In Part 1 began with us looking at a couple clips of outraged parents confronting school boards with literally pornographic books that were being discovered on school library shelves. (1:46 video)

I was curious to find out exactly when these books began infiltrating schools. I graduated in the 1990s and I don’t recall X-Rated books in school libraries but that doesn’t mean they weren’t there. I then began digging around the internet and quickly discovered this problem isn’t a new problem. In fact, Sex Ed programs in schools in the 1960s that were so immoral that parents, whistleblowers and concerned citizens tried speaking out against the filth children’s minds were being polluted with. The 1960s, my friends! In 1969, two documentaries were published on the topic, both showed some of the leaked Sex Ed materials, and if you want your mind blown, both of the documentaries are currently on YouTube and both require age verification before you can watch them! Yes, you have to be 18 or older to see educational materials designed for children AS YOUNG AS 3! What the f*ck, literally!

These findings led me to dig even deeper to try to figure out when this whole Sex Ed thing began, who started it and who funded it. I uncovered that companies including IBM and 3M were getting paid using tax dollars to crank out videos that showed very young children how to have sex, in graphic detail, under the guise of education. The tax dollar incentives lead to an artificial stimulation for the need for Sexual Education to be taught in schools. This lead to states mandating that these classes be taught in schools, at the taxpayers expense.

All of that research still didn’t answer the question of how it officially started, but I did discover that all roads were leading back to Hugh Hefner and Playboy! Now it’s time for Part 2:

SIECUS: SEX EDs BEST KEPT SECRET

SIECUS is a tax-exempt organization whose stated goal is to act as an intermediary between schools and sex education. Basically, they have been deemed the arbiter of Sexual Education. They decide what children will learn, how it will be taught and who will have access to looking at the materials.

This is where things begin to get really mind-blowing and conspiratorial…

THE SIECUS RABBIT HOLE BEGINS

According to Hugh Hefner’s former wife, Christie Hefner, back in the 1960's, the Playboy Foundation made the initial grant to establish an Office of Research Services of SIECUS. In fact, Mr. Hefner was honored at a dinner event held by SIECUS for being a sponsor. But it wasn’t just money Hugh gave to SIECUS, his involvement was much, much deeper than that.

In 1968, Mr. Hefner created a column in his December issue titled “Playboy Advisor” in which he recommended SIECUS sexual education materials to parents.

In 1970, SIECUS repaid the favor and produced a book list which included The Playboy Philosophy written by Mr. Hefner. “What was The Playboy Philosophy about?”, you ask.

It turns out, this book was written to blame Christianity for crimes against humanity. More on Playboy and the SIECUS / Playboy connection in a moment, but first...

Guess who founded SIECUS in 1969? None other than Dr. Mary Calderone, who was the executive director at Planned Parenthood at the time of establishing SIECUS.

Here she is, looking like an ugly man in drag the charming woman she was:

Wanna see some of his her quotes? Trust me, you do, and while you read these, remind yourself that this is who established a sex education program for children as young as three:

So, we have Hugh Hefner / Playboy and Planned Parenthood working in tandem with, and through, SIECUS who was acting as a developer as Sex Ed courses for schools in the United States… what could possibly go wrong?

IT SUDDENLY ALL MAKES SENSE

Speaking of Planned Parenthood, in Part 1 of this series, we discussed the Take-Me-Apart Embryo toys for grade school children, because dissecting a human embryo isn't morbid AF, it's educational…

All along, it was never about education. It was a brilliantly diabolical psychological operation being ran on children to get them to equate an embryo with a meaningless toy that can be taken apart… what does this sound like? ABORTION… Planned Parenthood... SIECUS...

The same happened with the toy crotches we talked about. They wanted impressionable youth to see our reproductive organs as toys to be played with, not a scared part of our bodies that we keep to ourselves and only share with someone we care about. This is why they are designed for children who are far to young to understand the inner workings of the human body.

But it gets crazier than adults scheming to have kids play with toy d*cks in schools…

THE KINSEY INSTITUTE

So, there’s this entity called The Kinsey Institute, which is deemed the world’s premier sex research center. The Institute touts the Kinseyan Sex Belief. Here’s some of its core principles:

That was the AI generated list that appears if you internet search for Kinseyan Sex Belief, but for some reason the AI forgot three! I wonder why? The first belief AI forgot was the promotion of oral sex with a variety of people of all ages and either gender. The second is the idea that children need early sexual experimentation to be “sexually healthy.“ And the third is that children are “sexual from birth”.

Kinsey believed that young boys need help from older men to learn how to develop effective sexual techniques and that young girls enjoyed being touched and even raped by adults and that touching young girls leads to them having better lives. He promoted that it was healthy for fathers to touch their daughters sexually and called it a, “mutually beneficial relationship”.

PLAYBOY: DESTROY THE FAMILY UNIT, DESTROY SOCIETY

Hugh Hefner was a big supporter of the Kinseyan belief doctrine. In fact, a friend of Hefner’s claimed that Alfred Kinsey, the founder of the Institute, gave Hefner the research base for The Playboy Philosophy. Hugh would use Playboy magazine to push the belief system onto its readers who were often young, impressionable men and even children (I remember my buddy's dad had a porn collection in his closet. My friend avidly read it and watched it when dad wasn't home. My first time seeing a nudie magazine was at their house and it was indeed a Playboy.).

Through Playboy, Hugh convinced men that real happiness comes only from sex which is found in an artificial shell because real beauty was women mutilating their bodies to have large, fake breasts, a disproportionately-small waistline and hair that had been bleached blonde. Hugh not only used his magazine to persuade men of all ages to practice casual sex and partake in guilt-free experimentation including sodomy, but he also systematically and subliminally penetrated the minds of his readers with the Kinseyan Belief System. Ran like a perfect PSYOP, Hef’s mags portrayed sex with children, sex with animals and gang rape using cartoons. But because the deviant material was in cartoon-form, it was viewed as a dirty joke… but it was far from a joke…

Here are some actual Playboy cartoons:

In fact, in the 1970s, to accompany the cartoons, every issue of Playboy and Penthouse included an average of 17 photos of children. (50 second video)

In Part 5 of this series we will dive into the entire PSYOP aspect of the actors in this evil ploy.

PLAYBOY, KINSEY AND SIECUS

While Mr. Hefner was actively polluting the minds of boys and men and brewing a history-changing pornography addiction epidemic in the United States, SIECUS was established as the sex education arm of the Kinsey Institute. SIECUS and the Kinseyan Sex Belief system would gradually make their way from Indiana University into high schools, middle schools and ultimately elementary schools. And clearly, they have succeeded:

Let’s meet a few more characters in this ploy:

DR. JOHN GAGNON & THE “BOY SCOUT MANUAL”

Who was Dr. John? Answer: The author of SIECUS Study Guide #11. This publication was titled “Sexual Encounters Between Adults and Children”. In this manual, Dr. John recommends Playboy magazine as good reading material for children and calls Playboy a “Boy Scout Manual” for sex.

COMMUNISTS

Usually when someone calls someone a communist they mean it fairly loosely, but this is not the case with SIECUS. The authors are quite literally communists. Let me give you just a couple examples of SECUS’s links to communism:

ISADORE RUBIN: This was the former director and treasurer of SIECUS. Isadore’s links to Communism were so extreme that he was brought in front of the US government and questioned under oath about his communist ties, multiple times! Mildred Blauvelt was an undercover operative within the Communist Party who worked on behalf of the New York police department. On May 3, 1955, Mildred Blauvelt gave sworn testimony before the House Committee on Un-American Activities. That testimony outlined the fact that Rubin was indeed a member of the Communist Party.

REV. WILLIAM GENNE: Was one of the original founders of SIECUS and had lots of connections to Communist organizations including The Committee for Peaceful Alternatives to the Atlantic Pact and the National Committee To Repeal the McCarran Act whose entire purpose was to defend Communist lawbreakers.

REVEREND JOSEPH FLETCHER: Was another SIECUS member and author. This guy was also busted by an undercover US government employee, in this case it was an FBI agent named Herbert Philbrick. Mr. Philbrick unraveled how churches and their facilities were being used by Communist groups. He also discovered that Reverend Joseph Fletcher had 17 different affiliations with Communist front organizations.

E. FRANKLIN FRAZIER was a SIECUS author who was discovered to have 18 different affiliations with Communist fronts.

That’s just a couple SIECUS Communists. There’s tons more.

Let’s fast forward in the timeline to modern-day SIECUS:

SIECUS FUNDING

As mentioned, SIECUS is a tax-exempt organization. This diabolical organization is not only funded through private donors but it is also allotted government grants and federal funding (meaning WE fund it with our tax dollars). Grants are monies gifted for research purposes whereas federal contracts are for production of something, and sucky-SIECUS is getting both.

On SIECUS.org I located a page called Federal Programs Funding Chart Fact Sheet, but it was scrubbed:

Here we can see they scrubbed it in 2023:

However, I was able to recall the deleted page and on it we see the Federal Programs Funding Chart. You can view the chart in a larger size here but we will go discuss it below.

Let’s quickly go through the chart which tallies the grotesque amounts of tax dollars being pumped into SIECUS just through federal funds.

“TPPP: Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program” - Cost to taxpayers per year: $101 million.

“HIV SCHOOL HEALTH” - Cost to taxpayers: $33.1 million per year

“PREP” - Cost to taxpayers: $75 million per year

That was disgusting, but the next section of the document demonstrates SIECUS clear intentions. This section outlines eliminating “ABSTINENCE-ONLY-UNTIL-MARRIAGE (AOUM) PROGRAMS”. They instead want to teach that it is acceptable to have sex, regardless of marital status:

The other program they were elimination was “Sexual Risk Avoidance” (by waiting until marriage). This program was currently costing $75 million a year:

Both programs were scheduled to be removed by 2020:

No wonder they scrubbed that document.

So that was a pretty interesting look at how Hugh Hefner, under the guidance of the evil, podophilic Kinsey Belief System, helped establish a program to destroy the minds of children while he was actively destroying the minds of men and simultaneously causing psychological torment on women who felt they needed to look like the fake women in Hef’s magazines for their significant other to find them attractive. Now that you’ve read all that, I know what you’re thinking, which is, “So, Hugh Hefner helped fund the establishment of SIECUS but who funded Kinsey?”…

