“Husbands staying out all night drinking, leaving their wives and children all alone”, “Alcohol leading to drug use”, “The city is no longer safe”, (and my absolute favorite:) “Scourges of Drunkenness Everywhere”; the newspaper headline read. They said it was all alcohols fault and begged the government to step in to rescue the American people from themselves, before society completely decayed.

According to history (his-story), due to the havoc booze was causing, the people of the nation were pleading to their good government, please hurry and abolish alcohol! [insert rolling-eyes emoji here]

Here's some actual government anti-alcohol propaganda leading up to Prohibition voting day:

State by state, absolutely nobody wanted alcohol and voted to end all sales of it (LOL, seriously though, that is so f*cking ridiculous)

On New Years day, when the ban went into effect, the newspaper said we collectively wiped the liquor stains from our great American flag as Prohibition went into effect.

That’s how it played out in the newspapers, but what history doesn’t tell you about Prohibition was that the people who already owned alcohol were allowed to keep it, share it and enjoy it, meaning the Elites. They stockpiled seemingly limitless amounts, and, who are we kidding, we know damn well that even if they ran out they had plenty of ways to get more. The people who could not afford to load up on alcohol (meaning you and I) weren’t allowed to purchase it. What history also fails to mention is that this loophole in the law really, really pissed people off because it was blatant, in-your-face, rules for thee but not for me hypocrisy. Hell, it pisses me off just writing about it. And, despite the media claiming that the people of the nation were so super-duper stoked to have their government decide what they can't have, those same people immediately went to work, finding ways around the laws, because we are innovative and no matter what you take from us, we will find a way. Like the old saying goes, “When one door closes, another one opens”; not only did a proverbial door open, but a f*ck of a lot of underground businesses doors opened too. Our old school fellow man was so damn brilliant that they figured out how to take industrial-strength ingredients and essentially use reverse-chemistry to turn them into drinkable alcohol. *High Five* to those brilliant mofo’s! People began making their own booze in their back yards, and, despite the citizens of the country supposedly voting to abolish alcohol, they sure were eager to buy it.

In true tyrant fashion, when the government got wind of people figuring out how to skirt around the law, they were absolutely livid. Our overlords realized that there’s too many of us to control, so the only way they could really make this alcohol ban work was through fear and recruiting citizens to help them. The government needed to turn the people against each other and the “Moonshiners”, so they relied on their BFF’s, the media. The newspapers immediately went to work demonizing those awful bootleggers. How dare they make booze without giving Big Daddy Gov a kickback. The media did it’s thing, even running articles about swaths of evil alcohol makers shooting and killing police officers (back then, shooting cops was frowned upon):

They published daily headlines about cops busting large-scale brews as well as little homemade batches because they needed you to know that you could be next so don’t you dare, you f*cking redneck:

By the way, I was reading through a lot of these newspaper posts and I noticed that there are no names mentioned regarding the bust and arrest. Hashtag PSYOP.

This one is clever; “Agent who shot at Suspected Bootlegger” - see the PSYOP? You are supposed to believe police are shooting at people who might be making alcohol, so you better not!

“5 Men Arrested” in a remote area…. yeah, suuuuure they were…

OH NO! They located and destroyed TWO whole plants and arrested “Three Men”! You could be next!:

When the fear porn didn’t work, the next step of the PSYOP was to create content about “stings”, in effort to make people afraid to sell to each other, because anyone could be working with the police:

And when none of that worked, they resorted to asking the citizens to snitch on anyone they knew who might be making or might posses alcohol. The ATF and IRS published propaganda that explained that these awful people weren’t paying taxes, which was directly robbing you… so tell on them and we will arrest them… oh, and they just-so-happened-to get this perfect photo of men making illegal alcohol:

Next they created content to make people believe that the rat-on-your-neighbor campaign was working:

Now that you see how it works, think about the past couple years, because the Covid Psychological Operation played out exactly identical to the Prohibition PSYOP, 100 years prior:

STEP 1: SCARE PEOPLE

STEP 2: MAKE PEOPLE AFRAID OF EACHOTHER

STEP 3: THREATEN BUSINESSES

Mmmmmhmmmm…

STEP 4: CREATE CONTENT PROVING CITIZENS ARE HELPING THE GOVERNMENT

But, despite all the 1920’s propaganda headlines, it wasn’t working. People were not afraid enough of their government, and, because the gov did not have the manpower to control 100 million United States residents, the disobedience made them lose their minds, then take things to a whole new level...

THE CHRISTMAS MASSACRE

Frustrated that the plebs were still obtaining alcohol during Prohibition, and livid that the people were not cooperating by turning in their neighbors, and furious that their propaganda campaigns failed miserably, federal officials ordered the poisoning of all industrial alcohols manufactured in the United States, to teach people a lesson in disobedience. “What did they poison it with?”, you ask. “Here’s the list”, I reply.

kerosene

gasoline

benzene

cadmium

iodine

zinc

mercury salts

ether

formaldehyde

chloroform

camphor

carbolic acid

quinine

brucine (want to hear something interesting? This is now an anti-inflammatory drug for arthritis. That’s a Fun Fact that will never be on Jeopardy.)

acetone.

In fact, there were 70 different poisoning formulas that the manufacturer could use, because it’s nice to have options when killing your fellow man.

The US Treasury Department then demanded that, in addition to the poison, methyl alcohol be added, so methyl would make up to 10 percent of total product. Methyl Alcohol is used in solvents, deicers, and the manufacturing of plastics, polyesters, and other chemicals. Historians theorize that this ingredient is what caused the most death because, yeah, it sure does sound like it would.

Now you may be thinking, “Why did the manufacturers listen? Why didn’t they just ignore the poisoning-rule and lie and say they did it?”. I had the same question, my friend. The answer is, the U.S. government started requiring this poisoning process for manufacturers who wanted to avoid taxes that were applied to drinkable alcohol, so basically the government said, “if you poison it, then we can say it’s a cleaning product and you won’t be heavily taxed. If you don't poison it, we will tax it like booze”. Yeah dude, the government basically extorted it’s citizens to poison other citizens using taxes as leverage. Whoa, that’s dark AF.

Because the government has our best interest in mind and love in their heart, they decided the mega-poisoning would go into effect Christmas Eve, resulting in “The Holiday Body Count”. Our government was like, “Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal”

THE HOLIDAY BODY COUNT

Before midnight on Christmas day, a local hospital in New York was overloaded with patients. Over 60 people were near-death and almost a dozen had already passed. Doctors were baffled, while they had dealt with poisoning before, and even alcohol poisoning, they had never seen these symptoms. (If it was 2023, the CDC would have told us it’s a new variant, get a booster.)

Within the next 48 hours, around 25 more people had died in the city.

As the dust began to clear, the numbers grew. Just in New York City, over 1,200 people were terribly ill and clinging to life from the poisonous brew. Another 400 had already succumbed to it. Shortly thereafter, the number grew to 700. Similar numbers were reported in surrounding cities. Although there is no way to get an exact number, most historians believe this poisoning killed no less than 10,000 people. … and in 2023 people are shocked that they are poisoning our food, water, air and injecting us with literal poison?

And that is a lesson you will never be taught in history class.

You may be wondering why I author posts like this on a Chemtrails and GeoEngineering Substack. The answer is, once you realize how truly evil these people are, you no longer have to wonder if there is a sky-spraying program. You instead have to wonder what formula they are poisoning us with today.

Merry Christmas!

