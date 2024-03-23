“You will own nothing and be happy”, when they say it, they mean it. Owning nothing includes no kitchen, but don’t worry, we won’t need it. The 3D printed food will provide us with the exact serving we need with no leftovers, so we won’t need pesky storage containers that never have matching lids or an energy-draining fridge to put them in. On the bright side, no need to defrost that damn freezer again. Computer printed dinner means no need to go dreaded grocery shopping; reading all those labels to weed out chemicals will be a thing of the past. We will never have to worry about our hands becoming sore from clipping coupons to stock up on canned corn when it’s on sale. No need for a storage area for those canned goods either. Best of all, with no need for a kitchen or dining room our living space can be reduced by hundreds of square feet! YIPPIE!

The reason we need 3D printed food right this second is Climate Change, of course. Not only does it reduce our living space, therefore reducing our Carbon usage, it also gives the food suppliers the opportunity to help us eat healthier because our current diets aren’t Climate-Change-Approved, don’t cha know? (← read that in a Wisconsin accent). Hooray for getting our own personal dieticians!

To solve our diet problems, the Climate Specialists will provide us with Food Bags. You see, in order to print food, it must be liquified enough to form a paste. The paste is blended with firming agents then put into bags. The food bags are then inserted into the 3D Printing Machine. Yum!:

”Ok so they’re turning the chicken breast and vegetables into a paste first? That doesn’t sound too bad”, you say. To which I reply, “Oh f*ck no. Here’s the ingredients they have on deck for us”…:

Soy

Pea Powder

Sericin (protein made by silk worms)

Whey

Seaweed

Gelatin (byproduct waste)

Crickets

Mealworms

Grasshopper

Black Soldier Fly

Weaver Ants

Weevil Beatles

Other Insects

Waste in general. Check out my post The Natural Vitamin Scam: Feeding Us Byproduct Industrial Waste - It’s “Organic”!

And that’s it, although DARPA is currently working on producing a permanent food supply for us involving “Modified Generally Recognized As Safe Organisms” … made with nothing more than water, air and electricity! Take that Bobby Flay! I lay in bed at night and pray that the DARPA food-from-thin-air electricity is coming from a windmill or solar panel.

OUR NEW MENU

As shown in the image below, Black Soldier Fly Larvae (also code-named BSFL), Cricket and Sericin (a protein created by silkworms) can be used to mimic the color of chocolate or meat, whereas Soy and Whey can resemble Caramel, Almonds, or Bread. Imagine a nice, warm honeybun made from flies and soy. All we need is a cup of 3D printed Folgers coffee and breakfast is served!

In Part 2 of this series we will discuss the vast array of flavor profiles these little critters have to offer us; who would have known dragonflies taste like fish? Or that wasps can be used as pine nut flavor? Thankfully, the Five-Eyes-Countries have wisely used our tax dollars to provide this amazing research for our Coming-Soon diets! Woo hoo!

Spirulina, shown in the above below, is an invasive algae species, so harvesting it and feeding it to people solves that problem. Hopefully one day people can eat all the invasive species, then all of our problems will be solved and we can finally have World Peace.

Due to it’s bold green color, invasive Spirulina can also be used in 3D food printing as a dye. So, for example, if you’re craving mint chocolate chip ice cream, get out the Spirulina bag and pop it in your printer

Multiple companies are already creating insect-based, 3D printed food, in fun geometric shapes, so you can pretend you’re a 5 year old with a Jell-O Jiggler.

What’s interesting is that both Jell-O Jigglers and insect-food contains gelatin (byproduct waste):

And, they have figured out how to make this sh*t from insects, because when meat is taken away from us, they will no longer have meat slaughtering industry byproduct waste to make into gelatin for us:

Want 3D printed Fish Roe? Use gelatin!

Want 3D printed gravy for your 3D printed meatloaf? Use Gelatin!:

LET’S LOOK AT 3D PRINTED “ FOOD ”

I know you’re totally stoked to see our new grub (that will be made of literal grubs). Wow I just realized this gives “Grub Hub” a whole new meaning… *cringe*…

Here’s a delish piece print of pie. It will never be the same as your grandmas pie was, but remind yourself nana’s pies were destroying Mother Earth with High-Carbon Pollution.

Now all you need is some of that 3D printed Spirulina ice cream:

For those craving a slab of red meat, here’s a 3D printed steak made of soy, chemicals and other ingredients. It tastes exactly like the real deal, they tell me.

If you’re like me and your favorite cut of steak is Ribeye, you and I can enjoy a 3D printed version of it together. Look at that marbling!:

Or go with the Algae-Steak…

Gosh, that is remarkable!:

Or savor a juicy burger:

All ya need is a Soy-bun and you can make your own McDonalds McRib Sandwich:

Here’s the Rockefeller’s new investment, Modern Meadow, a company that makes synthetic animal proteins then prints them into “steak chips”, because when I’m craving steak, what I want is chemical-soy-insect-chips:

Don’t eat meat? Here’s a beautiful cod fillet:

Plop that gorgeous filet on a bed of Spirulina-turned-noodles and you have one hell of a meal:

The salmon looks so real, you can hardly tell the difference:

Do you need tuna fish for a recipe? How ‘bout 3D printed Spirulina Filaments?

Foie Gras. My mouth is watering just looking at this beauty:

Chicken, fresh out of the fryer printer:

How about pizza?

3D printed breakfast cereal, “enriched with insect protein” will be all the rage with the kiddo’s:

Not in the mood for cereal? Whip up Print up some pancakes!

Now you can have Valentines Day every day with these 3D printed Rose-Shaped noodles:

Cross it off your Bucket List; 3D printed Ramen noodles have arrived:

School lunches will be kicked up a notch with these beautiful 3D printed invasive-plant Cookies. World peace is headed our way!

Whatever this is, admit you want it:

Who needs Wheat Thins when you can have Cricket Meal Crackers?

Even candy!

Move over Almond Milk, there’s a new kid in town, Cockroach Milk:

For those of us who prefer the finer things in life, these aren’t dipping sauces, they’re Turkey & Little Peas and Bolognese Beef printing juice, for 3D printed upscale meals. Imagine how impressed your date will be when you serve her freshly printed Duck & Lentils:

Have problems chewing or swallowing? No problem. Gel Manche has special 3D printed foods just for you.

EATING WASTE

The super cool thing about the liquified contents of the food bags is the ability to put anything in them, including waste, which is actually referred to as “Recycled”, because eating Recycled sounds way better than pounding a plate of trash.

Because this is now a thing, there’s companies out there collecting waste and liquifying it, but don’t forget to add the firming agents! The last thing you need is watery waste!

When it comes to waste, the options are limitless. Byproduct waste, such as pork lungs can be mixed in along with some insects, Spirulina and cell culture to create “Muscle and Meat Products”. I don’t know about you, but these tasty recipes are making hungry!:

If Pork Lung isn’t your forte, how about Pork Kidney waste? Or Chicken Organs?

But this isn’t too shocking when comparing it to the Army turning plastic waste into food.

3D PRINTED MEAL CUBES

Imagine the convenience of your entire days calorie allotment being compressed into a cute little shape for fast and easy consumption; perfect for when we are laboring in FEMA camps or working in the Amazon factory:

I see you, Spirulina!

Cubes can be given texture for a more luxurious eating experience:

In the mood for a gourmet meal?

I know looking at all this incredible food made you hungry TOO, so go ahead and buy yourself some wheat flour dough enriched with ground larvae of Yellow mealworms and print up a burger.

I’ll take two, extra mayo!

And if all of this hasn’t excited you enough, you might be delighted to know that Big Pharma is partnering with 3D printed food to offer us “medicine foods”!

This means the 3D printed food will contain wonderful chemicals to stop obesity and more!

And guess who is leading the way?

Yes, Nestle! Because if there’s one company who values our health, it’s the company who makes all this nutritious stuff:

