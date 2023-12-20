I had never put much thought into it until now, but yeah, this really does explain why people living in utter poverty steal bread from the corner store to feed their children dinner, meanwhile, have a bigger arsenal and more ammunition than a well-organized malitia. Watch this incredible, yet disturbing, 10-minute video, then I’ll share my thoughts and drop some crazy truth. I applaud this man for coming forward. I guarantee he risks a lot by speaking out:

I have an absolute, “OH MY GRAWD, IT MAKES SO MUCH SENSE NOW!”, to add to that video, but first, let’s discuss Psychological Operations (PSYOPS).

Do you remember the intro theme song to the sitcom "Married with Children”? The song was from Frank Sinatra in 1955. The song goes, “Love and Marriage, love and marriage, they go together like a horse and carriage”, well, with our Overlords, it’s “Gov and PSYOPS, Gov and PSYOPS, they go together like Chemtrails and Aluminum Rain Drops”.

The US military, according to their own documents, which I will be exposing next week, admits that it is the biggest perpetrator of PSYOPS, so click it like you mean it if you want that intel drop:

For anyone who has been Awake for longer than 15 minutes, it shouldn’t be too shocking to discover that the reason mass quantities of guns keep appearing in gang infested neighborhoods could be the same reason drugs keep appearing in identical neighborhoods. It may be the same reason that pallets of bricks appear before riots, and the reason J6 rioters had matching riot gear and somehow smuggled hockey sticks, baseball bats, gas masks, helmets, riot shields, communications equipment and bear mace into a presidential event, without Secret Service or DC Police seeing, and without the most sophisticated intel hub in the nation caching it. It could also the same reason every media source was interviewing literal Crisis Actors during Covid, or why Covid Death Count FOIAs show no additional deaths during Covid, despite the deadliest pandemic in known history. It might be why the war in Ukraine disappeared from the media quicker like someone turned off a light switch… but only after ungodly amounts of tax dollars were sent there. What happened to all the proud feminists marching against super-duper-sexist presidential candidate Donald Trump, while wearing those matching pink “pussy hats”?

Where is Greta Thunberg? Remember “Y2K”? Y2K was shorthand for the “Year 2000”, which was to be Doomsday, because no computer was capable of changing the date from 1999 to 2000, so the entire system was to collapse. Hell, what happened to the “Space Junk” and ozone holes? In 2006, Al Gore released the movie “An Inconvenient Truth”, that told me I am killing all the penguins and polar bears. In 2010, BP dumped oil directly into the ocean for nearly 90 DAYS STRAIGHT, but Dawn brand dish soap (a Proctor & Gamble owned product) saved the day by cleaning all the animals with their blue and green dye-chemical-filled soap.

In fact, in 2009, Proctor & Gamble stock was at only $50 a share. Post-oil spill, when they began running commercials showing them saving the ducks, it rose into the upper-60's, and is now over $140/share. If you had bought 10,000 shares pre-oil spill, you would have made nearly $1 million dollars. …All PSYOPS, and this is just to name a quick few. For anyone interested in learning more about PSYOPS, I have already written numerous articles on the topic, including:

…and more. The government loves running PSYOPs.

Speaking of Chemtrails, PSYOPS and the absolutely diabolical things the Evil Empire does under the cover of secrecy, here’s just a couple things the military has dropped on the same citizens they have sworn an oath to protect. (I have edited all videos for time purposes, to keep them under 2:20, so you can easily download and share them on social media)

“The Blob: Unsolved Mysteries” (2:10 video)

List of awful stuff dropped from planes (1:12 video)

Here’s the “Polymer Fibers”, dropped again in a different location, which happened to be an elementary school! Most of us call them “ChemWebs”: (1:49 video)

Speaking of Polymers, did you check out my recent post Chemtrails: Fake Snow vs BLOWTORCH, FIRE PIT AND MICROWAVE? They love their Polymers almost as much as they love their PSYOPs.

Here’s a ChemBomb dropped over a neighborhood: (1:44)

A different ChemBomb, different neighborhood. This person was not able to video it exploding: (32 second video)

Point being, evil people do evil things. Whether it’s spraying pathogens from planes, dropping mystery goo, or placing pallets of bricks or crates of guns in neighborhoods to aid in chaos, it’s all to deteriorate the health of society, at our financial, physical and mental expense, meanwhile, loading their pockets, which I shall explain in a moment.

Let’s go back to the topic of this article, which is the ex-gang member claiming the government is dropping guns in Chicago. Let me add another layer to this PSYOP:

Yes, gun crime opens the door for gun control. Yeah, gun crime is also population control. Gun shot victims are great for the medical industry too. But, look at the bigger picture:

GETTING FILTHY F*CKING RICH OFF VIOLENCE

Here’s the bombshell: POLICE BRUTALITY BONDS; something we pay for, but none of us know about:

(2:14 video)

Now think about this possibility: the Gov donates weaponry to impoverished areas. This causes a great increase in violence. More violence = more police calls. More calls mean more opportunities for police brutality or accusations of police brutality. This allows for more and more Police Brutality Bonds… which means Wallstreet, Banks, and ultimately, Politicians, get rich off taxpayers.

CHICAGO IS ONE OF THE BIGGEST AB USERS OF THESE BONDS… the same place the ex-gang member accuses the government of dropping crates of guns.

In fact, according to the Action Center on Race & Economy (ACRE), Chicago spent $360 million on police-related settlements and judgments between 2010 and 2016. During this same period, the city used $484.3 million in bond proceeds to pay for settlements and judgments. Yes, the city spent $484 million on $360 million in expenses. That alone is $120 million in taxpayers hard-earned money that vanished into thin air someone’s pocket.

In 2017, Chicago borrowed another $225 million, bringing the 2010-2017 total to $709.3 million. ACRE estimates that this will cost taxpayers more than $1 BILLION IN INTERST over the life of these bonds. They also estimate that, since 2010, big banks and law firms have made approximately $7.1 million in fees just for underwriting the bonds authorized to pay for Chicago’s lawsuits. According to ACRE, some of the banks profiting from this racket are Goldman, Sachs, Wells Fargo, and the Bank of Montreal (which is the parent company of Chicago’s BMO Harris Bank).

When you start looking into the stocks and investments the politicians make, it all makes sense.

I guarantee that number is a hell of a lot higher than $1.5 million. Why the F is a public servant worth a million dollars, or, in some cases, hundreds of millions?

…And just like that, it all makes sense…

SOURCES:

Twitter & https://acrecampaigns.org/research_post/police-brutality-bonds/