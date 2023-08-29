Although, for the most part, you can use these 3 Agendas interchangeably, they actually mean different things. Today I am going to explain them in mega-simple terms.

Agenda 21, essentially, is Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2030 is the foundation for Agenda 2050. Agenda 2050 cannot be successful without Agenda 2030. Let’s take a look at each individually:

AGENDA 21

If you look up the definition of Agenda 21 on Wikipedia, it’s a really beautiful, heartwarming and thoughtful plan to protect mother earth. It’s about loving the planet and saving her from terrible people who are murdering her through Climate Change. I think we all can agree that we do not like pollution, so this plan is GREAT! … right?

… … … But, as I sit here typing this, I have never met anyone who thinks ocean trash is fantastic; I have exactly 0 acquaintances who dump their garbage into a body of water. We have never manufactured toxic chemicals then fed them into the water supply to avoid paying for proper disposal. In fact, the only time I see a lake is when I used my (paid) Michigan Parks Pass to take my kids swimming in the summer months. My family was never part of an oil spill. We have never even been to a coral reef, let alone destroyed one. We didn’t invent the insane Recycling Scam (which involves using tax dollars to take the recyclables from the recycle center to the landfill). As far as I am aware, nobody in my entire circle of life has ever intentionally put aerosolized poisons into the sky, unless you count using a can of DuPont spray paint to recoat your patio chair… Huh, that’s odd… call me crazy, but it would seem to me that the exact “people” that are committing the earth-destroying crimes are the same people co-authoring the documents about stopping the destruction of the planet. Strange? No. These Agendas aren’t for them… they’re for us, and only us.

As you can see, this Agenda never was about protecting the earth. If they actually wanted to protect it, they would start with themselves, their businesses and their business practices. Now let’s discuss the not-so-sugar-coated ACTUAL plan of Agenda 21:

To begin, the United Nations was, in part, founded by the Rockefellers (1939-1946. Ref: The Rockefeller Foundation and the Transition from The League of Nations to the UN). Fun Fact: During this identical timeframe The Rockefeller Foundation was “proving” Yellow Fever was transmissible using the most absurd, rigged studies imaginable. The rigged studies led to Rockefeller creating a Yellow Fever vaccine, which was distributed by the USA Army. It ended up being contaminated and triggered a Yellow Fever outbreak. Whoopsie! Let’s get back to the story:

Starting in the 1950s, the UN began funding scientists to discover “Climate Change”.

Then, in the 1960’s, The Club of Rome jumps in. At the time it didn’t have an official “Agenda” name, it was instead based on The First Global Revolution document. :

Loading video

The title Agenda 21 came to light in 1992, during the UN’s Convention on Biological Diversity:

It was during this time that The Wildlands Project was to be implemented:

Here’s a quick summary of The Wildlands Project, referenced in the image above:

Loading video

In 2008, The Rockefeller Foundation published America 2050: A strategy to Reclaim Natural Resources and Reform the Federal Role in Land Use. (I’m sticking this in the Agenda 21 section because it ended up applying more to this than Agenda 2050, but how would good ol’ Rocky ever have known that back then? Common, give the fella a pass). Anyway, this document outlines which areas of the USA will be depopulated and which areas will become the 10 new “MegaRegions”:

Here’s the MegaRegions on a map:

Fun Fact (because you love fun and you love facts): It was right around this time that FEMA divided the USA into 10 Zones, but I’m sure it’s just coincidence, right? Compare the MegaRegions map above with the FEMA map below. Being from The Mitten State, I especially love the matching Michigan zones:

Agenda 21 is the first major push for “One World Government”, also referred to as “The New World Order”. We will also dive deep into this in the future.

Basically, if we boil Agenda 21 down to its absolute simplest form, it is stealing land from Citizens under the guise of “conservation” then forcing them to live in predesignated “Zones”, controlled by a universal government, which means there is nowhere to flee to. Sounds like a blast!

AGENDA 2030

Agenda 21 was planned to be implemented by the year 2000 (AKA, “The 21st Century”, hence the name), but because it was running behind schedule, it was pushed back to 2030. Although the plan to seize the land and force resettlement into what we now refer to as “15 Minute Cities” remained, because the Agenda was being rescheduled, it gave them the opportunity to refine and redefine the Agenda goals, specifically, by adding new goals onto the preexisting goals; Enter: Agenda 2030.

From 2020 through 2022, the UN met to increase the amount of land they need to steal (for conservation!) to at LEAST 30%, but as much as 75% in EVERY MEMBER NATION. They call this “30x30”, which means, take (at least) 30% of the land by 2030. Here’s a couple member nations vowing to close-off their land from their citizens:

Loading video

The full presentation is over 10 HOURS long. For now, you can still watch it on Youtube. I listened to the whole thing over the course of 4 days at work. It was exceptionally boring, frightening and took 10 hours of my life that I will never get back.

Sometimes I see people online say things like, “That will never happen! Not on my watch!” or “Good luck getting me off my land! I’m armed to the teeth!”, but these people don’t understand, they are not physically dragging you out of your home (yet). Instead, they are using cleverly crafted regulations and GeoEngineering to FORCE you off your land. Read my Substack called 11 Secret Ways the Government is Stealing Our Land, then read The EPA JUST SEIZED CONTROL OF ALL WATER and also check out this clip from 2022 :

Loading video

Agenda 2030 also has a “Net 0 Carbon” scheme that involves a horrifying Carbon Credit System, Carbon Tax System and these are merged into a Social Credit Score System. None of this actually has to do with Carbon, because the elites have 0 interest in 0-Carbon for themselves. They devised a scheme where they can literally purchase “Carbon Credits” from each other. These credits allow them to break the 0-Carbon Rules they created so they can keep on Carbon-ing.

To boil Agenda 2030 down to its simplest form, it is the pre-existing Land Grab plus additional Land, on top of complete and total surveillance of everything and everyone. The surveillance involves putting limits on what you can own and do, in addition to assessing fines and penalties for failure to comply. Oh, and of course, the One World Government, New World Order fun. Agenda 2030 is where this comes from:

If you think this sounds a bit crazy, it is. But it’s not a theory. This is an actual 2-minute World Economic Forum presentation about Agenda 2030:

Loading video

AGENDA 2050

This is the most horrifying yet, and, if everything goes as planned, will be implemented by, or in, the year 2050. This Agenda involves all of the aforementioned in addition to transhumanism, in their words, “the merging of man and machine”, which, for some reason, they really seem to get off on. Our God-given DNA will be rewritten, which will mean the complete loss of HUMAN Rights. “Nothing natural can remain”, they say. Even our trees will be replaced with machines so they can “scrub carbon” around the clock:

Both Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2050 involve us being trapped in our homes, which will only be apartments which we lease, from them, but Agenda 2050 is the deadline for it. The apartments will only provide the space deemed necessary, which is currently listed as 400, or less, square feet. If you don’t remember how square feet works, its length multiplied by width. For example, if your space is 10 feet wide (3 meters) x 10 feet long (3 meters), it would be 100 SQUARE feet. I have no idea how “Square Meters” works, so you might have to Google search it.

I can’t get this thought out of my head: Do you remember, around 2014, when the television channels suddenly began pushing shows like Tiny House Nation, that told you just how amazing it is to live in a glorified prison cell?

No, joke, this is the actual title of the first episode:

172 sqft is about 13 feet x 13 feet (3.96 meters x 3.96 meters). You don’t need a real kitchen table, couch, chairs or a computer desk. Stop being greedy and just sit on your cot, pleb.

Back to The 2050 Agenda: We will be fully reliant on the government to survive. If our Social Credit Score allows us to venture out of our apartment, that small freedom will be granted, but travel will be limited to only within the 15 Minute City. There will be no cars, so you can either walk, or use a shared bicycle. Not having transportation won’t be a big deal because you can walk a mile in 15 minutes, and this will get you anywhere you are allowed to go in the “15 Minute City”. The good news is, if you want to escape your oppression, you can pop on your Facebook Metaverse Virtual Reality goggles and visit the virtual ocean, where, I assume, a virtual policeman will demand you to put on virtual sunblock.

Those of us with low Social Credit Scores will eat ze bugs, if we are allowed to eat. There will be no more shopping, no more grocery stores, no more restaurants, no more mom-and-pop-corner-stores, no more eCommerce; their AI will order what we are deemed worthy of having and it will be delivered to us by drones so us peons can stay in our apartments. Vaccines and “health care” will be mandatory and forced if unwanted. If we are lucky, those who comply, might have internet access, but what can be accessed will be monitored and limited. I’m imagining only a single web page… and it’s CNN.

To boil it down to its simplest form: Agenda 2050 is the ultimate confinement and slavery mixed with robots, AI, fake food, forced experimental drugs and being happy about owning nothing.

