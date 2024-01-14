On April 20th, 1999, the deadliest school shooting in United States history occurred at Columbine High School (CHS) in Columbine, Colorado. The two students-turned-shooters entered the school with, “semiautomatic rifles, pistols, and explosives. In less than 20 minutes they killed 12 fellow students and a teacher and wounded 21 others. The violence came to an end when the shooters took their own lives.” … That is the official historical account of the tragic events of that day, but not everyone agrees with it, specifically, many student eyewitnesses, and that is what we are going to look at today.

Not only did many students, who were present at the Columbine shooting, identify a third shooter, but they even knew his name, and several brought their yearbooks to show police his photo. Despite these under oath sworn statements, only three weeks after the shooting, Prosecutor Dave Thomas said Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold acted alone. Prosecutor Thomas said it was, “unlikely anyone else would be charged with playing a role in the attack itself”. … hmmmmm… closing the case with an abundance of additional-suspect leads doesn’t seem like by-the-book detective protocol, does it? Maybe this would be a good time for me to introduce you to the lead FBI investigator for the Columbine tragedy? This investigators son just-so-happened to create a Columbine student-assassination movie three years prior… I am not saying there was any relation, (36 second video)

Loading video

I’m saying it’s a f*cking weird coincidence, to add to the list of really f*cking weird coincidences that I am about to show you...

According to police, these are the two shooters, who “apparently acted alone”:

Yes, the police said they, “apparently acted alone”, according to the news. The definition of “apparently” is:

“Seemingly; in appearance, whether in reality or not”

… can we agree that this is strange for the police to say, only three weeks after the deadliest school shooting in history, when they have a binder-full of reports stating there was another shooter?

THE OFFICIAL STORY

The official story is that, prior to the shooting, the culprits hid two duffle bags filled with Molotov cocktails in the cafeteria. No witness would ever see these bags. And, although the school does have surveillance cameras, security staff never saw these bags being placed in the lunchroom because, “a custodian was replacing the school security videotape” at that exact moment.

Additionally, two backpacks filled with pipe bombs, aerosol canisters, and small propane bombs were located in a field about 3 miles from the school. The purpose of this will never be revealed.

The shooters also somehow “booby trapped” the entire school: (33 second video)

Loading video

This shooting lasted almost one hour, and, during that time, 188 rounds of ammunition were fired by the perpetrators during the massacre. These shots were fired inside and outside the building.

Buy Me a Coffee?

STUDENT EYEWITNESS STATEMENTS

The government has chosen to redact the third suspects name on all sworn statements, despite numerous students being positive they saw their classmate shooting alongside Eric and Dylan. Even more interesting is how detectives tried to convince the eyewitnesses that they didn’t see what they saw. Here’s a few of the students under oath statements, being read directly off of case files:

Ashley’s Testimony (32 seconds)

Loading video

Tessa’s Statement: (21 seconds)

Loading video

Lacey’s Eyewitness Account of the Third Shooter: (8 seconds)

Loading video

Katlyn’s Statement: (47 seconds)

Loading video

Crystal’s Sworn Statement: (14 seconds)

Loading video

Bidgen Monty Testimony: (22 seconds)

Loading video

There’s tons more eyewitness statements. I added the full length video to the Sources section below. It is over one-hour long. If I recall correctly, there are over 40 eyewitness statements, from students and teachers, claiming there was a third shooter, and many state there was a fourth student assisting the three shooters, but not shooting. The eyewitness accounts all match. The descriptions of the culprits match… that’s quite a lot to ignore, in my humble opinion.

In addition to all the statements, one or more calls to the police, made during the shooting, state there are three shooters: (16 seconds)

Loading video

Also, multiple students reported seeing, “a man in a suit with a clipboard, walking around and taking notes during the shooting”. Many students also reported that during the shooting, while they were hiding, a “loud vehicle” was circling the parking lot, over and over. WTF is up with that? Not only did the police ignore all of these sworn statements, but they closed the case in only three weeks and publicly announced that it is unlikely anyone else will be charged… something doesn't feel right here, does it? How could they have possibly investigated all of these leads thoroughly so quickly, in addition to investigating the known shooters, the crime scene and all of the evidence? The man in the suit with the clipboard and the loud vehicle were never publicly identified. Did the loud vehicle help the third shooter flee the scene? That would make sense, now wouldn’t it? But I'm not a detective, so what do I know?

WHO IS MORRIS?

Despite the police’s best efforts to redact the third shooter suspects name, they accidentally didn’t redact a name on this graphic, shown in their reports: (1:48 video)

Loading video

Was Morris the third shooter? He sure seems to fit with the eyewitness statements. Police never stated why he was quickly excluded as a suspect… although, I suppose it would be because “apparently” it was just the two boys. The bigger question is, does it make sense for only two people to be able to accomplish so much, so quickly, including “booby trapping” the whole school?

THE COLUMBINE 333 DAYS BEFORE COLUMBINE

If you missed my last Substack post, it ties into this. There was a school shooting 333 days before Columbine that was basically identical to Columbine, with some minor changes (one shooter instead of two, different location, that’s about it). The 1998 school shooting would get very little media attention, and one-year later, when Columbine occurred, it was labeled the worst school shooting in history, meanwhile the 1998 shooting would go unmentioned. When you step back and look at the bigger picture, it’s all very odd, to say the least. Let me know your thoughts.

Next, I am going to share with you an outstanding series I wrote called, “How Fake is NASA?”. I promise, you’ll like it. Stay tuned, and if you think I tried hard on this post, subscribe, or Buy Me a Coffee (wink, wink):

I now have a Ko-Fi page for anyone who wants to give a one-time donation in any amount

Buy Me a Coffee? (WHISKEY!)

NEXT READ

3 SUBSTACKS YOU NEED TO BE READING

SOURCES

Full (1 hour, 27 minutes) - This guy does a fantastic job reading though

Loading video

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vxHE6uDFNRan/

http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/2000/columbine.cd/Pages/EQUIPMENT_TEXT.htm

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pnzlIwvdNrIi/

https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=D7H819XM7S88

http://www.cnn.com/US/9905/05/school.shooting.01/

https://www.britannica.com/event/Columbine-High-School-shootings

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Columbine_High_School_massacre

2015: Thurston, same school as 1998

2021 Thurston

https://www.kezi.com/news/local/thurston-high-parent-worried-after-students-alleged-violent-threats/article_9140169e-ba15-5a7e-b4ef-fdc79d1105fa.html

https://conus.com/viewing-options/

https://www.footage.net/Search?table=CONUS&query=kip%20kinkel

*** https://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=37496KG9DWAD

<a href="https://www.freepik.com/free-vector/underground-animal-hole-with-ground-surface-garden-scene_18169961.htm#query=rabbit%20hole%20cartoon&position=41&from_view=search&track=ais&uuid=cf78171b-b782-45d6-8df7-ec0f47ff8cf2">Image by brgfx</a> on Freepik