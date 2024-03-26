The United Nations has lots of goals for their Agenda-Pick-a-Numbers, but at the foundation of all of them is Food Systems, specifically Sustainable food, which somehow means feeding us industrial waste byproduct, insects, soy and algae (specifically, invasive algae), how thoughtful of them.

For whatever reason, all of the United Nations members have a collective boner when it comes to eating insects; to be clear, they don’t want to eat insects, their raging hard-on is for you and I to eat ze bugs. Call it an obscure kinky fetish, call it a humiliation ritual, call it what you will, whatever it may be, they won’t be happy until we are only allowed to consume what comes out premixed food bags (which they control the contents of), squirted from a printer, onto our plates. Yummy.

Keep in mind, the United Nations has a branch called Codex Alimentarius. Codex is who oversees all food standards; what they say goes, no questions asked, no exceptions to their rules.

As we discussed in my article The United Nations Evil Food Fortification Program, the FDA and all United Nations member nations FDA-type-organizations, get their marching orders from Codex. So, Codex is who is green-lighting insects for consumption, which trickles down to all of the UN-member-nations approving them for use... in lockstep.

Today we are going to look at what has already been approved, what it is currently being used in and what is on deck for future approval. Let’s all sigh loudly and jump into this content.

WHAT NOBODY MENTIONS ABOUT ZE BUGS

Eating processed bugs isn’t just eating bugs. The processing process often requires toxic and carcinogenic chemicals, such as Hexane (Hexane is used in the processing of all seed oils too! ONLY use REAL olive oil! These dangerous chemicals are also used to manufacture Vitamins and Supplements): (1 minute 49 second video)

YOU VIL EAT ZE BUGS

Insects are now considered to be a sustainable source of not only protein, but fiber, minerals, Animo Acids and Vitamins too; insects have magically morphed into everything humans need to live, f*cking astonishing how that worked out.

But they don’t stop there. Like a five-year-old wearing a bedsheet as a cape and insisting they are flying like Superman, their claims have become even more ridiculous. I’m not making this up; if you are drinking a whiskey on the rocks, swallow before you read this hilarity because I would hate for you to spit all over your screen from laughing hysterically. It would be a shame to waste whiskey. Ok, so, they now claim (and this is true, they actually claim this), crickets have been discovered to provide humans:

All nine essential Amino Acids

All B-Vitamins

All the Zinc we need

Copper

Potassium

Omega-3’s

Folates

Magnesium

Manganese

Iron

and Calcium too

Yeah buddy, you’re all we need to survive and thrive:

Yes, my friends, they have discovered that crickets are the only thing on earth to contain a complete diet for humans, despite not being in the food chain for humans. I repeat, f*cking astonishing.

Here, United Nations, I fixed it for you:

Next they’ll tell us eating bugs will make us smarter. Oh sh*t, they already did, it must be all those nutrients!:

ZE ALREADY APPROVED “FOOD BUGS”

As mentioned, Codex oversees the poisoning of our food supply food safety, so all of the member nations are pretty much on the same page with bug-food approvals, although they will stagger the approvals, time-wise, so us dumb plebs don’t catch onto the blatantly obvious lockstep.

Across the pond, the European Commission has approved:

Mealworm – frozen, dried or powdered larvae of the flour beetle (since May 2021)

Migratory locust – frozen, dried or powdered. (since November 2021)

House cricket – frozen, dried, powdered (since March 2022) and partially defatted powder (since January 2023)

Buffalo worm – frozen, paste, dried or powdered larvae of the grain mold beetle (since January 2023)

Wow, all those approvals in under 24 months. Incredible.

Here in the USA, as well as Canada, we turned to the EU and said, “Hold my beer”, as we both one-upped them by approving it all. In the US, our only regulation is that insect food products comply with FDA “standards”. In fact, we have been using insects in food, Vitamins and Supplements for a while now, they are even considered Natural ingredients. In Canada, they said the same thing as the USA; just comply with current laws for other food, and you can start dumping bugs into whateva.

CURRENTLY IN ZE FOOD SUPPLY (US, EU and CA)

Insect flour: Pulverized, freeze-dried insects (e.g., cricket flour), and some people are buying it. 21 reviews on this one product: I know you are dying to see the reviews, so lets check them out. “The odor is a bit pungent”, 5 stars.:

Matthew wasn’t happy with the cricket flour, he left a 2-star. The flavor was just too strong for pancakes:

Insect burger: Hamburger patties made from insect powder / insect flour (mainly from mealworms or from house cricket) and other ingredients. I was not able to locate “insect powder for hamburgers” but I found it interesting that a cricket killer is next to edible “100% cricket powder”. 7,500 reviews on the killer, 381 reviews on the edible powder:

Insect fitness bars: Protein bars containing insect powder (mostly crickets).

Insect pasta: Pasta made of wheat flour, fortified with insect flour (house crickets or mealworms).

Insect bread, which is bread baked with insect flour (mostly crickets).

Insect snacks: Crisps, flips or small snacks (bites) made with insect powder and other ingredients. The insect snack market is surprisingly large. Here’s a few listings: You read that list and you’re probably thinking that as long as you don’t buy this:

You will avoid eating ze bugs, but NOPE! People on the internet are claiming they are now being slipped into processed foods, such as:

Although I cannot confirm this, because I made basically-zero-effort to attempt to confirm it (but Snopes says it’s fake news), what I do know, for a fact, is that Tyson is all-in on the UN’s sustainable food goal, including investing in “insect protein”:

“What brands does Tyson own?”, you ask. “Here you go”, I reply.

Which makes me wonder about that image, showing Tyson is already putting insects into their food. Is this a PSYOP? Did someone intentionally put out false info so when people see it, they are alarmed, then discover it is false? This means, in a year, when Tyson actually is putting insects into their food, and people try to warn others, they will be told, “that’s just conspiracy theory! It's been debunked!”. Or, are they actually adding it to some products in specific test markets? Either way, it is an absolute fact that Tyson is invested in “alternative proteins” and the soy, algae, byproducts and insects will be added, it’s a matter of time.

Now that J-Beezy isn’t the head of Amazon, he is invested in bugs too, via “The Bezos Centers for Sustainable Development”, and Bezos Earth Fund:

And of course, Billy-boy Gates is in on it too:

I am not one bit surprised that Bezos and Gates are in cahoots on alternative foods, after all, they share (gold) mines.

Then we have Scholastic promoting ze bugs to kids: (39 second video)

I should probably mention, not only do they want to feed us the bugs, but they want to feed us waste, from ze bugs:

Sorry for the sh*tty, blurry screenshots. I can’t help that the entities pushing for bug-eating upload crappy-quality files.

ZE INSECT FLAVOR PROFILES

Like a fine wine or an aged cheese, insects have now been assigned “flavor profiles”. Who would have thought Carpenter Ants are sweet and nutty while cockroaches are fantastic for mushroom flavor? Dragonflies, grasshoppers and crickets can all be fed to us as “fish”:

We can kill mass quantities of honey bees and use them as vegetable favoring. Treehoppers are the perfect replacement for avocado!

ZE SWAPPING OF ZE FOOD FOR ZE BUGS

They have spent so much time planning the infiltration of the food supply that they know exactly what percent of staple items can be swapped out for bugs:

Through very light research I was able to uncover that this “bug swapping” has been going on for a long time now, but it is chalked up to just part of manufacturing..

(1 minute 40 second video that could be real, could be fake. If it's not real now, it will be…)

Nestle is not only part of the UN’s Sustainable sh*t, but, as we discussed in 3D Printed Food: Eat the Bugs, Nestle is also invested in making 3D printed foods containing “medicine” for us.

Do you ever just sit there and think, “I hate these people so much”? I find myself thinking that often. I tip my hat to whomever made this graphic:

Coming Next: THE WORLDWIDE WAR ON FARMS. But in the meantime:

