1999: Project Bacchus was conducted by the US military Department of Defense. You see, what they did was build a lab then proceeded to manufacture Anthrax… "to see if a terrorist secretly could". Yep, our own government went totally Breaking Bad on us. But instead of an RV in the desert, it was tax dollars in a laboratory. As you can guess, they did successfully make the Anthrax, and the project ended in 2000… or did it?

September 18th, 2001: Get this; only one week after the 9/11 terrorist attacks (which occurred less than one year after Project Bacchus), the USA was now under another Terrorist attack, this time it was Anthrax. While the entire nation was hysterical over the terrorists crashing planes into the Twin Towers (and other locations collapsed too, such as Building 7, which nobody seems to know about), Anthrax was suddenly being sent through USPS mail, and guess where it was going? I mean really, it’s a plot right out of a Hulu drama…

Yeppers, it was going right to our public servants, just like the pipe bombs would the day before the infamous J6. Back then it was a field day for the media:

“26 Senate staffers and five police officers had been exposed to anthrax spores that arrived in the office mail of Senate Majority Leader Thomas A. Daschle, a democrat”, the Washington Post wrote. As if America wasn’t traumatized enough? Thanks to the media, US Citizens were now afraid of anyone who looked like they might be from the Middle East. People were terrified to fly and now they were panicking to open their electric bill because there might be a pathogen slipped into it. Gas masks quickly sold out in California (for real).

THE PHOTO OPS:

Actual “Crime Scene” photo featuring 6 hazmats. The guy sitting in the chair on the right is my fav. The mail truck reminds citizens that it might look like a letter from grandma, but it could be full of killing-powder:

In this photo, Spectrum news cropped out chair-man, because, you can’t have a dude sitting around during a terrorist attack, you know?:

In this pic you will notice the same upside down Crime Scene tape, but additional people and props have been added. Here we have 8 hazmats and two chairs, an average of 1 chair per every 4 hazmats, but nobody is allowed to sit on their lazy ass for this shot. Get up and earn your pay!:

NPR cropped this photo. I’ll admit, it does look more intense with less people standing around. Clearly, this suit is so deadly that it must be slowly and dramatically removed, like a burlesque show:

These two Hazmats brought evidence out of the building to put it into an envelope directly in front of a camera:

But don’t confuse that photo with the photo below that we saw earlier that also features hazmats collecting evidence. You see, the only place evidence can be collected is outdoors, two feet in front of the news cameras. The Capitol building in the dead center is Pulitzer Prize worthy:

Now the white hazmat guys come to help remove the yellow hazmat suits, because they’re covered in deadly pathogens; way too dangerous to touch… but nobody told the FBI guy or the Asian hazmat man who is half-unsuited, holding his suit. The media must have been fearful to be so close to these airborne toxins:

The white Hazmats also go into the building, just like the yellows did. The duct tape on the suits is a nice touch, because you know how leaky those hazmat suits are:

They have to wash away the pathogens, but they can only do this in public, on the literal street corner, where news cameras are:

Sometimes they bring kiddie pools to the crime scene and hose down on the sidewalk for the media. “Turn and face the cameras! Say Cheese!”. That yellow tape must prevent those airborne particulates from infecting the photographers:

Now let’s look at the actual Anthrax letter evidence:

This clearly shows that it’s those same damn 9/11 terrorists again; just terrorizing America with terrifying terror:

The terrorists must be writing on such a crazy angle because of how fast the earth is spinning:

Then the media informed us that Anthrax had also been received by New York governor, George Pataki, a republican and, oh my goodness, even tabloids were now receiving mailed Anthrax! The Anthrax-Mailers infected news broadcasters and even killed an employee who would later have a movie made about him. Postal workers began testing positive. A U.S. State Department mailroom staffer was hospitalized. Doctors became patients in their own emergency rooms. The Anthrax was EVERYWHERE! You could be next!

TERROR, TERROR, TERROR

We have now reached Level 10 Terror. This level of Terror is so terrifying that even Batman refused to help, which meant only the government could save us.

Seeking to calm public fears, officials emphasized that the anthrax sent to the dem’s office is a common strain that responds readily to antibiotics. Oh praise Jesus. But then they added, “the anthrax powder may have been produced in a sophisticated manner”. In fact, it turned out to be the purest Anthrax ever created. Well I’ll be damned. Who would have thought Terrorists have access to such extravagant labs and scientists? This really is turning into Breaking Bad.

Then, Attorney General John D. Ashcroft, made it clear that no arrests should be expected soon, because this is so complex that it is going to take a lot of investigating.

Because the culprit was on the loose, these Anthrax Terrorist Attacks created the immediate need to mandate all military personal to receive the anthrax vaccine, pronto. After all, this was the worst EVER biological attack in the US. (Later it was discovered that 85% of military suffered adverse reactions from the anthrax vaccine which would end up in a lengthy legal battle, but po-tay-toh, po-tot-oh, that’s a story for a different day.)

Worst Ever Bio Attack? Apparently the author of the Esquire piece shown above didn’t read Chemtrails Chapter 2: History of Government Secret Spraying Operations.

THE INVESTIGATION

2005: Despite a 2.5 MILLION dollar reward, the case had gone as cold as two witches on a bobsled in a ski resort, because, although all leads were followed, no arrests had been made. The FBI was trying oh-so-hard but there just weren’t any real clues. It had become clear, whomever was doing this will likely never be caught. This upset the public, Congress and all the families of people who had been killed by the highly sophisticated, purest-ever-ever pathogen made by terrorists who write on a 45-degree slant.

Sept. 17, 2008: Seven years into the investigation, FBI Director Robert Mueller pushed back on rushing it. He told the Senate Judiciary Committee that the FBI will seek an independent review of the scientific evidence, "because of the importance of the science to this particular case and perhaps cases in the future." Fun Fact: Breaking Bad season 1, episode 1 was released this same year. If you’re not familiar, it’s about a government employee (a school teacher named Walter White) who secretly made the purest ever-ever meth and the government had absolutely no idea where it was coming from. Despite seemingly endless years of FBI and DEA investigations into the purest ever-ever meth manufacturer, they just can’t find the culprit, and, all along, nobody expects it’s one of their own.《Insert sound effect: DUN DUN DUNNNNNNN!》

THE CAPTURE! Well, kind of…

It would take all the way until 2010 to catch the evil Anthrax-Spreader. And this part of the story is even more amusing. The Terrorists sending Anthrax through the mail back in 2001, you know, the ones who wrote this letter confirming they are the Terrorists:

Turned out to be …*drum roll*… one lone dude, Dr. Bruce Ivins, who, just like Walter White from Breaking Bad, is also a government employee. Yeah, it turned out to be one of their own《DUN DUN DUNNNNN》….BUT…

Unfortunately, he happened to commit suicide two years prior, so all that was left to do was say, “Gosh Darn it”, and close the case. But this interesting tale is far from over.

WHY DR. IVINS DID THIS UNTHINKABLE CRIME

The government admits that, because he committed suicide, we can only speculate. The speculation is that Dr. Ivins perpetrated the 2001 Anthrax attacks because his supervisors planned to end anthrax “research” and reassign him to work on another pathogen. (Go ahead, read that a second time). According to this explanation, Ivins mailed the letters to ensure anthrax research remained a priority for the Army. … but wait a flippin’ second, they told us they stopped Anthraxing when Project Bacchus ended in 2000. Huh, weird. I guess Ivins was all obsessed with the anthrax like, “My precious!”.

Many years later Netflix would make a documentary called The Anthrax Attacks, and they, along with the Daily Beast agreed that maybe the suicided dude didn’t do it after all.

IF HE DIDN’T DO IT, WHO DID?

Gosh, who could possibly have done this? The FBI tried their hardest and seemingly couldn’t solve it, so let’s recap what we know so far:

The military was making Anthrax a year prior to the attacks.

Well technically, they continued to make it through the time of the Attacks, which was when Ivins-my-precious flipped out about them threatening to take away his beloved toxin and started loading up envelopes with it.

The Anthrax discovered was highly sophisticated and the purest-ever-ever.

The mailers were sent to a democrat and a republican, just like the J5 pipe bombs, which the FBI also cannot seem to catch the culprit despite video evidence

The detectives had a super hard time finding the evil-doer, so it went unsolved for nearly a decade, until the public outcry became so intense that they had to solve the case.

The plot twist: The guy they fingered was dead, by suicide, two years prior.

OH BUT WAIT! I forgot to mention that this wasn’t the first time the US military had dabbled in Anthrax.

1997: Two years before the military was manufacturing Anthrax in Project Bacchus, they ran Project Jefferson; which had a goal of wanting to "see" if a GMO Anthrax strain was vaccine-resistant. Come on guys, they’re just curious. Nothing to see here.

1997-2000: During the same years as Bacchus and Jefferson, there was also Project Clear Vision, which, just like the others, was conducted during the Clinton Administration. The projects stated goal was to assess the efficacy of bio-agent dissemination from bomblets. Although “Anthrax” isn’t specifically mentioned here, Project Clear Vision was a sister project of Bacchus and Jefferson so this muthafugga is going on the list.

1954: Operation Ozone, which is almost scrubbed from the internet, took place in Nassau, Bahamas. It took until 2001 to find out that 5 open-air trials of dangerous bacteria, anthrax, pathogens & viruses had been carried out at sea by spraying aerosols. But guys, Chemtrails are a hoax, right? I have listed a lengthy history of these experiments in my post, Chemtrails Chapter 2: History of Government Secret Spraying Operations.

Anthrax isn’t just limited to the United States. Our friends across the pond love it too. Operation Harness was 3-month secret experiment carried out by the UK gov in the Caribbean, because, screw those people who get to live in the tropics with their pineapples. Animals were exposed to anthrax, tularemia, and brucella bacteria on inflatable dinghies offshore. PETA, where were you?

Operation Vegetarian took place from 1942 to 1944, under the command of the British military. They dumped anthrax spores onto the fields of Germany so the cattle would eat them, ultimately causing the deaths of millions of German civilians. Take that, innocent German people. No more Oktoberfest for you. They also tested this in Scotland for shits and giggles.

There’s tons of others that don’t involve Anthrax but are the same, or worse, for example, in Operation Cauldron, British, Canadian & US governments partook in a pathogen circle jerk. They secretly released biological agents, including pneumonic and bubonic plague, brucellosis & tularaemia all over the place, then smiled, in unison.

CHAMPION-LEVEL SCRUBBING:

As of 2022, like a David Blaine card trick, nearly all Project Bacchus & Project Jefferson records had magically disappeared. I suppose, sometimes it just makes sense to attempt to delete all data pertaining to government experiments conducted on its own citizens to free up cloud space on the internet. Plus, reading is so 1920. If people are that bored that they insist on reading something, they can read a Rotten Tomatoes review of Netflix Cuties.

It is also difficult to find information on Operation Ozone, but one book remains, "Germs: Biological Weapons and America's Secret War" . Link to buy on Thrift Books, because, F Amazon. Btw, I don’t make a single cent off referring you to buy this, because literally nobody wants to offer an affiliate program for a Substack that talks about Chemtrails and evil government shyte:

Although all the information about the government popping off Anthrax is vanishing, the good news is that you can see the historic Anthrax letter in a USPS museum, in the “Time of Terror” exhibit:

Did you enjoy learning how your tax dollars were spent in 2001? Want more like this? Smash that Subscribe button (I promise it’s Anthrax-free):

SOURCES:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/2001/10/18/31-exposed-to-anthrax-on-capitol-hill/ffc44172-d6d9-4477-af9b-ce2dd360a81e/#:~:text=Almost%20simultaneously%2C-,New%20York%20Gov.%20George%20E.%20Pataki,-(R)%20added%20to

https://postalmuseum.si.edu/exhibition/behind-the-badge-case-histories-dangerous-mail/anthrax

https://www.npr.org/2011/02/15/93170200/timeline-how-the-anthrax-terror-unfolded

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-33000959

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anthrax_Vaccine_Immunization_Program#:~:text=In%20June%202001%2C%20the%20program,to%20receive%20the%20anthrax%20vaccine.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/2001/10/18/31-exposed-to-anthrax-on-capitol-hill/ffc44172-d6d9-4477-af9b-ce2dd360a81e/