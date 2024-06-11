What a f*cking tangled web this research has been. Little did I know, it was just going to get worse, but before we can get to that, let’s recap parts 1, 2, 3 and 4.

I just wanted to know how and when these horrendous pornographic books ended up in school libraries. (1:28 video)

But what I discovered was that there is not a simple answer because this is actually a MASSIVE conspiracy. In fact, it is the most wide-spanning conspiracy I have ever investigated. It spans 100 years and entangles everyone from Hugh Hefner to the KKK to the United Nations to the Pope. Rockefeller, Planned Parenthood, Freemasons, Presidents, pedophiles, Indiana University, at this point it would be easier to name who isn’t involved in the conspiracy, which leaves me, you and a head of cauliflower. If you haven’t read parts 1-4 you really should start at the beginning. You’ll end up right back here in an hour. For those of you who have read the prior installments, let’s continue on…

Today I learned that it was Sigmond Freud who paved the way for Alfred Kinsey by asserting that children are sexual but that their sexuality is latent. I also discovered that Kinsey made pedophilia so mainstream that it was featured in an exhibit sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts!:

You’re like, “Who the hell is the National Endowment for the Arts?!”.

Answer: THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT!

In Part 1 of this series, I was shocked to discover how far back filthy Sexual Education in schools goes. Like pretty much everyone who commented on Part 1, I also do not remember this porn material being in my school. I did not take Sex Ed and being that I have children, it’s safe to assume that I figured it out without a stranger helping me learn when I was five.

Being that most of us do not recall this X-Rated material being taught to us yet we know it was installed into schools in the 1960s, while writing this series I spent a lot of time thinking about what was happening while I was in school and how it paved the way for where we are now. Bear with me for a minute, this will link back to Sex Ed in the end.

I was born in the 1980s and my father was a big fan of Rock music, now referred to as Classic Rock. I remember looking his Twisted Sister tape and asking my dad why that man was wearing makeup.

I don’t remember his response but I do recall him telling me that David Bowie, Boy George and Bret Michaels wear women’s makeup too. I burst into laughter because a man wearing makeup was so ridiculous to me.

I never put any further thought into it until I began researching this topic and reflecting on how we got where we are now. As I reminisced I came to a few realizations that surprised me. Although I have 0 recollection of porn books in my school library, I began to realize that The Agenda was playing out in a major way while I was in high school in the 1990s. I wanted to tell you about my realizations and I hope those of you born before me, and after me, and even those of you who are also 80s babies can reflect upon your high school years and think through what was happening to further The Agenda without anyone realizing there was an Agenda at play.

HIGH SCHOOL IN THE 1990s

We didn’t have cell phones and most of my friends didn’t have a computer in their house. Because internet wasn’t mainstream, MTV and magazines were a major source of news for a large portion of teens. MTV was off-limits for me because my mom said it was garbage but it was on our television because my dad loved sports and MTV came with the cable package so there was no way they could get rid of it without also getting rid of dad’s sports (that in itself is interesting, eh? Dad can have sports but you will also take this Freemasonic trash for your kid.). So, as a child, I was ordered to never look at that channel which obviously meant every time my parents left the house I would run to the tv and see what was forbidden. Now, looking back, I can clearly see that not only was it garbage but it was garbage that had an immense impact on my generation, the 1990s youth, especially the ones who were openly allowed to watch it.

During my high school days, Marilyn Manson was a big thing and was pushed hard by MTV, magazines and even the news. For those of you who don’t know, Marilyn Manson (a combination of Marilyn Monroe + Charles Manson) creates music labeled Alternative Rock and he remade some famous songs such as Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), originally by the Eurythmics. This song was one of the first that drove him up the music charts.

When Mr. Manson first came on the scene he was basically a creepy, Halloween-type character, like a newer, darker version of Alice Cooper with a splash of punk rock attitude.

His debut album matched the Halloween-spooky persona.

The Halloween-Spooky-Alice-Cooper-2.0-Punk-Rock look made its way into high schools

But within only a few years, that changed. Manson began wearing heavy makeup…

As well as women’s clothing, lots of lingerie, jewelry, high heels…

And heavily promoting nudity, but not in a masculine way.

Through MTV and magazines, Mr. Manson made it acceptable for males to dress like women and not be considered cross-dressers nor homosexual (transgender wasn’t a thing at the time, at least not in my school). In my high school, many boys started imitating Marilyn Manson by wearing makeup, painting their nails, dressing in feminine apparel and dying their hair, but they weren’t viewed as freak shows or cross-dressers, they were viewed as gothic.

Next, Manson upped the ante and became a satanic character. The media actively reported on his self-mutilation, ripping bibles up on stage, burning American Flags and cities banning him from performing, which did exactly as planned, it drove sales of his music and made youth want to see him that much more, just like my parents forbidding me from watching MTV resulting in me beelining to the television to see it.

This lead to kids cutting themselves and rebelling in the same manners to be like their favorite music artist. Prior to my high school days, I had never heard of anyone intentionally slicing their body for a reason other than suicide but in my school “cutting” suddenly became such a big deal that teachers and parents were directed to watch for signs such as children wearing long sleeves during the summer.

In 1996, Manson released the album Antichrist Superstar:

The media, and Manson himself, explained Antichrist Superstar as nothing more than a phrase to make people think and question what they blindly follow.

However, it appears that the real reason for the title was because Manson was a Reverend for The Church of Satan. In fact, Marilyn wrote the foreword to Anton Szandor LaVey’s book Satan Speaks!. "Anton LaVey shared his magic, and I think it has made this wretched fucking planet a better place", he wrote.

Interestingly, every Manson antic would be explained away in the same fashion his entire career, it was always just something to make people think. But was it?

By the way, here’s his bandmate, “Madonna Wayne Gacy” at a concert. Is this also just to make people think?:

Consider the age demographic that this music was targeting; young, impressionable youth who are still trying to figure out who they are…

The tactics continued to ramp up. Here’s 1997:

Then, with a massive following of pre-teens and teens, in 1998 Marilyn Manson morphed into a new character, which was this thing:

A both-genders creature… which is a Baphomet, but once again it was explained away. I wonder how many teens said, “Mom! It’s just to make people think! That’s all!”, I bet a hell of a lot…

As you can see, Manson actively promoted The Kinsey Belief System; nudity, experimental sex, nothing is off-limits, nothing is holy and rape is acceptable.

Continuous homosexual visuals were used despite Marilyn not being a gay man. This was the stuff being shown to junior high and high school students in magazines and on MTV:

It was all part of the PSYOP (note the dead babies hanging in the upper left):

The tactics and the media were pushed into overdrive:

Here he is at an MTV awards show in 1998:

He even crossed over into transhumanism…. Agenda 2045 and 2050.

Looking back at this now, it is so painfully obvious that this wasn’t just part of an Agenda, it was part of all of The Agendas.

While skimming through that history I thought to myself, “Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson were both affiliated with the CIA. I wonder if Marilyn Manson is too?”…

I found a clip in which Marilyn admits the CIA tried to recruit him because his father was part of a covert operation, which was strange enough…

…4 minutes of research later…

Closeup:

Yep. Freemason…

This time it was explained away as a joke. Yeah, he regularly wears a Freemason ring and a Church of Satan ring as a joke…

So whether or not he is a CIA asset doesn’t matter because he is affiliated with greater powers…

And he is a member of The One Eye Club:

One Eye and The Butterfly Club…

So, to get back to where we started, in the 1980s, it was laughable that a man was wearing makeup, but before the year 2000, this was mainstream music for the youth:

And teens eagerly followed suit, becoming depressed, Satanic-looking, genderless / both-gender things, just like their idol…

Then I started thinking about how before Marilyn Manson there was Madonna. I was young during the Madonna craze so I didn’t truly live through it, but I remember the headlines about religious blasphemy. Even her stage name, Madonna, is a jab at Christianity.

She was the Marilyn Manson of the 1980s, but geared toward women. She avidly promoted The Kinsey Belief System to women: casual sex, provocative outfits including lots of lingerie and religion is outdated nonsense.

Madonna was used to push the message that females should use the power of sex to get what they want which was quite literally the exact message Planned Parenthood was already broadcasting to students through its sub-organization, SIECUS, which created the Sexual Education program materials that had been installed into the school system 20-years prior.

Madonna has also been life-long member of The One Eye Club:

… This sh*t isn’t a live performance, it’s a live ritual:

While scrolling through photos of Madonna being creepy and realizing Madonna was way creepier than I ever thought, I discovered she is linked to Hugh Hefner, who I would deem one of the key players in The Sex Ed Conspiracy. In 1985 she did Playboy:

and Penthouse, also owned by Hef, the same year: (notice the rosary with the bling effect applied to it to make sure you see it. This is to mock Christians because Hugh Hefner despised them so much that he called Christianity, “a crime against humanity.”):

And keep in mind, those are the same magazines that were simultaneously publishing Alfred Kinsey’s message, including pedophilia, sodomy and rape. In fact, in 1991 the first transgender model appeared in Playboy:

I then wondered if Hugh Hefner was connected to my-Freemason-ring-is-just-a-joke-and-I’m-just-making-people-think Marilyn Manson. Although I couldn’t find any direct links, I found some things that blew my mind.

Hef was so connected to Marilyn Monroe that he was basically buried with her. In fact, he had been planning to be buried with her since 1992! Marilyn was his first model and yes, she was connected to the president and the CIA.

And Marilyn Monroe def pushed the Kinsey Belief System to women well before Madonna. Of course it was on a much more tame scale due to the public not being ready to accept burning crosses and wearing religious symbols as jewelry with lingerie.

I thought that was crazy enough… then I found this:

Hugh Hefner was utterly obsessed with both Marilyn Monroe and Charles Manson, so “Marilyn Manson” is basically a tribute to Hugh Hefner who is a tribute to Alfred Kinsey! My mind just exploded. But it’s just going to get more insane…

Back to when I was scrolling through photos of morbid-Madonna: I came across a photoshoot she did for Vanity Fair in 1992, called Madonna in Wonderland, which was a pedophilic take on Alice in Wonderland, in which she represents a child: (there’s the rabbit…)

And when you realize she is playing the role of a little girl, it is sickening:

Do I not find her attractive because she’s not a pretty woman? Or is her personality so ugly that it makes her unattractive? Do you find this woman attractive?

The reason I found Madonna in Wonderland to be super interesting is because guess who else is a huge fan of Alice in Wonderland? Yup, Marilyn Manson. In fact, in 2011 he released a trailer for a movie he was making called PHANTASMAGORIA - The Visions of Lewis Carroll (Carroll is the author of Alice in Wonderland):

I thought to myself, “Alice in Wonderland… didn’t Walt Disney personally animate that? Wasn’t that what made him famous?”. I Googled it and yup again. In fact, 69 years prior to Madonna’s Alice in Wonderland photoshoot Walt Disney animated Alice’s Wonderland. Then, in 1951, Walt Disney released Alice in Wonderland… which was 60 years before Marilyn Manson released the trailer for his movie. Annnnnnnd… the Playboy logo is literally a white rabbit… an Alice in Wonderland white rabbit wearing pedophile Alfred Kinsey’s bowtie…

So now we have a pretty crazy web of connections:

(Pedophile) Alfred Kinsey / Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner / Marilyn Monroe / Charles Manson

Marilyn Manson = Marilyn Monroe + Charles Manson = Hugh Hefner

Marilyn Manson / (Pedophile) Kinsey Belief System

Madonna / Hugh Hefner

Madonna / (Pedophile) Kinsey Belief System

Madonna / Alice in Wonderland

Marilyn Manson / Alice in Wonderland

Walt Disney / Alice in Wonderland

But it get’s even batsh*t crazier…

Coming Next: THE SEX ED CONSPIRACY - THE FINAL CHAPTER: Walt Disney, The "Child Molester Program" & the FBI… but first:

Keep Me Writing! Make a KoFi Donation

Like My Work? Buy Me a Coffee

And a huge THANK YOU to

who has taken the time to share this series. For some reason this series has resulted in a lot of people Unsubscribing. I’m not sure why. Maybe it is just too hard for many to accept and it is easier to Unsubscribe and ignore it than to face it. Maybe it is the fact that I showed the Pope and the Catholic church

tied into this which inflamed a large portion of my readers because many only want Truth when it is comfortable Truth. If you only want comfortable Truth, this is not a good Substack for you anyway. While any sane journalist would stop publishing content on a topic when it starts tanking their income, I refuse. Until they take this Stack away from me (which they will), I will continue to publish Truth, no matter how much it makes people squirm and feel ill. No man is too holy to be looked into. No nonprofit organization is above reproach. Whatever the reason for the plummet in Subs may be, a huge thanks to those who support my research. If you’re looking for some other crazy sh*t to read while you wait for the final chapter to be published, scroll down and click on THE DINOSAUR HOAX: PART 1 - The Royal Society, Chicken Bones, or read The Elites MEDITATION ROOM Reveals EVERYTHING IS A LIE:

NEXT READ:

SOURCES, NOTES & OTHER STUFF

I don’t use everything in the Sources section, but I keep it in here for anyone who wants to keep researching the topic.

https://hispano.helnwein.com/artist/exhibitions/article_1165

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hugh_Hefner

https://manson.wiki/King_Kill_33%C2%B0

https://www.contendingfortruth.com/?s=masons

Children Of Table 34 - Alfred Kinsey, Judith Reisman https://archive.org/details/thechildrenoftable34

https://archive.org/details/youtube-8EOb8vVVSLg

The Kinsey Syndrome

Article - http://www.drjudithreisman.com/archives/2013/03/50_shades_of_gr.html

Alan Watt - http://www.cuttingthroughthematrix.com/

https://www.revolvermag.com/culture/ex-ghost-members-claim-tobias-forges-freemasonry-ties-tainted-trial-outcome

documentaries (free) : https://www.praetorianmotionpictures.com/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/QElyzfcu5Fle/

https://shows.acast.com/the-john-henry-westen-show/episodes/masonic-involvement-in-the-death-of-pope-john-paul-i

https://archive.org/details/tavistock-hidden-social-engineering-machine

https://archive.org/details/thetavistockinstitutemanniesherinterview

https://archive.org/details/tavistockandthenewageaninterviewwithdrerickarlstrom

https://archive.org/details/youtube-hvU2On_rEds

Super interesting 6 min video about modern-day Tavistock who currently shares a building with the British Psychological Society. “Social Dreaming”

https://archive.org/details/20200810-st-on-david-lhawk-tavistock-social-systems-science-action-learning

“Tavistock Policy Seminar Whiteness – A problem for our time”

https://archive.org/details/youtube-L9rvcYomCrc

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-lists/the-golden-age-of-grotesque-marilyn-mansons-most-shocking-moments-155971/2009-just-sick-169118/

https://ir.library.oregonstate.edu/concern/file_sets/5712m945b?locale=en