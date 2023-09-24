One thing you have to remember is that past and present large-scale GeoEngineering is being conducted primarily by the US Military, which allows it to be conducted under the cover of secrecy. However, the reason we see such a push in the media to start GeoEngineering is because the people who own patents regarding GeoEngineering technologies will not be able to cash-in on those patents until GeoEngineering is made completely public, then they can score massive contacts and indefinitely profit from their patents.

Today we will be discussing an absolutely shocking 66-page document from 2009 titled, “Climate Engineering Responses to Climate Emergencies”. Let’s reread that title again, because it’s pretty telling:

“Climate Engineering Responses to Climate Emergencies”…

Basically, it’s a bunch of patent holders and bought-and-paid scientists spitballing, “What weather chaos could happen that will require use of our patents?”.

This document is coauthored by many writers, including two of the most well-known patent-holding, pro-GeoEngineering psychopaths, David Keith and Ken Caldeira. If you’re not familiar with these names, Mr. Keith is a real gem. He’s the one who has been eager to spray sulfur particles to block the sun and seems giddy that people will die from it:

And Mr. Caldeira, who was employed by the military but is now employed by the Carnegie Institution, is a real sweetheart; the type who you want to have over for dinner, just be sure to keep an eye on your drink because, amongst other things, he helped put pathogens into clouds:

This document was created on behalf of The Novim Group, which gets ongoing grants from NOAA.gov to “research” GeoEngineering, Artificial Intelligence, Pandemics and… … … online voting… yes, seriously. Here’s their site:

This wild document is primarily about two topics, Spraying the Skies and the neeeed for Weather Chaos to harm society so bad that people beg for GeoEngineering to save them.

TOPIC 1: SPRAYING THE SKIES

This document discusses spraying the sky with aerosols, which they refer to as “SWCE” and “Particle Loading”, which we refer to as Chemtrails.

The chemicals they want to spray are listed in this document as:

Li2O , means Lithium

B(OH)3 is Boric Acid

Na2O is Sodium Oxide

MgO is Magnesium Oxide

Al2O3 is Aluminum Oxide

SiO2 is Silicon Dioxide

H3PO4 is Phosphoric Acid.

Breakfast of champions, eh? Which of these do you want to inhale? They’re all toxic and every Manufacturers Safety Data Sheet says not to inhale or release into the environment. We will discuss spraying more in a few minutes, but first I gotta show you the second topic.

TOPIC 2: WE NEED WEATHER CHAOS

The second part of this document delves into (the neeeeeed for) chaotic weather events to make people want geoengineering.

Page 16 of this 66-page document is exceptionally interesting because the authors begin to strategize what must occur to "demand" Aerosol Particle Loading (chemtrails):

In the above paragraph, they are stating that they must generate an increased expectation for more weather chaos; essentially, the weather has to become so terrible that, (with the media’s assistance), people will expect it to continue to get worse. Which is exactly what we are seeing right now. Pay attention to the wording of these recent headlines:

Terrifying, Fire Whirl Vortexes, Apocalypse, Flabbergasting, Freighting, Horror … all of these headlines are designed to scare the reader… scare the reader into hoping someone can somehow stop the chaos before it gets them.

They go on to list a few things that could happen to trigger citizens to demand GeoEngineering. They emphasize that the key is to make more weather disasters “APPEAR UNAVOIDABLE”, unless GeoEngineering occurs immediately. They proceed to point out that, with the right chaos, citizens will be “accepting of” GeoEngineering.

Another paragraph outlines weather chaos that would cause “SIGNIFICANT HARM TO SOCIETY“. Again, this is exactly what is happening right now. All of these headlines are from the past five weeks:

People are being injured and killed. Those that survive may no longer have a home. Even the people who are not directly impacted by a severe weather event, are forced to feel the impacts because flights are delayed or canceled, the roads they travel down are destroyed, community buildings are in disarray or their home insurance cost skyrockets.

…But this is all part of the plan. I mean, it’s literally written in the plan; the pain caused by this chaos must become so extreme that people are forced to choose between pain or GeoEngineering. It’s kind of like the carrot and the stick, except for they are mercilessly gouging your eyes out with the stick until you say, “fine, give me the damn carrot”.

One “class of climate emergencies” that they mention is, “Severe and prolonged droughts”, large storms and heat waves. We have witnessed exactly this in 2023:

In 2023, their plan went exactly as intended. They were able to get Mexico, who had previously completely banned GeoEngineering, to be under such an extreme drought that they lifted the ban and begged for the GeoEngineers to make it rain.

Back to the document: Another key factor is the weather chaos MUST significantly impact infrastructure. They point out, with this extreme damage, “more immediate responses will likely be called for”

And, like clockwork, here we are, with storms destroying everything from power grids to homes to crops and more:

They go on to state a “dramatic” event, such as the melting of the Greenland Ice Sheet, “might call for a much larger response”, and, that such a dramatic event might require “lowering the global temperature significantly”, which means they will get the greenlight to use multiple methods of GeoEngineering, including “Chemtrails”, Cloud Brightening and more.

Fast forward 14 years to 2023, and look what is in the media:

Shortly thereafter, they point-out that they can’t just use any climate emergency, because people might not respond to it with alarm.

The alternative idea is to get the public to agree that they should start spraying now to “prevent” the “climate emergency” from occurring.

THE “INTERVENTION” TIMELINE

In their document they provide a chart, showing the planned Stages of “SWCE Intervention”:

As you will notice in the chart above, Stage 3 is DEPLOYMENT of full-scale SWCE Intervention. Now keep in mind, this was authored back in 2009, at which time, other than Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth movie, there was no Climate Crisis or Climate Emergency… yet they somehow these authors knew they will need to deploy SWCE.

So, Stage 3 is Deployment, Stage 4 involves improving the system and Stage 5 is “Discovering Harmful Side Effects of it”. They actually say this… in writing. Crazy, eh?

They go on to provide a more detailed timeline. I will again point out, this paper was published 14 YEARS ago. In the chart below, “Year 10” would be year 2019:

Based on their chart, the spraying was to begin in 2012 and ramp up through 2019, which is where the chart ends. The chart doesn’t show Stage 5, which is the part where we learn how many people it killed and injured.

THE “COUNTERMEASURES”

And if you didn’t think this was insane enough already, they even have GeoEngineering “Countermeasures” planned (AKA: MORE GeoEngineering) to combat a DISASTER they might cause. They don’t really outline how exactly they plan to undo a manmade disaster created by all their ideas, but they want you to know that they think they can probably stop the damage they cause:

The final 10-or-so pages of this document debate if planes should spray the chemicals or if it would be better to shoot them using guns or rockets or, perhaps they could be dispersed from balloons. They also toss around the idea of “chimneys”.

Source:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/45864886_Climate_Engineering_Responses_to_Climate_Emergencies