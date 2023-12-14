In Part 1 we discussed what appears to be fake police officers, vandals with full-size riot shields, gas masks as well as matching gas masks that appear to have been ordered in bulk from Home Depot, two real police officers clearly opening a side door to let a mob in, men dressed in military gear climbing through windows, a baseball bat somehow getting into the Presidential rally, rally attendees wearing eye goggles, a military NAAK Pack nerve gas antidote hidden in the Capitol hallway, and more. When you combine all of this evidence, it appears the riot may have been orchestrated with the aid of many police officers, which would mean that the criminal charges resulting from rally patrons entering the Capitol are likely invalid. In Part 2 we are going to take a look at even more “oddities” that lawyers should be examining and a whistleblower who was the Lieutenant of DC Police on J6. Let’s start here:

WASHINGTON DC POLICE: CUTTING EDGE MASS SURVIELLIANCE INCLUDING FACIAL RECOGNITION

Metropolitan Police DC (MPDC) Chief Robert Contee testified to the Washington DC Council that the department is taking an “intelligence-led policing approach” that involves keeping a close watch on the district. DC contains more law enforcement officers per capita than any other major city in the U.S, and, the heaviest surveillance out of anywhere in the states, which they justify by stating the purpose is, “predicting crime in DC”.

According to Dinesh McCoy, a staff attorney at Just Futures Law, these surveillance systems are constantly collecting information about people in DC and can provide precise details on their daily lives in real time. This surveillance includes closely monitoring First Amendment-protected activities, such as protests. At the time of the Stop the Steal protest rally, January 6th, 2021, the Council of Governments was operating a Washington DC secret facial recognition tech system, data from which it shared with 14 local and federal agencies. This exact technology was used approximately one year prior, in 2020, to identify and monitor participants of the BLM protest at Lafayette Square, which leads us to question, why were none of these J6 rioters quicky identified and apprehended?

Loading video

Loading video

Additionally, since 2001, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency (HSEMA) operate the Washington D.C. “Fusion Center”, which is one of the many secret intelligence-sharing hubs that deal in heavy surveillance and shares classified information other entities. The fusion center works with with no fewer than 25 local, regional, and federal agencies, it even shares office space with the Department of Homeland Security, as well as the D.C. Metro Transit Police Department, and the U.S. Park Police. HSEMA itself operates a system of at least 5,600 closed-circuit security cameras in D.C. and has access to over 150 additional live feeds, including the DC Police livestreams. Yet somehow, all of these violent Trump Supporters flew under the radar? No video of them arriving? No video of them committing crimes? No videos of them leaving? Oooooookay then.

Loading video

In addition to all of the aforementioned agencies in DC, there is also the Joint Operations Command Center (JOCC), which operates a complex surveillance system out of a secure room in the district.

JOCC’S HIGH-TECH (PROTEST) SURVIELLANCE CAPABILITIES

If you want to see a promotional video for Aware, here you go:

Officers and analysts from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPDC) keep eyes on the news, activists’ social media accounts, and closed-circuit television feeds from across the district, according to internal MPDC emails.

Washington DC Ground Officers, provide updates on protest activity back to the JOCC every half-hour, including sending photos of the protests. Additionally, JOCC communicates with undercover officers on the ground. During the Freddie Gray protests / riots, while the ground officers were providing constant updates on where protesters were moving, the JOCC simultaneously continued to gather intelligence on the protestors. Keep in mind, the Freddie Gray protests occurred YEARS before J6, so we can assume the monitoring capabilities greatly increased with time.

ADDITIONAL SURVIELLIANCE ENTITIES IN WASHINGTON DC

On top of all of the aforementioned agencies and their monitoring programs working in DC, there’s also The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, which operates its own mass surveillance system, including a network of over 50 fixed and mobile automatic license plate readers and a fingerprint identification system. …All of this (DC Police, JOCC, Aware, the FBI, Homeland Security, even FEMA, the CIA and more) are active and watching in this little area:

The more you learn about the cutting edge surveillance systems, the less sense any of this makes:

Basically, you can’t fart in DC without at least 3 different agencies knowing about it.

Maybe this would be a good time for me to tell you that THEY DID KNOW, ACCORDING TO A NEW WHISTLEBLOWER POLICE OFFICER.

DC POLICE WHISTLEBLOWER: THEY KNEW

Former Lieutenant of the Capitol Police, Officer Tarik Johnson, states that former Capitol Police Chief, Yogananda Pitman, knew of the plan for the “chaos” and intentionally withheld critical intelligence. In fact, even the FBI knew.

Loading video

Johnson goes on to explain that there was absolutely no mention of planned riot, which left him and his staff team completely blindsided and unprepared. To make matters worse, while he was trying in vain to make communication with Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pitman during the riot, she refused to respond:

Loading video

Johnson resigned from his position following the events, and he believes that a cover-up has taken place to protect those responsible. He calls for further investigation into the parties involved including the former Capitol Police Chief and Jay Thomas, Manger and former house speaker Nancy Pelosi. (Full whistleblower video available in Sources section)

MORE FOOTAGE

Yep, here’s ANOTHER door being opened. This video shows that, as I suspected in Part 1, the Capitol doors are indeed magnetic-locking and they require someone on the inside (in a Security or Management roll) to open them, which clearly happened, therefore, everything that happened afterward is Fruit of the Poisonous Tree, legally speaking. (Sorry for the shitty recording. The Internet Overlords would not let me download it in a normal fashion):

Loading video

Even CNN admits the police let people in:

Loading video

EVEN MORE ODDITIES

Let’s discuss more “oddities” that we didn’t look at in Part 1. MPDC’s website hosts a newsfeed of important police issues, such as arrests and “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO). Lets check out what information was shared on January 5th, which was the day the pipe bombs were discovered, as well as J6:

On January 5th, the pipe bomb day, there were five arrests and BOLOS: Robbery BOLO, Aggravated Assault, Assault, Robbery with Sexual Abuse and Assault. No BOLO was ever issued for bombs:

Yet they shared information, photos and a video, relating to a man who entered a retail store, stole merchandise and attempted to stab someone in the store.

There was a massive rally the following day! What if the bomber planned to attack it?! This could have been worse than The Boston Bombing! Wouldn’t issuing a BOLO be the top priority?! But it gets crazier…

On January 6th, the day of “the insurrection”, there were only two total publications. One was a BOLO for a suspect in a carjacking and one arrest made for Assault related to a Robbery, zero publications relating to the Capitol:

There was also no publication on the 7th, or ever, from what I see:

ANNNNND… remember how the protestors were armed, with guns?:

Well, the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department publishes gun seizures and guess what? There are 9 total gun confiscations in DC on January 6th. The mailing address for the Capitol is “First St Southeast, Washington, DC 20004”, according to The United States Postal Service, yet none of these gun seizures occurred at that address:

We must wonder, with nothing making sense, was this a FEMA drill? Is this why violent vandals were seemingly gifted weaponry then security doors were unlocked from the inside to let them into the Capitol? No crowd control was ever deployed? No BOLOs were issued? No arrests of these vandals occurred? No updates whatsoever appear on the official DC Police newsfeed site? No gun confiscations inside Capitol grounds? This makes much more sense if it was a drill than if it was real.

I will dive a lot deeper into Capstone drills, but in the meantime, make sure you read FEMA California Fault Line BREAK DRILLS: “CAPSTONE EXERCISES”.

By the way, not related to anything, the DC police website icon logo is a crown, which is pretty WTF:

FAKE PEPPER SPRAY?

Let’s check out real people (not actors), who are in a police academy, getting sprayed with real police-grade pepper spray:

Loading video

Notice how they run for the water and flush their eyes.

At a different Event we saw what appears to be fake blood, blood bags (squibs), wounds that vanish and injuries that unexplainably change location, so it raises the question, “Why is nobody phased by the pepper spray here?”

Here’s a dude that gets sprayed right in the face and doesn’t flinch. Actually, not a single person is impacted:

Loading video

There’s also no “splatter” like we see in the real police being sprayed video.

Here’s even more people, completely unaffected by police grade pepper spray:

Loading video

And what is this? A gas mask? A helmet? Whatever it is, why the hell is it in a Presidential event?

Back to the pepper spray and the question, “Why was nobody affected?”. Maybe it was all old, expired pepper spray? Maybe, if we check the date on the cans they say “use by January 1992”? …Or maybe it was a movie set for a drill? I don’t know my friends, I’m just asking questions. Maybe someone can explain why the pepper spray does nothing in the comments.

COMMUNICATIONS

Ear pieces? Whoever the group is who infiltrated the event, they sure seem to know what they’re doing and have practiced. Not to mention, they appear to have a lot of funding, know the interior layout of the Capitol and have 0 fear regarding destruction of property or arrests. I would be shitting bricks if I accidentally knocked over a flower pot inside there. Wasn’t Owen Shroyer arrested in here years ago for simply standing there with duct tape over his mouth to symbolize censorship? It seems like these rioters knew there will be no charges brought against them. Anyway, back to Communications. The ear-piece fellows happen to be in the center of the action scenes: Hallway vandalism, Babbitt shooting, front-and-center of the breaches…

I don’t know a damn thing about ear pieces, but I can tell you, that not an Apple AirPod. How did the cutting edge surveillance not intercept these communications? How have they not spotted these things that random video creators and anonymous-Substack-authors-with-cartoon-avatars see? And if they did see it, they didn’t think this was of value? Let me rephrase that: They didn’t think ear pieces, being employed during a riot with very military-like-precision, was of value?

LRAD and ADS

There are multiple methods of nonlethal crowd control that can be used on large crowds. Both of these methods force the crowd to move back, or disperse completely, without the use of chemicals or munitions. Either would have been plenty effective at stopping rioters (wielding riot shields and weapons while wearing helmets and gas masks) as they approach the capitol. Let’s look at the two systems:

ADS

The Active Denial System (ADS) is a non-lethal directed-energy weapon developed by the U.S. military, designed for area denial, perimeter security and crowd control. Informally, the weapon is also called the heat ray, since it works by heating the surface of targets, such as the skin of targeted human beings.

A spokesman for the Air Force Research Laboratory described his experience as a test subject for the system:

For the first millisecond, it just felt like the skin was warming up. Then it got warmer and warmer and you felt like it was on fire. ... As soon as you're away from that beam your skin returns to normal and there is no pain.

The ADS was never deployed on J6.

LRAD / AHD

A long-range acoustic device (LRAD), acoustic hailing device (AHD) or sound cannon is a specialized loudspeaker that produces sound at high power for communicating at a distance. The LRAD has been used all over the world for protests, as a method of crowd control, but it sure wasn’t used on J6.

I’ve heard some people online say, “Washington DC police didn’t have LRAD or ADS”. Bro, they knew this was going to happen, they have the best surveillance in the USA (and probably in the world), and they have multiple branches of Homeland Security on-site. Trust me, if they needed a sound weapon, it would have been delivered quicker than a 30-minutes-or-it’s-free pizza.

DISTURBING HISTORY OF DC POLICE MISCONDUCT

My mother always told me, “The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior”. The 2016 - 2020 DC Police misconduct report is beyond alarming. The misconduct starts with commanders, captains and lieutenants and goes all the way down to sergeants, officers, inspectors and even DC probation officers! Here’s a very small sample of some of the 2016 misconduct:

With that being said, it doesn’t appear the DC police unit is keen on following the rules.

When we take into consideration everything we learned in Part 1, with all of this information in Part 2, we know the police had ample foreknowledge of a riot planned for this event. When you combine their knowledge with the Part 1 videos showing what appears to be fake police officers covering the Capitol grounds, in addition to real police opening multiple doors to let protestors in, at a minimum, it seems many of the real police were Aiding and Abetting. I hope the lawyers of the J6 prisoners consider all of this evidence because their current defense seems to be, “My client didn’t do anything wrong”, and that defense isn’t working. Repeating the same action over and over again and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity.

