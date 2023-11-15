Quick recap: In Part 1 we discussed how everyone had just rushed to get a vaccine to save them from The Purple Death (Spanish flu). While that vaccine turned out to be another “Oopsie”, in Part 2 we learned that doctors in the United States created a fake Small Pox pandemic to load up their bank accounts. That “Whoopsie!” influenza vaccine and the contaminated Small Pox vaccine led to massive amounts of vaccine-induced illness, injury and death. And while all of this was going on, the Rockefellers were watching and wanted a piece of the pie. Let the insanity begin…

The Purple Death was blamed on birds, and the public believed it, so Rockefeller schemed on a larger scale, and wisely chose Mosquitoes. Mosquitoes were the perfect target because everybody gets bit by them and nobody can disprove their illness wasn’t caused by one. The ‘Fellers knew that once they had proven mosquitoes to be deadly, they could swindle get people to eagerly accept their product, which was to be a new vaccine.

Fun Fact: The difference between Yellow Fever and Malaria is just the breed of mosquito, according to the CDC, because that makes sense to them.

THE EXPERIMENTS

To begin experimentation, Rockefeller assembled The West African Yellow Fever Commission of The Rockefeller Foundation in Nigeria. Testing began on monkeys right away.

PROVING MOSQUITOES CARRY A VIRUS: ATTEMPT #1

The original plan, which was the definition of logical, was to simply have mosquitoes bite monkeys and make them ill, so The West African Yellow Fever Commission scientists obtained hundreds of mosquitoes and a shipment of monkeys. They then trapped the monkeys so they would be continuously bitten by the ‘skeeters. But, to the scientists complete shock, although bitten dozens of times, they were unsuccessful at triggering illness in a single monkey. They attempted this experiment 21 more times, with the same result. It became clear that no matter how many times the monkeys were bit, none became sick. This was a huge, or as Donald Trump would say, YUGE, problem for them.

ATTEMPT #2:

The 22 failed direct-bite experiments meant Team Rockefeller had to up their game. They then devised an absurd scheme; a scheme so absurd that it would go unquestioned for nearly 100 years. The new experiment involved extracting blood from humans who showed symptoms of being sick with something, which they suspected must have been Yellow Fever, which they concluded must have meant an infected mosquito had bitten the person, therefore, using the sick human’s blood in a syringe would be identical to a virus-carrying mosquito’s bite.

They proceeded to withdraw blood from ill humans then inject it into six monkeys (typically they inject into the brain or into the stomach of the animal. They rarely inject into an arm). Five of the monkeys began fevering and died, while the sixth had no side effects whatsoever, making this attempt also not successful. They went back to the drawing board to try again.

Buy Me a Coffee

ATTEMPT #3:

They realized that six animals was too many; it would be easier to make them all die if there were less, so the next batch of monkeys consisted of only three. They again injected the monkeys with blood from a human which they deemed to be sick with Yellow Fever. This time, two of the monkeys became ill, but recovered and only one eventually died. Another complete failure.

ATTEMPT #4:

Frustrated with being unable to prove transmission of a virus from a mosquito bite, Rocky considered that perhaps it was related to the type of money used, so the team imported a different breed of monkey. They decided that for this attempt only ONE monkey would be injected with sick-human-blood. And, to their delight, the single monkey became sick and, almost a week later that f*cker finally died. HOORAY FOR SCIENCE! This experiment proved mosquitoes carry a deadly virus. But, before they could share their findings with the world, they needed to be able to claim their study was repeatable, and therefore scientific. So they moved on to Phase 2.

REPEATING THE STUDY:

Pleased with the results of Phase 1, the scientists began Phase 2, in which they withdrew blood from the one dead monkey then injected that blood it into a living monkey (the injection was likely into its brain). After the injection of dead-monkey-sick-human-blood-mix, the living monkey eventually died. This process was then repeated multiple times using dead monkey blood injected into living monkeys, until eventually, every living monkey died… which absolutely proved transmission of Yellow Fever through mosquito bite.

IT’S OFFICIAL, MOSQUITOES CARRY YELLOW FEVER!

Obviously, this new evidence presented a public health emergency, but there was a problem; nobody knew what to do to protect the population. Thankfully, Rockefeller volunteered because he already owned the International Health Commission, which he had establish The Yellow Fever Commission to investigate what could be done to save the world. (…yes, I rolled my eyes too.)

THE YELLOW FEVER COMMISSION

The Yellow Fever Commission was actually the Reed Commission for Major Walter Reed, which consisted of Mr. Walter Reed, in addition to three doctors who were contracted by the US Army. Strangely, Reeds team was already working on Yellow Fever experiments prior to being contacted by Rockefeller, so that worked out great.

Reed’s team continued using mosquitoes directly biting people to prove transmission. However, just like Rockefellers experiments, Reeds experiments didn’t work either. (In the video below, Dr. Cowen is referring to one of Reeds experiments:)

Loading video

…BUT, eventually, two people on the team would become ill and obviously the illness was a result of the mosquito bite, and obviously this was enough to confirm Rockefellers research. So now Rockefellers Science was cosigned by a totally independent US Army research team, this made it an Authoritative Source that nobody could argue with. Time for the second phase of Reeds trial.

PAYING PEOPLE TO GET YELLOW FEVER

Phase 2 of the Yellow Fever Commission trial: In this stage, human volunteers were directly injected with the blood of people thought to have yellow fever, but the icing on the cake was the financial incentive to become ill. All volunteers were paid $200 to participate and $500 if they contracted the symptoms of Yellow Fever. This substantial payment of $500, made in literal gold, would be worth $20,000+ per “case” in today’s monetary equivalent. You already know how that ended without me having to tell you.

With a successful Phase 2 it was time for the final Phase.

PHASE 3 TRIALS:

The media did their part by running Yellow Fever Horror stories:

While this was happening, Reeds Stage 3 trials began. This also involved direct blood injections, but these injections occurred in a hospital setting. Like the old saying goes, sometimes less is more, this time around, there were only ten total trial participant volunteers, and three of them suspiciously died after the injections, which was a Godsend for Team Rocky. This data completely confirmed the immediate need for a vaccine to save the world from certain death.

Rockefeller now had everything he needed to embark on vaccine development.

Now it’s time to read PART 4: Rockefeller Vaccine Development Fraud

Buy Me a Coffee (or Whiskey)

NEXT READ:

If you missed Part 1:

If you missed Part 2:

SOURCES:

This post was my short, sweet and comedic attempt at sharing f*cked up history. If you need a wealth of solid evidence and incredible research to anonymously mail to your Uncle Joe who won’t stop getting boosters, ViroLIEgy.com is the place to go. IMO, it’s the best resource on the entire internet for obtaining hard evidence to tape to the public bathroom stall wall or flyer all the cars in the grocery store parking lot on a Sunday afternoon. Additionally, you should subscribe to the ViroLIEgy Substack because Mike Stone is a cool dude.

https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/146642404806800523

https://profiles.nlm.nih.gov/spotlight/lw/feature/rockefeller

https://profiles.nlm.nih.gov/spotlight/lw/feature/yellowfeverlab

I have not read this yet, but it looks interesting: https://www.rockefellerfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/Annual-Report-1930-1.pdf

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(00)04943-6/fulltext

https://journalofethics.ama-assn.org/article/politics-participation-walter-reeds-yellow-fever-experiments/2009-04

https://www.passporthealthusa.com/2018/07/whats-the-difference-between-yellow-fever-and-malaria/

https://resource.rockarch.org/story/the-long-road-to-the-yellow-fever-vaccine/

http://exhibits.hsl.virginia.edu/hanson/a-brief-history-of-the-rockefeller-foundations-international-health-commission/

https://armyhistory.org/major-walter-reed-and-the-eradication-of-yellow-fever/#:~:text=Known%20officially%20as%20the%20United,Aristides%20Agramonte%2C%20and%20Jesse%20W.

https://profiles.nlm.nih.gov/spotlight/lw/feature/rockefeller

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/05/21/477981014/todays-tools-for-combating-zika-mosquitoes-hark-back-to-1945