I was going to publish another Chemtrail Government Hearing for you, but I have an amazing post coming out this Sunday on the topic, and I’m trying not to beat a topic to death, per say, so let’s look at today’s government insanity, PERMANENT BLACKOUTS, in the name of Conservation:

I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for everyone to understand how serious the situation that is quickly approaching is. They have already stolen all of the natural water resources in the USA (March 2023), have been chipping away at stealing all of the land, are intentionally killing the trees to replace them with mechanical trees and killing the bees to replace them with mechanical bees. Additionally, they are setting up FEMA and Walmart Detainment Camps, running large scale detainment drills (arresting 500,000+ people at a time) and they have outright said they are going to poison us in 2025. This is all part of Agenda 21 / Agenda 2030 / Agenda 2050. You absolutely must watch the 10 minute video below, featuring an African citizen, who is an awesome fellow truther who goes by the name Jerm Warfare, giving testimony regarding their 8 - 10 HOUR A DAY, permanent “rolling blackouts” that are being forced upon the innocent people of Africa, in the name of “Energy Conservation” and “Climate Change”. This is what “reducing coal power” looks like: (9:44 video)

Loading video

Buy Me a Coffee (ADD WHISKEY!)

Africa is the Test Market. Africa has a very large quantity of exceptionally poor people (Psssst, Klaus Schwab, they do own nothing, and they’re not happy), and they also have an absolutely evil government that allows for experimental vaccine testing and secretive deals to feed them medication-laced GMO foods (which we are also being fed here in the USA). This is why the Gates Foundation and Rockefellers get a boner every time someone says the word “Africa”. Governments, Pharma, NGO’s and Chemical Companies use Africa to try out their diabolical schemes and products so they can learn how to smoothly bring them to Australia, Canada and other countries, then ultimately the United States. People also say, “We have laws to prevent that! It would never pass through Congress!”. Bro, please remove your head from the sand and READ the content our government is, and has been, voluntarily signing us onto: 15 Minute Smart Cities, capping energy usage, “Carbon Credits”, “Stopping Climate Change”, Remote Shutoff in all new vehicles made after 2026 and blocking the flippin’ sun, FFS. You would be absolutely shocked to see how much tax dollars have been poured into USA Federal geoengineering programs since the 1960s. I will be showing you the documents very soon, so click it or miss it:

Know why they have been experimenting with blocking the sun for nearly 65 YEARS? Not only to attack the food supply (which I thoroughly outlined in Chemtrails Chapter 1: Why are They Spraying?), but think deeper…

…the “GREEN ENERGY PLAN” is SOLAR PANELS…

…SOLAR PANELS NEED SUN...

…NO SUN = NO ELECTRICITY…

Cap electricity use, push people into solar, then block the f*cking sun. We are only allowed to have what they can take.

Here’s an award-winning meterologist (Scott Stevens) who knows what’s happening in the sky isn’t normal: (2:13 video)

Loading video

This is what our Michigan skies usually look like these days:

which brings me to:

Buy Me A Coffee (Whiskey!!!)

MY SOLAR STORY NIGHTMARE

Rewind a few years back, to when I was installing a small fish pond in my yard. I had this Albert-Einstein-type-of-brilliant idea that the pump could be ran off a solar panel, thus eliminating the need for electrical line installation, and the bonus perk would be “free electricity" (←please do the air quotes as you read this. Thank you.)

When it comes to making an expensive purchase, I spend almost as much time researching it as I do researching for a Substack post, and a three-foot Solar Panel was research-worthy. After a week of Sherlock-Holmsing solar panels, I picked out a $380 panel and ordered it online. It was Amazon next day delivery, so you know what that means; it will arrive in 3 weeks and show up in a box that looks like it just got back from WWII then got caught in the middle of an inner-city gang-related drive-by shooting on its way to your house, where, upon reaching it’s destination, it will be yeeted from the Amazon van toward your front porch, like a football in an over-40-drop-In-league game of two-hand-touch.

When my panel arrived I eagerly set it up. Pretty easy; the hardest part was figuring out where to put it. I ended up digging a ladder out of the garage and using it to get the panel as high up as humanly possible in my pine tree. OH! Speaking of my pine tree, I gotta tell you a different story real quick because it ties into this story:

20+ years ago, my spouse and I went grocery shopping together (so I could watch the spouse buy a bunch of shit we don’t need, instead of me just running to the store and grabbing the jar of spaghetti sauce). It turned out it was Arbor Day, so the Arbor Foundation was at the grocery store giving out free baby pine trees. The spouse always accepts things from people; too polite to say “no”, so we always end up with all this random stuff (no mom, we actually don’t want your 400-pound solid-metal desk from 1975 that you have no other way to dispose of). So there we were, driving home from the grocery store with a can of spaghetti sauce, a few bags of gimmicky condiments we will never use, and this 10” tree seedling. We planted it in the back yard.

Fast forward 15+ years… that tree turned out to be this HORRIBLE, huge pine tree that had branches that expanded to a 12 foot radius, loaded with razor sharp needles. Even mowing the grass turned into a UFC match versus the tree. That thing was bound to draw blood quicker than Conor McGregor if you came too close to it. No more walking barefoot in the yard.

We ultimately ended up completely avoiding that area of our back yard because the tree was THAT bad. We would later remove the tree, but that is further in the timeline than this solar panel tale. Lesson learned: Never take mystery trees from Arborists. Ok, let’s get back to the pond story.

So, I decided the panel would get unobstructed sun for 8+ hours a day if it was mounted high in the awful pine tree. I scaled the ladder like old school Donkey Kong for Atari,

and cursed at the tree as it sliced through my skin, like Edward Scissorhands. Eventually, I got the panel mounted in that evil f*cker using bungee cords that went from the panel to his spike-covered trunk and branches (which I’ll admit was a pretty genius plan on my end). Now all I had to do was sit back and drink Mai Tai’s as I rake in the free-energy-financial-savings, right? Well, not so much...

Being a brand new 3-foot-panel, it needed a couple days to fully charge, but the day the Amazon driver launched it from the street to my door stoop was cloudy. The following day it rained but on the third day there was some sun. YIPPIE! right? Well not so much…

It turned out that an animal had chewed through the cable that ran from the solar panel in the evil tree to the pump in the pond, not only did this mean that I needed to buy a new cable, but it also meant I had to scale the Satan-tree again.

I ordered a new cable and a $90 thick plastic tube-sleeve for it to go in to prevent this from happening again. Now I’m almost $500 deep in my venture to get, air quotes, “free electricity”.

After the replacement cable arrived, and after I scaled the tree-of-hell again, and after waiting another 4 days for it to charge (while I sat back and drank Mai Tai’s while waiting to cash in on my savings), I noticed the pond pump still wasn’t running. I then pissed away my entire weekend following all the troubleshooting advice. Nothing made it work, so I contacted the seller, who told me, in very broken English, the panel might be defective and to exchange it for a new one.

There I was, in my thick long sleeve shirt and leather work gloves, setting my ladder up again, terrified of the pain this demon-tree is about to inflict on me. I got the panel down and scoured the earth, including the NetherRealm, to find a box this beast could fit in to be sent back to the seller. Found a box, packed it up, wasted 40 more minutes of my life driving it to UPS.

I then waited for the replacement to arrive. I am now on week #3 of the pond pump not running and my yard is turning into a mosquito haven due to the stagnant pond water. I had more mosquitoes than a Bill Gates GMO malaria-mosquito plane-drop. If mosquitoes were on the Endangered Species List, the government and I singlehandedly saved them.

The new panel arrived, I slid the cable into the plastic tube to protect it, climbed the ladder up the nightmare tree, and was getting burned out on Mai Tai’s so I switched to straight whiskey, right out of the bottle, so I didn’t have to wash a glass. I slept like a baby that night, not from the whiskey, but from knowing that I was on the road to huge savings. Well, not really…

Rain, rain, rain, clouds, rain, was the entire week. When the sun finally came I discovered something was still preventing the pump from running. It turns out that the rain had brought down dust, pollen and chemtrails, so the panel was covered in a layer of shit. Not literal shit, that is what would happen next, but at this point in the story it was coated in a thick film of filth that water alone couldn’t bust through. I dropped $28 on a big case of Lysol wipes. Scale the tree, clean the panel, drink whiskey, turned into my daily routine.

I am now at week #6 of the pump not running and two fish died. I rushed to Home Depot and bought a $200 bundle of outdoor 75-foot extension cords so I could run the pump using the electrical outlet on my house while I wait for the panel to start working. Now my yard is filled with mosquitoes, has a 3 foot solar panel in a pine tree I hate, with a ladder that is permanently stationed in front of it, bright orange extension cords running across the lawn, and I am out-of-pocket $728 … all this in the name of “free electricity” (←don’t forget to do the air quotes.)

In August, with my body covered in slashes from Mr. Evil Pine, I accepted defeat. It had become clear that this solar panel gig wasn’t going to work. Between it being cloaked in dust, covered in bird shit (I swear those f*ckers aimed for that panel on purpose), having wet leaves and tree seeds stuck to it, spiders building webs on it, in addition to constantly cloudy and rainy days, like trying to staple Jello to a tree, I realized that it was never going to work, and even if it did magically work for a couple days, that wasn’t consistent enough to eliminate the need for an electrical line. So there I was, in late summer, with my shovel, digging more fish graves and a trench for electrical line installation.

I shared my story online to essentially give others food for thought. I stated that, perhaps, it is possible that panels would work in a state like Arizona, in an area like Cave Creek, where you are in the desert mountains and you don’t have all the trees and frequent rain. I was attacked for my post faster than Oscar Pistorius after he got his metal legs. “People” (<—air quotes again, most likely PSYOP accounts) tore into me, telling me how installing solar panels on their house was the best choice they ever made; an even better choice than back when they quit using meth. The choice was so incredible that the joy it brings overshadows the birth of their first child. It was a decision that changed their life more than the kidney transplant they received. The savings from the solar panels helped them quickly pay off their credit cards, get completely out of debt and now they drive a Lamborghini because of it. The solar panels not only paid for themselves but helped them retire at the age of 35. Ok, I’m being hyperbolic, but they did really say it was “the best choice ever” and they would go on to add that the freeeeee electricity has been a Godsend… which, sure sounds an awful lot like an advertisement for solar panels, now doesn’t it? Although I wanted to reply, “I know a liar when I read one”, I instead politely responded to all of them with something along the lines of, “That’s GREAT!” then proceeded to ask if they can kindly share a photo of their panels and a pic of their electric bill before and after installation. You would think that someone who had their life changed in such a miraculous way wouldn’t hesitate to throw evidence in my virtual face, right? I mean, don’t they want people to invest in panels? Wouldn’t publicly sharing three simple photos with a nay-sayer go a long way? Well not so much…

Instead of proving me wrong, they would disappear. I was never able to get a single photo from a single attacker… and now that I think about it, I don’t think I have ever seen any real person post before-and-after energy bills, so, there’s that.

Anyway, folks, this solar stuff is a scam. It’s a trick. It’s, at a minimum, deception, but more likely it is outright fraud, based on my experience. Let me guess, someone is going to comment that they have solar panels and they saved them so much money that they bought a timeshare in Tahiti…

Buy Me a Coffee, Just Put Booze in It

NEXT READ:

SOURCES

Watch the full length Interview with Germ Warfare:

https://rumble.com/v2begqu-uncensored-globalists-are-testing-10-hour-blackouts-coming-to-a-town-near-y.html