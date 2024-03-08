Today we are going to look at Merck Pharmaceuticals involvement in the US Militaries Biological Weapons Program… while they were making vaccines and “vitamins”. Since you and I like the same topics, I think you will find it every bit as fascinating as I do…

In 1933, Merck’s first Research laboratory was created. Only three years later, Merck first synthesized vitamin B by “isolating” it. Because you are a normal person with common sense, you think this means Merck’s team found a way to extract the Vitamin B from something containing Vitamin B, like an egg, or a nut, or a friggin’ piece of fish, right? NOPE! This is not what “isolate” means in terms of a “Vitamin”. What isolate means is a chemical version. Yes, they call the chemical vitamin “isolated nutrients”. I know, it’s crazy, right?

More on that scam a different day. So, shortly after the chemical version of Vitamin B (a carcinogen, made with cyanide) was created, Merck ramped up Vitamin production and announced its plans to research and isolate every vitamin. YIPPIE!

Only a couple years later, while Merck was making mass quantities of vitamins, a Master Freemason became the 32nd president of the United States. That Freemason was Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR). Fun Fact: FDR was also the dude that demanded the immediate seizure of all gold and silver owned by US citizens, then made it illegal to possess it. Another Fun Fact: Freemasonry must run in the family because President Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th president of the USA, was FDR’s cousin, and also a Grand Master Freemason. Want super Fun Fact? What is 32 minus 26? Yep, two Master Masons, who were cousins, both became presidents, 6 presidents apart. You can’t make this sh*t up.

A few years after being elected president, around the same time as his gold and silver confiscation, President Roosevelt signed into action the first biological warfare program. The goal was to establish a biological weapons program then “explore vulnerabilities”, which means, “let’s test this sh*t out on our own people, in the name of National Security!". For real, that’s literally what “exploring vulnerabilities” means when it comes to bioweapons.

Next Roosevelt (do you mind if I call you Rosie?) created a government body called the War Research Service, and, because everything government-related must have a stupid 3-to-5-letter abbreviation, it was called the WRS. Rosie needed to find someone good at making bioweapons to lead WRS, so George W. Merck (Yeah, that Merck) became the proud head of the whole shebang.

Want another Fun Fact? Of course you do, because you love fun and you love facts: Fort Detrick was constructed under the direction of Mr. Merck for the WSR, so it could be used as its biological warfare headquarters. If you are not familiar with Fort Detrick, just think of every evil thing possible and there you go. If George Soros and CERN had a baby, it would be Detrick Soros.

Fort Detrick (Maryland) and Dugway Proving Ground (Utah) are where all of the really-really-super-awful-things happen(ed), ranging from infecting mosquitos with pathogens to dropping fleas on cities, putting Lyme disease in ticks, spraying toxins all over everything and everyone, human radiation tests, and more, but as long as the justification is National Security, “we’re just testing the vulnerabilities so we can keep the American populous safe!” , it’s totally fine. See how that works?

This is them and us:

Soon there were facilities built for mass production of toxins and, by the end of World War II, the military had a lengthy list of bioweapons, thanks to Mr. Merck. The list of toxins was similar to Epstein’s flight logs, but instead of old, rich white dudes headed to a little island, it was deadly aerosolized pathogens headed to a city near you. These weapons included anthrax spores, brucellosis, botulism toxins, and more. In Merck’s own writings, he proudly outlines how his team made a wide variety of pathogens that were, “as virulent as possible”. These agents were then, “tested for disease producing power”. They wanted to be sure that the pathogens would produce infection and be resistant to all known treatments.

(Merck’s own writing:)

Here’s them making the biological warfare agents using bacteria, which, as they clearly say, are the cause of sicknesses… (must-see 52 second video, sound starts at 5 seconds)

Loading video

Yes, they knew back then that illnesses are caused by ordinary laboratory techniques, performed without mishaps THE BACTERIA THEY ARE WORKING WITH IN THEIR LABS!

I would also like to point out, one major area of focus for biological weapon development was “incubation period”, meaning how long it takes someone to fall ill (and, God willing, die). They wanted to control whether the weapon would harm on impact, or if the reaction could be delayed. A delayed reaction would cause confusion regarding the cause of the symptoms.

In case you missed that, THEY WERE WORKING ON CREATING BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS THAT COULD HAVE A TIME-DELAY, SO PEOPLE WOULD BE CONFUSED AS TO THE CAUSE. Maybe I should make the font larger? Ok, lets try that:

THEY WERE WORKING ON CREATING BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS THAT COULD HAVE A TIME-DELAY, SO PEOPLE WOULD BE CONFUSED AS TO THE CAUSE.

A student in the back of the classroom shouts, “When you say ‘Biological Weapons’, are you referring to Merck’s military pathogens, Merck’s vaccines or Merck’s vitamins?”. With a look of complete bewilderment due to the complexity of the question, I just shrug. Then another teen interjects, “But this was during times of war to keep us safe!”, to which I reply, with a smirk, “Are you sure about that, young grasshopper?”, I then go back to lecturing…

Developing pathogens included “open air biological warfare tests”, which means pick a state and start spraying.

This is a really mind-blowing, authentic US military video, showing them testing the ability to aerosolize and release a bioweapon. Look how far a single plane can spread this sh*t! Now imagine a fleet of 12, or 24, all spraying away! Yet, “Chemtrails aren’t real!”, people on the internet tell me… (1:47 video. “BW” means Biological Weapon.)

Loading video

The testing of these pathogens led to sickness, which was then referred to as disease and viruses because if you catch a “virus”, it’s your fault, you should have washed your hands more, you filthy animal! On the other hand, most relatively competent people would likely view the military secretly spraying poison into the air they breathe as a pretty huge problem. So, to cover-up the covert biological warfare programs, it was time for a PSYOP; bring in the propaganda!

How to propagandize the public in four simple steps:

Inform citizens with a scare tactic Blame the enemy so if a mass outbreak happens, the finger is already pointing Offer a solution, GET VACCINATED! (MERCK) Tell people to ignore anybody questioning the narrative while reinforcing “trust the government” (must-see, authentic military video 1:30 video)

Loading video

The craziest part is, at the time of publishing that video, the US Military was covertly doing everything in the video, right here in America. Also, Merck sure figured out how to cover all aspects of the market, eh? Sell Vitamins (made from poison to, allegedly) keep people healthy. Then make biological weapons to harm and kill people. Then sell vaccines under the guise of stopping “viruses”… f*cking astonishing, ain’t it?

IN MERCKY WATERS

After the war, the question was posed if the military really needed to keep these pathogens, as well as continuing to manufacture them. Mr. Merck was quick to warn officials, “Work in this field cannot be ignored in a time of peace. It must be continued on a sufficient scale to provide an adequate defense”, because instead of jerking off to a Playboy magazine, George Merck probably preferred a bacteria catalog.

The government agreed with Merck. In fact, the gov agreed so much that the Committee on Biological Warfare was established in 1948. Yep, another tax-funded stupid 3-letter, CBW. You may think that this committee would say, “Ok boys, lets scale back on the wartime tactics since the war is over”, but no, no, no, not at all, ma’am. What they instead proposed was a new series of open-air biological attacks be performed on unknowing citizens to see how susceptible the USA was to open-air biological attacks performed on unknowing citizens… testing the vulnerabilities! (Yep, more gluing plastic to wild birds to protect them nonsense)

Now it was time to choose who would be attacked. I’m not sure if they put a USA map on a dartboard, slammed four beers, then threw a dart while blindfolded, or if they drew straws from a hat but the winner was….

So an Army “task force” was promptly sent…

THE SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA SPRAYING EXPERIMENT

This is so absurd that it made me giggle at just how ridiculous and obnoxious it is, but as much as it sounds like a bad Tyler Perry movie, this actually happened...

CLOAKING SAN FRAN IN BACTERIA AND CHEMICALS

Just three days after the San Francisco 49ers made their NFL debut, the U.S. Army was in San Francisco, secretly showering the city with bacteria.

From ships stationed off-shore, they sprayed bacteria for an entire week, all along the the San Francisco Bay, using the wind to carry the bacteria inland.

Bacillus Globigii spores were then collected from all over the city, which made this part of the spraying experiment a “Success”, according to the Army. However, to make the situation more tragic, yet oddly comical, the Serratia Marcescens bacteria they also cloaked the entire bay area with, they soon realized they didn’t know how to find the “spores”, so they had no way of concluding anything about the experiment. (See, I told you, bad Tyler Perry movie…)

Almost 30 years later, when the covert experiments were finally exposed, the Army claimed the massive clouds they were blanketing the city with were, “non pathogenic, yet realistic simulants”. Well praise Jesus! But…

It would later come to light that, in addition to the safe-and-effective bacteria, Zinc Cadmium Sulfide was sprayed… which is not harmless who-cares stuff. Zinc cadmium sulfide is a chemical mixture of zinc sulfide (ZnS) and cadmium sulfide (CdS). It turns out cadmium sulfide is exceptionally hazardous. Not only is it toxic AF, but it is carcinogenic, mutagenic and it can inflict permanent damage to lungs, bones and kidneys with a single exposure. This meant that blanketing the city in it, especially when it was full of guests coming to see the newest NFL team was an Oops!

The conclusion of the Army’s report on this covert experiment is almost as hilarious as their report I wrote about in The Secret Mosquito Factory. Are you ready for the conclusion?

