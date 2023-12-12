People keep demanding, “Release the footage!”, meaning, release the entire footage of the January 6th “riot” at the capitol. While I absolutely agree that it should be released, and it is our right as taxpayers to see it, and the people sitting in jail deserve to see it too, regardless of if they are guilty or not, we actually have a lot of footage that nobody seems to be looking closely at. So, today I am going to show you some crazy sh*t that I discovered in the footage we do have.

I’m not a lawyer, but I feel this is a very important topic because, IF some, or all, of this riot was orchestrated, with the cooperation of some, or all of the police, then the entire thing is not only Aiding and Abetting, Criminal Conspiracy, and Entrapment, but the criminal charges that resulted from it are “fruit of the poisonous tree”:

Basically, what Fruit of the Poisonous Tree means is that evidence that was obtained through illegal conduct cannot be used. To put it in simple terms, let’s say a police officer breaks into a home without a warrant and finds drugs, the drugs would be fruit of the poisonous tree because it was a result of an illegal action. Equally, if an event was filled with police officers, working along side people impersonating police officers, both of whom allowed, or aided in, people getting riot gear and weapons into a presidential event, then assisted people in entering a locked building by unlocking the security doors from the inside, where only real police have access to, then ushered people inside, how can people be charged with entering the building?

Additionally, it is illegal to pose as a police officer and/or try to perform police duties. In the state of Virginia, impersonating a police officer is a Class 1 Misdemeanor, and we should expect dozens of these charges to have been filed if the videos and photos I am going to show you are indeed people impersonating police. We are also going to look at tons of “Trump Supporters” wearing gas masks, helmets, full size riot shields and using weapons, including a baseball bat, a wooden club, a spear, bear spray, mace, chemical irritants, a hockey stick, a stun gun, and knives and more; items that somehow made it through Security Check, past Secret Service and past the real police, or, where somehow obtained, in mass, while at the event.

Regardless of who you voted for, if what I am showing you is accurate, it is exceptionally alarming, and I hope both sides of the aisle can agree that this is a major issue.

Before we get into the footage, let’s remind ourselves of why people were in Washing DC on January 6th, because this is exceptionally relevant to keep in mind while watching all of these clips:

Citizens from all over the United States flew and drove to DC to attend the “Stop the Steal” protest / rally because these people felt that the election was fraudulent, and, American Citizens who feel disenfranchised have the legal right to address their government. The purpose of holding the protest on January 6th was that this was the day Congress had the opportunity to pause the progress of officially electing Joe Biden, meaning, Congress could decide to simply allow States more time to review their citizens grievances, and their evidence, to determine if there genuinely was fraud that occurred on voting day.

President Trump was scheduled to give a speech, which began approximately one hour late. During the speech, a large group of “Trump Supporters” abandoned the speech and went to the Capitol building, where Congress was currently deliberating. When these Supporters arrived at the Capitol, they had riot shields, gas masks, goggles, helmets and a slew of weapons. These people somehow “breached” all levels of security and somehow made their way to the doors of the Capitol building, then somehow breached the doors which, as far as I know, have special magnetic locking mechanisms, which were somehow deactivated from the inside. Despite the doors being open, people chose to break out windows. Once inside the Capitol building, these protestors somehow gained complete access to the entire building, where they chose to destroy, deface and steal property, thus causing multiple millions of dollars with of damage, damage which us tax payers will be covering for years to come.

Somehow, Congress conflated the two issues, and determined that because of the horror the rioters caused, they would go ahead and push through the election results instead of allowing the States more time to review the citizens grievances. And that is pretty much a quick summary of the Event. Now let’s look at evidence…

REAL vs FAKE POLICE OFFICERS?:

If you look at the Washington DC police officer uniform handbook(s), there are a handful of non-negotiable uniform requirements, such as:

A nameplate must always be worn on the outmost garment. It must be visible at all times.

Helmets, when worn, must feature identification, with few exceptions. Jackets / Coats and the Shirt that is worn under them are very specific:

The jackets are “Gore-Tex”. Although the exact model of Gore-Tex likely varies, they look something like this:

Jackets should also have identifiers on the sides (sleeves / shoulder), in addition to front and back.

There’s a bunch more requirements, but we are going to focus on those couple things. Here’s photos of real DC police officers:

Notice the name plate on front right breast, police badge on left beast, patches on both sleeves, Gore-Tex coat, hat insignia:

Although these police officers are not wearing helmets, they also have insignias on the hats they are wearing. Again, notice the name plate, patches, Gore-Tex, etc:

Yep, name plate, patches, insignias, blah, blah, blah…

Here’s police officers in helmets. With the exception of the white-helmet cop in the back, each helmet features a large, unique number in white lettering in the front center.

In the image below, you can kind of see that the backside of the helmet says MPDC in giant white letters. Notice the name plates and so on:

In the image below, look at the patch on the sleeve. Outlined in thick yellow, this white and blue patch shows the capitol building and says, in red lettering “District of Columbia”, but the actual uniform says METROPOLITAN POLICE (or MPDC, which means Metropolitan Police DC)

Closeup of a real police officer. Note the patch and all the other insignias, especially the number on the helmet:

Here’s the official Riot Police’s matching uniforms. It reminds me of a video game character:

Riot police do not appear to have the nametag because they are wearing body armor, but their helmets display a number:

Baton Police uniform:

DHS Police uniform:

Can we agree that the above images all seem to follow what is in the nonnegotiable handbook dress code, in addition to matching? Now that we got that out of the way…

FAKE COPS?

…and this is where things start to get weird.

Below is a video showing a police officer who is hanging out with rioters that somehow obtained a giant log and are using it to break out a window. This police officer has a helmet that says “US CAPITOL POLICE”, with no other indicators anywhere. He appears to be wearing a backwards ball cap under it, in addition to sporting a leather jacket with no nametag, no indicators whatsoever: (22 second video)

Loading video

Also, it appears he is wearing a black sweatshirt under his leather jacket, which is not in-line with the police uniform requirements according to the handbooks. And if this is a legitimate officer, why exactly is he mingling with people busting out the window with a giant wood pole? Why is he turning his back to the vandals to chat with the man in the blue jacket? Isn’t this is huge no-no for safety reasons? Turning your back on violent vandals, in my opinion, seems to imply that you are comfortable with them, therefore not concerned for your safety.

As you will see, throughout this post, it appears that these “US CAPITOL POLICE” were the ones seemingly friendly with all of the violent vandals at this Event. If these are indeed legitimate police officers, one must question what exactly they were doing. IF they are not legitimate police, this would explain why, “the police let them in!” resulted in no questioning and no repercussions whatsoever; the police can not be charged for something civilians do, but the police sure could be charged with Aiding and Abetting and a slew of other crimes.

Here’s a short video showing real police versus what appears to possibly be more fake police. The police that seem to possibly be bogus are wearing solid black helmets or black helmets that say “US CAPITOL POLICE” on the back instead of MPDC, and no indicators anywhere: (40 second video)

Loading video

Here’s more police officers, also wearing ”DC CAPITOL POLICE” helmets, not MPDC attire. Some of them have some patches, but none appear to be wearing the correct uniforms, per the handbook, and none are wearing matching uniforms. None of them have indicators on their head, one is wearing a camouflage ball cap with a bandanna-style face covering, one is wearing an unmarked full-face ski mask or full-face hood, and the police officer with his back to the camera has no sleeve indicators … and these happen to be the exact police that helped the protestors breech the capitol. At 13-seconds you can see the police officer with his back turned to the camera motioning to continue forward, sooooooo that’s interesting, eh?: (21 second video)

Loading video

And who is the guy in the navy sweatshirt at 18-seconds in the video? How did he get behind the police line? He sure seems like a Director.

Here’s more police officers who are all wearing different attire, no indicators, and one dude has his riot shield upside-down. I did read that if you are left-handed you have to turn the shield upside-down, so I suppose he could be a lefty, but why, and how, does he have a Military Police shield?

Loading video

When the National Guard did eventually show up, their shields appear to be completely clear with no lettering, additionally, they look very used, whereas the shields above don’t seem to have scratches. Are they brand new? I don’t know folks, I’m just asking questions based on my observations.

Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe, on this one particular day, police were told they don’t need to follow the dress code requirements and they were given permission to wear whatever they wanted. All I can say is it doesn’t smell right to me, so let’s look at more evidence…

Since we are on the topic of military, check this out:

PLANNING

When I was watching footage frame-by-frame, I discovered something that puzzled me. When played at full speed you don’t notice it, but when the footage is slowed down, here it is: (46 second video)

Loading video

The duffle bag on the ground says N.A.A.K, which means “Nerve Agent Antidote Kit”. This kit is a US military countermeasure for nerve agent poisoning:

What is going on here? Think about this: The person filming the footage in the video was already inside the capitol. This means the NAAK Pack was brought out before the “breach”, WHY? Why is a nerve agent antidote kit abandoned in a hallway? An even bigger question: if police felt so endangered that they were planning to use military nerve gas, or, if police believed the Trump rioters had nerve gas, and this is before the breach, WHY THE F WASN’T ANY FORM OF CROWD CONTROL DEPLOYED AT THIS POINT? It doesn’t make sense.

Somehow the protestors shown in the video below seemingly got into the building early, or earlier than everyone else. Here they are, planning what they are going to do next, while they communicate with a woman outside on a bullhorn, who is giving them directions. Somehow, the woman on the outside of the broken window knows the interior layout because she has already been inside… and is now choosing to stand outside and relay directions? Have any of the people in this video been brought in for questioning or arrested? Has the bullhorn woman been interrogated?: (1:25 video)

Loading video

ANOTHER “BREACH”: Here’s two police officers opening the SIDE DOOR. And, these two police appear to be REAL officers, being that they both appear to have the correct insignias, including helmet identification numbers. From the 51-second mark through the 56-second mark, you can see the protestors hand is not on the door, and the cop behind the door is opening it. (1:51 video)

Loading video

The woman who acts as a “blocker”, begins to move away from the door at 42-seconds. When the video is played in slow motion, we see that this is a couple seconds before the door begins to open. It’s as if the rioter told her “he’s here” or “he’s opening it now” or something to let her know her blocking services were no longer needed.

Screenshots showing the protestors hand is not on door, yet the door is opening:

I don’t think this door has an outside handle. I think it can only be opened from the inside. Additionally, I believe this is also a special magnetic lock door, meaning someone on the inside has to deactivate it. Clearly, the only hand on the door is the police officer on the inside:

If you look closely, you can see the cops insignia and helmet number labeling:

Being that the windows on this door are small, there would have been no way for the protestors to get inside, if not for the cops opening it for them.

Have these officers been questioned?

And how did people in full military attire get into this event? Secret Service and the police didn’t see anything suspicious with this outfit? If you saw this dude walking down your street on a Tuesday afternoon, you’d be alarmed and might even call police, yet he is in a Presidential event?!

THE SECRET SERVICE’S PROHIBITED ITEMS LIST

On SecretService.gov, there is a list of prohibited items that are not allowed into Presidential events of any form. Here’s the list:

• Aerosols

• Ammunition

• Animals other than service/guide animals

• Backpacks and bags exceeding size restrictions (18” by 13” by 7”)

• Bicycles

• Balloons

• Coolers

• Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

• Explosives

• Firearms

• Flammable liquids

• Glass, thermal, or metal containers

• Laser pointers

• Mace / Pepper spray

• Packages

• Recreational motorized mobility devices

• Selfie Sticks

• Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’ x 3’ x 1/4”)

• Structures

• Supports for signs and placards

• Toy guns

• Weapons of any kind

• Any other items determined to be potential safety hazards

Additionally, the rules for all previous Trump rallies state, “the U.S. Secret Service will require magnetic wanding to gain entry into the event. If patrons decline screening for medical reasons or if a metal detector alert cannot be determined through inquiry or physical inspection, a pat-down may be necessary.” Also, security personnel and the U.S. Secret Service "reserve the right to inspect any item at any time and prohibit any item deemed inappropriate to ensure crowd safety," the website states.” So we have to ask, how did hundreds of gas masks, riot shields, helmets, goggles, and weapons, all get into this event? Nobody stopped the guy wielding a hockey stick?

RIOT SHIELDS

I think the riot shields are the biggest mystery, which J6 lawyers need to take a close look at, let me explain why:

There were a ton of non-matching riot shields at the Stop the Steal protest rally, which is very bizarre to begin with.

I have so many questions, such as: How did they get them there? How did they get them in? Secret Service didn’t stop people with F*CKING RIOT SHIELDS (and gas masks, and helmets) going to a PRESIDENTAL EVENT? (3 second video)

Loading video

The first question, “How did they get them in?”, is very important. There were two ways people got to the Rally: They could drive or fly. A Riot Shield is too large to be taken on a plane:

And, let’s pretend a group of people, standing in line to board a Spirit Airlines flight to Washington DC, were all carrying Riot Shields, wouldn’t this be a MAJOR RED FLAG for TSA? Last time I flew, TSA went crazy because I had a new, sealed bottle of Nyquil in my carry-on. They pulled me aside, searched me, seized the Nyquil and ran tests on it, while I was forced to wait. When the testing was done, they concluded it was indeed just Nyquil, so they gave me a firm scolding about the size of the liquid. They then threw it away in front of me and let me proceed to my flight. Imagine if it was a riot shield and a gas mask… headed to DC for a presidential event.

So that eliminates everyone who flew in for the event. This leaves two options: Either these strangers who drove to the event all brought their riot shields or the shields were waiting at, or near, the Capitol Building. The latter would explain why Secret Service / Presidential Security didn’t see anyone walking around with one.

Here’s a really interesting photo from Rolling Stone:

The riot shield he is using appears to have a police logo on it:

I suppose you could say, “He must have ripped it away from the police”. Ok, that explains one riot shield, but what about the rest? And, where the F did the BASEBALL BAT come from? It’s too large to fit inside of a backpack. Did he also rip that away from police?…

GAS MASKS & RESPIRATOR MASKS

I’m going to generically refer to them all as “gas masks”:

This is the other topic that every lawyer should be looking at.

As if Riot Shields aren’t bad enough, the amount of people who brought gas masks to the Stop the Steal protest is absurd. Let’s take a look at some:

This dude has a legit gas mask that looks professional, IMO. Also, if you pay attention to the footage, many of the people who are wearing gas masks are not wearing backpacks, so how did they get the gas mask in? Did they carry it through Security Check? (14 second video)

Loading video

Notice this guys PINK COLOR gas mask below. It appears to have unique square-shaped sides. You will soon discover that many of the people in attendance are wearing the identical one: (12 second video)

Loading video

Yeeeeah, okay. That’s believable:

Here’s someone hanging out with the window-breakers, while wearing a gas mask. Maybe the NAAK Pack in the hallway is beginning to make sense? Was a gas attack planned? (9 second video)

Loading video

MAGA hat, gas mask combo, classy fellow! Fantastic photo op with the Trump statue in the pic:

And goggles? Who brings goggles to a presidential rally?…

A CLOSER INSPECTION

At quick glance, the photo below looks like a riot, but when we take a closer look, we find even more oddities:

Look, here’s another pink gas mask. I wonder how all these strangers coordinated their masks so well?

Two more gas masks plus a helmet:

3 gas masks, all wearing helmets. How did all these helmets get into the event?:

Well I’ll be damned, here’s a third dude in this scene with a pink-square-side gas mask (top right). Plus a bunch of helmets, more gas masks and a pair of goggles on the left:

Remember the “US CAPITOL POLICE” from earlier? Here’s one that even has a piece of duct tape on his helmet. Notice the correct police attire on the left:

Closeup view

Here’s a couple more guys with a similar tape-like marking. What do these markings mean?

Here’s two more CAPITOL POLICE with markers on their helmets, in addition to a solid black helmet with no indicators in the left of the photo:

And here we have “the helmet crew”. The backs of their helmets all say “DC Capitol Police”. And notice, they appear to be hanging out with the rioters, on the rioters side of the fence, not on the cops side of the fence. How did they get there? I wonder why they aren’t helping their fellow law enforcement officials?:

Here’s the full image again. I highlighted the fence in blue and “The Helmet Crew” is circled in green:

I am counting 12 people in The Helmet Crew. TWELVE! Why is a dozen cops hanging out in a cluster instead of helping their coworkers? Again, these are valid questions that, if I was a lawyer, I would want answers to.

Below is a Helmets and Gas Masks compilation. Even more of the pink square gas masks (42 second video)

Loading video

This photographer knew to bring his gas mask, he must be a psychic in his spare time:

I guess the gas masks ended up coming in handy because the real police just-so-happened to pepper spray the crowd. Isn’t it simply amazing that all these Trump Supporters brought their gas masks and they ended up needing them so they could destroy the Capitol building? (20 second video, played at half-speed)

Loading video

Speaking of pepper spray, you can see the protestors flags waving to the left of the video, meaning the wind is blowing to the left. Do you also find it odd that, at the 5-second-mark in the video, the person with the white sleeve is spraying in the exact direction of the cops wearing neon? The police officer on the left isn’t wearing a face shield, so the pepper spray should be getting in his eyes, but he seems completely unphased. This leads me to wonder if there was actually “pepper spray” in the bottle. I cannot fathom why a police officer would risk spraying his coworkers:

As I was researching to write Part 2 of this article, I discovered many more situations identical to this, which leads me to believe certain cans were “Hollywood Pepper Spray” (a movie prop that looks real, but isn’t):

Which completely explains why everyone who was a rioter who got sprayed didn’t even flinch. But we will dive deeper into this in Part 2.

Additionally, there are people in the crowd who have their own spray:

Who exactly is this guy spraying?

It appears they have a stash of aerosol cans behind this white thing that looks a lot like a door:

Should we be asking, who are these people who are on the police-side of the barricade, filming?

I think you get the picture, none of it jives with the narrative. Let’s move on:

FLOOR MARKER TAPE?

This is insane, but why else would a shoe-print-shaped marker be here?: (44 second video)

Loading video

Floor markings for actors:

Sticker on cement, outside of the Capitol. Did this mark where people should stand for the media “riot” photos?

THE BREACH

Is this cop telling a second cop “it’s time to let them through” using a hand signal? Sure looks like it to me: (18 second video)

Loading video

If you look really close at the video above, after he puts his hand on the other policeman’s shoulder, he does a very slight nod toward the back of the room, then they immediately begin walking backward, which is interesting because, based on the video, the “rioters” were not breaching past the police, until they let them.

COMMUNICATIONS

The group of people who somehow breeched the capitol before anyone else seemed to be taking photos and/or videos for the media. Of course the guy busting out the window has a MAGA hat on. A man takes out his phone to communicate with someone via an app (34 seconds):

Loading video

Screenshot of the apps:

Does anyone know what these apps are? In the second part of this series, we will discuss a program, ran by the police, in which “ground units” send frequent updates back to the police, including photos and videos. Obviously, that would be done through an app, not through a text message. I’d love to know what apps these are. If you know, please share in the Comments section.

OTHER CRAZY SH*T

I tracked down where the pink-square gas masks are sold, which is Home Depot. They can be ordered in bulk. I have heard the windows at the Capitol (as well as other government buildings) are “hurricane glass” / bulletproof glass. I cannot confirm this, but it makes sense to me due to safety of government officials in addition to safety of documents and computers within. . The windows that protestors chose to break out in the Capitol do not seem to be hurricane glass nor bulletproof glass because they appear to shatter easily and fall out of the window frame in a sheet. People online are suggesting the windows were intentionally replaced with “Hollywood breakaway glass” (a movie prop) or plexiglass. Whatever the material is, it’s not strong at all. Even normal residential windows are pretty damn strong.

4. What’s up with all these people in full military attire? They’re everywhere…and causing ruckus.

I can’t tell what his helmet says, but it says something:

I’m 99.999% sure the guy shown below, with his Gadsden flag was with Ashli Babbitt right before she was shot. We will be discussing that part of J6 in a future post.

On J6 or the following day, I came across a video that had the audio in which I could hear what the people were saying prior to Babbitt climbing through that window. I found it odd that one of the men was calling her “Babe”. That doesn’t fit with the story we have been told, now does it? Don’t worry, I’ll be sharing it with you. There’s a whole lot that doesn’t make sense with the shooting or J6 as a whole.

24 LEGITIMATE QUESTIONS LAWYERS SHOULD BE ASKING

TO START, REQUEST THE PAYROLL RECORDS OF EVERY POLICE OFFICER WORKING THE EVENT ON J6. The amount of employees should match the photos and videos. If these are all REAL police officers, then we must ask, are these charges Fruit of the Poisonous Tree? If these are fake police officers, and REAL police officers allowed them to impersonate police, perform police duties, direct people into buildings, then stood with people as they caused ruckus, at a minimum, Aiding and Abetting, Criminal Conspiracy, and Entrapment should be looked at. And, IF the real police, and fake police, working together, have committed crimes, then the charges resulting are still Fruit of the Poisonous Tree.

Here’s the questions I’d be asking, if I was a lawyer:

QUESTION #1: HOW DID PEOPLE BRING THIS “GEAR” INTO A PRESIDENTIAL EVENT?

QUESTION #2: WHAT WAS THE SECURITY PROCESS TO ENTER THE EVENT?

QUESTION #3: WHERE WAS SECRET SERVICE?

QUESTION #4: WHERE ARE SECRET SERVICES RECORDS PERTAINING TO PEOPLE HAVING RIOT SHIELDS, GAS MASKS AND WEAPONS? WHERE ARE RECORDS RELATING TO PEOPLE IN FULL MILITARY-STYLE OUTFITS?

QUESTION #5: WHEN WAS THE FIRST SHIELD OR GAS MASK SEEN BY LAW ENFORCEMENT OR SECRET SERVICE?

QUESTION #6: HOW WAS THIS REPORTED? AND WHAT WAS DONE?

QUESTION #7: AT WHAT TIME WAS THE NAAK PACK BROUGHT INTO THE HALLWAY? AND BY WHO?

QUESTION #8: WHERE ARE THE RECORDS OF “SWEEPS” PERFORMED AFTER J5? WAS ANY OF THIS GEAR LOCATED DURING THE SWEEPS?

However, the prior day, January 5th, multiple pipe bombs were discovered within a 5 mile radius of the Capitol Building. Being that bombs were discovered, protocol would be for the police and secret service to be on high alert and thoroughly sweep the grounds, multiple times, prior-to and during the Event. How did they not find all of these shields, gas masks, weapons and helmets?

QUESTION #9: WASHINGTON DC HAS CUTTING-EDGE SURVIELENCE. WHAT INVESTIGATION(S) HAVE BEEN DONE TO DETERMINE HOW ALL OF THESE PEOPLE OBTAINED THIS GEAR?

QUESTION #10: WHO ARE THE POLICE OFFICERS, SHOWN ON VIDEO USHERING PEOPLE IN, AND EVEN OPENING DOORS?

QUESTION #11: WHY ARE THESE OFFICERS NOT WEARING THE CORRECT UNIFORM, WITH NO INDICATORS? WHAT WAS THE J6 UNIFORM POLICY? HAVE ANY REPROCUSSIONS OCCURRED FOR WEARING THE WRONG UNIFORM?

QUESTION #12: WHAT DOES THE DUCT TAPE ON CERTAIN HELMETS MEAN? HOW DID THESE OFFICERS GET ON THE RIOTERS SIDE OF THE FENCE, WHEN THE FENCE WAS STILL STANDING?

QUESTION #13: HOW MANY OF THESE RIOT-SHIELD, GAS MASK INDIVIDUALS WERE IMMEDIATELY APPREHENDED?

QUESTION #14: HOW MANY PEOPLE, WHO WEAR WEARING GAS MASKS AND HAD RIOT SHIELDS, HAVE BEEN BROUGHT IN FOR QUESTIONING?

QUESTION #15: HOW MANY PEOPLE, WEARING GAS MASKS AND RIOT SHIELDS, HAVE HAD A SUBPOENA SENT FOR THEIR PHONE RECORDS?

QUESTION #16: HAS A SUBPOENA BEEN SENT TO HOME DEPOT RELATING TO RECORDS OF BULK, PINK, GAS MASK PURCHASES?

QUESTION #17: IF THESE ARE INDEED FAKE POLICE OFFICERS, HOW DID REAL POLICE NOT RECOGNIZE FAKE POLICE? IF THEY DID REALIZE IT, TO WHOM DID THEY REPORT IT? AND WHEN? WHAT ACTIONS WERE TAKEN AS A RESULT?

QUESTION #18 : DO THE CAPITOL DOOR FEATURE A MAGNETIC LOCKING MECHANISM THAT CAN ONLY BE OPENED FROM THE INSIDE?

QUESTION #19: WHO ARE THE PEOPLE WHO ARE SEEN BEHIND THE POLICE LINE, RECORDING VIDEOS AND TAKING PHOTOS? WHEN DID THEY ARRIVE AND WHEN WERE THEY ALLOWED TO ENTER THE POLICE SIDE?

QUESTION #20: WHY WASN’T ANY FORM OF CROWD CONTROL USED WHEN PEOPLE OBTAINED RIOT SHIELDS, HELMETS, GAS MASKS AND WEAPONS?

QUESTION #21: WHY WAS THE PRESIDENT NOT IMMEDIATELY WHISKED AWAY FOR PROTECTION WHEN THE RIOT BEGAN?

QUESTION #22: WHAT WAS UNIFORM POLICY FOR THAT DAY?

QUESTION #23: WHO ARE THE OFFICERS LEADING THE GROUP TO THE CAPITOL DOORS?

QUESTION #24: WHAT TYPE OF MATERIAL WAS IN THE WINDOWS THAT BROKE LIKE “HOLLYWOOD SPECIAL FX GLASS?”. REQUEST ALL REPAIR / REPLACEMENT RECORDS FOR THE WINDOWS THAT EASILY BROKE.

If I was a lawyer, I would subpoena all communications between officers and bodycams during this event.

If these are indeed fake police, and if explanation for it is that, somehow, these protestors gained access to the police’s uniform and equipment room, that would indeed mean that there was a large quantity of individuals impersonating police at this event. If that is the case, how many of these bogus cops have been prosecuted? How many real police officers immediately reported seeing fake police? Why did real police seemingly work with fake police? Surely they knew those weren’t their coworkers and they weren’t wearing proper uniforms. How did they know where these room were located? How were they able to get in under the utmost surveillance? Being that the rowdy group of people left the speech early and arrived at the Capitol far earlier than anyone else (with riot shields and weapons), why where they not detained? Being that DC police share an office with Homeland Security, I assume the police have the ability to detain 50 bad people at a time, heck, why not call in FEMA because they know how to detain 500,000 citizens at a time? FEMAS address is 500 C St SW, Washington, DC 20472, only five minutes from the Capitol:

There’s a lot of questions, that We, The Taxpayers, deserve answers to.

STAY TUNED FOR PART 2 OF THIS POST: WE HAVE A DC POLICE OFFICER WHISTLEBLOWER!!!!!

SOURCES:

The videos were all content I download onto my computer on January 7th. Unfortunately I do not have links to them. But here’s the link to the MPDC police unform handbook:

https://mpdc.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/mpdc/publication/attachments/1.1%20Uniform%20and%20Appearance.pdf

https://www.findlaw.com/legalblogs/law-and-life/do-the-police-have-an-obligation-to-protect-you/