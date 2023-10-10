Just when you think you’ve heard it all, this comes along…

Let me start off by saying, I am not a political content writer, but this is actually about GeoEngineering and extreme election lunacy, and if you have been following this Substack, you know I live for reporting on both, so here we go…

Rewind to 2012, this was when Obama was running for his second term and the Republicans needed to choose a candidate who would lose to him. The two options Republican politicians were going to pick from were Ron Paul or Mitt Romney. If you’re not familiar with Mr. Romney, he’s a candidate that, like Lindsey Graham or Kevin McCarthy, no actual citizen liked, yet was a darling of the establishment and the media (which are pretty much the same thing, aren’t they?). He said a lot of stupid things…

But those stupid things didn’t matter, because he was buddies with all the other awful politicians on both sides who also said stupid things. Additionally, he was really, I mean really, into the weather. When I say he was obsessed with the weather, I don’t mean that he owned a high end digital thermometer that he bought on Amazon for $300. What I mean is that he was so into the weather that he literally owned it. That’s right folks, Mr. Says-Stupid-Things-and-Nobody-Likes-You-Romney owned the weather... or should I say, he owned the Weather Broadcasting Industry...

You see, back in the good ol’ 1980s, you know, the era in which we ate rock hard pieces of gum that came for free in packs of baseball cards, and the era in which seatbelts were optional but big-hair was not, and the era in which a man would be drug out of a restaurant and beaten within an inch of his life for going into a women’s bathroom because back then it was called being a Peeping Tom, it was during this era that a Weather Broadcasting company launched. This innovative new company was creatively named The Weather Company, which, many years later, would change it’s name to The Weather Channel. The Weather Channel, quite literally, did ALL weather broadcasting because it was, quite literally, a complete monopoly. If you saw anything anywhere about the weather, that information came from The Weather Company AKA The Weather Channel. Hell, you could be walking home from school, wearing your 1980’s He-Man backpack, and look up at the sky and say to yourself, “it looks like it might rain today”, and out of nowhere, somebody would yell, “That thought was brought to you by The Weather Channel!”. The Weather Channel was then what Sponsored-by-Pfizer is now. And this is where the story gets juicer than an Outback Steakhouse lunch special… quite literally?

Guess who owned this Weather company? Quite literally the sketchiest companies you can think of; NBCUniversal who is NBC who was under the control of General Electric (GE) who is Rothschild, in addition to The Blackstone Group, where Jacob Rothschild was on the International Advisory Board, and Bain Capital which was co-founded by Mitt Romney. “Well I’ll be damned”, you and I both said at the same time. Then you say, “Isn’t Bain the villain in Batman?”, to which I reply, “Yup, but it’s spelled differently.”

Now here’s where things start to get super interesting. In 2011/2012, Mitt Romney was campaigning against Ron Paul (who buys his Batman masks 1 size too large because he doesn’t like tight-fitting facial coverings):

Late 2011: During the primaries / caucus elections for Romney vs Paul, the same utter lunacy that the Nation witnessed in the past couple recent elections occurred. If you don’t want to read the election chaos by state, skip down to where it says, “THE HURRICANE”, but trust me on this, you really want to read this. But first, click it:

ELECTION INSANITY

Believe it or not, this just might be crazier than 2016 and 2020 elections combined…

In Oregon, when it became clear to Team-Romney Republicans that they were about to lose District 4, they attempted to steal the ballot box and run out the door. When Team-Paul Republicans tried to stop the ballot box theft, they were physically assaulted.

Alaska changed voting rules at the last moment, but despite the rule changes, Paul pulled through, which made longtime state chairman, Randy Ruedrich so livid that he tried to, quite literally, bankrupt the party by transferring all of the party’s $100,000 out of their bank account and into the account of the Capital City Republicans in Juneau.

In Missouri, for the first time ever, the temporary Chairman named Eugene Dokes banned video recording devices, but that’s not all. Robert’s Rules of Order requires the temporary chairman to accept nominations then elect a convention chairman to run the event. Instead, he skipped the nominations and appointed a chair of his choice. The crowd immediately erupted with booing. Dokes then illegally adjourned the meeting and called the police on attendees. To make matters crazier than a pit viper on crack cocaine, in adherence to state rules, a Paul supporter and one of the top parliamentarians in the state, reconvened the meeting in the parking lot. Then, someone called the SWAT team on them. When SWAT arrived they arrested them, although they were following state party rules. Missouri wasn’t the only state to have police involvement during the election.

Louisiana, like many other states on that specific election night, changed rules at the last minute. The night before the election, Roger Villere, the old Louisiana State GOP chairman, decided that candidates who would lose the election the following day would still be recognized, as if they had won. This outraged attendees. The following day, the rightful winner, Alex Helwig, rose to address the delegation, but, because of the prior-night rule-change, Roger Villere instructed Shreveport Police to remove him. They arrested him for trespassing and broke several of his fingers. Next, Villere instructed the police officers to remove another winning candidate, Herford. They did so and dislocated his hip, sending him to the emergency room. If that isn’t wild enough for you, despite Paul supporters seizing victory of the majority of races, the state party replaced the winners with its own slate of Romney delegates.

In Wisconsin, in a now-scrubbed video, MSNBC had reported that Romney violated state campaign laws by bribing voters; vote for him and get a free sub sandwich. … did someone just fart or is that desperation I smell?

In Nevada, on caucus day, the media was denied access to most caucus sites and the few that were permitted were not allowed to take photos or videos. Additionally, GOP staff prevented Paul supporters from entering the premises to vote, and to make matters worse, at some locations, participants that arrived later in the day were asked to absurdly sign an affidavit, under penalty of perjury, which falsely stated they were Jewish and couldn’t vote earlier in the day due to “religious reasons”...yes, they were telling people they had to, under oath, claim to be Jewish, in order to vote. In Clark County, the largest county in Nevada, the number of ballots did not match the number of voters signed in at the caucus.

Despite the shenanigans, CNN reported that Paul was up with a 60% lead in Nevada… that is, until the vote count was also inexplicably dragged out for several days, leading to a victory for Romney here. And guess what? Nevada State GOP Chairwoman, Amy Tarkanian resigned the day after the caucuses.

In Colorado Romney supporters were caught passing out fake Ron Paul slates at the state convention.

Arizona’s elections were reported on by Kevin Kervick of The Examiner, who said (in a now scrubbed article),“ballot stuffing, rule violations, and improper vote counting occurred behind closed doors” . In addition, Paul supporters allege threats of physical violence from Romney supporters at numerous AZ locations.

Wyoming was not exempt from shenanigans, here illegally cast votes were counted.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, Ron Paul won his first caucus, but the GOP decided to take down the vote results and replace them with a note from the party claiming Romney won because he won more delegates.

Florida GOP broke party rules by switching to a winner-take-all state, which favors the candidate with the most money for advertising and attack ads (AKA Romney).

In Michigan elections, countless Ron Paul supporters attending the county convention were forcibly blocked, Doug Wead reported.

In Minnesota, Doug Wead claimed the GOP instructed members not to vote for any delegates under age fifty because most young delegates support Paul.

Alabama had grotesquely irregular voting patterns that made no sense.

In many states, evidence of “vote flipping” occurred. A PDF document showing the evidence was compiled and presented and an Austin Election Judge, Anne Beckett, even came forward publicly to claim she witnessed this firsthand, but nothing came of it.

Oh! And I almost forgot to tell you, in Maine, after only 84% of votes had been counted, State GOP Chairman, Charlie Webster, declared Romney the winner, by a victory of only 200 total votes… the remaining 16% of votes were not to be counted. Additionally, in a different city in Maine called Belfast, votes were lost due to being “incorrectly transferred”. This was never corrected. Also, there were two counties in Maine, called Hancock and Washington, that hadn’t voted at all because, The Weather Channel was suddenly reporting that a severe a snowstorm was coming so the caucuses were completely canceled. The snowstorm never ended up arriving. Oopsie! Although this was the first instance of the Weather Channel “getting it wrong” during this election, it wouldn’t be the last...

THE HURRICANE

Mr. Paul was scheduled to give a speech at the 2012 GOP Convention in Tampa, Florida, but out of nowhere, the threat of Hurricane Isaac appeared. The weather broadcasters said that this hurricane was going to absolutely obliviate the state. People were in sheer panic over the impending doom. NPR and other news outlets showed terrifying graphics depicting Isaac smashing into Tampa and cloaking the entire state of Florida with dangerously high winds and flooding rain. “Power outages are expected”, the media reported, so people along the coast had already begun to flee:

While The Weather Channel and media ran 24/7 fear porn about Isaac, and while Florida citizens braced for the worst, the GOP rushed to cancel the convention, for safety reasons, of course. It was such an unfortunate circumstance because Paul supporters from all over the country had already arrived in Florida to show their support.

Here is the NOAA.gov graphic the GOP showed to justify the last-minute cancelation. I like the huge text that says “Isaac is heading toward Florida”, just to clarify that, although the map shows Isaac on Florida, this isn’t actually true:

However, it would turn out that the Lord blessed Florida that day. The hurricane ended up being no more than a brisk rainstorm for Tampa because it somehow completely passed by the state.

The Romney-owned Weather Channel and the media chalked it up to hurricanes being unpredictable, then switched to terrorizing Louisiana with hurricane fear.

Nonetheless, the cancelation of the convention succeeded in cutting Ron Paul out of his speech, and also gave the establishment time to devise a plan that would deny Paul the floor nomination he had legitimately earned. In yet another a last-minute rule change, the RNC increased the number of primary/caucus victories required to secure a nomination from 5 to 8, thus eliminating Ron Paul and creating a false façade of “unanimous” support for Mitt Romney…

