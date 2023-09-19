Yeah, we all already knew soda isn’t healthy, but would anyone have ever suspected it could have been intentionally designed to “immobilize” and “explode sperm”? The men in the audience might need a shot of Jack to get through this article, but be sure to tell the bartender, “Hold off on the Coke”…

Coca Cola was first invented in the 1800s, by John Pemberton, a pharmacist from Atlanta, Georgia, who made the original formula in his backyard. Pemberton’s recipe contained cocaine in the form of an extract of the coca leaf, which inspired the “Coca” part of the beverage’s name. The “Cola” comes from the kola nut (which contains caffeine, another stimulant). Fun Fact: By some estimates, the American public was consuming as much cocaine in 1906 as it would in 1976, and with only half the population. It is also rumored that this is directly attributed to sodas. It’s safe to say that, back then, “A coke and a smile” was pretty much exactly what you were going to have.

When cocaine was banned from public use and eliminated as an ingredient in drinks and medicine, coke replaced it with more caffeine. Zing!

It took until 1915 for the soda to start being truly processed then bottled. No more need for the soda fountain, now you can buy a pack of bottles from the store and get wired on your couch every night of the week.

WHAT’S IN THE COKES “ SECRET BLEND ”?

Interestingly, Coca-Cola has chosen to Trademark their beverage instead of patenting it. Want to know why? In order to be granted a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), an applicant has to fully disclose what exactly what is in its beverage. As long as Coke can keep the formula “reasonably” secret, then the trade secret protection lasts forever. Believe it or not, the ingredients do not have to be entirely secret, meaning that more people beyond senior executives at Coke can know the formula. This allows for employees to order the ingredients and manufacturers to know exactly what is going in those bottles, as well as …who knows who else. I promise I’m not wearing a tinfoil hat right now, but I would have to assume doctors and scientists are in on this secret. With that being said, the people who don’t know the ingredients seem to be the ones consuming the drink… and, also, I assume the FDA, because those guys are Bernie Bros who are always like, “I don’t need to waste my time reviewing it to know it’s safe for consumption”. If you have spent time researching Trademark Protection and Proprietary Blends, you already know that this cloud of secrecy allows them to alter the formula without the buyer ever knowing. I could easily yap your ear off about that insanity for a solid 34 days, or 7 posts, whichever comes first…

What we do know is that, starting in 1980, Coca-Cola began requesting its bottlers to remove up to half of the product's cane sugar; the new sweetener was to be High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS).

And this is where things get weird…

SPERMICIDE? SERIOUSLY?!?!

Pre-1985, Deborah Anderson of Boston University Medical Center had heard a strange rumor that Coke is a great contraceptive, and that it was currently being used as a douche. The claim sounded so absurd that it seemed like an Old Wives Tale as opposed to an alternative birth control. She and her Boston University colleagues began investigating the soft drink (pop! It’s called pop! ).

The researchers conducted their study by adding sperm to five different test tubes. The test tubes contained:

1 Test Tube of “Classic” Coke

1 New Coke

1 Caffeine-Free New Coke"

1 Diet Coke

And the control was 1 tube of saline solution.

After only 1 minute, the sperm in all Coca-Cola samples had significantly reduced mobility, and many were killed, whereas the sperm in the saline solution were swimming like Michael Phelps on a final lap of a championship meet (←those are my words, not hers). Diet Coke had the strongest effect; complete annihilation. Take no prisoners. 0% survival. Wiped out faster than the dinosaurs from the asteroid. Classic Coke was shown to have five times the spermicidal effect of New Coke, with a little under half of the sperm rendered immobile or deceased:

Her findings shocked her. She outlined that, for some reason, sperm cells “soak up” Coca-Cola, then, “The sperm just kind of explode”, she said. She also mentioned that she believes this has something to do with the sugar.

Back to the story:

She, the scientist lady, Deborah Anderson, went on to publish her findings in the New England Journal of Medicine in a piece titled, “Effect of 'Coke' on Sperm Motility”. (“Motility” is a scientisty way to say “mobility”)

In 1985, Deborah was awarded an Ig Nobel Prize in chemistry for the study. Want to hear the thought in my head right now? You know how when you read someones writings or you hear their voice on a podcast, you get a mental image of what you think they look like? The whole time I was researching this article, I imagined Deborah Anderson to be a crazy cat lady that looks like a more-feminine version of Mitch McConnell and has floor-to-ceiling laboratory shelves lined with Petrie dishes full of bodily fluids that she enjoys holding and meticulously cataloging. But then I found the video below of Mrs. Anderson and she looks like a totally normal soccer mom who finds delight in clipping coupons, shopping at Target and making Pinterest-recipe meatloaf on Sundays. She seems like a 2-cat-maximum person, with one being a Calico named Murphy and the other being a stray that she took in because she has a big heart:

Loading video

It just goes to show, you can’t judge a book by its cover and you can’t judge a woman by her semen studies.

WHEN COKE WAS ASKED TO COMMENT

When a Coca-Cola spokeswoman was asked to comment on the Ig Nobel award, she refused (for real). …so, there’s that…

THE TAIWANESE COKE-SPERM STUDY

In 1987, a group of Taiwanese doctors were honored for a similar study that found Coca-Cola was not a super effective contraceptive, but they did admit that the soft drink can decrease sperm mobility by as much as 30% within one hour of CONSUMING the beverage. Deborah Anderson said the Taiwanese study used different methodology, therefore the result was different. I say, “either way, wtf? How is everyone overlooking this massive load of wtfage?”. And, after these two studies, it appears no further research has been done since… which is eyebrow-raising, because, based on my research, I discovered that some people began getting very large grants from some companies to do other research…. other research that isn’t this specific research… are you picking up what I’m puttin’ down? By the way, this woman hasn’t visually aged one bit. This is her in 2023:

THE COKE ADS

We still don’t know Cokes trademarked secrets, and it’s highly unlikely that we ever will. However, we do know that consuming the beverage orally can decrease sperm by as much as 1/3, and something in these products, when in direct contact with sperm, causes them to become immobile or die within 60 seconds. Not only do they die, they friggin’ explode. Poor spermies 🥺😢😭. With that in mind, doesn’t it make the “Coke Adds Life” campaign a peculiar choice of wording?

THE “COKE ADDS LIFE” CAMPAIGN

Sometimes you have to laugh at the irony; a product that impairs sperm “adds life”? Whether a sick joke, a poor choice of wording or intentionally following The Law of Karma (=they have to somehow tell you what they are doing to avoid bad karma), it’s really bizarre as a whole. Let’s look at some Coke Adds Life advertisements:

IT GETS EVEN CRAZIER

Hear me out on this… these are the current Coke ingredients:

Which brings us back to that rabbit hole I briefly mentioned earlier

