How it began:

In 2022, I started seeing seemingly endless headlines that fish were suddenly dying in mass, worldwide. At the time, I took some of the recent headlines and made them into a video. If I recall correctly, all of these headlines were from 8-or-so weeks in 2022: (58 seconds)

The worldwide fish death continued through 2023, and is still going strong, which we will discuss shortly.

These mass fish deaths begged the question, “Why exactly are the fish dying?”. The news blames, “Climate Change”, then my side immediately screams back, “Climate Change is a Hoax!”, which is basically false. It’s not the “Climate” that is changing, it’s the temperature and ecosystem that are completely changing because they are purposefully changing them via GeoEngineering. We should instead scream, “Stop GeoEngineering and you’ll stop your Climate Change!”

If you read my post, Drought and Storms will make them BEG US for GeoEngineering, yeeeeah… they told us they are going to f*ck with the weather so bad that we will plead with them to help us by spraying tax-funded chemicals all over, because somehow that makes sense to them. Evil bastards.

Anyway, as I was laying in bed, staring at the ceiling, I pondered if Ionospheric Heaters, Sky Mirrors, HAARP + 5G + NEXRAD frequencies, Chemtrails, Toxic AF Cloud Seeding, etc, are enough to beach whales and slaughter schools of deep-ocean fish, because that is the type of sh*t everyone thinks about at 3am. Or perhaps the “Space Satellites” that run through the ocean are now also on 5G and are emitting massive frequency? I truly had no clue, but what I did know was that, when Covid Lockdown ended, I took my kids to Kensington Park, which is a large nature reserve here in Michigan, and discovered decaying fish scattered across the shore of the lake. When I was a child, my mother used to bring me here to hunt fossils and cool rocks, and not once had I ever seen dead fish all over the shore, nor have I ever seen dead fish covering the shore of any lake, for that matter.

I then discovered that this was also occurring at Lake Michigan. Lake Michigan is on the opposite side of the state, over 2 hours drive from Kensington Metropark:

It was at this time that I skimmed through old headlines and realized, the Climate Change causing the slaughtering of these fish began while we were all locked in our houses for our safety (Covid). This will become exceptionally interesting in a few minutes. So log this thought in the back of your mind and let’s get back to the insanity:

I then saw a GeoEngineeringWatch.org headline that seemed to shed some light on the issue.

Dane Wigington from GeoEngineeringWatch.org is a true hero in the anti-GeoEngineering movement. I know the internet is full of shills and PSYOP accounts, but I would bet my bottom dollar and a kidney that Dane is 100% legit. If you don’t know his backstory, he built his beautiful home in the woods of California. It was ran off solar power, until the solar panels stopped working. Confused, he began to investigate and quickly discovered the sun was being blocked, which ultimately led him to discovering covert GeoEngineering programs. With that being said, in 2022 and 2023, he was sharing content stating that ocean temperatures had reached all-time highs and that parts of the ocean are essentially “boiling” due to GeoEngineering. This would explain the fish death, right?

I was sharing dead fish headlines on Twitter and somehow got on the topic of the oceans boiling, using Dane as my source. This was when someone on Twitter replied to me, stating I am completely wrong. He said he is a commercial fisherman who has been taking temp readings, and the ocean is the same as it has always been. I looked at his profile and it was relatively new at the time, few subscribers, so I assumed it was likely a gov PSYOP account and ignored it. Over time, I would change my mind about him. I actually like the guy now and believe he is 100% legit. I greatly thank him for his reporting and giving us all a glimpse into what is happening in the oceans. He shares lots of videos of his job and recently started a Rumble channel. This is him if you want to follow on Twitter:

But, at this point in the timeline, I was still under the impression that all the water was boiling and some stupid PSYOP account was trying to discredit GeoEngineeringWatch.org, therefore discrediting our goal of exposing GeoEngineering. Then, the craziest thing happened…

My buddy Tim Truth came across a shocking video showing the Canadian government intentionally POISONING THE RIVER WITH CHEMICALS DESIGNED TO KILL FISH IN MASS. Long story short, these two normal dudes were canoeing in Canada and came across government agents in hazmat suits intentionally releasing jugs of POISON into the water. One of the men in the canoe, God bless him, immediately started an emergency Facebook Live stream to share what was happening in real time, while he begged tor fellow citizens to stop what they are doing and get to the river and help stop these evil doers. While he was streaming, he confronted the gov employees and literally TOOK one of the poison jugs from them. (4:23 video)

This is the label from the jug the Good Samaritan seized, “NoxFish Fish Toxicant II”. The entire purpose of this product is to KILL FISH:

Despite being shocked and disgusted, at the time, I chalked this up to being a one-off, a freak occurrence.

Then, in Poland and Germany, only a few weeks later, mass amounts of fish suddenly died: (1:16 video)

So, as I was laying in bed, trying to sleep, but instead putting 2 + 2 together, it dawned on me that maybe all these fish deaths aren’t actually from boiling water. Maybe they are all dying from intentional poisoning. The more I thought about this, the more the pieces of the puzzle began to fit together. Want to hear something that will absolutely blow your mind? In 1916, the Department of Agriculture asked Congress for $75,000+ (in tax dollar) to slaughter ALL wolves, coyotes and “predatory animals” in the Northwest states. The goal was to completely eliminate these species in Utah, Nevada, Idaho, California, Oregon, and Washington. Yes, my friends, the United States government wanted to mass execute wildlife, TO THE POINT OF EXTINCTION, under the guise of “safety” and “The Greater Good”. And for those of you complaining that I like to write about “old documents”, the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior; if they wanted to do it then, why wouldn’t they be doing it now? It is mandatory that we learn “untold history” to prepare for what is coming. We will be discussing this congressional hearing in depth very soon.

With that being said, here’s some worldwide headlines from 2023. Please read every headline. I know it’s long, but it is imperative that people understand the gravity of what is occurring. And while you read these, know that this is just a small fraction of the headlines:

January 2023, Japan

12 months later, December 2023, Japan

March 2023, New South Wales, Australia

Two weeks later, ANOTHER mass execution occurred in New South Wales

California (Oakland), August 2023

California (Hollywood and Hallandale), August 2023

Argentina, July 2023

Iraq, July 2023

Ireland, January 2023

South Africa, April 2023

May 2023, Texas

June 2023, Boston, Massachusetts

Texas Gulf Coast, June 2023 (18 second video)

March 2023, Lido Key Beach, Florida (26 second video)

Worldwide, March 2023

2023 Ukraine (blamed on “Dam Collapse”. Intentional or Accidental?)

October 2023, England

July 2023, Lower Radnor Park in Folkestone, England

December 2023, East England, “SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY”

South England, April 2023

THE MOTHER OF ALL REVELATIONS BEGINS

Remember how I said I was skimming news archives and noticed the “Climate Change” began killing swaths of fish during the beginning stages of Coved? Did these mutherf*ckers test out the mass fish poisoning while we were locked in our homes? Remember, all the beaches, lakes, parks, etc were closed. Most were police-taped off, and a large quantity were patrolled by some form of enforcement. It never made sense to begn with, but now it was dawning on me that they had unfettered access to our water, with absolutely no oversight, and, in states like mine, they had over a YEAR to learn how to perfect the covert massacre.

Now think back to the video Tim Truth shared. When the government employees, were done poisoning the water, they removed their hazmat suits, and hopped back in their boat, wearing plain clothes. If you saw these two normally clothed men in a boat, the last thing you would think is they have jugs of fish killer and hazmat suits at their feet. Time-lapse pics:

In my opinion, that looks like something planned in advance, for a quick stealth attack.

Let’s get back to the headlines. Please read them all:

Ohio “Chemical Spill”, February 2023

Also Ohio, “Train Derailment”, February 2023

April 2023, Canada

September 2023, South Korea

July 2023, Thailand

Australia, March 2023

Australia, December 2023

March 2023, Vancouver, Canada

MOTHER OF ALL REVELATIONS, THE MISSING PUZZLE PIECE

So, at this point in my research, I was on my third cup of coffee and had a horrible sinking feeling that my poisoning theory was, unfortunately, correct. As I continued to sift through the 2023 headlines, this article from October 2020 pops up. The article is about Russia, who is not blaming mass-fish-death on Climate Change, but instead blames…:

POISON!!!!!!!

Here’s a quote from the article, “According to reports, surfers from the Kamchatka region have been suffering from blurred vision, nausea and fever for weeks, amongst other symptoms”, “the sea around the Kamchatka peninsula may have been contaminated with toxic chemicals” … Dude, it’s literal poison that somehow got in the sea! F*CKING POISON! And this article was posted in October 2020, which was exactly when lockdowns were officially ending in some states, and continuing onward in states like Michigan. The timing exactly matches my theory.

More shocking headlines from 2023. Read, read, read them:

June 2023, South Dakota

India, May 2023

Seattle, Washington, June 2023

East Coast, June 2023

Malaysia, August 2023

British Columbia, August 2023. This article specifically says “warm temperatures” have been ruled out, but the government is “baffled”:

New York and New Jersey, September 2023

Throughout 2022 - 2023, New York

February 2023, Southwest Florida. Oddly, NBC scrubbed this article, I wonder why?:

August 2023, West Virginia

Iowa, July 2023

Kansas, July 2023

2024

The fish extinction continues, full steam ahead:

Idaho, January 2nd, 2024:

January 14th, 2024, Philippines. The fish are beaching themselves to get the f*ck out of the water:

Often, the simplest answer is the correct answer. So let me ask you, “Which makes more sense?”: In the past 3 years, oceans, rivers and lakes around the world are so hot they are all boiling, therefore mass quantities of fish are dying on specific, random days? Or, does it make more sense that on specific days, they are being poisoned?

It is possible that both things are true at the same time? In my home state of Michigan, as of January 1st, 2024, we had record-breaking warmth, and our Great Lakes had basically no ice on them as of January 2024, but no-ice is not the same as “boiling”:

Only two weeks later, we were suddenly smashed with a massive snowstorm and temps dropping to -8 and colder. Ice everywhere. Such bullshit.

Anyway, it is now 6am and I have to go to my real job. I know some of the topics we discuss here are super depressing, but it is always better to know than not know. Sometimes we just have to rip off the Band-Aid, swear a bit, have a couple shots of whiskey, then figure out how the hell we are going to get through what is coming. If you appreciate the time I put into bringing you information that you probably haven’t heard elsewhere, please consider making a donation of any amount. It really means a lot to me and keeps me motivated.

SOURCES:

Check out Tim Truths amazing reporting on the worldwide fish massacre on his BitChute Channel.

Tim Truth another video, Government Poisoning Fish: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x79GNfOKdB4c/

https://web.archive.org/web/20220920200602/https://breaking-news.ca/caught-canadian-gov-poisoning-lakes-streams-and-rivers/