever baby Ankylosaur wasn’t the only other time Mr. Ray made the news for dino discoveries? Here he is, in the news, in 2008 for finding a “trove” of prints in Washington DC! YES, WASHINGTON DC! Look at all these fossils!:

If you didn’t catch that, Grandpa Ray found a, “trove of dino prints in Washington DC” in 2008, then, in 2012, he discovered “a treasure trove of dinosaur fossils” at NASA. Lots of troves in government-ran Washington DC and at government-ran space agencies. And in between those discoveries, he found the first-ever baby Ankylosaurs, in Maryland, where NASA is! INCREDIBLE!

IT GETS CRAZIER… WAY CRAZIER

While skimming the 2008 dinosaur-discovery article, a sentence about papa Ray caught my eye. That sentence says, “With backing from some wealthy patrons, he set up Project Starlight International in the 1960s and set about gathering evidence” of UFOs. I thought to myself, “UFOs? And a government-ran space agency profile page? What are the f*cking odds?!”. Now we must ask, what exactly is Project Starlight International? Well, according to the encyclopedia, (yes, it is in the encyclopedia), it’s purpose was to propagandize disseminate UFO data to the scientific community:

Ok, so pappy Raymond, who found the NASA dino footprints, the baby dinosaur and sh*t tons of fossils in Washington DC, also had some wealthy donors (who are unnamed), that gave him funds to set up Project Starlight International? This dude is becoming more suspicious than Mr. Sketchy Etchy…

I noticed, in that encyclopedia entry about Project Starlight International, there’s an address at the bottom:

“Maryland? Isn’t that where NASA is located? Isn’t that where homie found the footprints and the infant dinosaur? I wonder how far this PO Box is from that NASA location”, I whispered out loud, as I quickly pulled up Google.

If you’re not familiar with PO Boxes, in the USA, a Post Office Box is only available at United States Postal Service (USPS) locations.

I discovered there are two USPS locations in zip code 20740.

Lets Google Map both of them from NASAs location where the footprints were:

UNDER 7 MILES! ONLY 11 MINUTES DRIVE! You can’t make this sh*t up!

Let’s try the other USPS:

ALSO UNDER 7 MILES! 19 MINUTES APART!

Is there any way possible that Project Starlight and its wealthy donors are not connected to NASA?! The mailing address is basically next-door!

Time to dig deeper…

PROJECT STARLIGHT INTERNATIONAL (“PSI”)

Unbelievably, I found this clip of Ray in a really old Discovery Channel documentary about PSI! This looks so f*cking fake! (2 minute video)

Listen, I don’t want to get into the UFO topic, but if you really dig (I mean REALLY dig), all of this sh*t traces back to the government. (2 minute video)

Maybe I’ll write about government holograms in the future, but in the meantime, remember, Grandpa Ray-Ray’s PO Box was under 7 miles drive from the government space agency… Ray-Ray is Project Starlight International… Project Starlight International was funded by anonymous wealthy donors, and it’s purpose is to feed UFO information to the scientific community…

Then I discovered, in the Clinton Digital Library, there is a FOIA request for documents between PSI and President Clinton:

MR. STANFORD AND UFO THEORY

Before we go any further, yes, it’s def the same dude, filling two roles, both intertwined with the government, specifically NASA:

It turns out that Mr. Ray Stanford is deep into promoting UFOs, which he also has tons of evidence of, thanks to his wealthy donors. Oddly, there seems to be no content on the internet labeling Ray-Ray a conspiracy theorist, yet he has been pumping UFO content hard since the 1950s! If there is content, it is buried within the internet, so it does not appear on the first pages of search results.

Other than the Discovery Channel documentary, Ray was featured in Texas Monthly magazine, has published books (and more books) and the dude is literally in the encyclopedia TWICE, and this is just relating to UFOS, not counting the dinosaur stuff! Oh, and in this encyclopedia entry he is listed as a psychic.

And if you think things can’t possibly get any more bizarre with psychic Ray, he is also mentioned in CIA documents related to their “Remote Viewing” research:

Additionally, he has numerous “UFO sightings” of his own:

He's in this magazine from 1955!

1959:

He has a page on the Rice University website about another sighting!

He’s listed as “An UFOlogist” and “expert photographer” in official reports:

He’s made the rounds on podcasts as an “expert”:

Do you want me to bring in the red flags? Ok, I will..

Let’s go back to the dinosaur discoveries:

RAY, THE DINOSAUR-UFO-PSYCHIC EXPERT

Looking back at the slab they dug up, note the size of the mans left shoe versus the slab.

I estimate, there are approximately five shoe-lengths across this slab. It’s not a massive rock. Let’s measure his shoe using a box:

How many of those boxes can we fit across the slab? Five, maybe 6?

According to the internet, the average man’s shoe size in the USA is a “10.5”. Let’s be generous an add an extra inch. If we use the Nike men’s shoe size chart, a size 11.5 in men’s equals 11.125 inches foot size, so let be even more generous say the shoe measures a whopping 12 inches = 1 foot (= .30 meters).

At 12 inches per rectangle, we end up with five-to-six feet for the length of the rock, which is substantially shorter than the news is reporting if they are reporting on this rock and not the replica.

In the image below, we can do additional rough guesstimation regarding the size of the rock.

Here’s his shoe, let’s say 12 inches (.30 meters):

Which is the same size as the painters tape / masking tape. I don’t see how the rock could measure 3 feet (.91 meters) in width, when the masking tape is around 12 inches:

Now look at this, this is the official NASA photograph, which is of the casting (the replica). Go ahead, compare the pic above, showing what was excavated, with this photo, which is the copy, which is the only version we are allowed to see:

Houston, we have a problem…

RAY CHANGED MARYLAND DINOSAUR HISTORY

It just keeps getting more absurd…

Get this: Prior to Ray Stanford fossil hunting in Maryland, “only a handful of dinosaur tracks had ever been found in Maryland”, “Some of the great dinosaur hunters of the 19th and 20th centuries, including Yale University’s O.C. Marsh, had searched the Washington area and found the bones and teeth of three or four species. But no footprints had ever been found. The iron-rich geology wasn’t right for it. The textbooks said so.”… then Ray “added at least 14 types of dinosaurs and winged reptiles, and, just possibly, a stunningly large early mammal.”

When Ray did an interview, he was asked how he got into “hunting dinosaurs”. Here was his response:

Yes, his son asked for a book called, “Tracking Dinosaurs”, then a couple weeks later, he found dinosaur tracks, from a “heavy sauropod”:

I wanted to see what this “Tracking Dinosaurs” book was that his little 11-year-old begged for. Here you go, does this look like a book a preteen wants?:

None of this stuff on its own is sus, but when you combine it all together, it screams “PSYOP!”.

So that was the evidence, but I want to give an opinion, that is strictly my opinion:

THE LAB PHOTO

Do you remember the lab photo from earlier?:

Folks, this is going to sound crazy, and I could be completely wrong, but this looks exactly like carved foam. It is what you use to build exhibits. I covered this briefly in my Military Black PSYOPS Document post, but let me show you what I am talking about.

My family, on my mothers side, consists of many professional artists, several of which did display and prop design for commercials, movies, events, even clay modeling for the automotive industry. I have learned so much from them that, I too, have built displays (mostly just for personal use, I am nowhere near their skill level). Let me show you some displays that are manmade, but you might not realize it. Then I’m going to show you how it’s made, then I think you might see what I’m seeing in the lab photo.

This display is fake rock, made from foam, painted and sealed. The sand in the bottom of the tank and the lizard are real. The branch running across the center of the display might be real. The photo isn’t clear enough to tell.

In this photo, the lizard might sitting on a real rock, but for sure, everything else is fake:

Real stones in front (circled), but the tower in the back is fake:

So, looking back at this photo:

Specifically this part of the photo:

If I was tasked with designing that, I would use foam sheets, like this. They are referred to as “pink foam”. These sheets are used as insulation in homes, but they are incredible for fabrication:

They come in different thicknesses, ranging from super-thin to several inches thick:

I would glue the foam sheets together as layers, then carve them. Here’s a quick step-by-step tutorial:

Do you see the lines from where the foam has been stacked and glued?

If you look back at the dinosaur image:

You can see the lines, that happen to look like the exact height of foam sheets:

The next step is to add texture. You can use a rasp, a serrated knife, a kitchen grater, anything you want, depending what kind of texture you want:

You can also buy tools made specifically for carving and texturizing

If you’re making rocks you want to add some deep grooves. A kitchen knife, a razor blade, I have even experimented with sharpened sticks. All of the aforementioned makes different styles of grooves.

Take a pencil (I prefer a marker) and draw where you plan to do detailed carving, if applicable:

Now it’s time to paint. Spray paint and acrylic are great. Huge displays can be painted with the same paint you would use to paint the walls in your house, or sprayed with a spray gun. Airbrush is a wonderful option too, but, in my opinion, it’s better for fine detail and shading.

Typically, you will spray a solid color for your first layer.

Add color, shading:

Depending what you are making, you can also sponge paint or use a paint brush.

Once you have everything painted, you will seal it to protect it and assemble the pieces of foam together.

When completed, you have anything you want, made of foam

Foam is truly remarkable

To the untrained eye, it looks real, or damn-near real:

Pink Foam is not just for rocks! You can make anything:

This octopus is a different type of foam, but the concept is the same:

Here’s knight armor made from flex-foam (a different type of foam that can be cut with scissors:)

And, of course, dinosaurs:

Best of all, even huge displays are lightweight:

Oh sh*t! I forgot to mention another type of foam; spray foam. Here’s some spray foam dinosaur bones:

Pretty mind-blowing, eh? Anyway, sorry for the tutorial, I just wanted you to see what I’m seeing. So, to look at these images one final time; here’s foam. Notice the lines:

Here’s the 1999 dinosaur discovery:

Notice the lines, that look exactly like stacked foam:

Here’s foam rocks:

Here’s the dinosaur:

Here’s, foam rocks again:

Dinosaur:

Maybe I’m nuts, but this totally looks like foam that didn’t get painted enough:

Like I said, this is my opinion and I could be completely wrong. Maybe it really is thousands of pounds of real bones and soil on a table. And if the idea that it could be foam sounds too crazy to be true, look at all of the NASA fakery. Look at Rockefeller’s Yellow Fever Vaccine Scam. Look at my entire archive showing all the utterly insane sh*t these people have done. Which brings us to the final chapter:

Coming next: The Dinosaur Hoax: FOLLOW THE MONEY, the Final Chapter: - and trust me, you don’t want to miss that one. But in the meantime:

