1940s: One year after The Doctors Trial at Nuremberg…

Out of nowhere, premature babies began being born blind. When it was first discovered, it was labeled some kind of a rare fluke and literally nobody cared because it was just a couple kids. Then, by the 1950s, it became a growing problem for pediatricians and ophthalmologists so suddenly it was given a name, Retrolental Fibroplasia (RLF, which would later be renamed ROP). With it’s new name, RLF officially became known as a “condition” in which tissue forms behind the eye lens, resulting in blindness or severe visual impairment, specifically in preterm infants. And as you know, once something has a name, that means profit can be made off it, so suddenly everyone magically cared. Awwwwww how sweet.

Now that everyone gave a shit, the National Institute of Health jumped at the opportunity to, allegedly, figure out WTF was going on with these blind babies, so they designed this experiment that was intended to stop blindness… supposedly… pretend you”re Simon Cowell and you be the judge…

THE NIH “STUDY”

This study was called The NIH Cooperative Study and for real, this is what they did: To stop blindness, when the premature baby was born, medical staff would deprive it of the life sustaining added-oxygen it needed for two full days. Yep, the idea was that taking away the babies ability to breathe would stop blindness, because I guess it sounded easier than putting duct tape over its mouth and locking it in a mini cooler.

The experiment required that all premature babies born at 18 participating hospitals would be deprived of oxygen for 48 hours after birth. This meant that 1,420 early-born infants were automatically entered into this experiment, with no control group for comparison. I am unable to locate any form of permission given by the mothers, so it appears this study was likely secretive… although I doubt many mothers would be okay with an oxygen tank being withheld from their newborn, so I guess that's a legit reason for secrecy; sometimes it's easier to ask for forgiveness than permission…

THE PHASE 1 EXPERIMENT RESULT

I know you probably aren’t a doctor, but go ahead and guess what happened. Yeah, it is hard to guess, being that you and I don't have 8+ years of medical schooling, but try your best…

Now pretend to act surprised: As a result of being deprived of air, 634 of these fragile babies (45%) died within the 2-day timeframe. AND, since every government-related story has some kind of f*cked up plot twist: researchers accidentally forgot to report these deaths. That’s right, all they recorded was the 786 surviving babies. Whoopsie!

The researchers claimed “success” with the babies that lived and stated, decreased oxygen had no effect on the 786 babies survival rate, while failing to mention that this experimental treatment killed nearly half of all participants. There is no record of blindness being successfully cured in those surviving infants because the Phase 1 success marker was turned into being based on survival without air for two days.

But living through the first 48 wasn’t enough for Science. These survivors were then put into Phase 2.

PHASE 2

After miraculously pulling through without life-sustaining oxygen, the surviving 786 infants in the NIH Study were then divided into two groups; half of which were to be given a further restriction of oxygen for THREE MONTHS, and the other half were allowed to have sufficient oxygen to live for three months, then, they too would receive restricted oxygen, regardless of their clinical need. This would mean, by the end of the study, 100% of the premies would receive some form of life-saving oxygen deprivation. Yep, the medical staff would watch a baby die before giving it air because this was going to somehow cure blindness. I guess I don't get it because I'm not wearing a stethoscope.

All we know is that this study was ultimately labeled “successful”. In fact, it was so successful that it would seal the fate of massive amounts of decades worth of premature infants. I’ll explain more in a minute. But first:

THE SAME STUDY, THE YEAR PRIOR

If what you have heard thus far isn’t disturbing enough, the prior year the same study took place, also called the “NIH Cooperative Study”, and also involving hospitals in New York and premature babies. You would assume that this study surely must have had much better results, right? You would also assume that if the end result of this study was a massive slaughtering of babies, a duplicate study would never have been preformed, right? Wrong. In this study, 32% of the infants died. That meant 161 deceased infants within 48 hours of birth, all of which died suffocating. This meant that before ever starting the second study, the NIH knew this was going to murder at least one-third of participants… meaning, the NIH knew this was infanticide and did it anyway, at an even larger scale. If you combine the studies together, in only 4 total days worth of experiments, 795 infants were needlessly murdered… IN THE NAME OF SCIENCE.

POLICIES BUILT AROUND THESE STUDIES

The completely bogus, evil studies claims of Success lead to hospitals establishing rigid restricted oxygen practices at intensive care units for premature babies. Over the course of the next 20 years, at least 150,000 infants were killed due to these measures. I am unable to find any documentation showing that infants blindness was cured due to these practices. …But this post is far from over. There are two important topics we must discuss:

THE TRUTH: WHY BABIES STARTING BEING BORN BLIND

What could have possibly caused babies to suddenly be born premature and with vision impairments, especially in specific areas, such as New York? Let’s look at what else started happening in the 1940s; the decade when US citizens began being bombarded with new chemicals from, quite literally every direction; air, water, food, injections…

1940s: Vaccines began began becoming mainstream. Smallpox, Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis vaccines were combined to a single dose and given under the name “DTP vaccine”. This injection was peddled to everyone, including pregnant mothers and children. It would take until the 1980s for this injection to be banned due to the extreme harm it was causing.

1940: Malaria studies began being conducted, unethically, on prisoners in the USA. Convicts were intentionally injected with Malaria “Virus” then force-vaccinated with a new, experimental vaccines.

1940s: The NIH, Quaker Oats and others were feeding school children radioactive material disguised as breakfast cereal. Pregnant mothers were also experimented on, in multiple studies, across the USA.

1941: Jonas Salk, who would later invent the horrific Polio vaccine that caused a historic polio outbreak, was deliberately infecting patients at several Michigan mental institutions with (what he claimed was) the flu virus.

1941: Dr. William C. Black injected no less than 24 of his patients with (what he claimed was) herpes.

1941: Despite no need, the first vaccine for tick-borne encephalitis, (associated with Lyme Disease) is launched. …let me point out, we are still only in 1941…

1942: The Chemical Warfare Service begins open-air Mustard Gas experiments.

1942: US Army has been distributing Rockefellers (contaminated) Yellow Fever vaccine.

1942 - 1943: Mass outbreak of Hepatitis B, Yellow Fever and Jaundice occurs after the contaminated Rockefeller vaccination distribution. This contamination impacted many counties across the world. It is reported that at least 8% of vaccinated US military fell ill with Jaundice, which would later be discovered to have potential for transmission through pregnancy and breast feeding.

1944: The US government and other entities conducted at least 27 additional covert chemical experiments on unknowing citizens, including pregnant mothers.

1945: Water Fluoridation began being tested in the USA. The studies would somehow get messed up and the chemicals would end up in the water supply in multiple other cities, which eliminated the control groups but hey, gotta stop cavities and such.

1945 (through 1947): Pregnant mothers were fed radioactive materials. These studies included The Vanderbilt Nutritional Study, which gave them radioactive isotopes under the guise of “vitamins” to see what impact it would have on the fetus. I am working on a post about that insanity, so pretend that little blue box is a pregnant mother and give her some vitamins:

1945: The US Atomic Energy Commission begins “Project F” , in which Fluoride, an essential component in an Atomic Bomb, is extensively studied. It required human trials which included volunteers as well as non-consensual testing. Years later, lawsuits would be filed over these “studies”. If you read the lawsuit paperwork, people weren't suing over the damage the bombs itself did, they were suing over the bodily harm caused by the FLUORIDE.

1945 (through 1947): At least eighteen people were injected with plutonium as part of the Manhattan Project.

1945-1947: US Military “systematic radiation warfare program” spread radiation across wide areas around Tennessee, New Mexico and Utah.

1945: More than 200 Pentagon above-ground nuclear bomb (radiation) tests occurred.

1946: Six employees of a Chicago metallurgical lab were secretly given water that was contaminated with plutonium.

1946: New, experimental Smallpox and DPT vaccines are now both available and encouraged for pregnant mothers.

1946 (through 1948): The NIH and other researchers used prostitutes to infect prison inmates, insane asylum patients, and soldiers with syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases.

1949: Operation Green Run intentionally released iodine-131 and xenon-133 into the atmosphere in Washington. As of 2023, there are many researchers claiming that it is still causing cancer.

1949: The US Military admits to previously conducting 239 open air biological warfare experiments on citizens without their knowledge. And that's just what they ADMITTED TO…

…. that is just 1940 through 1949…. and that is just what we know about. By the 1950s, the military and General Mills Cereal were developing and testing aerosolized pathogens dropped from balloons and sprayed from airplanes. The military was also experimenting with fleas, ticks and mosquitoes they intentionally infected with biological weapons. Also in the 1950s, the CIA was running MKUltra which involved drugging citizens without their knowledge. While all this was going on, Travelers Insurance was in communication with the CIA regarding weather warfare. Simultaneously, the government was spraying the skies with toxic chemicals to increase rainfall (AKA “Cloud Seeding”). So really folks, is it shocking that babies suddenly began being born without proper vision? In my opinion, I'm shocked that any babies were being born with fully functioning eyeballs based on all these new toxins everywhere. But that’s not all. The 1940s is infamous for another reason…

EUGENICS

During this same timeframe, the Eugenics movement was very important to the elites. If you read my fascinating post about Eugenics, you already know that it actually started off as something fairly positive, then, as the government was allotted more and more control, they became drunk on their power and orgasmed over at the ability to play God. (If you haven't read my Eugenics piece, you should!)

Regarding Eugenics, author Peter Aleff wrote, ”blindness had been a favorite target of eugenicists whose pseudo-science dominated medical thinking.” Mr. Aleff went on to explain that Eugenicists proclaimed that RLF blindness (what the infants were being born with), was caused by “defective germ plasm”. These evil-doers then created “Scientific” presentations for the American Medical Association’s Section on Ophthalmology where they recommended that the best way to deal with the epidemic was to kill the defective people. A quote from the presentation stated, when a person is blind, we should “not be so zealous in preserving defective persons, of which the world has a sufficient quantity already”.

So, we have a lot going on here; we have the Eugenics movement that wants to sterilize and kill people for population control. While this is occurring, the nation is being flooded with new injectable medicines which are causing grave harm and side effects that would not be discovered after it was too late. Additionally, secretive biological warfare chemical testing is occurring in the sky and pregnant mothers are being drugged by their doctors… yet we have the audacity to pretend that we just don’t know why infants are being born “defective”?

