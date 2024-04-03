They tell us these are normal clouds that have been around forever and we are just too stupid to remember them:

Yeeeah, ok…

It’s utterly idiotic. For those of us who have old school photo albums, you know, the kind with actual photographs and polaroid’s in a binder, these clouds are nowhere to be seen.

There is no photo of grandpa on his wedding day in 1940 with this in the background:

There’s no giant d*ck in the sky pics:

What causes clouds to make shapes and patterns is blasting them with frequency:

“Agent, how do you know the clouds are changing from frequency?”, you ask. To which I reply, “Great question! The answer is, because we see the exact same thing when water is blasted with frequency”. Here’s a little 1-minute video. There’s thousands of these videos on the internet, but I picked the shortest one: (1 minute 13 second video)

Throughout the video we see the water forming the identical shapes as the clouds:

closeup for people reading this on their cell phone:

closeup:

Unless you have a severe learning disability or are a shill, working for the government (redundant wording?), it’s not hard to tell that this:

Is the exact same f*cking thing as this:

You can even see these abnormal clouds moving quickly on radar: (7 second video)

So, now that we agree these clouds are reacting to frequency, the next question is, “Where is the frequency coming from?”…

Let’s start here: The government loves playing with frequencies and we are, and always have been, lab rats… (2 minute video)

HAARP

Here’s a super quick overview of HAARP and frequencies: (2:19 video)

Now here’s the kicker; a little while back, DARPA, the Air Force, 3-letter, 4-letter and probably some 5-letter agencies (maybe even the dreaded 8-letters?), decided they no longer needed HAARP, because they found a, “new way to ionize the atmosphere” … so they were selling it! YES, THEY WERE SELLING IT! Wrap your mind around that… our tax dollars funded a massive f*cking weapon that literally controls the weather and can cause grave harm, and the MILITARY was like, “meh, we don’t want it anymore. Put it on eBay, starting bid, $1.99. Local pickup only” …If this doesn’t make you puke on your white couch, what does? (51 second video)

I am unable to find any sales record for it, so it appears, in my opinion, our tax dollars are still funding it, yet it is being used for “research” by whomever wants to use it… and this is why the title of this article is “Government Using Frequency to Block the Sun” … if our tax dollars are funding this bullsh*t, it’s government, regardless of who is actually doing it. Speaking of that, lets say you got to use HAARP and GeoEngineer for a day, what would you do? 16 feet of snow over Nancy Pelosi’s house? I love it when you’re evil!

The HAARP they are referring to in the video above is in Alaska, but there’s a sh*t ton of baby HAARPS all across the USA. Sorry for the awful graphic. I stole it from the internet to avoid doing my own research:

Additionally, a brilliant dude who follows me on Twitter figured out that ALL 5G TOWERS emit the EXACT SAME FREQUENCIES as HAARP! This means we all have a HAARP in our back yards, and more HAARPS are being installed by the day. HOORAY! I sleep much better knowing a microwave weapon is located 500 feet in every direction from my bedroom.

With that being said, since the 1950’s, their stated goal has been to block the sun because, they claim, the suns rays are harmful. I have written numerous posts about this nonsense, including:

Chemtrails: the CIA, an Insurance Company and a Memo They Want Scrubbed

1992 Chemtrails Program: Should We Spray Sulfuric Acid or Dust?

Chemtrails & GeoEngineering: Rip Out Forests + Make Chemical Clouds to Block the Sun

Congress Chemtrails Testimony: When We Start Spraying, No More Blue Skies. ONLY WHITE

Chemtrails: OFCM.gov's Involvement, Using Roads as Gridlines & TARGET: Neighborhoods for 30 Mins/Day

MY REVELATION

Fast forward to 2023: During the summer, I like to do my computer work on my laptop outside, so I can soak up whatever sun we are allowed to have. Prior to 2023, while I sat outside, I would watch the planes spray, spray, spray. Like clockwork, our beautiful, blue Michigan sky would be dirty gray-white by lunch. No sun for me. No sun for the plants. No sun for the frogs I had to buy frogs to add to my pond because all of our Michigan frogs vanished. Now I have to buy insects to feed the pond frogs because all of our insects vanished too… (1:12 video)

Then, something happened…

In that summer of 2023, as I sat outside, I noticed the spraying seemed to greatly reduce. In fact, many days I didn’t see any lines in the sky, yet the sun was ALWAYS blocked by clouds. If the sun broke free of the clouds, within minutes the clouds would magically shift to cover it. I know this sounds insane, which is why I have photos and videos to show you.

Seriously, no matter where the sun is, there is now a cloud in front of it. There can be a single cloud in the sky, and guess where it is?

If you look at the image below, you can see the frequency lines (they often look like fish bones), pushing the clouds downward, over the sun:

Come f*cking on, this is ridiculous…

Check out this video (9 seconds)

Screenshots from video above:

Sharp angles:

Frequency:

From the time the sun rises, it is blocked by clouds:

Fish bone thingies:

These choppy little clouds…

…look exactly like the f*cking water when high frequency is applied:

Like, seriously, we are supposed to believe this is normal?

Well look at that…

I repeat, there is always a cloud blocking the sun…

Frequency:

When they don’t have clouds in the sky, they spray to create them. This is clearly not “normal air traffic”, crisscrossing exactly where the sun is:

The spray they are using now expands quickly. I have referred to it as being like “Great Stuff Foam”. You can watch it go from a thin line, to this, in a matter of 15-minutes-or-so:

Once the spray has fully expanded they can hit it with frequency to move it around.

When you see clouds with sharp angels, this is clear evidence of frequency use:

Look at where the sun is:

Sunrise, gotta push the fake clouds down:

Here’s a different sunrise. No other clouds in the sky… except for where the sun is:

Note the blue sky in the image above. By 2pm, that sky would be gray:

Here's a Michigan sunrise during the February 2024 “severe winter storm” (which followed the January Arctic Freeze). They have a full day of block-the-sun on deck (P.S: The sun no longer looks normal):

1 hour later. The thick clouds ensure that sun cannot reach us, therefore the weather stays cold, often plummeting the temp so fast that people get barometric pressure headaches:

SHOCKING VIDEOS

If you want to witness this crazy cloud-shifting, here ya go: (1:23 video. There’s no sound.)

A common theme is that, as soon as the sun is setting, they stop and the clouds disappear, which is further proof that they are manipulating the clouds to block the sun.

Here’s the same sh*t, different day. This one is even crazier because they are pushing in clouds from both directions to sandwich the sun: (37 second video)

Sunrise, getting the clouds in place: (35 second video)

Super high frequency used here, and that frequency was held all day long (54 second video)

…and this is when I made one of the craziest discoveries ever…

THE ARCTIC FREEZE 2024

In January, 2024, the United States was hit with a freak storm called “The Arctic Freeze”. The freeze caused death and destruction:

Although the media was warning people not to travel, and flights were being canceled in mass, I had a really unique opportunity to hop on an airplane and fly across the USA during the heart of the storm. My family begged me not to go, but I was curious to get a birds-eye view of the “natural disaster”, and what I discovered floored me. (by the way, the flight was absolutely terrifying because of the extreme turbulence.)

During my flight, I saw clear evidence that every major city, across the nation, was being HAARP’ed, to completely block the sun, thus plummeting the temperature. Once the plane flew past the major city, the clouds vanished and I had a clear view to the ground. This is majorly disturbing, indisputable evidence of a GeoEngineered freeze. (2 minute video. If you are wondering where I got the city names from; on Delta flights there is a live GPS tracker that tells you what city you are over. I added in some Ozzy Osborne Crazy Train because that’s what this feels like. To my Ohio friends, sorry for spelling Cincinnati wrong! ):

Do you want to see Mexico during The Arctic Freeze? Insane winds forced pretty much everything to close. Complete destruction of tourism. Look at the sky! (58 second video):

Here’s the Gulf of Mexico on a map:

Here’s what cruise ships, in the Gulf of Mexico, were dealing with during the Arctic Freeze (this is not my video, 49 second video):

A different video (32 seconds)

As you can see, the power they have to destroy us, using weather warfare, is horrifying.

So, let’s get back to my revelation: How else can thick, densely-packed frequency clouds, only blanketing major metropolitan areas possibly be explained, other than GeoEngineering? My friends, these storms are man-made. And, the exact cities with these HAARP clouds over them all experienced the worst of this ”freak winter storm”.

Check out this map I found showing the areas that were heavily impacted by “the storm”, which happens to be the exact areas I took videos of! Detroit, Cincinnati, Nashville, Jackson and Houston!

THE ABSOLUTE HORROR THIS IS CAUSING

The use of man-made frequencies being blasted into the environment in addition to blocking the sun is confusing and killing wildlife. Bees and many other species rely on the sun as a compass: (37 second video)

(Learn more about the vanishing bees in my post The Bees Must Die: Meet Your New Mechanical Bees). Our Detroit, Michigan bats disappeared two years ago. Their bat house in my yard now sits vacant.

We have lost so many insects that I started buying insects online and releasing them in hopes of sustaining some wildlife through till hibernation.

We now have coyotes in residential Detroit and surrounding areas. The coyotes look lost and are also often alone, pacing back and forth, which is not common for a pack animal.

Flocks of seagulls are landing in people’s back yards (I am one of them). Hawks, raptors and vultures are flying unusually low, clearly confused, spending abnormally long amounts of time, circling, alone. (yes, I know they circle to hunt; this is not that)

There’s this video of birds trying to destroy a 5G tower: (48 second video)

Folks, this is so bad… we have never sh*t like this until recently (11 second video)

In summer 2023, I saw several live and dead deer along the side of the road, which is also not common for Detroit. We are a heavily-populated residential area. On top of that, animals have been mysteriously walking in circles for about two years now, which exactly aligns with the 5G towers rush install (TAX FUNDED). F*cking PSYOP, trying to make people believe this is an amazing biblical prophecy.

HEADLINES, APRIL 2nd 2024

The East Coast, Michigan and Ohio are about to get blasted with a “Spring Snow Storm”. Fox News is reporting it as, “Significant late-season winter storm to blast millions from Great Lakes to Northeast with heavy snow”

This article is about heatwaves caused by “Climate Change”:

”Rotating Storms”?

Chaos, everywhere…

In closing, as the weather becomes nicer, keep your eyes to the sky, because I will be doing the same this summer. Raising awareness is our only hope. I’m fairly convinced that they were forced to back away from chemtrails because way too many people were waking up, looking up and no longer believing this is normal:

So now, we instead have this:

I will be putting together a lot more videos showing “cloud shifting”, and I will write an article focused specifically on that. In the meantime:

