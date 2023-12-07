Rewind to the 1950s, it was during this time that the military and General Mills cereal were heavily invested in developing aerosolized pathogens that can be sprayed from planes. That’s a fact that will never be on Jeopardy. Having the ability to secretly spray unknowing citizens with pathogens was like having a hot new girlfriend with kinky tendencies and a pet Tasmanian devil; it was exciting and sexy with just the right amount of danger.

Within only a few short years, the military had already developed a fruit basket of aerosolized pathogens that they were jonesing to test out. These tax-funded toxins included Bacillus anthracis, which is the bacteria that we call Anthrax, as well as aerosolized Brucella melitensls, which has a fun story of it’s own. You see, instead of being a pathogen the military is making and spraying, Brucella would become it’s own illness called “Periodic Fever Syndrome”. And get this, Science determined that the cause of Periodic Fever Syndrome was (and still is) drinking unpasteurized milk, because milk isn’t safe unless a factory and chemical company adulterate it for you. And, if you catch Periodic Fever Syndrome, it's your fault, not a bioagents, so STFU and eat a soy burger for daddy Gates.

Next the military developed aerosolized Venezuelan Equine Encephalitis “Virus”, also known as VEE. Just like with Brucella, it too has a tale. VEE was quickly labeled this crazy, new illness that infected animals but somehow jumped like an Olympian into humans and began infecting them too (probably pole vault?). Doctors were baffled. Scientists were baffled. The military stared straight ahead, blankly. Next they figured out how to aerosolize a neurotoxin called Botulinum toxin type A, we know this toxin as “Botox”… yes, seriously… Botox is a “highly potent neurotoxin”, but hey, it makes your lips plump and fills in wrinkles, and that’s all that matters:

Oh, and they also cranked out Bacterium Tularense, which is what they used to infect Dog Ticks before they performed releases all over the USA. More on this in a moment, so hold that thought.

Those five exciting-new-girlfriend biological warfare agents had already been produced and were in Pilot Phase, meanwhile, a giant list of pathogens was on-deck, in Laboratory Phase. These even-newer-even-more-exciting-girlfriend pathogens included Smallpox, Diphtheria, Tuberculosis, Rabies and more:

While these bioagents were being developed and produced, the military was simultaneously running a mosquito factory because, tax money, that’s why. Yep, the good ol’ Military was breeding, infecting and releasing mosquitoes, for The Greater Good, we must assume.

BREEDING MOSQUITOES

Whether you have a long term goal of starting your own mosquito factory and are having problems finding a YouTube tutorial, or whether you are reading this article because it sounds unbelievably idiotic and you want another government thing to roll your eyes at today, here’s how they did it:

The US military started with a small colony of under 10,000 mosquitoes, you can find nearly anything on eBay. They put their little, flying pets in a cage and fed them a healthy diet of blood and sugar syrup. According to documents, they developed diabetes the happy mosquito colony laid hundreds-of-thousands of eggs on moist paper towels. It was at that moment that the military felt like proud fathers and Octomom’s. The soldiers high-fived each other in hallways before assembling cribs and strollers, which they bought in bulk from Costco.com because that’s a f*ck of a lot of babies.

Within two weeks, the eggs hatched and turned into Netflix-watching Uber-Eats-ordering adults. They grow up so fast! In a blink of an eye, they go from diapers to graduating from some university in California with a 4-year degree in LGBTQism. Only a few more weeks until they break out a car window and throw a Molotov cocktail into a Walgreens in the name of Social Justice. Babies first vandalism; the joys of parenting.

This method of Mosquito Farming had proven to be so successful for the military that Fort Detrick was able to use this process to produce a half million mosquitoes per month. But that wasn’t enough. Like an addiction to crack cocaine or selfie sticks, the troops craved more mosquitoes, but this presented a problem. The addiction became so severe that soldiers began stealing jewelry, televisions, bazookas, tanks, basically anything that wasn’t bolted down. With their hands shaking horribly from withdrawal, they drove straight to the pawn shop, because once you start Mosquito Farming, you can never stop, plus, you can get a quick $800 for a grenade launcher. The problem was that Fort Detrick didn’t have the space required to operate a full-blown Mosquito Factory (← added that to the list of things I never thought I’d type), so, like Superman trying to impress Lois Lane, Engineering Command came to the rescue. Engineering Command realized the importance of bountiful mosquito harvests, so they suggested ponying up a sh*t ton of our tax dollars to have a miraculous, new mosquito factory built. This new plant was capable of producing 130 MILLION skeeters per month. Sooooo… yeah… ‘Merica. We then ditched the heroic eagle and replaced it with something more fitting:

HOW TO INFECT MOSQUITOES

Owning pet blood suckers that aren’t deadly is as pointless as any Sarah Silverman comedy special, so the military focused on infecting them with a pathogen. This is where things take a turn for the worse, as strange as that may sound, after saying our Army, Navy and a cereal company were in cahoots, producing aerosolized biological warfare agents secretly sprayed from planes, in addition to mass breeding mosquitos, but it actually does get worse.

The US Military needed some Yellow Fever Serum, and, Rockefeller was basically the Yellow Fever dope dealer. Just a handful of year prior, he literally invented, “mosquitoes carry Yellow Fever”, using the most fraudulent “science” fathomable. Rocky then used that nonsense Science to jab people with his new vaccine. He had members of the US Army on his payroll and the military helped distribute his injections all over the world. But, it turns out the vaccines were contaminated. This was an Oops. And this Oops accidentally caused three simultaneous worldwide epidemics, but pretend that information is a Kamala Harris speech and just ignore it, because this article is about mosquitoes, not vaccines.

So, what had happened was, the military got their sweaty, shaky, addict-hands on some Yellow Fever Virus Serum, which was delivered to Fort Detrick. Now it was time to PornHub the mosquitoes with the pathogen. But, unlike ticks, mosquitoes don’t have little mouths. In case anyone is squinting at their screen in confusion, let me explain:

Back when they put Lyme Disease in ticks they literally force-fed them tax dollars “disease agents”:

Like, how f*cking weird is that? Imagine being the dude whose 9 to 5 job is infecting ticks, and someone asks you what you do for a living. Do you reply, “I’m unemployed”, or do you just look at the ground and grumble, “I don’t want to talk about it”, which leads them to believe you’re a sex worker? What if it was Bring Your Child to Work Day?

Not to get sidetracked even more, but I gotta tell you about the ticks real quick. After they force-fed them biological warfare agents, they then performed years worth of “uncontrolled releases” all over the USA:

In the late 1960’s, the locations they chose included Montana and Virginia. It would be several more years before scientists discovered this shocking, new thing that they named, “tick-borne disease”. In the late 1970s, shortly after those intentional releases, Lyme disease officially became a major problem, and quickly spiraled out of control by the late 1980s, that's when the CDC started logging it:

“OMG! HOW ARE ALL THESE DISEASES GETTING IN TICKS?!”, you scream, with tears streaming down your cheeks, your fists clinched in frustration. This makes me feel horrible, because these diseased ticks are so dumbfounding that all I can do to comfort you is reply, “They're like elections. Nobody understands how it works”.

All we know is that there are now at least 18 different tick-borne “infectious pathogens”, that result in a roulette wheel of 13 different illnesses. In fact, tick borne disease had become so bad that, in 2016, the military was called in to help. They created The Tick-Borne Disease Research Program (TBDRP). You can’t make this sh*t up:

The photo they chose for the cover is the best part. They are going to hunt those ticks and blast them dead. Gotta wear the helmet incase a gang of insects performs a stealth aerial attack.

Like an episode of Unsolved Mysteries, we may never understand why these ticks are full of pathogens, but to help the military figure it out for us, we have eagerly given them our thoughts, prayers and at least $80 million in tax dollars, but alas, so far, no answers have been found. The great news is, they put these funds to good use by to researching the horrible diseases these evil bastards cause (when I say evil bastards, I am referring to the ticks, not the military, but I completely understand your confusion):

And, almost $13 million has been wisely invested in learning about the wretched pathogens these demonic critters are filled with, like jelly doughnuts. I know, you will now never be able to enjoy a strawberry-filled again without thinking of the military dumping bags of ticks in a Virginia trailer park at 3am on a Tuesday. Sorry. Please accept my apology.

Thankfully, additional funding has been poured into trying to find a way to stop the havoc ticks are wreaking on the innocent citizens of woodsy areas. Hopefully, one day, with enough prayers and money, someone can finally solve this befuddling puzzle. Godspeed!

…but military tick farming is a different story for a different day, so pretend your finger is a pathogen and my box is a tick and infect that f*cker for me:

As I was saying, mosquitoes can’t be force fed, so that was a major bummer. When this was discovered, the military’s collective full-mast erection turned into a 1/4 softie, then went completely limp. They also realized that they needed a lot more Yellow Fever Serum, because running out of biological agents is like realizing you’re on your last beer and the liquor store closes in 5 minutes, but it’s a 15 minute drive. So stocking up was made priority #1, because there ain't no party like a pathogen party because a pathogen party don't stop.

They went to work brewing up some fresh Yellow Fever using primates. Scientists took the little Yellow Fever Serum they had and carefully injected it into a monkey. After the monkey became ill, but before it died, scientists obtained 100ml of plasma. This process was repeated over and over to create a nice infected-plasma stockpile. I envision a heap of dead monkeys laying in the parking lot, behind the Mosquito Plant.

Fun Fact: They discovered the plasma would stay infected for two full years with proper refrigerated storage. The fridge in their break room must have been interesting

Now that they were loaded up on monkey plasma, they took three-to-four day old mosquito larvae and immersed them into the toxin, thus forcing those mouthless mofo’s to intake the pathogen.

Once the mosquitoes reached their adult development stage, they were tested on Swiss Mice. “WTF is a Swiss Mouse?”, you ask. I can only assume, they are mice whose 23AndMe DNA test results revealed their origins as Switzerland, probably Zurich. Unlike Japanese mice, these mice only dine on Swiss cheese and powdered hot cocoa, while wearing little wooden shoes.

The documents don’t go into detail about the mice trials but we know this project was labeled “Successful”.

Remember how I told you that once you dabble in mosquito breeding, it becomes an obsession? Well, after the success mice trials, as part of The Industrial Mobilization Program, the Corps proposed to construct another large-scale facility. This new building would be strictly for propagating monkey plasma in mass bulk. And, if that isn’t crazy enough for you, the long-term plan was to construct spherical mosquito bombs that can be released from aircrafts because the theory was that this would allow the mosquitoes to reach the ground from a high height, more safely. Awwwww, how sweet. Doesn’t it just warm your heart to know that, although they wear camouflage and shoot to kill, they care about the safety of the tiniest creatures?

THE TESTS

In 1956, the military conducted it’s first mosquito trial, using Savannah, Georgia as its testing ground. They claim these specific mosquitoes were “uninfected” … they actually think we are going to believe that they just got done popping off a pathogen-mosquito plantation, but what they secretly released on unknowing citizens was normal mosquitoes. There’s better odds of Scott Peterson having not killed his wife Lacie than the military dropping clean mosquitoes, under the cover of secrecy. Due to the addiction, they continued to release mosquitoes from April through November of that year. Think about that… they released mosquitos on a city for 3/4 of a YEAR. Completely nonrelated, the mosquito problem in the United States was so awful that we were left with no choice but to spray DDT chemical all over everything and everyone.

The chemical would later be banned because of the harm it was causing, but, you know, Greater Good and such…

(… and “chemtrails aren’t real”, they tell me…)

Eventually the military was busted, and, when forced to explain WTF they were doing with the mosquitoes, they said that the purpose of this experiment was to see how many people were bitten. They claim they went door-to-door after the releases and asked people how many times they were bit. However, the records of the 3/4-of-a-year-door-to-door surveys seem to have gotten lost, so there are really no records of the results of this operation. If only someone could find those documents! Surely they must be somewhere. Has anyone checked Bidens garage?

The next release took place in Avon Park, Florida, where 600,000 skeeters were dropped. The military claims, “within 24 hours the mosquitoes had spread one-to-two miles radius”, and, “had bitten many people”. Wow. If that’s not Science, I don't know what is.

Our heroes then returned to Avon Park and performed another release, this time dropping the insects from a helicopter. The mosquitoes spread, “more than a mile in each direction”. The absolute best part is what the military stated as the ending observations for this experiment. It’s so amazing that I am considering printing it, framing it, and hanging it on the wall off my office. What the military said was, “the mosquitoes entered all different types of buildings” .

Now that we know such a goldmine of data was discovered, we can be glad they ran this experiment.

And that, my friends, is the last we hear of the mosquito factory and the monkey-plasma-Yellow-Fever-pathogen brewing company.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?

I figured I would end this post by doing a follow-up on those pathogens the military was making, the skeeters and more:

THE MILITARY: The military continues to do their absolute best research to save us from Gods most awful creations. If we just pray harder they might get to the bottom of these damn ticks and mosquitoes. If you need help praying, Amazon now has 50-pack bulk rosaries for under $40. According to the listing, they’re great for Wedding Parties, because, obviously, nobody likes ticks, let alone on their wedding day:

MOSQUITO VIRUSES IN GENERAL: As of today, mosquitoes have the ability to churn out 6 different diseases inside of them, according to Pfizer. F*cking bugs, always plotting something awful. They must have learned this from those shitty Wuhan cave bats.

MOSQUITOES FOR SALE: You can now buy yourself cases of affordably priced mosquitoes online:

Per the image above, you can score 25,000 Yellow Fever blood suckers for only $450,000. Makes a great Christmas gift for your ex, or that cop that wrote you the stupid speeding ticket (being dyslexic, you thought the sign said said 52mph, not 25!). Or the boss that fired you in 1998. Or, what is George Soros’s home address?

MOSQUITO FACTORIES: Bill Gates now operates a mosquito factory that breeds 30 million a week… to fight disease. TRUST THE SCIENCE.

VEE PATHOGEN: Not long after the military aerosolized VEE, the good scientists would discover VEE “Virus” in mosquitoes. Terrifying VEE outbreaks began occurring because a whole bunch of skeets brewed up some VEE inside them, then embarked on a mission to infect as many animals as possible (in a 1-mile-radius in each direction, I assume?).

NON-PROCESSED MILK: It’s still bad. Never consume anything fresh, for your safety.

BOTOX: Still makes your lipsh plump (make sure you read it with a lisp, because your lipsh are so huge you can no longer properly annunciate)

ANTHRAX: Ha. This is a good one. If you haven’t read it yet:

WUHAN CAVE BATS: The bats who taught the mosquitos how to generate pathogens inside of themselves are not only still alive, but they are thriving:

